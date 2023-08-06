You are here

Oil Updates — US drillers cut oil rigs for 8th week in a row: Baker Hughes
The combined oil and natural gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by five to 659 in the week to Aug. 4, the lowest since March 2022. (Shutterstock)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

RIYADH: US energy firms last week cut the number of oil rigs operating for an eighth week in a row, energy services firm Baker Hughes said in its closely followed report.

The combined oil and natural gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by five to 659 in the week to Aug. 4, the lowest since March 2022. 

That was also the 13th time in the last 14 weeks that drillers cut rigs.

Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count down 105, or 14 percent, below this time last year.

US oil rigs fell four rigs to 525 last week, dropping for an eighth week in a row to their lowest since March 2022, while gas rigs held steady at 128.

Data provider Enverus, which publishes its own rig count data, said drillers added 13 rigs in the week ended Aug. 2, boosting the total to 724.

Nevertheless, the overall count was still down about one rig in the last month and down 16 percent year-over-year.

US oil futures have rallied over the past six weeks and were now up about 4 percent so far this year, after gaining about 7 percent in 2022.

US gas futures, meanwhile, have plunged about 43 percent so far this year after rising about 20 percent last year.

That drop in gas prices has caused some shale producers like Pioneer Natural Resources and Devon Energy to tighten budgets and warn of lower drilling and completion activity in the coming months.

Despite some plans to lower rig counts, the independent exploration and production companies tracked by financial services firm TD Cowen were on track to boost spending by about 19 percent in 2023 versus 2022 after increasing spending about 40 percent in 2022 and 4 percent in 2021.

US crude oil production, however, fell to 12.66 million barrels per day in May, the lowest since February, Energy Information Administration data showed this week, a sign lower prices and a slowdown in drilling activity are finally causing output to peak and turn down.

Despite lower gas prices, production in the US Lower 48 states rose 0.7 billion cubic feet per day to a record 115.0 bcfd in May, according to the EIA, topping the prior all-time high of 114.3 bcfd in April.

Topics: Oil Updates  Baker Hughes

  • The project is expected to have a significant impact on stimulating social growth and creating direct and indirect job opportunities
RIYADH: CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Al-Marshad has signed a development loan agreement with the Prime Minister of Belize John Briceno.

The agreement, worth $77 million, aims to finance the construction of a solar power plant in the Central American nation, the Saudi government authority said.

The signing ceremony was attended by Belizean Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Christopher Coy, along with several officials from both sides.

The agreement reflects the fund’s commitment to supporting sustainable development in developing countries and small island states globally. Since its establishment in 1975, the SFD has successfully implemented more than 700 projects and development programs in 90 countries.

It is the second deal signed between the Kingdom, via SFD, and Belize since the start of its development activities in 2023.

The project’s primary objective is to build a 60-megawatt solar power plant, complete with the supply and equipment of solar panels, to reduce emissions in the energy sector by an estimated 60,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually through system efficiency and consumption.

The project is expected to have a significant impact on stimulating social growth and creating direct and indirect job opportunities.

It will also enhance the quality of electricity and promote environmental sustainability by addressing climate change through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, as well as advancing Belize’s efforts toward mitigating climate change and transitioning to clean energy.

Briceno said: “The solar power plant project comes at the right time, as Belize deems it necessary to increase its production of solar energy due to economic inflation, and most importantly, the project is in line with our country’s policy to focus on supporting renewable energy,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He added that the project would “bring many benefits to Belize, including cost savings, energy independence, environmental sustainability, job creation, and improved access to electricity for rural communities.”

Al-Marshad said: “The agreement represents an important step toward strengthening the existing development cooperation between the fund and Belize to contribute to the development of the clean energy sector in Belize, and to meet the basic needs of the population in enhancing access to electricity, and limiting the effects of global climate change, as well as promoting Belize’s economic and social growth.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Solar Energy

  • Ishan startup secures necessary permits to help electric cars juice up
ALKHOBAR: Saudi Arabia is entering a new era in the electric cars market — and at the helm is Alhareth Al-Hisan, the lively 22-year-old who just inaugurated the Kingdom’s first ever ultra-fast charging station, which handles 200 kilowatts.

