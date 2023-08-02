You are here

  • Home
  • Brussels hosts 2nd high-end dialogue between Saudi Arabia, EU

Brussels hosts 2nd high-end dialogue between Saudi Arabia, EU

Brussels hosts 2nd high-end dialogue between Saudi Arabia, EU
Raed Karmali and Haifa Al-Jedea meet with Enrique Mora. (Twitter/@KSAmissionEU)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nf2mt

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Brussels hosts 2nd high-end dialogue between Saudi Arabia, EU

Brussels hosts 2nd high-end dialogue between Saudi Arabia, EU
  • Parties reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the Kingdom and the EU, and discussed several common challenges
  • Dialogue was attended by Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of the Saudi mission to the EU
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The second high-end political dialogue between Saudi Arabia and the EU took place in Brussels on Tuesday.

The dialogue was chaired by Director of the Policy Planning Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Raed Karmali, and Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora.

The parties reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the Kingdom and the EU, and discussed several common challenges, in addition to regional and international developments.

The dialogue was attended by Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of the Saudi mission to the EU.

Topics: Saudi Arabia European Union (EU) Raed Karmali Enrique Mora Haifa Al-Jedea

Related

Saudi Arabia, EU discuss ways to develop clean hydrogen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, EU discuss ways to develop clean hydrogen
Who’s Who: Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of Saudi mission to the EU and Euratom
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of Saudi mission to the EU and Euratom

Additional support to beneficiaries of Saudi Citizen Account Program extended

The extension comes upon the recommendation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and at the order of King Salman. (File/SPA
The extension comes upon the recommendation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and at the order of King Salman. (File/SPA
Updated 59 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Additional support to beneficiaries of Saudi Citizen Account Program extended

The extension comes upon the recommendation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and at the order of King Salman. (File/SPA
  • The program was created to protect Saudi households from the impact of global price hikes
Updated 59 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Additional assistance granted to beneficiaries of Saudi Arabia’s Citizen Account Program will be extended for two more months until September 2023, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The extension comes upon the recommendation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and at the order of King Salman. Registration for the program will also remain open, SPA said.

A royal directive issued in July 2022 allocated additional financial support to the beneficiaries of the program until the end of the fiscal year 2022. As per royal directives issued in January and April 2023, this was extended and the registration for the program was to be kept open until July 2023.

The program was created to protect Saudi households from the impact of global price hikes.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Citizen Account Program

Related

Saudi citizens can now invite Muslim friends abroad to perform Umrah on personal visit visa
Saudi Arabia
Saudi citizens can now invite Muslim friends abroad to perform Umrah on personal visit visa
Inspirational Saudi women offer sage advice to recent graduates entering the workforce photos
Saudi Arabia
Inspirational Saudi women offer sage advice to recent graduates entering the workforce

First Saudi trainees graduate from Scouts Elite program

First Saudi trainees graduate from Scouts Elite program
Updated 46 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

First Saudi trainees graduate from Scouts Elite program

First Saudi trainees graduate from Scouts Elite program
  • First Scouts Elite program lasted six months, during which trainees practiced skills to protect the environment, wildlife and natural resources
  • Trainees also took part in an awareness program focusing on the importance of preserving biodiversity and wildlife, and cooperating with the local community
Updated 46 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The first 21 trainees have graduated from the Scouts Elite program, organized by the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority in cooperation with the University of Tabuk.

A statement by KSRNR on Tuesday said: “The Royal Reserve Development Authority is keen to involve and develop local communities in its various elements and make them the main pillar.

“The program aimed to create a new model for the scout functioning, in addition to raising technical and professional competence, and involving local communities through employment.”

The first Scouts Elite program lasted six months, during which trainees practiced skills to protect the environment, wildlife and natural resources.

It included practical and theoretical exercises on the ground inside the royal reserve.

The trainees also took part in an awareness program focusing on the importance of preserving biodiversity and wildlife, and cooperating with the local community.

The 21 trainees had graduated from the Faculty of Science at the University of Tabuk before taking part in the Scouts Elite program, which was supervised by experts from inside and outside the Kingdom.

Topics: King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority (KSRNR) University of Tabuk Scouts Elite program

Related

The scouts help pilgrims by guiding them, assisting them, and ensuring that they reach the holy sites or their designated camps. video
Saudi Arabia
Over 3,000 Saudi scouts working with government agencies to assist pilgrims during Hajj
Special KSRNR to showcase Saudi wildlife efforts at ADIHEX 2022
Saudi Arabia
KSRNR to showcase Saudi wildlife efforts at ADIHEX 2022

Saudi Arabia opens market for Brazilian goats

Saudi Arabia opens market for Brazilian goats
Updated 02 August 2023
Bruna Garcia

Saudi Arabia opens market for Brazilian goats

Saudi Arabia opens market for Brazilian goats
  • Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro visited Kingdom, UAE with delegation
  • Sustainable food production, expansion of technical, commercial partnerships discussed in Abu Dhabi
Updated 02 August 2023
Bruna Garcia

SAO PAULO: Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro announced the opening of the Saudi market for goats from his country during his visit to the Kingdom this week.

