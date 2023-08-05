Imran Khan arrested after court sentences former Pakistani leader to three-year prison

You are here

Above, security officers escort Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he appear in Islamabad High Court in Islamabad on May 12, 2023. (Reuters)
  • Khan is facing over 150 cases brought against him since being ousted in April last year
ISLAMABAD: Police arrested Pakistani former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, his lawyer said, after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts.

Legal experts say a conviction in the case could end Khan’s chances of participating in national elections that have to be held before early November.

Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said in a statement they had already filed an appeal in the country’s Supreme Court over the district court case.

Local media and a Reuters witness described police surrounding Khan’s residence in Lahore after the verdict was released.

The sentence relates to an inquiry conducted by the election commission, which found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

Khan has denied any wrongdoing.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,000).

Khan is facing over 150 cases brought against him since being ousted in April last year – charges he says are politically motivated.

Khan’s legal team said they would be filing an immediate appeal.

“It’s important to mention there was no chance given to present witnesses, neither was time allotted to round up arguments,” a member of the team said.

  • People-smugglers are getting paid twice — for smuggling illegal immigrants into the UK and smuggling suspects out across the English Channel
  • A newspaper reporter who posed as someone wanting to help a relative flee England after being involved in a murder was told it was possible for £3,000
LONDON: Illegal immigrants wanting to get into the UK and criminals seeking to escape are being allegedly assisted by Albanian people-smugglers.

The British newspaper, the Daily Mail, reported on Friday that people-smugglers were getting paid twice — for smuggling illegal immigrants into the UK and smuggling suspects out across the English Channel.

Albanian gangs are reported to have been promoting escape trips on lorries for “people who have problems and want to leave England as soon as possible” on TikTok.

As part of an undercover investigation, a reporter posed as someone wanting to assist a family member who needed to leave the UK after being involved in a murder. The reporter was told that smuggling the man out would be possible for £3,000.

According to the newspaper, another TikTok account advertised to smuggle wanted criminals out for £17,500, by posing as reserve lorry drivers after processing forged papers for them.  

A smuggler was quoted as saying that this method was routinely used to smuggle illegal immigrants into the UK.

On Friday, Tory MPs condemned the people-smuggling gangs for making fortunes by “using the UK like a criminal playground.”

Alp Mehmet, of Migration Watch UK, said: “Our country, once revered for its law and order, is being turned into the Wild West by Albanian criminals who seem to have taken control and can do as they please. It is utterly shameful.”

UK police are currently pursuing more than 38 suspected Albanian criminals, including nine murderers, two purported rapists, an alleged £3 million fraudster, a cannabis producer and a drug dealer, among others.

It is believed that people-smugglers have helped such criminals flee the country. Another TikTok promo addressed “people with problems” wishing to exit England who could do so by “going to France or Belgium” on the back of a lorry for £2,500. A second people-smuggling gang’s TikTok page offered “inbound and outbound by lorry.” A third page run by another smugglers’ group asked for direct messages from “anyone who wants to return to the EU from England by lorry, people with problems who cannot get an airplane. 100 percent guarantee.”

The site had more than 40 posts, many offering illegal passage into the UK either by lorry or “super comfort” yacht, and urged Albanians in France or Belgium to get in touch.

One smuggler account, “Travel Agency London,” asked for £17,500 to up pick a “fugitive killer” from a safe house in Leeds and transport him in the cab of a Belgian lorry out of the UK using fake travel documents.

The smuggler was quoted as saying: “We bring people from Belgium to England in the cab of the lorry as a second driver all the time.”

Tory MP Gareth Johnson, a former lawyer, described the newspaper’s findings as “frightening.”

“What is so worrying is they believe they are a law unto themselves and are treating our country like a criminal playground,” Johnson said.

“This is the consequence of having such porous borders.

“If criminals are coming here illegally we can hardly be surprised that criminals are also escaping when they are wanted, but it is utterly cynical that it is the same gangs making money to take them both ways.”

