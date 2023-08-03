You are here

OIC chief, Dutch envoy discuss ways to enhance dialogue and cooperation

OIC chief, Dutch envoy discuss ways to enhance dialogue and cooperation
JEDDAH: Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, received Janet Alberda, the Netherlands’ ambassador to the Kingdom, in Jeddah on Thursday. 

During the meeting, they discussed prospects for relations between the OIC and the Netherlands and ways to enhance dialogue and cooperation.

The two sides also discussed several issues of common concern, especially the desecration of the Holy Quran, in light of the outcomes of the 18th special session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC, held on July 31.

Life preserver: Museum reveals secrets of keeping the past alive

Life preserver: Museum reveals secrets of keeping the past alive
RIYADH: What we know today about ancient times came from deciphering petroglyphs and scriptures on leather, rocks and leaves, giving us an insight into those who came before us and the way they lived.

The modern variation of that comes in the form of books, artworks and artifacts.

The King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies recently held a talk highlighting the crucial aspects of preserving, storing and archiving materials. It was titled, “Books, Boxes and Displays: Exploring Hidden Aspects of Paper Conservation.”

“If we’re speaking about preserving, then we’ve definitely had many procedures for conserving paper materials during our 40 years of experience,” said Rasha AlFawaz, director of the center’s assets and museums department.

“We also have a collection of Islamic arts comprising 580 items procured from across the Islamic world.”

On Wednesday, the center celebrated its 40th anniversary. It began its museum work in 1985 with an exhibition of Islamic arts. The largest of its six museum collections comprises 128,000 original manuscripts.

The center also has a collection of almost 680 pieces that commemorate the life and legacy of King Faisal bin Abdulaziz.

Its most significant collection of audio tapes celebrates the oral history of Saudi Arabia. The 900 tapes were collected by anthropologist Saad Al-Sowayan and showcase a variety of 1980s Nabati poetry, also known as Bedouin’s poetry.

“Museum collections go through many stages, not just what visitors see when they enter an exhibition,” AlFawaz said.

“They undergo various procedures of conservation and storage, varying in humidity and heat levels constantly through our specialized devices. Our decades of experience has given us insight into how to properly store, lend, transport and ensure the safety of our pieces.”

Ina Baumeister, a paper and photographic conservation technician at the Tate in London, said it was essential people spoke about the importance of preserving heritage.

“All of us working in this environment want this dialogue with as many people as possible,” she told Arab News.

“We need to do it with all of our colleagues, not just the conservators, but curators, exhibition designers, those behind the registrars, the archivists, the libraries, art handlers, those who make the displays.

“Here at the research center, there’s an incredible wealth of very old manuscripts, which is the reason I came, because I do not know them very well and I wanted to learn about them.”

Baumeister is also a bookbinder at the Book Works Studio, which offers specialist and bespoke bookmaking services for artists and galleries. She regularly gives bookbinding workshops in Riyadh, in collaboration with the Misk Art Institute.

Specialists have to keep up with new innovations and techniques, she said.

“Especially in conservation, there’s always things that we weren’t aware of or change, and the sciences have really helped us a lot recently to learn more about the artifacts we’re looking after.”

Reflecting on the quote by Gaston Bachelard that “memory is anchored space,” Baumeister said she believed manuscripts, books and artworks helped us revisit the past.

She also stressed the need for great care to be taken when precious items are moved, either to a museum for the first time, or from one place to another.

“Like children, we look after them very carefully: we pick them up carefully, and wrap them up so they stay safe,” Baumeister said.

“For everyone who wants to enjoy these collections, books and artworks, there’s nothing we like more than sharing them. The reason we’re looking after them is so we can share them with you and future generations.”

Many museums and libraries around the world, like the British Library, have a transparent archival space, fitted behind glass windows. This is partially to spread the knowledge that these pieces and manuscripts are available and invite the public to engage with this found history.

Preserving such materials is not only crucial for the museum and general public, but also for artists and the original owners of the works.

“Paper is very important for me,” said Fatma Abdulhadi, an artist at Misk Art Institute who recently led an artist book residency, said during the discussion.

“The way we print and work with paper is really delicate, but to also put this together in a book, then the artist presents it to the audience, that brings a unique experience to the table.”

Alongside the public discussion, Baumeister held a short workshop to show how people can preserve valuable documents or photographs in their own homes.

15 leading Saudi students join AI training camp at University of Oxford

15 leading Saudi students join AI training camp at University of Oxford
LONDON: Fifteen outstanding undergraduates, who were nominated based on results from universities across Saudi Arabia, are taking part in summer camp training for AI at the University of Oxford in the UK.
The summer camp for artificial intelligence was launched by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in cooperation with the summer program of Lady Margaret Hall College at the University of Oxford, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Thursday.
The undergraduates will attend a series of educational programs in AI over an eight-week period.
The University of Oxford’s program complements the existing program at KAUST in Thuwal.
The summer camp is one of three launched by SDAIA and KAUST for undergraduates and secondary students between the campuses of KAUST and University of Oxford. The camp is also aimed at enhancing students’ skills in natural language processing, and learning about graphical intelligence networks.
Launching the camps comes within the framework of SDAIA’s efforts in collaboration with KAUST to develop student capabilities through specialized programs to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

US cybersecurity firm announces training program for Saudi professionals

US cybersecurity firm announces training program for Saudi professionals
RIYADH: American cybersecurity training provider Sans Institute is holding a course for local industry professionals later this month.

