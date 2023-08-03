You are here

Crown Prince Camel Festival draws participants from as far as Europe, North America

Crown Prince Camel Festival draws participants from as far as Europe, North America
This year's event features 589 races and a total prize pool of $14.9 million (56.25 million riyals).
Crown Prince Camel Festival draws participants from as far as Europe, North America

Crown Prince Camel Festival draws participants from as far as Europe, North America
  The 38-day event aims to showcase Saudi Arabia's camel racing culture
RIYADH: Participants from as far as Europe and North America have brought their dromedaries to this year’s Crown Prince Camel Festival which opened at the historic Taif Camel Field earlier this week.
The 38-day event aims to showcase Saudi Arabia’s camel racing culture, as well as the broader Arab heritage of which the sport enjoys popular support in the region and beyond.
This year’s event features 589 races and a total prize pool of $14.9 million for the various race categories.
Now in its fifth year, the festival features more than 60,000 camels from Oman, Bahrain, the UAE, Jordan, Qatar and Kuwait; Sudan and Egypt from the African continent; France and Switzerland from Europe and the US from North America.

Saudi foreign ministry launches electronic visa waiver for UK citizens

Saudi foreign ministry launches electronic visa waiver for UK citizens
Saudi foreign ministry launches electronic visa waiver for UK citizens

Saudi foreign ministry launches electronic visa waiver for UK citizens
  Decision allows UK citizens to stay for up to 6 months on a single entry
RIYADH: British nationals can enter Saudi Arabia for up to six months on a single entry under the new Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW), the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday.

The new scheme allows UK citizens to enter the Kingdom for tourism, business, study or medical treatment and stay for up to 6 months on a single entry.

UK travelers can apply through the ministry’s visas portal at visa.mofa.gov.sa from 90 days to 48 hours prior to their trip.

Approvals will be emailed back within 24 hours of the application.

The UK’s electronic visa waiver scheme was made available to Saudi citizens last year.RIYADH: 

Sleysla — a commitment to Saudi heritage and women's empowerment at its center

Sleysla — a commitment to Saudi heritage and women’s empowerment at its center
Sleysla — a commitment to Saudi heritage and women’s empowerment at its center

Sleysla — a commitment to Saudi heritage and women’s empowerment at its center
RIYADH: Sleysla’s handmade products are made with eco-friendly and sustainable materials, reviving Saudi cultural heritage while making a fashion statement with bold colors and designs.

More than just a brand for cultural goods, the Sleysla Center for Developing Saudi Heritage is one of the most prominent cultural initiatives, founded in 2008 under Saudi Arabia’s Al-Faisalya Women Welfare Society. The center’s chairman of the board and president is Princess Fahda bint Saud bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud.

Sleysla was opened with the aim of training and empowering women from families with limited income, or those with special needs, and teaching them new skills to support themselves. It is also focused on the development of traditional handicrafts, including ones made using palm-tree fronds and wool-based Sadu patterns, to encourage the use of local products representing Saudi culture and heritage.

Reda Gazawy, a member of the board of directors of the Craft Cooperative Society and spokesperson for Sleysla, told Arab News that Princess Fahda’s goal through Sleysla was to provide products and handicrafts by Saudi craftswomen inspired by Saudi heritage. Sleysla’s trained artisans use raw materials and elements taken from Saudi heritage from different regions of the Kingdom.

Gazawy said: “Sleysla was keen to make its products a continuation of the traditional crafts and develop them to keep their products in line with every era. For example, we are very famous for our bags that are made of palm-tree fronds.

“We are training a large number of Saudi craftswomen, and these products are all made by them.”

Sustainability is at the heart of Sleysla, which emphasizes recycling Saudi raw materials to design traditional and contemporary accessories.

Sleysla aims to expand its training center to accommodate more craftswomen, enabling them to increase the availability of the items inspired by Saudi heritage around the Kingdom, and also expand their showcase at international exhibitions.

Within the Kingdom, the center has participated in the Ministry of Culture’s Fashion Commission’s 100 Saudi Brands exhibition in Riyadh, which highlighted a variety of fashion and culture brands from all over the Kingdom. (Note: will update the year when reporter provides the information).

The center has participated in international exhibitions affiliated with the commission, including in New York and in Milan, which coincided with Milan Fashion Week last year.

