Book-to-screen content curation platform TaleFlick launches in Arabic

Book-to-screen content curation platform TaleFlick launches in Arabic
Publishers like HarperCollins have committed their catalog to the site, and studios such as Sony Pictures, Warner Media and HBO have signed up as customers. (Supplied)
Updated 27 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Book-to-screen content curation platform TaleFlick launches in Arabic

Book-to-screen content curation platform TaleFlick launches in Arabic
Updated 27 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: TaleFlick, a content curation company specializing in book-to-screen adaptations, has launched its platform in Arabic in a bid to connect local storytellers with international as well as regional producers and studios.

Launched in 2018 by film producer Uri Singer and former Apple and Netflix executive George Berry, TaleFlick aims to provide a platform for untold stories to reach the right producer or studio.

Singer was recommended the book “The King of Oil” by Swiss investigative journalist Daniel Ammann in 2018, and thought it was an amazing story that deserved to be told through a movie. 

Singer told Arab News: “There are so many good stories around the world that are not being told or cannot reach people like me, or studios. (I thought) I should open a platform for that.”

Authors and rights owners submit their stories, which are analyzed by an algorithm, and selected manuscripts are further assessed for their adaptation potential by professional readers.

Studios and producers, which are verified by TaleFlick, can search the platform for content by theme or by location.

The platform also holds competitions from time to time. Its most recent contest, for example, will see the company choose stories to develop under its production arm TaleFlick Productions.

Publishers like HarperCollins have committed their catalog to the site, and studios such as Sony Pictures, Warner Media and HBO have signed up as customers.

The rise of streamers and the increase in content consumption go hand-in-hand.

Turkiye, Israel and Saudi Arabia will be the Middle East region’s strongest markets, together accounting for 55 percent of the region’s SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) revenues by 2028, according to a report by Digital TV Research.

The 13 Arabic-speaking countries in the region are expected to generate $2.47 billion in 2028 — up from $1.28 billion in 2022.

People are watching more now than ever before, thanks to the wide library of content and easy accessibility offered by streaming services.

Streamers in turn are investing in growing their repertoire of content — both licensed and original — to keep audiences engaged.

This growth had resulted in a demand for unique and authentic stories from around the world, said Singer.

He added: “Streamers and broadcasters have found out that there is an audience that really appreciates content regardless of where it comes from if it’s good and interesting.”

A prime example of this is the success of shows such as “Masameer County” and “AlRawabi School for Girls” on Netflix, as well as Saudi-backed films like “Jeanne du Barry,” “Four Daughters,” and “Goodbye Julia” making their mark at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

More recently, “Sattar,” a Saudi comedy film, broke box office records, earning $2.2 million over its first 12 days, making it the highest-grossing Saudi movie, outperforming blockbuster “Avatar” by more than 40 percent in terms of admissions, according to media reports.

Local markets know their audience and can make successful local films, surpassing even Hollywood films, which was always the case in countries like France and Spain, said Singer.

Recently, however, local content like “La Casa de Papel” from Spain, or K-dramas have “gone viral” and caught the global audience’s attention, and this is “where we’re going,” he added.

Singer visited Saudi Arabia last year to attend the Red Sea Film Festival and was amazed. He was aware of Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s financial power and investments.

He added: “I saw the real eagerness to learn, listen and invite people … that’s a very correct thing to do.”

While the Kingdom is making strides, particularly with its various funds, shooting in Saudi is still expensive because of the lack of crew, and the “few professional crews that are working there are taken to the highest bidder,” he said.

That is why Singer is working with film studios to bring below-the-line talent from Saudi to the US as part of an apprenticeship program to “learn the culture of moviemaking,” he said.

Singer, who has worked in various countries, said the American culture of moviemaking is the “best.”

He added: “There’s a lot to learn on set in the US, and that’s what I think is missing; the Saudis are doing everything else successfully.”

Still, with just a five-year-old industry, Saudi Arabia had already made its presence felt on the global film circuit. Stories from other countries in the Middle East are also reaching and appealing to audiences around the world.

While TaleFlick supports other languages, like Hindi and Spanish, it has not invested heavily in them and mainly relies on Google Translate.

Singer said it had made significant investments in its Arabic platform because “the Middle East is so eager, young, and untapped.”

He is acutely aware of the cultural and linguistic differences, even within the region.

He said: “We detect those differences, and we source them (stories) to the right partner.”

The company also has a multilingual team of translators and screenwriters from different countries in the Middle East who not only review the scripts but also understand the cultural nuances and then suggest it to the right partner, Singer added.

Users can sign up to TaleFlick by choosing either basic ($99), standard ($199) or premium ($499).

