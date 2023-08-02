Brussels hosts 2nd high-end dialogue between Saudi Arabia, EU

RIYADH: The second high-end political dialogue between Saudi Arabia and the EU took place in Brussels on Tuesday.

The dialogue was chaired by Director of the Policy Planning Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Raed Karmali, and Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora.

The parties reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the Kingdom and the EU, and discussed several common challenges, in addition to regional and international developments.

The dialogue was attended by Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of the Saudi mission to the EU.