Saudi Arabia’s SWCC and Brazil’s WEG to share expertise on electrical engineering, energy and automation

Saudi Arabia's SWCC and Brazil's WEG to share expertise on electrical engineering, energy and automation
Above, the Saudi-Brazilian Investment Forum in Sao Paulo where several government officials and representatives of over 30 Saudi and 90 Brazilian companies took part. (SPA)
SAO PAULO: Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corporation and Brazilian company WEG have agreed to share their knowledge and expertise on research, innovations and engineering applications on water desalination.

In a memorandum of understanding signed during the recent Brazilian-Saudi Investment Forum, both parties also agreed to develop opportunities for localization and content enrichment in electrical engineering.

The agreement also focuses on developing and enhancing the efficiency of various electrical systems, such as motors and variable frequency devices.

Moreover, it targets improving the performance of standard low-voltage motors and innovating high-efficiency electrical systems to reduce energy consumption, aligning with the latest models to promote sustainable energy efficiency.

A Saudi delegation are now on a tour of Latin American countries to promote investment and partnership opportunities with governments and private companies. Aside from Brazil, the Saudi delegation will also do the rounds of Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Costa Rica and Panama until Aug. 9.

RIYADH: Economic relations between the Gulf Cooperation Council and Singapore received a boost after officials of the two sides held a meeting to enhance cooperation in the area of common interests. 

The GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi met with Singaporean Ambassador Wen Zhao Ming in Riyadh to promote and strengthen the multilateral trade relations, reported the Saudi Press Agency.  

During the meeting, Al-Budaiwi stressed that the GCC countries have distinguished relations with Singapore, especially in the economic, trade and investment fields.  

Reiterating the latest developments of the free trade agreement signed between the two sides in 2008, the secretary-general spoke of strengthening cooperation between the GCC and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, of which Singapore is a member. 

Turkish inflation ticks up in July at 47.83% 

Turkish inflation ticks up in July at 47.83% 
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s annual inflation climbed in July to 47.83 percent, up sharply from 38.2 percent, official data showed on Thursday. 

The new figure, in line with expectations, comes a week after the central bank more than doubled its year-end forecast to 58 percent from 22.3 percent after years of doubts from independent economists about the official rate.

The official rate had been steadily dropping since reaching a more than two-decade high of 85 percent in October last year. The central bank and economists have forecast an upward trend from July. 

At her debut press conference last week, new central bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said inflation would rise “temporarily” due to the rising exchange rate of the lira as well as fiscal measures. 

Under the former Goldman Sachs and First Republic Bank executive, the central bank twice hiked its interest rates from 8.5 percent to 15 percent. 

UAE's non-oil economy remains strong in July as PMI stands at 56

UAE's non-oil economy remains strong in July as PMI stands at 56
RIYADH: The UAE’s non-oil economy witnessed strong growth at the beginning of the second half of 2023, with companies increasing their hiring and buying activities, despite softer upturn in sales, an economic tracker revealed.  

According to the seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index, the country’s PMI stood at 56 in July compared to 56.9 in June.  

This still indicates a positive trend as any readings above 50 is considered a growth in economic activities, while figures below 50 show contraction.  

Higher business activities were driven by an upturn in new orders, which continued to be boosted by strong customer demand and improving market conditions, the report stated, citing survey panelists.  

However, it noted that growth eased since June as several firms faced greater competition which dampened sales in the process. 

“The latest PMI data pointed to a slight recalibration of the strength of the UAE non-oil economy in July, as new business growth slowed from its four-year high in June and the output expansion subsequently lessened,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.  

He added: “Nevertheless, the headline PMI reading of 56 showed that the sector remained in good health in general, with market conditions continuing to improve and firms reporting strong rates of both customer demand growth and job creation.” 

 

Saudi non-oil activities sustain momentum in July as PMI hits 57.7

Saudi non-oil activities sustain momentum in July as PMI hits 57.7
RIYADH: The economic diversification efforts in Saudi Arabia aimed at strengthening the non-oil private sector continued its momentum in July as the Kingdom’s Purchasing Managers’ Index hit 57.7, a business tracker revealed. 

The latest Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia PMI report, compiled by S&P Global, noted that the activities in the manufacturing and construction sectors drove the growth of the non-oil sector in the Kingdom last month. 

Strengthening the non-oil sector has been a crucial agenda of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, given the Kingdom’s ambitious drive to veer away from oil dependence. 

The report, however, noted that the July index was lower than the previous month when the Kingdom secured a PMI of 59.6. 

According to the index, any PMI readings above the 50-mark show non-oil private sector growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.   

The PMI report added that new order growth did lose momentum in July, as interest rate rises globally had an impact in Saudi Arabia. 

“The effects from tighter monetary conditions have started to be mildly felt across the Kingdom’s private sector in July after a strong first-half performance,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank. 

He added: “To some extent, the slowdown in business activity was expected and owed to business cycle dynamics and ongoing market repricing adjustments.” 

The PMI report further pointed out that survey respondents were upbeat on long-term business expansion plans and subsequent efforts to boost operating capacity in July. This optimism resulted in a rise in employment numbers for the 16th month in a row, although the pace of hiring was the weakest since November 2022. 

“Future business sentiment remained robust in July, which typically reflects confidence regarding the domestic economic outlook and an anticipated rise in customer demand,” said Al-Ghaith. 

The report said that supplier performance continued to improve at a robust pace. Most survey respondents noted successful negotiations to improve delivery times, partly linked to advance payments and local sourcing of suppliers. 

According to the report, input cost inflation was only modest in July and eased to its lowest for nine months, resulting in softer increases in purchasing prices and staff wages. 

“In terms of prices, inflationary pressures eased from June, with cost burdens rising at the softest pace since October 2022. This, combined with increased competition, resulted in a reduction in output charges for the first time in nearly two-and-a-half years,” Al-Ghaith added.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reaffirm exclusive ownership of natural resources in Al-Durra gas field

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reaffirm exclusive ownership of natural resources in Al-Durra gas field
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on Wednesday reaffirmed that ownership of the natural resources in the divided submerged area in the Arabian Gulf, including the entire Al-Durra field, is joint ownership between the two countries.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait “exclusively have full sovereign rights to exploit the wealth in that area.”

The two countries also renewed “their previous and repeated calls” to Iran to negotiate the eastern border of the submerged area divided between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait as one negotiating party, and the Iranians as another party, in accordance with the provisions of international law and the principles of good neighborliness, the ministry added in a statement.

The Al-Durra gas field is an offshore natural gas field located in the neutral zone between the Kingdom, Kuwait and Iran and the two Gulf nations reject Tehran’s claims over the area and its threat that it was prepared to commence drilling in Al-Durra to “explore and exploit” the oil field.

