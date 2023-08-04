You are here

KSrelief repairs 3 Yemen schools for transfer to Education Ministry

KSrelief repairs 3 Yemen schools for transfer to Education Ministry
KSrelief hands over three Schools to Yemeni Ministry of Education after having been rehabilitated in Lahj Governorate. (SPA)
KSrelief repairs 3 Yemen schools for transfer to Education Ministry
KSrelief hands over three Schools to Yemeni Ministry of Education after having been rehabilitated in Lahj Governorate. (SPA)
KSrelief repairs 3 Yemen schools for transfer to Education Ministry
KSrelief hands over three Schools to Yemeni Ministry of Education after having been rehabilitated in Lahj Governorate. (SPA)
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

KSrelief repairs 3 Yemen schools for transfer to Education Ministry

KSrelief repairs 3 Yemen schools for transfer to Education Ministry
  Riyadh-based KSrelief said on Friday that the three schools were reconstructed in the Tuban district of Lahj Governorate.
  More than 16,000 male and female students will benefit from the plan in the governorates of Lahj, Abyan, Al-Dhale and Taiz
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s aid agency, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, rehabilitated three schools in Yemen’s Lahj Governorate, handing over the facilities to the Ministry of Education in the war-torn country to resume education services for children in the area.
Riyadh-based KSrelief said on Friday that the three schools were reconstructed in the Tuban district of Lahj Governorate.
Assistant Undersecretary for the Projects and Equipment Sector at the Ministry of Education, Fadl Abdullah Ali, hailed KSrelief’s support for the Yemeni education sector through building, restoring and rehabilitating schools.
Citing an official report on future KSrelief projects as part of the emergency response plan for Yemen’s education system, Ali said that 28 classrooms would be expanded, 10 schools would be rehabilitated, including wastewater facilities, educational aid would be provided to staff in 20 schools, and psychological and educational support activities will be provided to 40 trainees.
More than 16,000 male and female students will benefit from the plan in the governorates of Lahj, Abyan, Al-Dhale and Taiz.
The handing over of the schools, which took place on Thursday, comes as part of humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom through KSrelief.
Saudi support to Yemen stems from the strong ties between the Kingdom and the war-hit country.
Saudi Arabia last Tuesday announced a $1.2 billion package of aid for Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
It will help boost the country’s struggling economy, pay salaries and improve food security, and reflects the Kingdom’s desire to help achieve security, stability and development in Yemen.
The package was provided in response to a request by the Yemeni government for help in addressing its budget deficit.

Topics: Yemen King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Schools Education

SFD signs $75m agreement to reconstruct hospital in Saint Lucia

SFD signs $75m agreement to reconstruct hospital in Saint Lucia
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

SFD signs $75m agreement to reconstruct hospital in Saint Lucia

SFD signs $75m agreement to reconstruct hospital in Saint Lucia
  The agreement is part of the SFD's efforts to support sustainable development, a statement said
  The SFD has implemented more than 700 development projects and programs in 89 countries around the world since its operations began in 1975
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Fund for Development’s chief executive officer Sultan Al-Marshad signed on Thursday a loan agreement worth $75 million with the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Philip Joseph Pierre, to help fund the St. Jude Hospital project in the Caribbean country.
The signing was also attended by Saint Lucia’s Minister for External Affairs, International Trade and Civil Aviation Alva Baptiste; the Minister for Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs Moses Jn. Baptiste; and government officials from both sides.
The agreement is part of the SFD’s efforts to support sustainable development, a statement said.
The SFD has implemented more than 700 development projects and programs in 89 countries around the world since its operations began in 1975.
This deal marks the SFD’s first presence in Saint Lucia, making it the 90th nation to receive funds from the organization for a development project.
The funding follows three years of inactivity on the reconstruction of the hospital, which was hit by fire in 2009.
This inaction had put at risk the availability of health care services for Saint Lucia’s population.
The SFD’s loan will help provide an integrated medical facility offering secondary medical care, with a capacity of about 100 beds.
The project will also involve renovating the hospital’s southern, eastern, and western wings, as well as other buildings.
The hospital will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including a pharmacy, maternity wards, accident and emergency department, and operating rooms for surgery.
The project will also contribute toward creating employment, both during construction and once the renovations are complete. It will also support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
Pierre said: “We are one step closer to making amends to the people of Saint Lucia, particularly to the people of the south of the island, by securing funding for the reconstruction of the St. Jude Hospital.
“We have been able to achieve this milestone with the support of Saudi Arabia through the SFD, as we embrace a new era of collaboration to find sustainable solutions to tackle pressing issues.
“Providing access to health care is not merely an economic or political imperative, it is a moral imperative, rooted in the values that define us as a country. It is about compassion; it is about empathy.”
Al-Marshad said: “This agreement signifies an important step in the cooperation between both countries.
“The project to reconstruct St. Jude Hospital will not only help empower local communities, but also contribute toward strengthening the health sector’s capacity to cater to the requirements of residents.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Fund for Development Saint Lucia St. Jude Hospital

