You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector maintains growth surge in Q2: CBRE 

Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector maintains growth surge in Q2: CBRE 

Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector maintains growth surge in Q2: CBRE 
Riyadh offices had nearly 100 percent occupancy in the second quarter of 2023 (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g4h7t

Updated 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector maintains growth surge in Q2: CBRE 

Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector maintains growth surge in Q2: CBRE 
Updated 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s thriving economy has resulted in rising occupancy levels and an increase in the average rentals of commercial spaces in the Kingdom’s major cities in the second quarter, according to a global real estate consultancy firm. 

According to CBRE’s latest report, offices in the capital city of Riyadh had nearly 100 percent occupancy in the second quarter of this year, with Grade A and Grade B properties witnessing a year-on-year rise in average rental rates by 12.2 percent and 14.4 percent, respectively. 

Grade A office properties have high-end amenities and good connectivity, while Grade B spaces are less advanced than the former. 

The report noted that Grade A office rents in Jeddah increased by 20.7 percent in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the same period a year earlier, while Grade B rents rose by 1 percent during the same time frame. 

“In the second quarter of 2023, Saudi Arabia’s real estate market continued to see its positive momentum continue,” said Taimur Khan, CBRE’s head of research for the Middle East and North Africa. 

He added: “Market segments such as the Kingdom’s hospitality, industrial and office sectors have recorded strong rates of growth on the back of an influx of demand or a lack of suitable supply or in some cases both.” 

Residential sector overview in Q2 

According to the report, the average apartment price in Riyadh surged by 22.9 percent in the second quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2022. 

The report added that apartment prices in Dammam rose by 2.4 percent annually in the second quarter. 

However, apartment prices in Khobar and Jeddah declined by 4.3 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively. 

The report further noted that the total number of residential transactions in Saudi Arabia declined 38.1 percent in the second quarter to SR26.8 billion ($7.14 billion) compared to the year-ago period. 

“One sector which has bucked the wider trend has been Saudi Arabia’s residential sector. Heightened affordability challenges, combined with a lack of suitable stock, has meant that the number of residential transactions volumes fell sharply in the first half of 2023, compared to a year earlier, albeit with prices increasing in most parts,” added Khan. 

Tourism sector grew in Q2 

The report noted that Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector witnessed robust expansion in the second quarter of 2023. 

All key performance indicators of hotels improved in the second quarter of 2023, with the average occupancy rate in the first six months of the year increasing by 8.4 percentage points.   

This trend helped hotels improve their average daily rates, which increased by 25.2 percent. 

In comparison, revenue per available room also grew by 44.4 percent in the second quarter compared to the same period of the previous year. 

Topics: real estate SAUDI REAL ESTATE CBRE

Related

Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rises 0.8% in Q2: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rises 0.8% in Q2: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia records 13% surge in non-oil revenues in Q2

Saudi Arabia records 13% surge in non-oil revenues in Q2
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 13% surge in non-oil revenues in Q2

Saudi Arabia records 13% surge in non-oil revenues in Q2
  • Revenues from taxes on income, profit and capital gains surged by 63% in the second quarter
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia posts revenues of SR314.82 billion ($83.91 billion) in the second quarter of 2023, according to data released by the Finance Ministry on Thursday.

Oil revenue totaled SR179 billion, the ministry’s quarterly budget performance report showed. The second quarter saw a 13 percent surge in non-oil revenue to SR135 billion from SR120 billion in the previous quarter.

Data showed the first half revenue reached SR595.77 billion while total expenditures were recorded at SR603.95 billion.

Revenues from taxes on income, profit and capital gains surged by 63 percent in the second quarter.

Topics: Saudi Arabia budget report

Related

Saudi budget discipline saved $133bn in 4 years: finance minister
Business & Economy
Saudi budget discipline saved $133bn in 4 years: finance minister

Saudi construction sector ‘running hot’ thanks to giga-projects and infrastructure developments: RICS 

Saudi construction sector ‘running hot’ thanks to giga-projects and infrastructure developments: RICS 
Updated 21 min 18 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi construction sector ‘running hot’ thanks to giga-projects and infrastructure developments: RICS 

Saudi construction sector ‘running hot’ thanks to giga-projects and infrastructure developments: RICS 
Updated 21 min 18 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s construction sector is leading the world when it comes to expected employment growth, according to a survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.  

Research by the London-based firm found that 78 percent of those surveyed in the Kingdom anticipated an increase in the sector’s workforce over the next 12 months, compared to a global average of 23 percent. 

The next closest was India, with 75 percent of respondents expecting employment growth. 

The RICS survey also revealed that 93 percent of Saudi respondents believed infrastructure workloads would increase over the next 12 months — up from 85 percent who held that view in the first three months of the year. 

