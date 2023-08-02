Saudi patrols thwart drug smuggling bids

RIYADH: Saudi authorities on Wednesday foiled attempts to smuggle drugs in the Najran, Jazan, Asir and Tabuk regions.

Almost 50 tons of the narcotic plant qat, 440 kg of hashish and 149,812 regulated medical tablets were seized by Border Guard land patrols.

General Directorate of Border Guard spokesperson Col. Misfer Al-Quraini said that initial legal procedures had been taken against those allegedly involved in the smuggling attempts and seized items handed over to the authorities.

Last month, Border Guard land patrols in the Jazan region’s Al-Ardah governorate foiled two attempts to smuggle 300 kg of qat, officials said.

Saudi government officials urged anyone with information about suspected drug smuggling operations or customs violations to call a confidential hotline by dialing 1910 within the Kingdom or using the international number 00 966 114 208417, or to email [email protected]. All reported information is treated as strictly confidential. Financial rewards may be available for valid information.