KSrelief distributes over 65 tons of food packages in Sudan, rehabilitates three schools in Yemen

KSrelief distributes over 65 tons of food packages in Sudan, rehabilitates three schools in Yemen
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

KSrelief distributes over 65 tons of food packages in Sudan, rehabilitates three schools in Yemen

KSrelief distributes over 65 tons of food packages in Sudan, rehabilitates three schools in Yemen
  KSrelief's initiative is aimed at supporting the Yemeni education sector and improving its conditions
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) distributed over 65 tons of food in Sudan and handed over three newly renovated schools to Yemen’s education ministry, state news agency SPA reported.

In Karari municipality of Sudan’s Khartoum state, the aid agency delivered 25 tons and 800 kilograms of food packages to 3,528 people to help them cope with the food security situation there.

At Wad Madani municipality in the state of Al-Jazirah, KSrelief gave more than 21 tons of essential food items for 3,032 individuals, while in Al-Damer municipality of the River Nile state the aid agency delivered a total 18 tons and 560 kilograms for 3,294 people who have been displaced by the conflict.

Meanwhile, in Yemen’s Tuban district of Lahj Governorate, KSrelief turned over the education authorities three schools that have been reconstructed and rehabilitated by the aid agency.

KSrelief’s initiative is aimed at supporting the Yemeni education sector and improving its conditions in all governorates and regions without discrimination, state news agency SPA reported.

Also included in KSrelief’s pipeline of projects is the expansion of 28 classrooms, rehabilitation of 10 schools to include wastewater facilities, the provision of educational aid to teaching staff as well as arrangement of support activities for 40 trainees. These activities are expected to benefit about 16,000 students from the governorates of Lahj, Abyan, Al-Dhalea and Taiz.

Topics: KSRelief Sudan Yemen

Somalia pledge support for Saudi Expo 2030 bid

Somalia pledge support for Saudi Expo 2030 bid
Somalia’s president Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud has pledged his support for Saudi’s Expo 2030 bid
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

Somalia pledge support for Saudi Expo 2030 bid

Somalia pledge support for Saudi Expo 2030 bid
  Riyadh's bid to host the event faces competition from South Korea, Italy, and Ukraine
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

MOGADISHU: Somalia’s president Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud has pledged his support for Saudi’s Expo 2030 bid, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

Riyadh’s bid to host the event faces competition from South Korea, Italy, and Ukraine. 

The World Expo provides countries with the opportunity to share their innovations, cultures and ideas.

Since 1851 the world expos have offered a large platform to showcase the latest achievements and technologies and celebrate the cultural values that unite humanity.

Sheikh Mahmoud also expressed his country's support for Saudi Arabia’s hosting of “the first Saudi-African summit,” and the fifth “Arab-African summit” this year.

King Salman sent a verbal message to the Somali president and encouraged joint cooperation between the two countries. 

His message was conveyed by the Somali royal court advisor during a reception held by the president.

Topics: Riyadh Expo 2030 Somalia

Virtual artspace opens new worlds for disabled artists

Virtual artspace opens new worlds for disabled artists
Updated 04 August 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Virtual artspace opens new worlds for disabled artists

Virtual artspace opens new worlds for disabled artists
Updated 04 August 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Saudi brother and sister Abdullah and Najd Alsahli created the virtual studio Art Without Limits with the goal of empowering artists living with disabilities.

Abdullah, an independent artist, has spinal muscular atrophy, a condition that affects movement and strength. He was determined to find art software suitable for artists with similar conditions.

In 2019, he began publishing articles talking about his experience using various types of software. The following year, he published his second article, “How I use Blender with a Disability,” listing his user-friendly tools and applications to create art.

“A few years ago, I started writing articles about my process on public platforms such as Medium. The goal of those articles was to create something that might be useful for anyone with the same condition as me or anyone interested in creating art in general,” Abdullah said.

After receiving positive feedback from fellow artists and followers, he continued to write more about his experiences.