The organization described the Kingdom’s construction sector as running “exceptionally hot”, adding that “demand for skills and materials (are) particularly high, causing related costs to mount.” 

A press release from RICS said: “Looking to the future, profit margins are still expected to grow, while new business enquiries recorded a very high figure of +89 percent. 

“Meanwhile, 12-month expectations continue to report exceptionally positive figures in all construction sectors, but particularly in infrastructure and public works, which recorded a +93 percent reading — its highest in a year.” 

Companies operating in the construction sector are also bullish when it comes to an increase in profit margins, with some 53 percent of Saudi respondents expecting growth in the next 12 months. 

This is almost double the share for the Middle East and Africa region, which recorded a net balance reading of 22 percent. 

The construction of Saudi giga-projects — such as the $500-billion city of NEOM — are helping to fuel growth in the sector, but the workload increase is also leading to a shortage of workers. 

“According to survey respondents, factors holding back projects include ongoing labor and skills shortages, as well as the high cost of materials, which respondents firmly believe will continue to rise (+71 percent). All types of skills are witnessing shortages, but the primary shortage according to respondents is Quantity Surveyors (+75 percent). There also appears to be a less pronounced shortage in unskilled labor (+23 percent),” said the press release. 

The RICS had 51 respondents from different firms in Saudi Arabia, and 2,879 globally. 

Topics: construction UK’s Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

Related

Construction sector and AI to dominate future jobs in Saudi Arabia, says PMI official
Business & Economy
Construction sector and AI to dominate future jobs in Saudi Arabia, says PMI official

Qatar real estate booms with deals worth $48m recorded in last week of July

Qatar real estate booms with deals worth $48m recorded in last week of July
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

Qatar real estate booms with deals worth $48m recorded in last week of July

Qatar real estate booms with deals worth $48m recorded in last week of July
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar’s real estate sector is witnessing increased business activities with the volume of total sale contracts signed during the last week of July reaching 175.52 million Qatari riyals ($48 million), the latest data from the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice showed. 

According to the weekly bulletin issued by the department for the period from July 23 to July 27, Qatar’s sale deals included vacant lands, residences, residential buildings, and a commercial-residential building, indicating increased activities across all the segments.  

This comes after Qatar’s real estate sector recorded 418.731 million riyals worth of real estate contracts for the week ending July 20.  

The majority of sales activities took place in the cities of Al-Rayyan, Doha, Al-Khor, Al-Thakhira, Al-Daayen, Al-Wakra, Umm Salal, and Al Shamal, added the report.   

Following the FIFA World Cup last year, the Gulf nation is seeing increased business activities, with the real estate sector reaping the benefits of it as the government invested over $300 billion to transform the country’s infrastructure to host the mega event, according to Knight Frank report titled Destination Qatar. 

It noted that the country’s residential sector benefited the most from the World Cup, with 850,000 new jobs created between 2010 and 2022.  

Citing data from Oxford Economics, Knight Frank report said Qatar’s population swell by 60 percent to an estimated 2.75 million at the end of 2022 due to an influx of expatriate workers 

“This boom in the number of residents has placed upward pressure on rents, with some districts in Doha registering rent rises of 25-30 percent in the last 12 months,” it said.  

It added that the prime residential leasing market for apartments grew by 22 percent during 2022 to an average of about 12,300 riyals. 

Qatar and other Gulf countries are seeing significant growth in non-oil activities as the region diversifies its economy away from oil.    

In May, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said his country’s non-oil sector grew by 9.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, and oil activities also saw a 4.8 percent rise.  

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, Al-Thani stated that the efforts of the gas-rich Gulf state have led to the development of robust financial institutions and the establishment of a work environment that stimulates business growth.    

These initiatives have resulted in a considerable increase in both domestic and foreign investments.

Topics: Qatar business real estate World Cup

Related

Qatar’s trade surplus touches $4.77bn in June
Business & Economy
Qatar’s trade surplus touches $4.77bn in June

Oman Investment Authority’s assets surge 12% to $46.5bn

Oman Investment Authority’s assets surge 12% to $46.5bn
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

Oman Investment Authority’s assets surge 12% to $46.5bn

Oman Investment Authority’s assets surge 12% to $46.5bn
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Total assets of Oman’s sovereign wealth fund increased 12 percent to nearly 17.9 billion Omani rials ($46.50 billion) in 2022 compared to 15.98 billion rials in 2021, according to a report issued by the country’s investment authority, on Wednesday.   

The Oman Investment Authority said in its annual report that the return on investment for 2022 was 8.8 percent, which contributed 5.6 billion rials in dividends to the Finance Ministry.

