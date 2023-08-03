You are here

Saudi construction sector 'running hot' thanks to giga-projects and infrastructure developments: RICS 
The RICS survey revealed that 93 percent of Saudi respondents believed infrastructure workloads would increase over the next 12 months (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s construction sector is leading the world when it comes to expected employment growth, according to a survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.  

Research by the London-based firm found that 78 percent of those surveyed in the Kingdom anticipated an increase in the sector’s workforce over the next 12 months, compared to a global average of 23 percent. 

The next closest was India, with 75 percent of respondents expecting employment growth. 

The RICS survey also revealed that 93 percent of Saudi respondents believed infrastructure workloads would increase over the next 12 months — up from 85 percent who held that view in the first three months of the year. 

The organization described the Kingdom’s construction sector as running “exceptionally hot”, adding that “demand for skills and materials (are) particularly high, causing related costs to mount.” 

A press release from RICS said: “Looking to the future, profit margins are still expected to grow, while new business enquiries recorded a very high figure of +89 percent. 

“Meanwhile, 12-month expectations continue to report exceptionally positive figures in all construction sectors, but particularly in infrastructure and public works, which recorded a +93 percent reading — its highest in a year.” 

Companies operating in the construction sector are also bullish when it comes to an increase in profit margins, with some 53 percent of Saudi respondents expecting growth in the next 12 months. 

This is almost double the share for the Middle East and Africa region, which recorded a net balance reading of 22 percent. 

The construction of Saudi giga-projects — such as the $500-billion city of NEOM — are helping to fuel growth in the sector, but the workload increase is also leading to a shortage of workers. 

“According to survey respondents, factors holding back projects include ongoing labor and skills shortages, as well as the high cost of materials, which respondents firmly believe will continue to rise (+71 percent). All types of skills are witnessing shortages, but the primary shortage according to respondents is Quantity Surveyors (+75 percent). There also appears to be a less pronounced shortage in unskilled labor (+23 percent),” said the press release. 

The RICS had 51 respondents from different firms in Saudi Arabia, and 2,879 globally. 

Qatar real estate booms with deals worth $48m recorded in last week of July

Qatar real estate booms with deals worth $48m recorded in last week of July
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar real estate booms with deals worth $48m recorded in last week of July

Qatar real estate booms with deals worth $48m recorded in last week of July
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar’s real estate sector is witnessing increased business activities with the volume of total sale contracts signed during the last week of July reaching 175.52 million Qatari riyals ($48 million), the latest data from the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice showed. 

According to the weekly bulletin issued by the department for the period from July 23 to July 27, Qatar’s sale deals included vacant lands, residences, residential buildings, and a commercial-residential building, indicating increased activities across all the segments.  

This comes after Qatar’s real estate sector recorded 418.731 million riyals worth of real estate contracts for the week ending July 20.  

The majority of sales activities took place in the cities of Al-Rayyan, Doha, Al-Khor, Al-Thakhira, Al-Daayen, Al-Wakra, Umm Salal, and Al Shamal, added the report.   

Following the FIFA World Cup last year, the Gulf nation is seeing increased business activities, with the real estate sector reaping the benefits of it as the government invested over $300 billion to transform the country’s infrastructure to host the mega event, according to Knight Frank report titled Destination Qatar. 

It noted that the country’s residential sector benefited the most from the World Cup, with 850,000 new jobs created between 2010 and 2022.  

Citing data from Oxford Economics, Knight Frank report said Qatar’s population swell by 60 percent to an estimated 2.75 million at the end of 2022 due to an influx of expatriate workers 

“This boom in the number of residents has placed upward pressure on rents, with some districts in Doha registering rent rises of 25-30 percent in the last 12 months,” it said.  

It added that the prime residential leasing market for apartments grew by 22 percent during 2022 to an average of about 12,300 riyals. 

Qatar and other Gulf countries are seeing significant growth in non-oil activities as the region diversifies its economy away from oil.    

In May, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said his country’s non-oil sector grew by 9.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, and oil activities also saw a 4.8 percent rise.  

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, Al-Thani stated that the efforts of the gas-rich Gulf state have led to the development of robust financial institutions and the establishment of a work environment that stimulates business growth.    

These initiatives have resulted in a considerable increase in both domestic and foreign investments.

Oman Investment Authority's assets surge 12% to $46.5bn

Oman Investment Authority’s assets surge 12% to $46.5bn
Updated 42 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Oman Investment Authority’s assets surge 12% to $46.5bn

Oman Investment Authority’s assets surge 12% to $46.5bn
Updated 42 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Total assets of Oman’s sovereign wealth fund increased 12 percent to nearly 17.9 billion Omani rials ($46.50 billion) in 2022 compared to 15.98 billion rials in 2021, according to a report issued by the country’s investment authority, on Wednesday.   

The Oman Investment Authority said in its annual report that the return on investment for 2022 was 8.8 percent, which contributed 5.6 billion rials in dividends to the Finance Ministry.

According to Finance Minister Sultan bin Salim Al-Habsi, also the chairman of OIA, a resurgence in the economic and investment scenario in the aftermath of the coronavirus disease pandemic changed the fortunes of OIA in 2022.

“OIA is not immune to the impact of world events, but they did not pose an obstacle to our ongoing journey toward growing Oman’s economy and achieving financial sustainability,” said Al-Habsi.

He added: “The National Development Portfolio, which includes more than 160 OIA companies, continues to grow. Performance has also improved, and production has increased, bringing profits to more than 1.4 billion rials.”

The minister said one of Oman’s Vision 2040 priorities is to remain focused on empowering the private sector to eventually be at the forefront of the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, Abdulsalam Al-Murshidi, the president of OIA, pointed out that while 2022 was full of both opportunities and challenges, they dealt with them with thoughtful planning.