“Those articles were received really well and it inspired me to continue expanding on it, so the Art Without Limits studio is a natural evolution of my early articles.

“I get messaged often by people saying I inspired them to start doing digital art, which is some of the most encouraging feedback an artist can receive. It’s quite surreal.”

Abdullah, who goes by his artist name ARC, said his goal is to “deconstruct the limits any disabled artist might face while creating art, hence the name Art Without Limits.”

He urges artists to “work within their disabilities” and find a medium that suits their artistic style.

“I picked digital art because it was the best medium for my specific disability. It doesn’t require a lot of physical strength to move a touchpad around, unlike painting where you need to move a brush around a large canvas, which is physically difficult depending on what kind of disability you have.”

Abdullah’s animations are smooth loops of digital art.

“My art style has evolved and changed throughout the years, and I am sure it will continue changing as I grow older, but the main theme is smooth, soothing looping animations. My goal is to create something mesmerizing and pleasant to look at.”

Abdullah said he has unlocked his artistic potential by constantly sketching and publishing his art.

“It creates a satisfying feedback loop that motivates you to create more, and with creating more, you get better at unlocking your full artistic potential.”

Although there have been developments in art creation software, Abdullah said there is “always room for improvements” to make products more user-friendly.

“But you can’t really wait for them to arrive. Any person with a disability knows the best way to get things done is by doing them yourself; that’s why most of the assistive technologies I use are things I made myself or constructed from off-the-shelf products.”

Najd, a communication manager in a government sector, collaborated with her brother to bring the studio to life.

“It started with my brother Abdullah approaching me about an idea to expand his articles and work on an art studio with a focus on artists with disabilities.

Najd said she attended international events to spread the AWL Studio name and shed light on their objective.

“I was already heavily involved with helping him with the logistics of his art journey in terms of attending international events on his behalf when he couldn’t travel, and presenting a few of his talks in France and the US. So, being a co-founder in Art Without Limits felt like a natural extension of that.”

She said that as an outsider looking in, assistive technologies could be improved for artists who rely on their use.

“While working closely with Abdullah, I noticed a lot of assistive technologies have room for improvement in terms of availability. It’s quite difficult to find what we need locally, so we’ve been making our own custom systems and tools, and we hope we can open source them in the future.”

Abdullah and Najd plan to make AWL Studio into a physical space in the future. In the meantime, Abduallah will continue to pursue his career as an artist.

“If I can help encourage one person to pursue art then I’d feel pretty accomplished already. Creating art can be quite therapeutic, especially for people with disabilities — the sense of accomplishment when you finish a piece of art is quite magical.”

 For more information on ARC’s artworks visit: https://arc.art/a-selection-of-my-artworks

Topics: art Saudi Arabia disability

Saudi tourism minister presents Riyadh’s World Expo candidacy to San Marino government

Saudi tourism minister presents Riyadh’s World Expo candidacy to San Marino government
Saudi tourism minister Ahmed Al Khateeb. (AFP file photo)
Updated 04 August 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

Saudi tourism minister presents Riyadh's World Expo candidacy to San Marino government

Saudi tourism minister presents Riyadh’s World Expo candidacy to San Marino government
  Bilateral relations 'excellent and ready to expand more and more': San Marino foreign secretary
  The two countries are working on an investment agreement
Updated 04 August 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Saudi Arabia’s tourism minister presented on Thursday to the government of San Marino the candidacy of Riyadh to host the World Expo in 2030.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb was accompanied during his visit by Deputy Tourism Minister Princess Haifa bint Mohammed, and by a technical and political delegation.

They met San Marino’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, International Economic Cooperation and Telecommunications Luca Beccari, and Secretary of State for Tourism Federico Pedini Amati.

Beccari recalled his “extremely fruitful meeting” in Riyadh in January with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Relations between the two countries are “excellent and ready to expand more and more in several forms of cooperation,” Beccari said, adding that the two governments are working on an agreement on reciprocal protection and promotion of investments.

Al-Khateeb said San Marino and Saudi Arabia “have a common interest in sport. We also already cooperate on tourism: Many of our citizens come here to visit the beautiful San Marino. During the meeting, we talked about bilateral political relations.”

He added: “I believe the Expo will become an opportunity to improve relations with Europe, Italy and San Marino.”

San Marino has been an independent state for 1,720 years, and has a population of nearly 34,000. With its medieval buildings, fine monuments and iconic landscapes, it is a well-known attraction for visitors from all over the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Expo Riyadh