Arab News spoke to Al-Hisan during the event to collect his thoughts on the launch of his startup, Ishan, which is the Arabic word for “charge.”

During the last two years, he worked tirelessly to secure the necessary permits to help cars juice up.

At Shorofat Park in Alkhobar this week, vehicles lined up to get a taste of what is to come.

Having lived the majority of his life in the UK, Saudi national Al-Hisan is offering the country a European sensibility to elevate the lives of drivers in his home country. Choosing Alkhobar as the launch of the charging station was deliberate — it’s the cradle of oil and gas, and liquid gold has  been pumped into the economy and the car-dependent country since the start.

The major players in the area have local car charging stations — but they often do not work since they have not been able to secure the permits to operate and thus, cars will arrive but the charger will not charge. (Supplied)

As an architecture student, he was always adamant at utilizing urban spaces efficiently and  admits that cars have never been a passion of his but he saw a need in the market and decided  to step in.“I decided to go on an entrepreneurial path. My project is basically three things; first of 
all, I get experience so that I can build a bigger project … (second) to gain money — because I will not be able to do my project without having money. The third one is to have a good impact. And this will enable me to check all three,” he told Arab News.

He believes that the environment, people’s quality of life and their safety will all benefit — and their wallets will also thank them.

“If I were to help in the spread of electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia, people would be more safe, we’ll have better cars, people will have a better environment, people will have more money in their pockets,” he told us.

The biggest hurdle is securing permits. The Kingdom does have a system for it currently, but it is rigorous and cumbersome with a stack of seemingly never-ending regulations. Normally, Al-Hisan would say that the paperwork was “too much” but he felt like in this instance, it was wise of the country to be so strict so that they do not repeat the mistakes the US made.

“It is positive to have these strict guidelines because they  are mindful that they want to have an almost universal  charging station,” he said.

The major reason why electric cars have not become dominant in the Kingdom is because the country does not have adequate working charging stations yet.

Diversifying beyond petrol is not only practical but is the only way  to secure a sustainable economy and environment, says yoing Saudi entrepreneur Alhareth Al-Hisan. (Supplied)

The major players in the area have local car charging stations — but they often do not work since they have not been able to secure the permits to operate and thus, cars will arrive but the charger will not charge.

Defying all odds, Al-Hisan has a working station and hopes people will come to try it.

While it is easier to create the roadmap since nothing is set in stone yet, it is always a hard road to enter an emerging market.

“We have to do the same as what has happened in the Netherlands because we don’t want to get into the same issue that the US because the US now, they are in a whole mess with the infrastructure for electric vehicles,” he said.

“They have given the support to buy electric vehicles in the US, they get a discount and tax  breaks, but the main issue they face is the distribution, so  they had to deal with Tesla because they have the most spread and diverse network of electric vehicles. If we follow the US example it will be a mess. We have to do it the European way,”  added Al-Hisan.

Something that also sets him apart from his giant competitors is that he is focused solely on the charging of electric vehicles.

“We are immersed and we know exactly what to do because we own electric vehicles. (Others) do several other things. They do  petrol construction, they do importing of devices. We are specialized in electric vehicle chargers. This is the only thing we do. This is why I can say that we are very good at it. Why?Because we don’t know how to do anything else,” he said.

Changing car-dependent user habits is not on his mind as he trusts that Saudi residents are intelligent enough to recognize that this is the future, and diversifying beyond petrol is not only practical but is the only way  to secure a sustainable economy and environment.

“You have to add a positive impact – that is the purpose of us as human beings. Because if my ancestors didn’t attempt improving their minds and our lives, we wouldn’t be in what we are in today. So I only have  to try,” he said.
 

Topics: electric vehicles Alhareth Al-Hisan Ishan Alkhobar

  • Alibaba Cloud’s top official describes King Abdullah Financial District as ‘prominent financial center’
RIYADH: Since the launch of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is undergoing a massive socioeconomic transformation. The Kingdom has swung open its door to foreign investors so that they can take advantage of the opportunities available in all sectors. 

