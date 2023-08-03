You are here

South America sweats under high temps — in the middle of winter

South America sweats under high temps — in the middle of winter
View of La Moneda presidential palace showing the smog caused by high temperatures in Santiago, Chile, taken on August 2, 2023. (AFP)
South America sweats under high temps — in the middle of winter
Aerial view of the city of Santiago showing the smog caused by high temperatures, taken on August 2, 2023. (AFP)
AFP

  • Chilean meteorologist Cristobal Torres says the last time such high temperatures were recorded in Vicuna was more than 70 years ago
  • Climatologist says it is a combination of two phenomena: a global warming trend due to climate change plus the El Nino phenomenon
AFP

SANTIAGO, Chile: Far away from the extreme summer temperatures of the northern hemisphere, Southern Cone countries such as Chile and Argentina are also experiencing record heat, but in the middle of what is supposed to be their winter.
On Tuesday, the mountain town of Vicuna in central Chile hit 37 degrees Celsius (almost 99 degrees Fahrenheit).
“It’s been more than 70 years since a temperature like this was recorded” in Vicuna, Chilean meteorologist Cristobal Torres told AFP.
Unusually high temperatures were also recorded 450 kilometers (280 miles) south in the capital Santiago: 24C (75F) on Wednesday, with similar levels forecast for Thursday and Friday.
Meanwhile in Buenos Aires, the temperature exceeded 30C (86F) on Tuesday, making it the highest August 1 temperature since record-keeping began, according to Argentina’s National Meteorological Service. The average August temperature in Buenos Aires is usually between 18C (64F) and 9C (48F).
Several cities across Uruguay also recorded temperatures of 30C (86F) on Wednesday.
“What we are experiencing is the combination of two phenomena: a global warming trend due to climate change plus the El Nino phenomenon,” said Chile’s Environment Minister Maisa Rojas, a climatologist.
“When El Nino ends, the global weather situation should stop being so extreme,” she said.
An El Nino event is characterized by increased Pacific Ocean temperatures, causing rainfall, floods and avalanches in western South America, as well as heat waves.
Santiago, Buenos Aires and Montevideo are expected to return to normal temperatures in the coming days, but it is believed that similar heat waves will occur with increasing frequency.
“It is very likely that the heat record will be broken this year (in Santiago), and that is extraordinarily abnormal. Ten years ago we had two heat waves a year and now we are talking about nine,” explained University of Santiago climatologist Raul Cordero.
One of the most significant impacts of the warm weather is on snowpacks in the mountains, which are vital for the water supply in Chile’s capital.
“Winter heat waves have devastating effects on glaciers and snow,” Cordero said.
Rojas also warned about the effects of heat at the poles.
“The ice around the polar areas is at minimum levels,” she said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Especially around Antarctica, where at this time of year sea ice grows to reach a maximum in September, it is at a historic minimum.”

Pakistani survivor of militant torture determined to live without fear

Pakistani survivor of militant torture determined to live without fear
AFP

  • Taseer says Pakistan “still has a long way to go” to become a society tolerant of diversity of thought and religion
AFP

