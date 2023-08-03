You are here

Saudi Arabia to extend 1m bpd oil output cut through September 

Saudi Arabia to extend 1m bpd oil output cut through September 
OPEC+ pumps about 40 percent of the world’s crude oil (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia to extend 1m bpd oil output cut through September 

Saudi Arabia to extend 1m bpd oil output cut through September 
Updated 18 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has decided to extend the voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day through September, reported the state-run news agency quoting an official from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom’s production for September will be around 9 million bpd with this decision. 

The SPA report added that this cut is in addition to the voluntary reduction previously announced by the Kingdom in April 2023, which extends until the end of December 2024. 

During its last policy meeting in June, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, had agreed on a deal to limit supply into 2024. Saudi Arabia then pledged a voluntary production cut for July, which the Kingdom later extended until August. 

The report of the Kingdom’s decision to extend the output cut through September came just hours before the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Friday. 

OPEC+ pumps about 40 percent of the world’s crude and has cut its output target by 3.66 million bpd, amounting to 3.6 percent of global demand. 

In June, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman stressed the need to trust OPEC+ and called it the most effective international organization working to restore market stability. 

“It was just our sensibility, if you will call it, that the environment was not sufficiently allowing confidence to be there. So, taking a precautionary measure tends to put you on the safe side. And it is part of the typical rhythm that we have installed in OPEC, which is being proactive, being preemptive,” Prince Abdulaziz told CNBC. 

In July, the UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei echoed similar views and said that OPEC+ always strives for oil market stability by ensuring a balance in fundamentals between supply and demand. 

In a statement to the UAE news agency WAM, he said that OPEC’s technical team is constantly monitoring global oil market variables and presenting its recommendations to the ministerial committee to make appropriate decisions. 

Topics: Oil crude oil OPEC+ Saudi oil

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia's main index sheds over 102 points to close at 11,376  

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index sheds over 102 points to close at 11,376  
Updated 8 sec ago
ARAB NEWS   

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index sheds over 102 points to close at 11,376  

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index sheds over 102 points to close at 11,376  
Updated 8 sec ago
ARAB NEWS   

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Thursday, dropping 102.5 points, or 0.89 percent, to close at 11,375.78.   

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.74 billion ($1.53 billion) as 81 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 129 retreated.    

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu rose 73.18 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 24,634.86 while MSCI Tadawul Index shed 16.75 points, or 1.12 percent, to close at 1,484.24.   

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Steel Pipe Co. The company’s share price surged 9.88 percent to SR28.35.  

Other top performers included Americana Restaurants International as well as Arabian Drilling Co., whose share prices soared by 7.36 and 3.92 percent, respectively.    

The worst performer was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share price fell 5.56 percent to SR0.17.    

In Nomu, Mayar Holding Co. was the top gainer as its share price rose 8.42 percent to SR103.    

Another best performer in Nomu was Future Care Trading Co. The company’s share price soared 7.20 percent to SR25.    

National Building and Marketing Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price fell 8.54 percent to SR321.    

The share price of National Environmental Recycling Co., also known as Tadweeer, dropped 7.92 percent to SR8.51.    

On the announcements front, Saudi Basic Industries Corp. disclosed its financial results for the first half of 2023 as its net profit dropped 87.2 percent to SR1.84 billion.  

The fall was also on a quarter basis, as SABIC’s net profits dropped by 85.1 percent in the second quarter of 2023 to SR1.18 billion, down from SR7.93 billion in the same quarter last year.  

The company stated in a disclosure on Tadawul that the global economy contributed to a slowdown as a result of tightening monetary policies worldwide to curb inflation, which also led to a decrease in the average selling prices of its products and decline in the quantities sold.  

Additionally, SABIC announced a decrease in its revenues by 33.6 percent, amounting to SR37.2 billion.  

On the other hand, Saudi Steel Pipe Co. also announced its financial results for the first half of 2023. According to a bourse filing, the company’s net profit increased 257.4 percent to reach SR93.8 million, up from SR26.2 million recorded in the corresponding period a year earlier.   

Jarir Marketing Co. also disclosed its financial results for the first half of 2023. The firm’s net profit reached SR403.5 million, reflecting a 5.83 percent decrease compared to SR428.5 million recorded in the first six months of last year.   