Given the growing importance of digitalization, IT, and communications for sustainable development, the Kingdom has devised a strategy to emerge as a global hub for cloud computing. Major global IT players are ensuring their presence in the country which is on course to becoming a global financial hub. 

Alibaba Cloud, the world’s largest cloud computing company, has also entered the Saudi market through a joint venture called Saudi Cloud Computing Co. The company will offer world-class services to entities in the public and private sectors and assist the Kingdom achieve its Vision 2030 goals. 

The move is in line with Alibaba Cloud’s goal to bolster its presence in the Middle East and help expedite the region’s digital transformation, forge strategic partnerships, enhance local capabilities, and drive innovation.

HIGHLIGHTS

Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey has seen steady growth in cloud computing, with the cloud market in the Middle East predicted to reach $9.8 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 21 percent.

The Saudi government is proactively promoting cloud computing through initiatives such as the Saudi Cloud Strategy, launched in 2019, to enhance cybersecurity and create new employment opportunities.

Saudi Arabia launched the National Development Technology Program, or NTDP, with an estimated budget of SR2.5 billion. The program is the largest governmental program, to support startups, entrepreneurships, and investors in the information technology sector.

The IT giant has chosen King Abdullah Financial District as the preferred location to begin its Saudi operations. The selection of KAFD is also a testimony to its increasingly crucial role as a world-class financial hub attracting local and international businesses seeking an environment conducive to growth.

KAFD’s economic significance and its role in diversifying the Kingdom’s economy make it a crucial hub for generating employment opportunities.

In an interview with Arab News, Selina Yuan, president of International Business for Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said: “Our choice to host the joint venture within KAFD came from an understanding of the global recognition the district has earned as a prominent financial center.”

The joint venture offers cutting-edge cloud computing services through two data centers in Saudi Arabia. This strategic move aims to cater to the rising demand for cloud services from businesses and the government in the region. The company seeks to play a key role in helping Saudi Arabia accelerate its Vision 2030 initiative by providing essential digital infrastructure and services.

Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey has seen steady growth in cloud computing, with the cloud market in the Middle East predicted to reach $9.8 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 21 percent. Annual spending on public cloud services in the Kingdom is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 25 percent, according to the International Data Corp.

The Saudi government is proactively promoting cloud computing through initiatives such as the Saudi Cloud Strategy, launched in 2019, to enhance cybersecurity and create new employment opportunities. Alibaba Cloud’s entrance into the market aligns perfectly with the region’s digital aspirations.

Saudi Arabia launched the National Development Technology Program, or NTDP, with an estimated budget of SR2.5 billion. The program is the largest governmental program, to support startups, entrepreneurships, and investors in the information technology sector.

Selina Yuan. (Supplied)

Highlighting Alibaba Cloud Intelligence’s initiatives in Saudi Arabia, the top official said: “We are actively involved in several key initiatives in Saudi Arabia that contribute to the Kingdom’s digital transformation goals and align with Vision 2030.”

The launch of Saudi Cloud Computing Co. in collaboration with local partners aims to create job opportunities and facilitate knowledge transfer in the Kingdom while fostering a favorable business environment.

To further support the Kingdom’s digitalization efforts, Alibaba Cloud Academy has conducted training for over 2,000 people in collaboration with local training partners since April 2020. Over 800 Saudi developers have obtained more than 2,000 training certificates from Alibaba Cloud, demonstrating the commitment to empowering local talent with cloud-related skills.

Alibaba Cloud has also formed strategic partnerships with local companies in Saudi Arabia, exemplified by its collaboration with Zain KSA, resulting in the launch of “Zain Cloud,” a service tailored for businesses, SMEs, entrepreneurs, and government entities helping them meet the Kingdom’s data protection requirements.

Selina emphasized the Middle East’s growing potential as an opportunity-rich region for Alibaba Cloud, driven by a surge in digital transformation across industries like finance, retail, and transportation. The adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data intelligence, and the internet of things is creating strong demand for cloud solutions to enhance consumer experiences and drive business efficiencies, she said.