LAHORE, Pakistan: Tortured and imprisoned by Islamist militants for nearly five years, Shahbaz Taseer says he forgot how it felt to smile. Now, he is determined to live without fear.
The scion of a prominent business and political family, his abduction in August 2011 was one of Pakistan’s most high-profile.
“I remember how alien that feeling was — of smiling,” Taseer, 39, told AFP in an interview. “I didn’t laugh for a very long time.”
The release of his book “Lost to the World” last November came as violence and extortion were rising along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan, following the withdrawal of foreign troops and the return of the Taliban to power in Kabul two years ago.
Taseer was abducted near his Lahore home, months after his father Salmaan — then governor of Punjab province — was shot dead by a bodyguard for supporting changes to the country’s strict blasphemy laws.
Salmaan had supported Asia Bibi, a Christian woman accused of blasphemy whose case drew global coverage and put the governor and his family in the crosshairs of Islamist extremists.
Taseer was abducted by the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) — a group blamed for several high-profile attacks in Pakistan, including the 2014 storming of Karachi airport that killed dozens.
Drugged with ketamine, Taseer was disguised in a burqa and smuggled through roadside checkpoints between Lahore and Mir Ali — a town in North Waziristan district, a long-time haven for militants along the border with Afghanistan.
Believed by Pakistan’s military intelligence to be among the area’s most brutally violent groups, the IMU sought a huge ransom and the release of nearly 30 detainees — demands Taseer says could not be met.
Taseer’s book depicts his primary captor — Muhammad Ali — as a sadistic megalomaniac. On his orders, Taseer had his nails pulled out and his mouth sewn shut.
“They started torturing me in the most horrific manner and making videos,” Taseer said.
The videos were sent to his family, an act Taseer described as “very dehumanizing and very humiliating.”
“You’re not torturing one person, you’re touching so many people.”
The once-privileged Taseer was chained to the floor and fed only goat fat and bread for more than six months.
“I didn’t even feel human anymore, and human emotions, I couldn’t even relate to them,” he said.
“I felt like an animal.”
In 2015, the Uzbek group clashed with the Afghan Taliban, who took custody of Taseer after defeating his abductors.
Months later, in February 2016, he was set free after his Taliban captors learned that one of their senior leaders had previously helped the Pakistani government attempt to negotiate his release from the Uzbek militants.
For a week, he journeyed from the Afghan province of Uruzgan to a town in southwestern Pakistan, where he was able to phone his mother from a roadside restaurant.
“The first thing I asked for was a pay phone, and (the owner) said, ‘Pay phones have been obsolete for two, three years’.”
By chance, Taseer’s release came the same day his father’s murderer was executed: February 29, 2016.
The attacks on Taseer’s family exposed divisions in Pakistani society related to the blasphemy laws that he says have only broadened.
“I see some of these (anti-blasphemy) extremist groups... have evolved into now political parties,” he said. “And that worries me.”
“I don’t want (my children) to grow up in an intolerant society. I want them to be able to ask questions... without being killed.”
Taseer says Pakistan “still has a long way to go” to become a society tolerant of diversity of thought and religion.
He maintains, however, that the sources of some of the country’s biggest problems — “militancy, extremism and religious extremist groups” — hold little legitimate power and are a minority.
“Maybe (Pakistanis are) a conservative people because of our religion. But that doesn’t mean that we’re extremists,” he says.
“We have suffered because of militancy, and extremist militancy, like very few countries in the world.”
Despite cementing his faith while in captivity, Taseer has not set foot in a mosque in Pakistan since his release, based on security recommendations.
Still, he says he does not want to leave the country and is determined not to live in fear.
“You only live once, and you should live on your own terms,” he said.

Beijing records heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years, causing severe flooding and 21 deaths

Beijing records heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years, causing severe flooding and 21 deaths
AP

  • Beijing and the surrounding province of Hebei were hit by severe flooding because of the record rainfall, with waters rising to dangerous levels
  • The previous record for rainfall was in 1891, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said Wednesday, when the city received 609 millimeters of rain
AP