Meanwhile, Tory MP Natalie Elphicke, whose constituency is in Dover where many migrants enter the UK, said: “This investigation underlines that the small boats’ crisis is about serious and organized crime as well as illegal immigration. The criminal gangs will only be stopped when they know they won’t succeed in using small boats.”

She said that was why France needed to work with the UK to stop small boats leaving the French coast.

The Daily Mail said that although TikTok banned people-smuggling accounts, after such pages were terminated they usually quickly reappeared in a similar form.

A TikTok spokesman said: “We have zero tolerance for content that facilitates human smuggling and trafficking. The videos and accounts in question have been banned, and we continue to work closely with UK law enforcement and industry partners to find and remove content of this nature.”

Rebels kill three Indian soldiers in Kashmir 

Rebels kill three Indian soldiers in Kashmir 
  • Clashes between armed rebels, Indian forces have dropped significantly since August 2019 when India ended Kashmir’s autonomy 
  • The Indian government says the move was meant to bring peace, but nearly 900 people have died in the four years since the change 
 SRINAGAR: Three soldiers were killed in Indian-administered Kashmir during a clash with suspected rebels as the disputed region marked the fourth anniversary of New Delhi imposing direct rule, police said Saturday. 

An army patrol looking for armed rebels in the forests of Halan in the southern Kashmir valley clashed with the militants late Friday night, leaving the trio wounded in the exchange of fire. 

“The three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed,” police posted on Twitter. 

A search operation was under way to track the rebels. 

Clashes between armed rebels and government forces have dropped significantly since August 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government ended the restive Muslim-majority region’s limited autonomy. 

The government says the move was meant to bring peace and development to the embattled region. 

But nearly 900 people, including 144 members of Indian security forces, have died in the four years since the change. 

At least 63 people, including nine civilians, 16 government forces personnel and 38 suspected rebels have been killed this year so far, compared with 253 deaths last year. 

Young men continue to join rebel groups that have been fighting for decades for the region’s independence or its merger with Pakistan, which controls a smaller part of the divided Himalayan territory. 

India’s top court is currently weighing whether Modi’s government acted lawfully in suspending Kashmir’s constitutionally guaranteed semi-autonomy. 

The region has witnessed a drastic curtailment of civil liberties since, with restrictions on protests and journalists complaining of official harassment. 

Several leaders of the local Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were detained overnight after authorities denied them permission to stage a protest against Saturday’s anniversary of the 2019 decision. 

“All this is being done to hoodwink the public opinion in the country,” PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti posted on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X, alongside footage of a party official being detained by police. 

“Just goes on to expose the façade of normalcy.” 

Hundreds of police and paramilitary troops were deployed Saturday around commercial districts in Srinagar, Kashmir’s largest city, to keep order during the anniversary. 

City shops are often closed in Srinagar during protests as a gesture of solidarity. 

But two members of commercial associations representing the city’s shopkeepers, who asked to remain anonymous, told AFP that retailers had been verbally instructed by police to remain open through the day. 

Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra delays return to Thailand

Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra delays return to Thailand
  • The 74-year-old billionaire won two elections but was ousted in a 2006 military coup
  • Thaksin’s return has the potential to inflame an already tense political landscape
BANGKOK: Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said Saturday he had delayed his return to the kingdom next week, as he awaits a breakthrough in a post-election gridlock that could see his family’s party lead a coalition government.
The 74-year-old billionaire, who won two elections but was ousted in a 2006 military coup, has been in self-exile for 15 years and long said he wished to return home — despite facing criminal charges that he says are politically motivated.
On Saturday, Thaksin said that he had delayed his return due to a medical appointment.
“I would like to postpone my return date to Thailand for not more than two weeks,” he said on Twitter, recently rebranded X.
His daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was a prime-minister candidate for the Pheu Thai party that came second in the election, announced last month that her father was due to arrive on August 10.
A bogeyman for Thailand’s pro-military and royalist establishment, Thaksin’s return has the potential to inflame an already tense political landscape.
The kingdom is in political deadlock after the military-dominated Senate blocked the leader of the Move Forward Party (MFP) from becoming prime minister after it won the most parliamentary seats in the May election.
The Thaksin-backed Pheu Thai party has been trying to form a government, and property tycoon Srettha Thavisin is set to be its prime minister nominee.
The House speaker has pushed the date for a PM vote until after a constitutional court ruling on August 16.
Napisa Waitoolkiat, a political analyst with Naresuan University, said there had been recent speculation of a deal between Thaksin and the elite to form a coalition that would include pro-military parties.
“(The delay) means he got a signal that the deal is not made,” she said.
Parties linked to Thaksin have dominated Thai politics since 2001, but lost two prime ministers to military coups and another to a court ruling.
Thaksin has lived in self-exile, mostly in Dubai, since 2008 and regularly addresses supporters on the Clubhouse social media platform using the alias Tony Woodsome.
He was convicted during his time abroad in four criminal cases, one of which has now passed the statute of limitations.
His sentences for the other three total 10 years, and he is still under investigation in another case.
In May, he said he was ready to face justice, though he has long maintained the cases were politically motivated.

Three people killed, houses set ablaze in fresh violence in India’s Manipur state

Three people killed, houses set ablaze in fresh violence in India’s Manipur state
  • Months-long outbreak of violence began on May 3 after a court ordered the state to consider extending to the majority Meitei population special economic benefits
GUWAHATI: Three people were killed and houses set ablaze in fresh violence in India’s Manipur, police officials said late on Friday, as sporadic violence and killings continue in the remote northeastern state.
The three people killed on Thursday night belonged to the majority Metei community in the state’s Bishnupur district, a police spokesperson said.
The months-long outbreak of violence began on May 3 after a court ordered the state to consider extending to the majority Meitei population special economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education that up to now have been reserved for the tribal Kuki people.
A spokesperson for a Kuki civil society group said it did not have an immediate comment on the latest killings.
Over 180 people have been killed and thousands have fled their homes, since the violence started in Manipur, a state of 3.2 million that borders Myanmar.

Saudi Arabia hosts Ukrainian crisis summit in Jeddah today

Saudi Arabia hosts Ukrainian crisis summit in Jeddah today
  • Hosting summit marks continuation of humanitarian initiatives, efforts by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was grateful to the Kingdom for the platform for negotiations
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to host a meeting for national security advisers and representatives of a number of countries on the Ukrainian crisis in Jeddah on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

Hosting the meeting marks a continuation of the humanitarian initiatives and efforts by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the communications between the crown prince and Russian and Ukrainian leaders since the early days of the crisis.

The meeting also reveals the Kingdom’s readiness to exert its efforts to contribute to reaching a solution that will result in permanent peace, and its support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at reducing the impacts of the crisis and its humanitarian repercussions.

The Saudi government hopes that the meeting will contribute to reinforcing dialogue and cooperation by exchanging views, coordination, and deliberations at the international level on the ways to ensure a solution for the crisis through political and diplomatic means, and in a way that strengthens international peace and security, sparing the world further humanitarian, security, and economic consequences.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was grateful to the Kingdom for the platform for negotiations.

He said in a statement posted on X: “Tomorrow in Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, a meeting of advisers to heads of state and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the Peace Formula will begin.

“Many countries will be represented, different continents, including the countries of the Global South.

“It is very important because in such matters as food security, the fate of millions of people in Africa, Asia, and other parts of the world directly depends on how fast the world will be in implementing the Peace Formula.”

He said the meeting in Jeddah followed a similar event in Copenhagen in June, and will help enable “step by step” movement toward the Global Peace Summit.

Zelensky said: “A fair and honest end to Russian aggression will benefit everyone in the world. Eliminating all threats created by Russia to Ukrainian and global security means returning peace to international relations and stability to global life.”