Alibaba Cloud’s differentiated approach in the market stems from its position as a first mover in public cloud computing in the Middle East. The company’s commitment to the region was established back in 2016 with the opening of its inaugural data center in Dubai, cementing its dedication to supporting Middle Eastern businesses in their digital transformation journeys.

“With Alibaba Cloud’s solutions, businesses can optimize their cloud computing operations and achieve tangible benefits,” the official told Arab News. 

Alibaba Cloud’s comprehensive suite of services offers businesses the necessary tools and capabilities to swiftly and efficiently develop and expand their operations. Cloud-based services, including storage, computing power, and networking, remove the need for extensive setup time and resources, enabling businesses to focus on their core competencies and drive growth.

As Alibaba Cloud Intelligence strengthens its foothold in Saudi Arabia, the region can expect increased collaboration, innovative solutions, and sustainable growth opportunities, contributing to the realization of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and driving the Middle East’s digital transformation journey forward.

Topics: Alibaba SaudiVision 2030 Alibaba Cloud Saudi Cloud Computing Co. King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) National Development Technology Program Selina Yuan

  • Leading buy now, pay later platform outlines ambitious strategies to reinforce its standing in the Saudi market
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia is fast becoming an attractive destination for regional fintech heavyweights thanks to the Kingdom’s carefully regulated operations to ensure ease of doing business in an environment conducive to investments.

Tabby, a leading buy now, pay later platform based in the UAE, is one of the key fintech players to have obtained a permit from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, to expand its operations to the Kingdom.

In an interview with Arab News, Tabby CEO Hossam Arab described it as a crucial step that would help solidify the company’s presence in the Kingdom and help boost its growth. 

“Millions of people in Saudi Arabia rely on Tabby today, so it’s an incredibly important step to crystalize our foundations in the Kingdom and continue building toward financial freedom for our community,” Arab said. 

Tabby has outlined ambitious strategies to reinforce its standing in the Saudi market. 

“Having obtained the permit, we are even more excited about the opportunities it presents and our potential for further growth in the Saudi market as we work closely with the regulator in order to further enhance and diversify our offering by introducing new features and flexible payment options that cater to the evolving needs of our customers,” the official told Arab News. 

Noting the unique opportunities available in the Saudi market, he said that Tabby can play a critical role in advancing the concept of financial inclusion in the country. 

“By providing credit to individuals who might otherwise not qualify for traditional credit cards, Tabby can empower a broader segment of the population to participate in the digital economy,” Arab explained. 

Tabby’s strategies perfectly align with the Kingdom’s aspirations to drive financial inclusion and literacy as a cornerstone of the country’s economic growth. 

Arab also lauded the Saudi government’s measures to help boost the fintech sector. The CEO said the encouraging regulatory landscape will help instill confidence in Tabby to introduce innovative services in the Kingdom. 

“The Saudi government has been taking initiatives to support the growth of the fintech sector, including the BNPL industry. With a supportive regulatory environment, Tabby can operate with confidence and explore innovative ways to expand its services,” he said. 

With Tabby’s permit, the Kingdom now has five authorized companies offering BNPL solutions, boosting its plans to become a regional fintech hub.  

FASTFACTS

$660 million Currently operational in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait, Tabby holds a valuation of $660 million following its latest funding round from investors including Sequoia Capital India, STV, PayPal Ventures, Mubadala Investment Capital, Arbor Ventures, and Endeavor Catalyst.

15K The company has over 15,000 worldwide brands and small enterprises, encompassing H&M, Adidas, IKEA, SHEIN, noon, and Bloomingdale’s, that utilize its technology to stimulate growth and build a faithful customer base by offering flexible payment options both online and in-store.

Under the Kingdom’s national fintech strategy, the number of firms in the sector is expected to increase from 82 in 2022 to 230 by 2025. 

The plan also seeks to increase the fintech sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to SR4.5 billion ($1.2 billion) and create nearly 6,000 jobs by 2025, besides increasing the share of digital transactions to 70 percent of all financial dealings.  