ZHUOZHOU, China: China’s capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days as remnants of Typhoon Doksuri deluged the region, turning streets into canals where emergency crews used rubber boats to rescue stranded residents.
The city recorded 744.8 millimeters (29.3 inches) of rain between Saturday and Wednesday morning, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said Wednesday.
Beijing and the surrounding province of Hebei were hit by severe flooding because of the record rainfall, with waters rising to dangerous levels. The rain destroyed roads and knocked out power and even pipes carrying drinking water. It flooded rivers surrounding the capital, leaving cars waterlogged, while lifting others onto bridges meant for pedestrians.
The number of confirmed deaths from the torrential rains around Beijing rose to 21 on Wednesday after the body of a rescuer was recovered. Wang Hong-chun, 41, was with other rescuers in a rubber boat when it flipped over in a rapidly flowing river. Four of her teammates survived.
At least 26 people remain missing from the rains.
Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city in Hebei province that borders Beijing’s southwest. On Tuesday night, police there issued a plea on social media for lights to assist with rescue work.
Rescue teams traversed the flooded city in rubber boats as they evacuated residents who were stuck in their homes without running water, gas or electricity since Tuesday afternoon.
“I didn’t think it would be that severe, I thought it was just a little bit of water and that it would recede,” said 54-year-old Wang Huiying. She ended up spending the night on the third floor of her building as the water seeped into the first floor, which holds her steamed bread shop. All the machinery is now underwater.
It’s unknown how many people are trapped in flood-stricken areas in the city and surrounding villages. Rescue teams from other provinces came to Zhuozhou to assist with evacuations.
“We have to grasp every second, every minute to save people,” said Zhong Hongjun, the head of a rescue team from coastal Jiangsu province. Zhong said he had been working since 2 a.m. Wednesday when they arrived, and expects to work into the night. They’ve rescued about 200 people so far. “A lot of the people we saved are elderly and children,” he said.
On Wednesday, waters in Gu’an county in Hebei, which borders Zhuozhou, reached as high as halfway up a pole where a surveillance camera was installed.
Gu’an county resident Liu Jiwen, 58, was evacuated from his village on Tuesday night. “There’s nothing we can do. It’s natural disaster,” he said.
Two other people were trying to pass through the flooded areas to rescue a relative trapped in a nearby village.
Nearly 850,000 people have been relocated, local authorities in Hebei province said.
The previous record for rainfall was in 1891, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said Wednesday, when the city received 609 millimeters (24 inches) of rain. The earliest precise measurements made by machines are from 1883.
Ma Jun, director of the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs, called the recent rainfall “extreme.” Last year’s total rainfall in Beijing did not even top 500 millimeters (19.6 inches).
Ma said there should be a review of how cities are planned because some places experience repeat flooding. “We need to avoid building large-scale construction ... in low-lying areas,” Ma said.
The record rainfall from Doksuri, now downgraded to a tropical storm, may not be the last. Typhoon Khanun, which lashed Japan on Wednesday, is expected to head toward China later this week. The powerful storm, with surface winds of up to 180 kph (111 mph), may also hit Taiwan before it reaches China.
Thousands of people were evacuated to shelters in schools and other public buildings in suburban Beijing and in nearby cities. The central government is disbursing 44 million yuan ($6.1 million) for disaster relief in affected provinces.
The severity of the flooding took the Chinese capital by surprise. Beijing usually has dry summers but had a stretch of record-breaking heat this year.
 

 

Ukraine says Russians fail to advance but are well dug in

Ukraine says Russians fail to advance but are well dug in
Reuters

  • Russian accounts of the fighting on the frontline said 12 Ukrainian attacks had been repelled in Donetsk region
  • Russian forces had ample time in months of occupation to prepare defenses and lay extensive minefields
Reuters

KYIV: Russian forces have made no headway along the front lines, but are entrenched in heavily mined areas they control, making it difficult for Ukrainian troops to move east and south, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.

Russian accounts of the fighting on the frontline said 12 Ukrainian attacks had been repelled in Donetsk region — a focal point of Russian advances for months.

Much of Russian military activity focused on air attacks that damaged grain infrastructure in Ukraine’s Danube port of Izmail. Russia’s Defense Ministry also said its forces had destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone that tried to attack a Russian warship escorting a civilian vessel in the Black Sea.
Ukrainian forces launched a drive in June to retake occupied areas and have been pressing southward toward the Sea of Azov to sever a land bridge between occupied eastern Ukraine and the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula.
Kyiv also says it has retaken areas near Bakhmut, an eastern city seized by Russian forces in May after months of battles.
Deputy Ukrainian Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Russian forces had “tried quite persistently to halt our advance in the Bakhmut sector. Without success.”
Russian forces, she wrote on the Telegram messaging app, were beefing up reserves and equipment in three areas further north, where heavy fighting has also been reported in recent weeks.
Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of Ukraine’s Security Council, said Russian forces had ample time in months of occupation to prepare defenses and lay extensive minefields.
“The enemy has prepared very thoroughly for these events,” he told national television. “The number of mines on the territory that our troops have retaken is utterly mad. On average, there are three, four, five mines per square meter.”
Danilov restated assertions by President Volodymyr Zeleskiy that the advances, while slower than hoped, could not be rushed as human lives were at stake.
“No one can set deadlines for us, except ourselves... there is no fixed schedule,” he said. “I have never used the term counter-offensive. There are military operations and they are complex difficult and depend on many factors.”
Russia’s Defense Minister, in its account of the fighting, said Ukrainian forces had made unsuccessful attempts to advance in several sectors in both southern and northern parts of Donetsk region.
It also said Russian forces had launched strikes on towns around Bakhmut, including Kurdyumovka on the city’s southern fringes and Chasiv Yar, the first major town to the west.

