Four Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus: state media
Four Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli strikes near Damascus: state media
In this photo taken on April 4, 2023, flares are seen in the sky of Damascus as Syrian air defense rockets try to ward off an Israeli air strike. Israel's latest air strike in the wee hours of Aug. 7 killed at least 4 Syrian soldiers, according to state media. (AFP photo)
DAMASCUS: Four Syrian soldiers were killed and four others wounded in Israeli air strikes near the capital Damascus early Monday, state media said, citing a military source.
“At 2:20 a.m. (2320 GMT Sunday), the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting areas in the vicinity of Damascus,” state news agency SANA reported.
The attack killed “four soldiers and wounded four others,” it said, reporting unspecified material damage and adding that Syrian air defenses intercepted some of the missiles.
An AFP correspondent in the capital reported hearing the sound of explosions.
During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its archfoe Iran to expand its footprint there.
US House Democrats to visit Israel and occupied West Bank to discuss prospects for a two-state solution and Israel’s judicial reforms, among other issues
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH/WASHINGTON: The US State Department has condemned as terrorism the killing of a Palestinian by suspected Jewish settlers, in sharpened language that appeared to reflect Washington's frustration with surging violence in the occupied West Bank under Israel’s hard-right government.
“We strongly condemn yesterday’s terror attack by Israeli extremist settlers that killed a 19-year old Palestinian,” the State Department said in a statement, urging “full accountability and justice.”
Israeli police detained two settlers in Friday’s incident near Burqa village were part of a group that threw rocks, torched cars and, when confronted by villagers, shot a 19-year-old dead and wounded several others.
Initial findings by Israel’s military cast the incident as a confrontation that escalated, with casualties on both sides.
The State Department statement on Burqa was issued back-to-back with a statement condemning as terrorism a Palestinian gun attack that killed a security officer in Tel Aviv.
Amid increased attacks on their communities by people armed with guns, rocks or firebombs, settlers have repeatedly rampaged in West Bank villages, causing extensive property damage.
Among their victims have been Palestinians with US dual citizenship.
The US reaction came as Israeli forces on Sunday killed three Palestinians in the West Bank.
Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad vowed to respond to the latest deaths.
“Our Palestinian people and their courageous resistance will not let the occupation’s aggression pass without a price,” said Hamas in a separate statement.
Democrats set visit
Amid the worsening violence, two dozen Democrats of the US House of Representatives will visit Israel and the occupied West Bank this week to discuss prospects for a two-state solution and Israel’s judicial reforms, among other issues.
Top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries and Representative Steny Hoyer will lead a group of 24 House Democrats, who will also discuss extremism and Iran’s nuclear capabilities, Jeffries’ office said in a statement on Sunday.
Democratic President Joe Biden has supported a two-state solution to the Israeli conflict with Palestinians.
Democrats are in the minority in the House and hold the majority in the US Senate.
“While in Israel and the West Bank, the Members will hold high-level meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, meet with various activists and stakeholders and spend meaningful time in areas important to the security of the region,” the statement said.
The West Bank is among areas where Palestinians seek statehood. US-mediated negotiations with Israel to that end stalled almost a decade ago, boosting hard-liners on both sides.
The visit by the US Democratic delegation comes amid worsening violence in the West Bank since last year, with more Israeli raids and Palestinian street attacks on Israelis.
The United States recently expressed frustration with the surging violence under Israel’s hard-right government.
Israeli security forces shot dead three Palestinian militants in the West Bank on Sunday, Israeli police said, drawing threats of revenge by Palestinian militant factions.
Jeffries’ office said the Democratic delegation will also focus attention on the ongoing judicial reform debate in Israel.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his hard-right coalition have undertaken a judicial overhaul that will potentially curtail the Supreme Court’s powers, triggering nationwide protests and international criticism.
Proponents say the step will restore balance to the branches of government, while those against say it removes checks on government powers.
Lebanon facing food security threat as Beirut port silos yet to be rebuilt
Tanks hit by 2020 blast had capacity for 120,000 tons of wheat
Now country has nowhere to store imported grains
Updated 07 August 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Three years after being damaged in an explosion, vital grain silos at Beirut port remain unusable, posing a growing threat to Lebanon’s food security.
