KSrelief repairs 3 Yemen schools for transfer to Education Ministry

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s aid agency, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, rehabilitated three schools in Yemen’s Lahj Governorate, handing over the facilities to the Ministry of Education in the war-torn country to resume education services for children in the area.
Riyadh-based KSrelief said on Friday that the three schools were reconstructed in the Tuban district of Lahj Governorate.
Assistant Undersecretary for the Projects and Equipment Sector at the Ministry of Education, Fadl Abdullah Ali, hailed KSrelief’s support for the Yemeni education sector through building, restoring and rehabilitating schools.
Citing an official report on future KSrelief projects as part of the emergency response plan for Yemen’s education system, Ali said that 28 classrooms would be expanded, 10 schools would be rehabilitated, including wastewater facilities, educational aid would be provided to staff in 20 schools, and psychological and educational support activities will be provided to 40 trainees.
More than 16,000 male and female students will benefit from the plan in the governorates of Lahj, Abyan, Al-Dhale and Taiz.
The handing over of the schools, which took place on Thursday, comes as part of humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom through KSrelief.
Saudi support to Yemen stems from the strong ties between the Kingdom and the war-hit country.
Saudi Arabia last Tuesday announced a $1.2 billion package of aid for Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
It will help boost the country’s struggling economy, pay salaries and improve food security, and reflects the Kingdom’s desire to help achieve security, stability and development in Yemen.
The package was provided in response to a request by the Yemeni government for help in addressing its budget deficit.