Report details ‘persistent’ human rights abuses at US border

Report details ‘persistent’ human rights abuses at US border
AFP

  • Many of the alleged abuses occur when migrants are in custody, after turning themselves in to authorities or being intercepted
AFP

WASHINGTON: US border police persistently commit human rights abuses without accountability in their handling of migrants at the frontier with Mexico, a new report from two Latin America-focused NGOs said Wednesday.
The report, from the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA) and the Kino Border Initiative (KBI), points to deaths in custody amid unclear circumstances as well as abusive language, the denial of food and the separation of families by border agents.
“Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the federal government’s largest civilian law enforcement agency, has a persistent problem of human rights abuse without accountability,” the report said.
CBP did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.
Since 2020, WOLA and KBI have tallied 13 deaths where Border Patrol agents used force “under circumstances in which it is unclear whether they faced an imminent threat” or “failed to prevent the death of an individual in custody.”
In a section detailing how formal complaints to CBP often fail to be resolved, KBI tallied 78 complaints that it filed between 2020 and 2022.
Just five percent “led to either policy recommendations or discipline recommended for the agent in question,” the report said.
“We have documented a shocking pattern, including cases of misuse of lethal force, intimidation, sexual harassment, and falsifying documents,” report co-author Adam Isacson said in a statement.
“The lack of accountability is so widespread that it helps cement in place a culture that enables human rights violations. The abuses keep coming because impunity is so likely.”
Many of the alleged abuses occur when migrants are in custody, after turning themselves in to authorities or being intercepted.
In one instance documented in the report, a Salvadoran woman and her family turned themselves into a Border Patrol truck, hoping to claim asylum.
“An agent exited the truck, pulling a gun on the mother, calling them ‘terrorists,’ ‘rats’ and ‘criminals,’ the report said.
“The woman repeated her asylum request to 7 or 8 more agents, was ignored, and told the agents didn’t speak Spanish.”
Migrants who arrive in the United States without the necessary documentation are supposed to be held in CBP facilities for up to 72 hours while their cases are processed, but in practice, according to the NGOs, some stay for a week or more, in what they describe as unsanitary conditions.
While family separation is less common now than it was under the administration of former president Donald Trump, it still occurs, the report said.
During the 2022 fiscal year, 145 migrant children were separated from their parents, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.
There have also been separations between spouses and siblings.
In one instance, a 17-year-old told KBI he was expelled to Mexico without knowing the whereabouts of his younger brother, who had crossed with him.
“While many, if not most CBP officers and Border Patrol agents follow best practices, the study shows frequent and severe alleged abuses,” a statement from WOLA and KBI said.
The authors of the report added: “We believe that it is possible to enact common-sense reforms that stop cruelty and align border governance with democratic values, even at a time when larger national debates on border and immigration policy are polarized.”

Niger’s military ruler warns against foreign meddling, urges population to defend the country

Niger’s military ruler warns against foreign meddling, urges population to defend the country
AP

  • The coup has been strongly condemned by Western countries, many of which saw Niger as the last reliable partner for the West in efforts to battle jihadis linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group in Africa’s Sahel region
AP