The silos, which were hit by the blast and then gradually collapsed, had capacity for 120,000 tons of wheat and grains. As a result, Lebanon is now unable to import large quantities of wheat as it has nowhere to store it.
“Today, the silos are encircled by wire to prevent people from approaching them and preserve public safety,” Dr. Bechara Asmar, head of the port’s workers’ syndicate and medical department, told Arab News.
“The authorities spray the surrounding areas with pesticide from time to time to prevent the spread of fungi as a result of the rotting grains and wheat in the vaults of the silos,” he said.
Asmar added that while the silos could not degrade any more than they already had, “the restoration work of the three basins adjacent to the silos hasn’t started. It is a paralyzed and isolated place.”
While the families of the victims reject the demolition of what is left of the silos, some political figures do not want them to be rebuilt on their original site.
Former Minister Fadi Abboud questioned the economic viability of “the reconstruction of the silos on land that costs $10 billion, besides the increase in the number of trucks entering and exiting the port, making it the most overcrowded part of Beirut.”
Asmar said that Abboud had proposed turning the existing port into an entry point for tourist vessels and moving commercial operations to Tripoli to reduce traffic congestion.
“This proposal is rejected,” he said. “We can build tourism ports at any location on the Lebanese coast, but the importance of the Beirut port is that it is one of the best basins on the Mediterranean Sea.
“It is deep, distinctive and highly equipped to be an important trade corridor, and can also complement the port of Tripoli.”
The devastating explosion that hit Beirut port on Aug. 4, 2020 damaged the high-rise grain silos, which were considered a landmark of the city. The vast tanks actually shielded the southern part of Beirut from destruction by absorbing most of the force of the blast.
But several people were killed when part of the silos collapsed.
Just days before the second anniversary of the explosion, a fire erupted in the silos and their surroundings, triggered by grain that had fermented and ignited inside. The blaze continued for several weeks as firefighters were unable to control the flames due to the failing state of the silos.
According to customs statistics, Lebanon imported about 754,000 tons of wheat in 2021 and consumed about 60,000 tons of it per month.
Asmar said the silos used to hold enough reserves for between six months and a year.
“Today, the mills that are importing common wheat for Lebanese pita bread are storing it in their relatively small warehouses. The total imported quantity covers three months at most.”
After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — the two countries from which Lebanon mostly bought its wheat — the nation agreed deals with Romania, Turkey and Egypt to help meet its demand.
Egypt’s FM visits Chad for ministerial meeting on Sudan
Talks to seek urgent path to peace as humanitarian crisis worsens
Updated 07 August 2023
Gobran Mohammed
CAIRO: Egypt will participate in the first ministerial meeting of Sudan’s neighboring countries which will be held in Chad.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Sunday headed to the Chadian capital N’Djamena to take part in the first meeting of the ministerial mechanism aimed at resolving the conflict in Sudan.
The ministerial mechanism was formed at the summit of Sudan’s neighbors held on July 13 in Cairo.
Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the foreign ministers of Sudan’s neighboring countries will discuss the security, political and humanitarian dimensions of the conflict in Sudan.
They will also discuss its effects on the Sudanese people, as well as its regional and international repercussions.
Abu Zeid said that talks will seek to develop practical proposals that will enable the heads of states and governments neighboring Sudan to “move effectively to reach solutions that put an end to the current crisis and preserve Sudan’s unity.”
A statement issued by the Chadian Foreign Ministry said that the ministers will discuss ways to stop the war in Sudan and resume the peace process, and will urge the international community to provide urgent responses to confront the humanitarian crisis caused by the conflict.
The July 13 meeting in Cairo was hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and attended by the leaders of Ethiopia, South Sudan, Chad, Eritrea, the Central African Republic and Libya.
Leaders at the summit acknowledged the threat the conflict poses to the region and urged the warring parties to commit to an immediate ceasefire.
They agreed to establish a foreign ministers’ working group to solve the crisis through direct communication with the various Sudanese parties.
The group will present the results of its meetings and recommendations at the next summit on Sudan.
Along with the Egyptian foreign minister, the foreign ministers of Chad, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Eritrea and the Central African Republic will take part in the N’Djamena meeting.
Since April 15, Sudan has witnessed bloody clashes between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The fighting comes after months of escalating tensions between the commander of Sudan’s military, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the head of the Rapid Support Forces, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.