Favaro said the authorization to export Brazilian goats to the Kingdom was given shortly after a meeting at the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

Interested Saudi companies require authorization from Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

Including the Kingdom, Brazil has registered 25 new market openings for agricultural products since the beginning of the year.

After Saudi Arabia, Favaro and his delegation visited Abu Dhabi, where they promoted a program to intensify sustainable food production and the expansion of technical and commercial partnerships.

The agenda in the UAE includes a business seminar and meetings with different investment funds. The delegation will remain in the Gulf country until Wednesday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brazil

Related

Arab investors taking part in Brazilian football revolution
Football
Arab investors taking part in Brazilian football revolution

Saudi delegation discusses Arab contribution to UN’s Integrated Geospatial Information Framework

Saudi delegation discusses Arab contribution to UN’s Integrated Geospatial Information Framework
Updated 02 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi delegation discusses Arab contribution to UN’s Integrated Geospatial Information Framework

Saudi delegation discusses Arab contribution to UN’s Integrated Geospatial Information Framework
  • Mohammed Al-Sayel, president of the Saudi General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, spoke at the second meeting of the framework’s High-Level Group
Updated 02 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi delegation proposed ways to implement the strategic goals of the Arab Committee of UN Experts for Geospatial Information Management for the benefit of all countries during a high-level meeting held at the UN headquarters in New York.

At the second meeting of the High-Level Group of the Integrated Geospatial Information Framework on Tuesday, the delegation highlighted the contributions of the Arab committee, which is chaired by the Kingdom through its geospatial authority.

They discussed ways to enhance communication among member states to overcome challenges and achieve impactful results.

They reviewed the work of Arab countries in relation to the high-level group and their contributions to its plans, while addressing the group’s strategic plans and the progress of its work in line with the current goals and priorities.

Topics: Integrated Geospatial Information Framework UN Saudi Arabia Mohammed Al-Sayel

Related

Head of Saudi mission to EU presents credentials to European Commission chief
Saudi Arabia
Head of Saudi mission to EU presents credentials to European Commission chief
Paula Moraga, Assistant professor & researcher
Saudi Arabia
How a KAUST researcher is revamping disease surveillance systems

Saudi progress in empowering women to be highlighted at G20 summit

Saudi progress in empowering women to be highlighted at G20 summit
Updated 02 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi progress in empowering women to be highlighted at G20 summit

Saudi progress in empowering women to be highlighted at G20 summit
  • Saudi delegates will highlight the progress made in empowering women in areas identified as priorities among G20 member states
Updated 02 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi delegation will highlight the work the Kingdom has done  in empowering women, state news agency SPA reported.

A delegation led by Maymouna Al-Khalil, secretary-general of the Family Affairs Council, will this week attend the G20 Ministerial Conference entitled “Women-led Inclusive Development as Cusp of Inter-Generational Transformation.”

The Saudi delegates will highlight the work taking place in areas identified as priorities among G20 states, including education, entrepreneurship, partnerships to enhance the leadership of women, and the role of women as change-makers in tackling climate change, along with the digital skills that support these priorities.

Running from Wednesday to Friday, the delegates aim will highlight the Kingdom’s stance on innovation and technology, along with its commitment to achieving integrative gender equality.

Al-Khalil said the international event this week offered an opportunity to review Saudi Arabia’s achievements in empowering women, within the context of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the Saudi Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda.

The delegation will also highlight the ways in which the Saudi efforts are helping to bridge the gender gap by promoting opportunities that are available to women in the process of digital transformation, locally and internationally, based on the Kingdom’s firm belief in the importance of women’s empowerment in all areas of life, Al-Khalil added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi women empowerment G20

Related

Saudi energy minister leads clean hydrogen discussion in G20 meet
Business & Economy
Saudi energy minister leads clean hydrogen discussion in G20 meet
Saudi minister highlights employment initiatives during G20 labor and employment meeting in India
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister highlights employment initiatives during G20 labor and employment meeting in India

Latest updates

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index slips to close at 11,478 
Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index slips to close at 11,478 
Brussels hosts 2nd high-end dialogue between Saudi Arabia, EU
Brussels hosts 2nd high-end dialogue between Saudi Arabia, EU
Legendary Italian goalkeeper Buffon retires
Legendary Italian goalkeeper Buffon retires
New UAE reactor helps nuclear power provide 25% of the world’s clean energy: report
New UAE reactor helps nuclear power provide 25% of the world’s clean energy: report
India’s top court hears challenge to abrogation of Kashmir’s special status
Indian paramilitary troopers patrol along a street in Srinagar. (File/AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.