As the Kingdom plans to strengthen its financial sector through Vision 2030, Arab sees Tabby as a key player in supporting that plan. 

He emphasized that Tabby’s extensive experience in the BNPL space would greatly benefit the Kingdom’s financial industry. 

“Tabby is now one of the largest BNPL providers globally, which means the challenges we face as we scale, whether regulatory or organizational, help pave the way for the next generation of fintech startups in their growth journey,” he stated. 

Despite the competitive landscape, with now five companies offering BNPL solutions in the Kingdom, Arab is confident about Tabby’s distinctive market position. 

The company has over 15,000 worldwide brands and small enterprises, encompassing H&M, Adidas, IKEA, SHEIN, noon, and Bloomingdale’s, that utilize its technology to stimulate growth and build a faithful customer base by offering flexible payment options both online and in-store. 

Additionally, Tabby has over 4 million users on its platform and more than 280,000 Tabby Cards have been issued in the UAE alone. 

Currently operational in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait, Tabby holds a valuation of $660 million following its latest funding round from investors including Sequoia Capital India, STV, PayPal Ventures, Mubadala Investment Capital, Arbor Ventures, and Endeavor Catalyst. 

The company also expanded its operations to Egypt in 2022 but reversed its decision six months after the launch. 

With Saudi Arabia being a crucial part of Tabby’s regional strategy and making up over 80 percent of its customer base, Arab underscored the importance of the license as an outcome of years of work with partners, consumers, and regulators in the market. 

“Tabby is the largest BNPL provider in the Middle East, so the sellers and shoppers that use Tabby benefit from the network effects of the largest shopper base and acceptance network,” the official said. 

“We take this even further with Tabby Shop, now featuring hundreds of thousands of products from our seller network, letting our shoppers discover and track the best products, brands, and deals in one place. We’re also on track to launch innovative solutions like Tabby Card and other financial and shopping services,” Arab added. 

Speaking about the increasing regulatory scrutiny around the BNPL business model, Arab said Tabby is committed to upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance in the Saudi market. 

“As we have always done, we will continue to proactively collaborate with the regulators to ensure adherence to all relevant laws and guidelines. Implementing robust risk assessment models and transparent disclosure practices will be key to building trust with customers and ensuring a sustainable and responsible BNPL business model,” he stated. 

The issuance of the permit also highlights SAMA’s commitment to boosting the sector through enhanced operational efficiency. 

SAMA anticipates attracting a novel cohort of investors and firms to the Kingdom that can provide extra value to both the sector and the wider economy. 

Moreover, the central bank is leveraging technology in financial services to underpin Saudi Arabia’s overarching objectives as it vigorously pursues the Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy. 

In May 2023, Tabby upsized its debt facility to $350 million in a new financing round led by US-based Partners for Growth along with Atalaya Capital Management and CoVenture. 

The additional financing will help boost Tabby’s customer and business acquisition efforts.  

Topics: Tabby Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Hossam Arab fintech BNPL

  • Egypt and Morocco held third and fourth places, securing $7 million and $2 million in funding, respectively
  • Saudi Arabia came in second with $18 million raised via five deals
CAIRO: Startups across the Middle East and North Africa accrued a solid $95 million across 31 deals in July 2023, marking a slight decrease from last year’s $105 million for the same month, yet demonstrating a robust 167 percent month-on-month surge from June’s $35.6 million.  

While the deal volume decreased by 31 percent, the numbers yield a different perspective when factoring out the UAE’s electric vehicle startup One Moto’s $40 million lease financing round. 

Excluding that, the total equity investment for July recalibrates to $55 million, reflecting a 55 percent growth from the preceding month.  

Moreover, UAE startups led the month with $64.7 million raised, thanks to One Moto’s round.  

Saudi Arabia came in second with $18 million raised via five deals. The highest funding for the month was clinched by Riyadh-based foodtech Kaso, amassing $10.5 million in a seed round. 

Egypt and Morocco held the third and fourth positions, securing $7 million and $2 million in funding, respectively. 

