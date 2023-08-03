Saudi Arabia’s SWCC and Brazil’s WEG to share expertise on electrical engineering, energy and automation

SAO PAULO: Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corporation and Brazilian company WEG have agreed to share their knowledge and expertise on research, innovations and engineering applications on water desalination.

In a memorandum of understanding signed during the recent Brazilian-Saudi Investment Forum, both parties also agreed to develop opportunities for localization and content enrichment in electrical engineering.

The agreement also focuses on developing and enhancing the efficiency of various electrical systems, such as motors and variable frequency devices.

Moreover, it targets improving the performance of standard low-voltage motors and innovating high-efficiency electrical systems to reduce energy consumption, aligning with the latest models to promote sustainable energy efficiency.

A Saudi delegation are now on a tour of Latin American countries to promote investment and partnership opportunities with governments and private companies. Aside from Brazil, the Saudi delegation will also do the rounds of Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Costa Rica and Panama until Aug. 9.