Furthermore, Atlas Elevators General Trading and Contracting Co. announced details of its initial public offering. The firm is offering 1.2 million shares on Nomu, which represents 20 percent of the company’s shares. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi Arabia records 13% surge in non-oil revenues in Q2

Saudi Arabia records 13% surge in non-oil revenues in Q2
Updated 5 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 13% surge in non-oil revenues in Q2

Saudi Arabia records 13% surge in non-oil revenues in Q2
  • Revenues from taxes on income, profit and capital gains surged by 63% in the second quarter
Updated 5 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia posts revenues of SR314.82 billion ($83.91 billion) in the second quarter of 2023, according to data released by the Finance Ministry on Thursday.

Oil revenue totaled SR179 billion, the ministry’s quarterly budget performance report showed. The second quarter saw a 13 percent surge in non-oil revenue to SR135 billion from SR120 billion in the previous quarter.

Data showed the first half revenue reached SR595.77 billion while total expenditures were recorded at SR603.95 billion.

Revenues from taxes on income, profit and capital gains surged by 63 percent in the second quarter.

Topics: Saudi Arabia budget report

Saudi Arabia's real estate sector maintains growth surge in Q2: CBRE 

Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector maintains growth surge in Q2: CBRE 
Updated 5 min 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector maintains growth surge in Q2: CBRE 

Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector maintains growth surge in Q2: CBRE 
Updated 5 min 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s thriving economy has resulted in rising occupancy levels and an increase in the average rentals of commercial spaces in the Kingdom’s major cities in the second quarter, according to a global real estate consultancy firm. 

According to CBRE’s latest report, offices in the capital city of Riyadh had nearly 100 percent occupancy in the second quarter of this year, with Grade A and Grade B properties witnessing a year-on-year rise in average rental rates by 12.2 percent and 14.4 percent, respectively. 

Grade A office properties have high-end amenities and good connectivity, while Grade B spaces are less advanced than the former. 

The report noted that Grade A office rents in Jeddah increased by 20.7 percent in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the same period a year earlier, while Grade B rents rose by 1 percent during the same time frame. 

“In the second quarter of 2023, Saudi Arabia’s real estate market continued to see its positive momentum continue,” said Taimur Khan, CBRE’s head of research for the Middle East and North Africa. 

He added: “Market segments such as the Kingdom’s hospitality, industrial and office sectors have recorded strong rates of growth on the back of an influx of demand or a lack of suitable supply or in some cases both.” 

Residential sector overview in Q2 

According to the report, the average apartment price in Riyadh surged by 22.9 percent in the second quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2022. 

The report added that apartment prices in Dammam rose by 2.4 percent annually in the second quarter. 

However, apartment prices in Khobar and Jeddah declined by 4.3 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively. 

The report further noted that the total number of residential transactions in Saudi Arabia declined 38.1 percent in the second quarter to SR26.8 billion ($7.14 billion) compared to the year-ago period. 

“One sector which has bucked the wider trend has been Saudi Arabia’s residential sector. Heightened affordability challenges, combined with a lack of suitable stock, has meant that the number of residential transactions volumes fell sharply in the first half of 2023, compared to a year earlier, albeit with prices increasing in most parts,” added Khan. 

Tourism sector grew in Q2 

The report noted that Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector witnessed robust expansion in the second quarter of 2023. 

All key performance indicators of hotels improved in the second quarter of 2023, with the average occupancy rate in the first six months of the year increasing by 8.4 percentage points.   

This trend helped hotels improve their average daily rates, which increased by 25.2 percent. 

In comparison, revenue per available room also grew by 44.4 percent in the second quarter compared to the same period of the previous year. 

Topics: real estate SAUDI REAL ESTATE CBRE

Saudi construction sector 'running hot' thanks to giga-projects and infrastructure developments: RICS 

Saudi construction sector ‘running hot’ thanks to giga-projects and infrastructure developments: RICS 
Updated 26 min 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi construction sector ‘running hot’ thanks to giga-projects and infrastructure developments: RICS 

Saudi construction sector ‘running hot’ thanks to giga-projects and infrastructure developments: RICS 
Updated 26 min 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s construction sector is leading the world when it comes to expected employment growth, according to a survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.  

