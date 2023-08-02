Who’s Who: Hashim Al-Zain, co-founder and chief technology officer of HealTec

Hashim Al-Zain is the co-founder and chief technology officer of HealTec since January 2021. He oversees the manufacturing of prosthetics and orthotics using digital manufacturing techniques.

His expertise of over 22 years in reverse engineering, machine design, CNC machining, 3D modeling and 3D printing has been instrumental in advancing the field of medical prosthetics and orthotics.

HealTec is the first Saudi manufacturer of prosthetics and orthotics that uses digital manufacturing to create its products. It was launched earlier this month, marking an incredible step in the modernization of the Kingdom’s healthcare industry by leveraging technology.

Prior to his current position, Al-Zain was the co-founder and chief technology officer of DarTec Engineering since 2012.

Throughout his tenure at DarTec, Al-Zain achieved several milestones, including striking a deal with Nusaned, the investment arm of SABIC, in December 2020 to purchase 30 percent equity in DarTec.

He led his team at DarTec to localize over 5,000 mechanical parts for reputable companies, including but not limited to the Saudi Electricity Co., Saline Water Conversion Corp., and National Water Co.

His effort in localizing the manufacturing of mechanical parts ended up saving companies between 30 percent to 60 percent on costs and reduced average delivery periods.

From 2011 to 2018, Al-Zain was appointed as a business development specialist at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. He bridged the gap between academia and industrial needs in the utility, mining, and desalination sectors in the Kingdom.

From 2009 to 2011, Al-Zain was the technical director of Stars Holding Co. in Marlton, US. He negotiated deals with US-based companies to enter the Saudi market by providing them with representation in the Kingdom.

Between 2007 and 2009, he worked as a mechanical engineer at TomoTherapy Inc. in Madison, Wisconsin, where his achievements included translating patient needs into developing better MRI machines by reducing the anxiety-inducing sounds that scared young patients.

In 2004, Al-Zain was a mechanical designer at PCT Engineered Systems in Davenport, Iowa. In 2002, he served as a mechanical design instructor at Iowa State University for two years.

Al-Zain earned a Ph.D. in plastics processing from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he also earned a master’s degree in project management. He also holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University.