Sleysla offers a range of products including handbags, abayas, decor items and clothing.

Thousands flock to Aseer Season art, cultural festival

Thousands flock to Aseer Season art, cultural festival
Thousands flock to Aseer Season art, cultural festival

Thousands flock to Aseer Season art, cultural festival
  Al-Muftaha Village is an established cultural, artistic, and historical landmark in the Aseer region
ABHA: Thousands of tourists have attended this year’s Aseer Season in Saudi Arabia, soaking up a selection of art and cultural events.

The big hits at the festivalhave been the Art Street and Al-Muftaha Village, which include artworks incorporating trees, flowers, and special lighting effects.

Al-Muftaha Village includes a mosque decorated with calligraphy designs, and exhibitions showcasing a blend of architecture and contemporary art.

The season also features other activities, such as visual art ceremonies, pottery making, and coloring for children and women, a calligraphy zone, silversmiths’ section, local honey and ghee corner, an Aseeri fashion area, and souvenir gifts.

Visitors can also have their photograph taken while wearing Aseeri costumes, or they can head to a theater area hosting special seminars on art and painting with the participation of Saudi artists, and music and folk groups.

Saudi international falcon auction set to fly from Saturday

Saudi international falcon auction set to fly from Saturday
Saudi international falcon auction set to fly from Saturday

Saudi international falcon auction set to fly from Saturday
RIYADH: The third international auction for falcon farms is set to take place from Aug. 5.

Organized by the Saudi Falcons Club at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, the 21-day auction is drawing the attention of falconry enthusiasts from around the world.

The auction recorded total sales exceeding SR10 million ($3.65 million) during its previous two editions, through the sale of more than 800 falcons. About 25 leading falcon farms took part.

The upcoming auction will include six auction stages as part of the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival.

Falconer Bargash Al-Mansouri said that the new stages will result in a flurry of auction activity.

Bargash, a leading Saudi falcon farmer, said that he is ready to auction off 30 exceptional falcons at the event. He added that falcons he sold in the past two years achieved top three positions in local production rankings as well as top positions in qualifying stages.

He praised the efforts of the Saudi Falcons Club to serve falconry and wished everyone success at the auction.

The first edition of the international auction witnessed the sale of a free-range saker falcon for SR270,000 ($72,000), making it the most expensive of its kind in the Middle East.

The event also involved the sale of a Garmousha Gear falcon by a US farm for SR1.75 million ($466,000).

Saudi land-mine clearing project Masam raises alarm over persistent Houthi threat

Saudi land-mine clearing project Masam raises alarm over persistent Houthi threat
Saudi land-mine clearing project Masam raises alarm over persistent Houthi threat

Saudi land-mine clearing project Masam raises alarm over persistent Houthi threat
  Masam has cleared more than 400,000 mines and other explosive devices since it was launched in 2018
  Masam chief says Houthi's land-mine planting activities ignored international humanitarian law
RIYADH: Masam, a Saudi project to clear land mines in Yemen, has cleared more than 400,000 mines, explosive devices and unexploded ordnance since it was launched in 2018, the project’s director said. 

However, the threat still looms large, with no clear end in sight, Osama Al-Gosaibi added.

“Yemen is facing a major crisis regarding the issue of mines, which requires more serious and rigorous action to be taken by the international community. There are no promising prospects when it comes to putting an end to this tragedy,” he said.

Al-Gosaibi highlighted the scale of the threat, saying the Houthi’s insistence on targeting Yemenis by planting different types of mines in several regions ignored international humanitarian law.

Explosive devices cleared by Masam included a large number of camouflage mines, he said.

“They make explosive devices that look like rocks, and they also created mines that were actually traps. Therefore, it can be said that they are not only targeting civilians, but also the people who will come and try to clear these mines. They are targeting the teams working on the ground. 

“Today, we can say that the anti-personnel mines made by Houthis in Yemen have become deadly, as they do not only aim to cause injuries, but also death.”

Al-Gosaibi said that Yemeni teams have been reorganized and equipped to take part in the National Mine Action Program.

“We are mainly working on guiding and supervising these teams because the Yemenis themselves will remain in Yemen to carry on with the mission in the long run,” he said.

Referring to the likely end of the mine crisis in Yemen, Al-Gosaibi said that “if enough funding, teams and information are made available to us, I believe that it will require another 10 years.”