According to Finance Minister Sultan bin Salim Al-Habsi, also the chairman of OIA, a resurgence in the economic and investment scenario in the aftermath of the coronavirus disease pandemic changed the fortunes of OIA in 2022.

“OIA is not immune to the impact of world events, but they did not pose an obstacle to our ongoing journey toward growing Oman’s economy and achieving financial sustainability,” said Al-Habsi.

He added: “The National Development Portfolio, which includes more than 160 OIA companies, continues to grow. Performance has also improved, and production has increased, bringing profits to more than 1.4 billion rials.”

The minister said one of Oman’s Vision 2040 priorities is to remain focused on empowering the private sector to eventually be at the forefront of the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, Abdulsalam Al-Murshidi, the president of OIA, pointed out that while 2022 was full of both opportunities and challenges, they dealt with them with thoughtful planning.

“We made sound investment decisions in response to international developments and ultimately achieved excellent results,” he said.

Commenting on their plans to enhance the country’s Future Generations Fund, which represents 40 percent of OIA’s assets, Al-Murshidi said: “We entered a number of new investments, including the pioneering company Group 14, which manufactures silicon anode batteries; Crusoe Energy, which has developed an innovative technology that captures flare gas emitted from oil and gas fields to generate clean energy; and Ascend Elements, which has introduced state-of-the-art technology to recycle lithium-ion batteries,”

He added that they also invested in 13 private investment funds in Europe, Asia, and North America.

According to the OIA report, 60.5 percent of the authority’s assets are allocated in rials, 34 percent in US dollars, 3 percent in euros, 1.5 percent in pound sterling, and 1 percent in other currencies.

The report also stated that the number of employees in OIA and its companies exceeded 38,000, with a nationalization rate of 78 percent. It added that OIA and its companies created 800 new jobs for Omanis in 2022.

Topics: Oman Investment Authority

Related

Oman central bank issues treasury bills worth over $70m 
Business & Economy
Oman central bank issues treasury bills worth over $70m 

Oil slips as US ratings downgrade offsets supply concerns 

Oil slips as US ratings downgrade offsets supply concerns 
Updated 03 August 2023
REUTERS 

Oil slips as US ratings downgrade offsets supply concerns 

Oil slips as US ratings downgrade offsets supply concerns 
Updated 03 August 2023
REUTERS 

LONDON: Oil slid further on Thursday after dropping sharply from more than three-month highs in the previous session as a US government credit downgrade weighed on sentiment, while concerns around supply tightness provided support. 

Ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday downgraded the main US credit rating, reflecting an expected fiscal deterioration as well as a high and growing government debt burden. The downgrade hit investor risk appetite, pushing oil and global stock markets lower. 

“Since oil had a steady rise over the past month, it was ripe for a pullback. The oil market will remain tight over the short term, but prices could be still vulnerable for a deeper drop,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA. 

Brent crude futures were down 81 cents, or 1 percent, at $82.39 a barrel at 11:12 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 73 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $78.76l. 

Both benchmarks hit their highest since April 17 on Wednesday, but closed down 2 percent after the ratings downgrade. Some analysts saw the drop as overdone. 

“Oil stocks are still expected to plunge in coming months,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. “Yesterday’s dump bears all the hallmarks of an overreaction and order ought to be restored in the near future.” 

Crude is being supported by concerns about tightening supply because of output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, that are expected to be kept in place in a meeting on Friday. 

Underlining tighter supply, US crude inventories fell by 17 million barrels last week, the largest drop in US crude inventories according to records dating back to 1982, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. 

Before the OPEC+ meeting, the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to a 15-year high of 5.25 percent from 5 percent on Thursday, as inflation remains the highest of the world’s major economies.  

Topics: Oil OPEC

Related

Oil Updates — prices rise 1% as US inventory data show robust demand
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — prices rise 1% as US inventory data show robust demand
Oil Updates — crude holds near 3-month high on signs of tightening supply 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude holds near 3-month high on signs of tightening supply 

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia records 13% surge in non-oil revenues in Q2
Saudi Arabia records 13% surge in non-oil revenues in Q2
Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector maintains growth surge in Q2: CBRE 
Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector maintains growth surge in Q2: CBRE 
Indian sanitation workers get new chance in life with $1.2m lottery win
Indian sanitation workers get new chance in life with $1.2m lottery win
New partnership between Ithra, Royal Commission for AlUla to help grow Kingdom’s creative industries
New partnership between Ithra, Royal Commission for AlUla to help grow Kingdom’s creative industries
Saudi construction sector ‘running hot’ thanks to giga-projects and infrastructure developments: RICS 
Saudi construction sector ‘running hot’ thanks to giga-projects and infrastructure developments: RICS 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.