Terror attacks kill 6 soldiers in northwestern Syria
Updated 07 August 2023
AFP
BEIRUT: Six members of Syrian regime forces were killed on Sunday in attacks on regime positions in the conflict-torn country’s northwest, the last main bastion of armed opposition, a war monitor said.
“Six regime forces, including two officers, were killed and two others wounded” in three attacks by extremist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham or HTS and allied factions, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The attacks targeted regime positions in Latakia province, said the Britain-based group which relies on a vast network of sources on the ground.
Swaths of Idlib province as well as adjacent parts of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces are controlled by HTS, which is led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate. The war in Syria broke out in 2011 after the repression of peaceful anti-regime demonstrations escalated into a deadly conflict that pulled in foreign powers and global jihadists.
With Russian and Iranian support, the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad has clawed back much of the territory it had lost to rebels early in the conflict.
Since 2020, a ceasefire deal brokered by Moscow and Ankara has largely held in Syria’s northwest, despite periodic clashes.
The 12-year-long war has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions.
On Saturday, the Observatory said three family members, all civilians, were killed and six other people wounded when Russian warplanes struck the outskirts of the city of Idlib.
The monitor said Sunday that the strikes had targeted a former HTS base nearby, adding that the extremists had abandoned the site several weeks earlier.
Frankly Speaking: What will it take to normalize ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel?
Professor Yossi Mekelberg of Chatham House says Israel must meet the Arab Peace Initiative conditions for dream of Saudi normalization to materialize
Says Israeli PM wants to leave a legacy of peace with normalization deals while trying to appease ultra-rightwing political parties
Updated 06 August 2023
KATIE JENSEN
DUBAI: Israel has to meet the conditions set out in the Arab Peace Initiative proposed by Riyadh in 2002 for any dreams of normalization of ties with Saudi Arabia to materialize, Yossi Mekelberg, associate fellow for the Middle East and North Africa Program at Chatham House, has said.
Appearing in the latest episode of “Frankly Speaking,” the weekly Arab News current affairs show, Mekelberg said that the Arab Peace Initiative is “as relevant today as it was 21 years ago” as a means of ending the conflict and achieving normalization.
In a recent column for The New York Times, Thomas Friedman reckoned that a Saudi-Israeli normalization deal would force the ultra-rightwing elements in the cabinet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to choose between annexing further Palestinian territory and accepting peace with the Arab and Islamic worlds.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist should know the significance of this potential development: it was he who revealed details of King Abdullah’s initiative in a famous column back in 2002.
The Arab Peace Initiative, proposed by Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah in 2002, was endorsed by the Arab League the same year at the Beirut Summit. It was re-endorsed at the 2007 and at the 2017 Arab League summits.
It offered normalization of Arab-Israeli relations in return for a full withdrawal by Israel from the occupied Arab territories, a “just settlement” of the Palestinian refugee problem, and the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
“I think it’s actually Saudi Arabia at the time that set the right tone for normalization with Israel — that it is something that is desirable, it’s something that is possible,” Mekelberg said.
“But at the same time, there is one condition, and the condition is that Israel and the Palestinians resolve all their outstanding issues.
“Just to remind the viewers that this was in 2002, it was at the height of the second intifada, when this (breakthrough) didn’t look possible. But it could have been a real breakthrough given the right approach by Riyadh.
“Israel actually rejected the offer that was translated into the whole declaration. I think this is as relevant today as it was relevant 21 years ago. And possibly that should be the direction.”
Saudi Arabia and several other states still want to see the Arab Peace Initiative implemented before they agree to consider formal normalization with Israel.
According to Friedman, any US-brokered deal that seeks to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel would require Washington to give Riyadh certain security guarantees as well. He said that the deal could fail to materialize if Democrats in the US Senate were put off by the anti-democratic turn taking place in Israel.
He urged US President Joe Biden and his administration to lean on their Israeli counterparts to rein in the government’s extreme agenda and its attempts to dismantle the Oslo peace process and the road map for a two-state solution.
“If I am interpreting what Friedman is saying, that it’s possible to change the mind of the very right wing, the Zionist religion party, people like Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, and their supporters, that they will exchange the concessions that need to be made for peace, for this kind of normalization and acceptance in the region. If he is right and this is possible, why not? But I can’t see this happening,” Mekelberg said.