Topics: content monetization #filmproduction Saudi cinema

Russia fines Wikipedia and Apple for spreading ‘false information’ about Ukraine conflict

Russia fines Wikipedia and Apple for spreading ‘false information’ about Ukraine conflict
Updated 03 August 2023
AP

Russia fines Wikipedia and Apple for spreading 'false information' about Ukraine conflict

Russia fines Wikipedia and Apple for spreading ‘false information’ about Ukraine conflict
  • A justice of the peace in a magistrate's court fined the Wikimedia Foundation $33,000
  • The same justice found Apple guilty of failing to delete podcasts and apps with such information
Updated 03 August 2023
AP

MOSCOW: A Russian court on Thursday imposed fines on Apple and the host of Wikipedia for failing to remove material deemed to be “false information” about Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.
A justice of the peace in a magistrate’s court, which handles administrative violations and low-level criminal cases, fined the Wikimedia Foundation 3 million rubles ($33,000) for retaining material on Russian-language Wikipedia pages that violated a law against discrediting Russia’s military and spreading false information about Ukraine conflict, the Interfax news agency reported.
The same justice found Apple guilty of failing to delete podcasts and apps with such information and fined the company 400,000 rubles ($4,400).
Since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has enacted an array of measures to punish any criticism or questioning of the military campaign.
Some critics have received severe punishments. Opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced this year to 25 years in prison for treason stemming from speeches he made against Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict court Apple Wikipedia Fine

AI generates 3K articles per week for News Corp Australia

AI generates 3K articles per week for News Corp Australia
Updated 02 August 2023
Arab News

AI generates 3K articles per week for News Corp Australia

AI generates 3K articles per week for News Corp Australia
  • Topics include weather, fuel prices and traffic reports for media giant’s hyperlocal mastheads
  • Staff journalists oversee quality control, though there is no disclosure the stories are written using AI
Updated 02 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Media network News Corp Australia has been producing 3,000 articles per week with the help of generative artificial intelligence, the group’s executive chair has revealed.

Michael Miller said during the World News Media Congress, held last month in Taipei, that the stories covered weather, fuel prices, and traffic conditions, according to the online trade website Mediaweek.

But the organization’s spokesperson confirmed that editorial decisions for the AI-generated articles are made by working journalists.

News Corp’s Data Local unit, which has four staff led by data journalism editor Peter Judd, is responsible for producing the articles.

The AI-generated stories are distributed nationwide across the company’s 75 “hyperlocal” mastheads, including Fairfield, Lismore, Penrith, Cairns and Bundaberg. There is no disclosure on the page that the stories are written using AI, as they are reviewed by journalists and carry their bylines.

The News Corp. Australia spokesperson said the articles provide only service information for readers of local mastheads. For instance, AI is employed to generate stories such as “Where to find the cheapest fuel in Penrith.”

“For some years now, we have used automation to update local fuel prices several times daily, as well as daily court lists, traffic, weather, death and funeral notices,” the spokesperson said.

“I would stress that all such information and decisions are overseen by working journalists from the Data Local team.”

Miller said at the conference that hyperlocal mastheads were responsible for 55 percent of all subscriptions, according to a report by the World Association of News Publishers.

Australia’s newsrooms are increasingly using AI, and media outlets such as the national broadcaster the ABC are looking into how the technology might improve the accessibility of their content.

The ABC is especially interested in AI applications for translation, recommendations, text-to-speech delivery and personalization.

Meanwhile, the commercial network Nine Entertainment has yet to create a formal AI policy.

Topics: Generative AI News Corp Australia AI in journalism

Russian reporter loses appeal against 22-year jail term

Russian reporter loses appeal against 22-year jail term
Updated 02 August 2023
AFP

Russian reporter loses appeal against 22-year jail term

Russian reporter loses appeal against 22-year jail term
  • The 33-year-old was convicted last year of giving Russian military information to Czech intelligence
  • The appeal hearing was held in private and journalists were only invited to hear the court’s decision
Updated 02 August 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia’s supreme court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by prominent investigative journalist Ivan Safronov against his 22-year prison sentence for high treason.
The 33-year-old was convicted last year of giving Russian military information to Czech intelligence and a Russian-German political scientist, charges he denies.
The appeal hearing was held in private and journalists were only invited to hear the court’s decision, which left his sentence unchanged, Russian news agencies said.
The sentence has been criticized by human rights groups and former colleagues, who argue he was targeted for writing about embarrassing incidents in the Russian army.
He had worked as a special correspondent for Russia’s Kommersant newspaper, where he wrote about Russian defense contracts and arms deliveries.
“You always hope, even though you know very well that most likely the (court’s decision) will stand,” Safronov’s sister Irina Kovyazina said.
Safronov’s lawyer told AFP he hoped the sentence would be reduced.
“We were counting on a slightly different outcome today,” he said.
After coming under increased pressure from management, Safronov left the paper in 2019 and briefly worked at state space agency Roscosmos in an advisory role before his arrest in 2020.
Since launching full-scale hostilities against Ukraine in 2022, Moscow has ramped up efforts to stamp out independent journalism.
Dozens of journalists have left the country and reporting on sensitive issues like the conflict in Ukraine and the Russian military has become increasingly difficult.
Safronov is considered an expert on the Russian military. His father also wrote about military issues before he died in a fall from his Moscow apartment in 2007.