“We made sound investment decisions in response to international developments and ultimately achieved excellent results,” he said.

Commenting on their plans to enhance the country’s Future Generations Fund, which represents 40 percent of OIA’s assets, Al-Murshidi said: “We entered a number of new investments, including the pioneering company Group 14, which manufactures silicon anode batteries; Crusoe Energy, which has developed an innovative technology that captures flare gas emitted from oil and gas fields to generate clean energy; and Ascend Elements, which has introduced state-of-the-art technology to recycle lithium-ion batteries,”

He added that they also invested in 13 private investment funds in Europe, Asia, and North America.

According to the OIA report, 60.5 percent of the authority’s assets are allocated in rials, 34 percent in US dollars, 3 percent in euros, 1.5 percent in pound sterling, and 1 percent in other currencies.

The report also stated that the number of employees in OIA and its companies exceeded 38,000, with a nationalization rate of 78 percent. It added that OIA and its companies created 800 new jobs for Omanis in 2022.

Oil slips as US ratings downgrade offsets supply concerns 

Oil slips as US ratings downgrade offsets supply concerns 
Updated 03 August 2023
REUTERS 

Oil slips as US ratings downgrade offsets supply concerns 

Oil slips as US ratings downgrade offsets supply concerns 
Updated 03 August 2023
REUTERS 

LONDON: Oil slid further on Thursday after dropping sharply from more than three-month highs in the previous session as a US government credit downgrade weighed on sentiment, while concerns around supply tightness provided support. 

Ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday downgraded the main US credit rating, reflecting an expected fiscal deterioration as well as a high and growing government debt burden. The downgrade hit investor risk appetite, pushing oil and global stock markets lower. 

“Since oil had a steady rise over the past month, it was ripe for a pullback. The oil market will remain tight over the short term, but prices could be still vulnerable for a deeper drop,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA. 

Brent crude futures were down 81 cents, or 1 percent, at $82.39 a barrel at 11:12 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 73 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $78.76l. 

Both benchmarks hit their highest since April 17 on Wednesday, but closed down 2 percent after the ratings downgrade. Some analysts saw the drop as overdone. 

“Oil stocks are still expected to plunge in coming months,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. “Yesterday’s dump bears all the hallmarks of an overreaction and order ought to be restored in the near future.” 

Crude is being supported by concerns about tightening supply because of output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, that are expected to be kept in place in a meeting on Friday. 

Underlining tighter supply, US crude inventories fell by 17 million barrels last week, the largest drop in US crude inventories according to records dating back to 1982, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. 

Before the OPEC+ meeting, the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to a 15-year high of 5.25 percent from 5 percent on Thursday, as inflation remains the highest of the world’s major economies.  

GCC-Singapore economic ties to get a boost as officials meet in Riyadh     

GCC-Singapore economic ties to get a boost as officials meet in Riyadh     
Updated 03 August 2023
ARAB NEWS  

GCC-Singapore economic ties to get a boost as officials meet in Riyadh     

GCC-Singapore economic ties to get a boost as officials meet in Riyadh     
Updated 03 August 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Economic relations between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Singapore received a boost following a meeting between officials from the two sides in Riyadh that discussed ways to enhance cooperation in several areas of interest.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi met with Singapore Ambassador Wen Zhao Ming in the Saudi capital to promote and strengthen multilateral trade relations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.    

Al-Budaiwi stressed that the GCC countries have distinguished relations with Singapore, especially in the economic, trade, and investment fields.    

Reiterating the latest developments on the free trade agreement signed between the two sides in 2008, the GCC official stressed the need to bolster ties between the GCC and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, of which Singapore is a member.  

The agreement covers issues related to trade, rules of origin, customer procedures, services, and government procedures.   

The treaty allows GCC goods duty-free access to the Singapore market while allowing the Asian country’s domestic exports to the Gulf on a tariff-free concession. Key GCC sectors benefiting from the FTA include petrochemicals, jewelry, machinery, and iron and steel-related industry. 

In June 2023, Al-Budaiwi also held a meeting with Malaysia’s deputy minister of foreign affairs in Riyadh.  

During the meeting, the official discussed the importance of strengthening cooperation relations between GCC nations and Malaysia by raising the level of strategic dialogue between both parties.  

The GCC is getting closer to signing a free trade agreement with the UK after the completion of the fourth round of negotiations last month.  

The agreement between GCC countries and the UK is set to push commerce between the two parties by 16 percent, highlighting a substantial economic opportunity for both sides.  

Hosted in London, the fourth round of negotiations took place from July 17-28 with in-person and virtual attendees. The fifth round is set to be hosted by the GCC later this year.    

Both parties have participated in 44 meetings including 23 technical talks around policy issues thus far.  

Turkish inflation ticks up in July at 47.83% 

Turkish inflation ticks up in July at 47.83% 
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

Turkish inflation ticks up in July at 47.83% 

Turkish inflation ticks up in July at 47.83% 
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s annual inflation climbed in July to 47.83 percent, up sharply from 38.2 percent, official data showed on Thursday. 

The new figure, in line with expectations, comes a week after the central bank more than doubled its year-end forecast to 58 percent from 22.3 percent after years of doubts from independent economists about the official rate.

The official rate had been steadily dropping since reaching a more than two-decade high of 85 percent in October last year. The central bank and economists have forecast an upward trend from July. 

At her debut press conference last week, new central bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said inflation would rise “temporarily” due to the rising exchange rate of the lira as well as fiscal measures. 

Under the former Goldman Sachs and First Republic Bank executive, the central bank twice hiked its interest rates from 8.5 percent to 15 percent. 