NIAMEY, Niger: Niger’s new military ruler lashed out at neighboring countries and the international community in a nationally televised speech Wednesday night, and he called on the population to be ready to defend the nation.
In one of few addresses to the West African country since seizing power from Niger’s democratically elected president a week ago, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani warned against foreign meddling and military intervention against the coup.
“We therefore call on the people of Niger as a whole and their unity to defeat all those who want to inflict unspeakable suffering on our hard-working populations and destabilize our country,” Tchiani said.
Tchiani, who commands Niger’s presidential guard, also promised to create the conditions for a peaceful transition to elections following his ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum.
His speech comes amid rising regional tensions as the West African regional bloc ECOWAS threatens to use military force if Bazoum isn’t released from house arrest and reinstated by Aug. 6. The bloc has imposed severe travel and economic sanctions.
The coup has been strongly condemned by Western countries, many of which saw Niger as the last reliable partner for the West in efforts to battle jihadis linked to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group in Africa’s Sahel region. Russia and Western countries have been vying for influence in the fight against extremism.
France has 1,500 soldiers in Niger who conduct joint operations with its military, and the United States and other European countries have helped train the nation’s troops.
Tchiani said that Niger is facing difficult times ahead and that the “hostile and radical” attitudes of those who oppose his rule provide no added value. He called the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS illegal, unfair, inhuman and unprecedented.
The fierce rhetoric came as a fourth French military evacuation flight left Niger, after France, Italy and Spain announced evacuations of their citizens and other Europeans in Niamey amid concerns they could become trapped.
Nearly 1,000 people had left on four flights, and a fifth evacuation was underway, France’s ministry of foreign affairs said.
An Italian military aircraft landed in Rome on Wednesday with 99 passengers, including 21 Americans and civilians from other countries, the Italian defense ministry said. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the flights took place with the permission of Niger’s new government.
The State Department on Wednesday ordered what it said was the temporary departure of nonessential embassy staff and some family members from Niger as a precaution. It said its embassy would remain open. Some American citizens already left with the help of the Europeans.
A two-day meeting of defense chiefs of the ECOWAS bloc opened Wednesday in Nigeria’s capital to confer on next steps. Abdel-Fatau Musah, the bloc’s commissioner for political affairs, peace and stability, said the meeting in Abuja would deal with how to “negotiate with the officers in the hostage situation that we find ourselves in the Republic of Niger.”
The sanctions announced by ECOWAS on Sunday included halting energy transactions with Niger, which gets up to 90 percent of its power from neighboring Nigeria, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.
On Tuesday, power transmission from Nigeria to Niger was cut off, an official at one of Nigeria’s main electricity companies said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment on the issue. The official did not clarify how much of Niger’s power the cut represented, but any reduction would further squeeze citizens in the impoverished country of more than 25 million people.
US officials have stayed engaged in trying to roll back the armed takeover, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling Niger’s president late Tuesday to express “continued unwavering support.”
A US pullout from Niger would risk Washington’s longstanding counter-terror investments in the West African country, including a major air base in Agadez that is key to efforts against armed extremists across the Sahara and Sahel. The United States has roughly 1,000 military personnel in Niger and helps train some Nigerien forces.
Leaving Niger would also risk yielding the country to the influence of Russia and its Wagner mercenary group, which already has a significant presence in Mali, Central African Republic and Sudan.
Before sunrise Wednesday, hundreds of people lined up outside the terminal at Niamey’s airport hoping to leave, after one French evacuation flight was canceled the night before. Some slept on the floor, while others watched television or talked on the phone.
A person who did not want to be named because of fears for personal safety, said they tried to shield their children from what was happening, telling them “just that they’re going home.” The person said they feared reprisal attacks against civilians if Niger’s regional neighbors follow through on threats to intervene militarily.
At a virtual United Nations meeting Tuesday night, the UN special envoy for West Africa and the Sahel said non-military efforts were underway to restore democracy in Niger.
“One week can be more than enough if everybody talks in good faith, if everybody wants to avoid bloodshed,” said the envoy, Leonardo Santos Simao. But, he added, “different member states are preparing themselves to use force if necessary.”
Others in the diplomatic community said military intervention was a real option.
ECOWAS is resolved to use military force because economic and travel sanctions have failed to roll back other coups, said a Western diplomat in Niamey, who did not want to be identified for security reasons.
The M62 Movement, an activist group that has organized pro-Russia and anti-French protests, called for residents in Niamey to mobilize and block the airport until foreign military perssonnel leave the country.
“Any evacuation of Europeans (should be) conditional on the immediate departure of foreign military forces,” Mahaman Sanoussi, the national coordinator for the group, said in a statement.