Founded in 2021 by Manar Alkassar and Ahmed Soliman, Kaso isaB2BF&B marketplace for restaurants. (Supplied)

Seed and pre-seed stage startups took the lion’s share with 15 deals. However, late and growth-stage startups witnessed a funding contraction, contributing to the slowdown in venture capital activities in July. 

The mobility sector emerged as the top-funded sector in July, driven by One Moto's significant round.  

The food technology industry cornered $17 million across five deals, propelled by a burgeoning adoption of enterprise software solutions in the sector. 

When dissected gender-wise, funding remains limited for female-founded startups, with most capital funneled through accelerators and incubators. Only one deal, with Jordanian proptech Nomad, went to a female-led startup in July. 

Mixed-gender founding teams fared better, drawing $12 million across six deals. All-male-led startups amassed 87 percent of total funds, raking in $84 million.  

US-based investors proved the most active foreign participants, with ten deals. Regionally, investors from Egypt and the UAE participated in eight deals each, with Saudi investors partaking in seven. 

Beyond pure funding, July witnessed several notable acquisitions, including Saudi Arabia’s HyperPay take over of Riyadh-based Sanad Cash and the UAE’s EDGE Group's acquisition of Abu Dhabi’s OrxyLabs.  

In a significant transaction, Germany’s Delivery Hero procured the remaining shares of Saudi Arabia’s HungerStation for $297 million. 

Other highlights include the introduction of a $54 million foodtech-focused fund by Agthia Group, and a novel accelerator program targeting Egypt-based accelerator and incubator managers, launched by 500 Global. 

UAE’s LVL Wellbeing secures $10m in a series A funding round, eyes Saudi expansion 

LVL Wellbeing, a corporate platform based in the UAE, has closed its series A funding round at $10 million led by MG Wellness Holding, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi-based Multiply Group. 

The newly acquired funding will be used to bolster the growth of LVL Wellbeing, enabling it to become a leading wellness platform within the workplace environment. 

This will include the addition of exciting new features, such as an Arabic language version of the app, expected to launch in the second half of 2023. 

“This investment will allow us to prioritize creating unique, immersive experiences in corporate spaces. Our members will have the opportunity to focus on their well-being whether at home, in the office, or while traveling,” Gary Blowers, CEO of LVL Wellbeing, said. 

The infusion of funds will also facilitate the integration of HealthierU into LVL Wellbeing’s operations. Supplied

Blowers also revealed plans to expand into Saudi Arabia as part of the company’s organic regional growth strategy. 

The infusion of funds will also facilitate the integration of HealthierU, a Multiply Group subsidiary, into LVL Wellbeing’s operations.  

HealthierU, a marketplace platform connecting individuals with wellness consultants worldwide, has demonstrated impressive results in reducing chronic disease risks among predisposed individuals. 

“The integration of HealthierU into the LVL Wellbeing ecosystem will enable us to combine forces to offer the most comprehensive preventative health and wellbeing services to our members and clients,” Blowers added.  

The LVL Wellbeing app offers a host of engagement features designed to support members on their wellbeing journey and provide real-time data to corporate clients. 

Moreover, LVL Wellbeing has developed a digital wellbeing studio to deliver content directly to corporate spaces, with studios in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Palm Jumeirah, and further locations in the pipeline. 

UAE’s UDENZ raises $5m in a series A round as it aims to digitize dental healthcare 

UDENZ, a digital dental health platform headquartered in Dubai, has secured a $5 million series A funding round from Hakim Capital Holding, Techcelerate Investments LLC, Inspira Management, and Dubai Business Corporation. 

Launched in 2016 by Hisham Safadi, UDENZ is a digital healthcare platform that integrates 26 services into one platform and has catered to over 100,000 dentist search requests and confirmed more than 5,000 bookings. Its database boasts nearly 8,000 dentists from across the MENA region.   

UDENZ plans to utilize the funding to expedite a free platform service for over 50,000 dentists across the region. 

“This significant investment will empower us to build on our vision to revolutionize dental services, making them more accessible and effective for both practitioners and patients. It’s a validation of our efforts and a catalyst for our future growth,” Safadi said.

Topics: startups MENA startups One Moto Delivery Hero HungerStation

