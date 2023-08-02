You are here

Saudi patrols thwart drug smuggling bids

Saudi authorities on Wednesday foiled attempts to smuggle drugs in the Najran, Jazan, Asir and Tabuk regions. (SPA)
  • Almost 50 tons of the narcotic plant qat, 440 kg of hashish and 149,812 regulated medical tablets were seized by Border Guard land patrols
RIYADH: Saudi authorities on Wednesday foiled attempts to smuggle drugs in the Najran, Jazan, Asir and Tabuk regions.

Almost 50 tons of the narcotic plant qat, 440 kg of hashish and 149,812 regulated medical tablets were seized by Border Guard land patrols. 

General Directorate of Border Guard spokesperson Col. Misfer Al-Quraini said that initial legal procedures had been taken against those allegedly involved in the smuggling attempts and seized items handed over to the authorities.

Last month, Border Guard land patrols in the Jazan region’s Al-Ardah governorate foiled two attempts to smuggle 300 kg of qat, officials said.

Saudi government officials urged anyone with information about suspected drug smuggling operations or customs violations to call a confidential hotline by dialing 1910 within the Kingdom or using the international number 00 966 114 208417, or to email [email protected]. All reported information is treated as strictly confidential. Financial rewards may be available for valid information.

Brussels hosts 2nd high-end dialogue between Saudi Arabia, EU

Brussels hosts 2nd high-end dialogue between Saudi Arabia, EU
  • Parties reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the Kingdom and the EU, and discussed several common challenges
  • Dialogue was attended by Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of the Saudi mission to the EU
RIYADH: The second high-end political dialogue between Saudi Arabia and the EU took place in Brussels on Tuesday.

The dialogue was chaired by Director of the Policy Planning Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Raed Karmali, and Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora.

The parties reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the Kingdom and the EU, and discussed several common challenges, in addition to regional and international developments.

The dialogue was attended by Haifa Al-Jedea, ambassador and head of the Saudi mission to the EU.

Additional support to beneficiaries of Saudi Citizen Account Program extended

The extension comes upon the recommendation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and at the order of King Salman. (File/SPA
The extension comes upon the recommendation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and at the order of King Salman. (File/SPA
Additional support to beneficiaries of Saudi Citizen Account Program extended

  • The program was created to protect Saudi households from the impact of global price hikes
RIYADH: Additional assistance granted to beneficiaries of Saudi Arabia’s Citizen Account Program will be extended for two more months until September 2023, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The extension comes upon the recommendation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and at the order of King Salman. Registration for the program will also remain open, SPA said.

A royal directive issued in July 2022 allocated additional financial support to the beneficiaries of the program until the end of the fiscal year 2022. As per royal directives issued in January and April 2023, this was extended and the registration for the program was to be kept open until July 2023.

The program was created to protect Saudi households from the impact of global price hikes.

First Saudi trainees graduate from Scouts Elite program

First Saudi trainees graduate from Scouts Elite program
First Saudi trainees graduate from Scouts Elite program

  • First Scouts Elite program lasted six months, during which trainees practiced skills to protect the environment, wildlife and natural resources
  • Trainees also took part in an awareness program focusing on the importance of preserving biodiversity and wildlife, and cooperating with the local community
RIYADH: The first 21 trainees have graduated from the Scouts Elite program, organized by the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority in cooperation with the University of Tabuk.

A statement by KSRNR on Tuesday said: “The Royal Reserve Development Authority is keen to involve and develop local communities in its various elements and make them the main pillar.

“The program aimed to create a new model for the scout functioning, in addition to raising technical and professional competence, and involving local communities through employment.”

The first Scouts Elite program lasted six months, during which trainees practiced skills to protect the environment, wildlife and natural resources.

It included practical and theoretical exercises on the ground inside the royal reserve.

The trainees also took part in an awareness program focusing on the importance of preserving biodiversity and wildlife, and cooperating with the local community.

The 21 trainees had graduated from the Faculty of Science at the University of Tabuk before taking part in the Scouts Elite program, which was supervised by experts from inside and outside the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia opens market for Brazilian goats

Saudi Arabia opens market for Brazilian goats
Saudi Arabia opens market for Brazilian goats

  • Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro visited Kingdom, UAE with delegation
  • Sustainable food production, expansion of technical, commercial partnerships discussed in Abu Dhabi
SAO PAULO: Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro announced the opening of the Saudi market for goats from his country during his visit to the Kingdom this week.

Favaro said the authorization to export Brazilian goats to the Kingdom was given shortly after a meeting at the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

Interested Saudi companies require authorization from Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

Including the Kingdom, Brazil has registered 25 new market openings for agricultural products since the beginning of the year.

After Saudi Arabia, Favaro and his delegation visited Abu Dhabi, where they promoted a program to intensify sustainable food production and the expansion of technical and commercial partnerships.

The agenda in the UAE includes a business seminar and meetings with different investment funds. The delegation will remain in the Gulf country until Wednesday.

Saudi delegation discusses Arab contribution to UN’s Integrated Geospatial Information Framework

Saudi delegation discusses Arab contribution to UN’s Integrated Geospatial Information Framework
Saudi delegation discusses Arab contribution to UN’s Integrated Geospatial Information Framework

  • Mohammed Al-Sayel, president of the Saudi General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, spoke at the second meeting of the framework’s High-Level Group
RIYADH: A Saudi delegation proposed ways to implement the strategic goals of the Arab Committee of UN Experts for Geospatial Information Management for the benefit of all countries during a high-level meeting held at the UN headquarters in New York.

At the second meeting of the High-Level Group of the Integrated Geospatial Information Framework on Tuesday, the delegation highlighted the contributions of the Arab committee, which is chaired by the Kingdom through its geospatial authority.

They discussed ways to enhance communication among member states to overcome challenges and achieve impactful results.

They reviewed the work of Arab countries in relation to the high-level group and their contributions to its plans, while addressing the group’s strategic plans and the progress of its work in line with the current goals and priorities.