The event, titled “Sans Riyadh Cyber Leaders 2023,” is designed to equip professionals with the necessary skills to protect sensitive information, defend against cyberattacks and mitigate risks.

It will be held at the JW Marriot Hotel in Riyadh from Aug. 20-24.

Ned Baltagi, Sans’ managing director for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, said: “With the rising frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, creating a culture of cybersecurity awareness within an organization is crucial. In the event of a cybersecurity breach, leaders must be able to respond quickly and effectively to minimize damage and ensure business continuity.

“Training is essential for developing competent leaders who can protect organizations from cyber threats, manage risks and align security efforts with business objectives. Understanding risk is vital for making informed decisions on resource allocation and prioritizing security initiatives.

“Moreover, cybersecurity leaders must align security initiatives with broader business objectives and learn how to make decisions that contribute to the overall success of the organization.”

The program will comprise two modules led by industry experts.

The first, “MGT512: Security Leadership Essentials for Managers,” will teach participants how to effectively communicate complex technical concepts to technical and non-technical stakeholders, collaborate with various departments and appropriately plan and manage security projects and initiatives.

The second, “MGT514: Security Strategic Planning, Policy and Leadership,” will help leaders to understand the tools and skills needed to bridge the gap between security staff and senior leadership by strategically planning how to build and run effective security programs.

The Saudi government, in cooperation with private organizations, has been investing in cybersecurity infrastructure, raising awareness about cyber threats and implementing policies and regulations to strengthen cybersecurity capabilities in the country.

Last month, the Kingdom took the No. 2 spot on the Global Cybersecurity Index, a testament to its efforts in building an efficient and sustainable cybersecurity ecosystem.

More information about the training event is available at: www.sans.org/cyber-security-training-events/riyadh-cyber-leaders-2023.

22.7m visitors attended Saudi General Entertainment Authority events in first half of year

RIYADH: Some 22.7 million visitors attended the General Entertainment Authority’s events in the first half of 2023, in 120 cities and governorates in the Kingdom.

Given the importance of entertainment and its role in strengthening social ties, and being an indicator of achieving prosperity and well-being, the authority worked throughout the first six months of this year to develop new options to enhance the participation of visitors in its activities.

In addition, the GEA’s events created thousands of jobs and helped in the diversification of economic activities.

The GEA carries out the tasks of organizing and developing the entertainment sector in the Kingdom, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, while providing options and entertainment opportunities for all segments of society in all Saudi Arabia’s regions.

The authority aims to enrich life and motivate the private sector to play its role in building and developing entertainment activities.

New partnership between Ithra, Royal Commission for AlUla to help grow Kingdom’s creative industries

New partnership between Ithra, Royal Commission for AlUla to help grow Kingdom’s creative industries
RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture and the Royal Commission for AlUla are joining forces for the sixth Ithra Art Prize in a partnership to promote and grow the arts and cultural industries across Saudi Arabia.

Those interested in winning the prize, which comes with a grant of $100,000, have until Sept. 30 to register their interest. The winning artwork will be unveiled during the AlUla Arts Festival next February.

Nora Aldabal, executive director of Arts AlUla, told Arab News: “Through our efforts we will connect the western and eastern regions through art and culture, co-develop programming and workshops to benefit the AlUla and Ithra communities, support the development of AlUla and Ithra’s prizes, unite efforts to drive projects and creative production, and enable participation in each other’s initiatives.

“RCU is building upon AlUla’s rich legacy to place art and creativity at the center of an unfolding visitor destination, and as a valued contributor to the region’s character, quality of life and economy.”

The Ithra Art Prize is one of the most significant grants in the region. Past recipients of the prize include Tunisian Ukrainian artist Nadia Kaabi-Linke and this year’s winner, Iraqi Finnish artist Adel Abidin.

The 2024 edition will focus on outdoor installation art and sculpture and will be adjudicated by a committee of regional and international experts, including representatives from Ithra and RCU.

The winning piece will be unveiled and showcased at AlUla’s unique multi-arts festival before joining Ithra’s permanent collection.

Farah Abushullaih, head of museums at Ithra, told Arab News: “We are truly honored to collaborate on our sixth Ithra Art Prize with The Royal Commission for AlUla.

“Both Ithra and the RCU have a longstanding commitment to offering opportunities and support to Arab artists to grow the burgeoning creative landscape of the Kingdom and the wider MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

“By asking artists to reflect our cultural and natural heritage in their work, we are able to continue facilitating cross-cultural conversations and experiences, which is one of our core values.

“We look forward to continuing our broader collaboration with RCU to unite our efforts in supporting the growth of culture, art, and creativity across the Kingdom.”

Ithra is named after the Arabic word meaning “enrichment” and is one of Saudi Arabia’s most influential cultural institutions. Its mission is to inspire and enrich the public through a focus on cross-cultural experiences via a variety of impactful programs that merge culture, technology, and creativity across various disciplines. 

The RCU is working to regenerate AlUla, an ancient crossroads of civilizations, and transform it into a leading global destination for cultural, artistic and natural heritage.

AlUla is emerging as a year-round arts and culture hub boasting several events. It is additionally a burgeoning destination for film production through the growth of Film AlUla, which is starting to construct an ambitious studio complex.

It aims to connect Saudi’s western and eastern regions through art and culture, as well as the rest of the Arab world.

Aldabal added: “This agreement fully aligns with Vision 2030 and presents a benchmark for future collaborations that will support the growth of culture, art, and creativity across the Kingdom.”