Research by the London-based firm found that 78 percent of those surveyed in the Kingdom anticipated an increase in the sector’s workforce over the next 12 months, compared to a global average of 23 percent. 

The next closest was India, with 75 percent of respondents expecting employment growth. 

The RICS survey also revealed that 93 percent of Saudi respondents believed infrastructure workloads would increase over the next 12 months — up from 85 percent who held that view in the first three months of the year. 

The organization described the Kingdom’s construction sector as running “exceptionally hot”, adding that “demand for skills and materials (are) particularly high, causing related costs to mount.” 

A press release from RICS said: “Looking to the future, profit margins are still expected to grow, while new business enquiries recorded a very high figure of +89 percent. 

“Meanwhile, 12-month expectations continue to report exceptionally positive figures in all construction sectors, but particularly in infrastructure and public works, which recorded a +93 percent reading — its highest in a year.” 

Companies operating in the construction sector are also bullish when it comes to an increase in profit margins, with some 53 percent of Saudi respondents expecting growth in the next 12 months. 

This is almost double the share for the Middle East and Africa region, which recorded a net balance reading of 22 percent. 

The construction of Saudi giga-projects — such as the $500-billion city of NEOM — are helping to fuel growth in the sector, but the workload increase is also leading to a shortage of workers. 

“According to survey respondents, factors holding back projects include ongoing labor and skills shortages, as well as the high cost of materials, which respondents firmly believe will continue to rise (+71 percent). All types of skills are witnessing shortages, but the primary shortage according to respondents is Quantity Surveyors (+75 percent). There also appears to be a less pronounced shortage in unskilled labor (+23 percent),” said the press release. 

The RICS had 51 respondents from different firms in Saudi Arabia, and 2,879 globally. 

Topics: construction UK’s Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

Qatar real estate booms with deals worth $48m recorded in last week of July

Qatar real estate booms with deals worth $48m recorded in last week of July
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

Qatar real estate booms with deals worth $48m recorded in last week of July

Qatar real estate booms with deals worth $48m recorded in last week of July
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar’s real estate sector is witnessing increased business activities with the volume of total sale contracts signed during the last week of July reaching 175.52 million Qatari riyals ($48 million), the latest data from the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice showed. 

According to the weekly bulletin issued by the department for the period from July 23 to July 27, Qatar’s sale deals included vacant lands, residences, residential buildings, and a commercial-residential building, indicating increased activities across all the segments.  

This comes after Qatar’s real estate sector recorded 418.731 million riyals worth of real estate contracts for the week ending July 20.  

The majority of sales activities took place in the cities of Al-Rayyan, Doha, Al-Khor, Al-Thakhira, Al-Daayen, Al-Wakra, Umm Salal, and Al Shamal, added the report.   

Following the FIFA World Cup last year, the Gulf nation is seeing increased business activities, with the real estate sector reaping the benefits of it as the government invested over $300 billion to transform the country’s infrastructure to host the mega event, according to Knight Frank report titled Destination Qatar. 

It noted that the country’s residential sector benefited the most from the World Cup, with 850,000 new jobs created between 2010 and 2022.  

Citing data from Oxford Economics, Knight Frank report said Qatar’s population swell by 60 percent to an estimated 2.75 million at the end of 2022 due to an influx of expatriate workers 

“This boom in the number of residents has placed upward pressure on rents, with some districts in Doha registering rent rises of 25-30 percent in the last 12 months,” it said.  

It added that the prime residential leasing market for apartments grew by 22 percent during 2022 to an average of about 12,300 riyals. 

Qatar and other Gulf countries are seeing significant growth in non-oil activities as the region diversifies its economy away from oil.    

In May, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said his country’s non-oil sector grew by 9.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, and oil activities also saw a 4.8 percent rise.  

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, Al-Thani stated that the efforts of the gas-rich Gulf state have led to the development of robust financial institutions and the establishment of a work environment that stimulates business growth.    

These initiatives have resulted in a considerable increase in both domestic and foreign investments.

Topics: Qatar business real estate World Cup