With the threat of a corruption trial looming, Mekelberg said, “Netanyahu can’t afford the government to fall … his main concern is to find a way to derail this corruption trial and prevent potentially going to jail.”
The US has been pushing for a Saudi-Israeli peace deal since President Biden’s visit to the Kingdom last year. Other high-level visits from National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken this year have also focused on normalization efforts.
But while Blinken told the AIPAC Conference in Washington in June that any normalization “should advance the well-being of the Palestinian people,” it is unclear whether the US will push for a freeze on settlements or a promise never to annex the West Bank.
Reports from Axios suggest that the White House wants an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel before the end of the year to give the Biden administration a major boost on the campaign trail ahead of the 2024 elections.
Mekelberg said that “in principle, Washington can have great influence on Israel because of the close relationship alliance between the two countries,” but said he did not expect Biden to use this “influence or power … during (an) election year.”
Ultimately, Mekelberg argued, normalization would only be successful if Netanyahu and his government decide that the corruption trial “is secondary to normalization with Saudi Arabia” and that it is “important for the future in Israel. This is ensuring Israel’s security and prosperity in the long run.”
However, he added it would require Israeli political parties to “climb down from a very, very tall tree,” which would be challenging.
Mekelberg said that while any normalization “is a cause of celebration,” efforts by other countries in the region to improve diplomatic relations with Israel in the past have not yielded the desired results.
He called the Abraham Accords in 2020 between Israel and countries including the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco a “positive development,” but added: “It (still) left you with the Palestinian issue. And this was the elephant in the room and remains the elephant in the room.”
Mekelberg believes that Israel has used the Abraham Accords to “feel more secure” and “to take even more risk” against the Palestinians. He said the underlying feeling in Israel’s government was that “the whole world doesn’t care about the Palestinians anymore. We can get normalization for free.”
The prospect of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel has stirred both anticipation and skepticism in recent weeks. Mekelberg believes that while diplomatic strides have been made, the road to full normalization remains rife with challenges.
While Netanyahu has long claimed normalization is a top priority for his government and one that could lead to the end of the Middle East conflict, Mekelberg raised concerns that Netanyahu is a “weak leader, held hostage” by his ultra-rightwing government.
Saudi Arabia has consistently said that the success of a Saudi-Israeli normalization hinges on Israeli addressing the plight of the Palestinian people and creating a just solution they will accept.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underscored this position in May at the Arab League Summit in Jeddah, saying that the “Palestinian issue was and remains the central issue for Arab countries, and it is at the top of the Kingdom’s priorities.”
But while Saudi Arabia continues to push for Palestinian statehood and, ultimately, peace in the Middle East, Mekelberg appears skeptical of Netanyahu’s priorities.
He said that Netanyahu is “dreaming in public about having trains going all the way to Jeddah and Riyadh, but he forgets that it comes with certain things, certain concessions that he has to make until this becomes a reality.”
While normalization between historic adversaries “is possible,” he sees no evidence that Israel’s ultra-rightwing government will make the concessions needed for the Palestinians that will satisfy the Kingdom.
Mekelberg added that “Israel is in a huge crisis,” destabilized by the weekly protests and judicial reforms that critics say threaten the country’s democracy.
Because of Netanyahu’s new judicial reforms, “hundreds of thousands of people are in the streets, and (at) the same time, settlements are expanding. This is the most ultra-right government in Israel. So, normalization, yes, but probably not now.”
There are major concerns about the new political reforms that the Knesset has passed recently, namely legislation abolishing the “reasonable doctrine.”
Until now, Israel’s Supreme Court has been able to intervene when it feels the government is acting recklessly. But last month, all 64 government members voted to abolish the law. It means Israel’s government can override any Supreme Court decisions with a small majority.
The controversial reforms have divided the country, with weekly mass demonstrations and clashes with police since the start of the year. Hundreds of thousands of people have taken part, with huge numbers arrested.
Mekelberg describes the judicial reforms as a “real danger” to Israel and accuses the current government of charting a path away from democracy.
Netanyahu, he added, is now stuck in a political quagmire where he wants to “leave a legacy ... of peace ... with (the) normalization of Saudi Arabia (and Israel) and complete the Abraham Accords” while trying to appease his ultra-rightwing government, which is pushing for even harsher changes to the constitution.