Topics: Russia court journalist Ivan Safronov

King of comedy: TikTok star puts Saudi twist on classic content

Abdullah Al-Amiri, Content creator
Abdullah Al-Amiri, Content creator
Updated 01 August 2023
Rahaf Jambi

King of comedy: TikTok star puts Saudi twist on classic content

Abdullah Al-Amiri, Content creator
  • Local creators giving people a voice, funny man Abdullah Al-Amiri says
  • His videos have been viewed more than 19m times on social media
Updated 01 August 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: In less than three years, Saudi content creator and actor Abdullah Al-Amiri has amassed more than 1.1 million followers on TikTok.

His comedy sketches on relatable topics are incredibly popular with local audiences and he is keen to promote Saudi voices on social media.

“Because we understand our own sense of humor and culture, having Saudi actors and content creators on social media platforms is important,” he told Arab News.

“I present in my content stories that happen in our lives in a humorous way with a Saudi flavor.

“Saudi actors and content creators have helped the Saudi community to communicate and share ideas with the ability to comment. (It) is a great tool to express.”

Al-Amiri produces his own videos with help from male and female co-stars, and their mix of creativity and comedy appeals to a new generation of Saudis. His friends are often a good source of inspiration for content.

Media companies and advertisers now pay attention to the audience’s response in the comments section, and even businesses are looking forSaudi citizens, as they comprehend the Saudi comic flavor.

Abdullah Al-Amiri, Content creator

“I am always open to suggestions from my friends since you never know where a brilliant idea may come from,” he said.

“If you tell me any situation that happened to you, I can write it in a humorous fashion or as a sitcom and produce it.”

Al-Amiri studied media in the UAE and in 2018 began producing sketches for Uturn Entertainment, a Saudi YouTube channel that later branched out into other social media platforms and is known for a variety of entertainment programs.

When he was younger, he enjoyed American sitcoms like “Friends” and wanted to create similar content but with local themes and situations.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he created an account on TikTok and unleashed his creativity there. His videos have since garnered more than 19 million views.

“When I joined TikTok I was able to see the comments from the people and their feedback which was very exciting for me, and it encouraged me to continue doing what I love,” he said

According to Al-Amiri, the Saudi media sector is evolving and the comments section on social media platforms is a great resource for gathering feedback.

“Media companies and advertisers now pay attention to the audience’s response in the comments section, and even businesses are looking for Saudi citizens, as they comprehend the Saudi comic flavor.”

Al-Amiri said he received lots of requests to use his comic talents to produce advertisements.

Demand for local actors and content producers was on the increase because companies wanted to incorporate an authentic representation of the Kingdom and its culture in their promotional content, he said.

 

Topics: Saudi content creators Abdullah Al-Amiri TikTok

twofour54 planning state-of-the-art film hub in Abu Dhabi

twofour54 planning state-of-the-art film hub in Abu Dhabi
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

twofour54 planning state-of-the-art film hub in Abu Dhabi

twofour54 planning state-of-the-art film hub in Abu Dhabi
  • Facility slated for 2025 to 'take film and TV production to the next level,' says ADNEC CEO
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi production company twofour54, part of ADNEC Group, has announced on Tuesday plans to build a future-proof, virtual production-ready, metaverse-enabled production studio.

Set to span more than 100 acres, twofour54 Studios will look to meet surging demand in the regional and global production landscape following its 2025 completion.

The film production hub will contain a wide range of features, including 11 best-in-class soundstages, a 3,000 sq. meter exterior water tank and six versatile standing sets for filmmakers.

About 7,000 sq. meters of office space will also be constructed, as well as an array of other production facilities, encompassing post-production, permanent tenancies and screening rooms.

The new premises will also house permanent clients and other production-related firms.

“The creative industries have been identified as one of Abu Dhabi’s priority sectors given the important economic and social value they create,” said Humaid Matar Al-Dhaheri, board member, managing director and CEO of ADNEC Group.

“We are proud to drive Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a leading global destination for content creation through twofour54 Studios,” he added.

“It will take film and TV production to the next level, creating jobs and contributing to the local economy following its completion in 2025.”

twofour54 CEO Mark Whitehead said: “twofour54 has facilitated thousands of productions over the last 15 years, establishing a compelling track record and building a deep expertise of the global film industry’s demands. Leveraging this invaluable experience, twofour54 identified an opportunity in the MENA region — the demand for an integrated, future-ready production destination.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to foster creativity, nurture talent and provide a world-class platform where visionaries can bring their cinematic dreams to life.”

twofour54 has been involved in bringing popular blockbusters to the big screen, including Hollywood franchises such as “Mission: Impossible,” “Dune,” “Star Wars” and “Fast and Furious,” as well as Bollywood hits such as “Bharat” and “Tiger Zinda Hai,” alongside many regional productions.

The company’s Abu Dhabi studio will complement its flagship campus at Yas Creative Hub and its range of production facilities across the emirate.

Topics: twofour54 Abu Dhabi Film production

