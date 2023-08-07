You are here

  Bella Hadid confirms successful treatment for Lyme disease

Bella Hadid confirms successful treatment for Lyme disease

Bella Hadid confirms successful treatment for Lyme disease
American-Dutch-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid confirmed successful treatment for Lyme disease in a lengthy Instagram post. (Getty Images/Instagram)
Bella Hadid confirms successful treatment for Lyme disease

Bella Hadid confirms successful treatment for Lyme disease
  • Supermodel, 26, provides online details of recovery period
  • ‘Finally healthy’ after long medical intervention, she says
DUBAI: American-Dutch-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid has been off the radar for a few months now, leading many to speculate that the 26-year-old was taking time off to treat her Lyme disease affliction.

On Sunday, Hadid confirmed the news with a lengthy Instagram post providing an update on her health. “Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family, and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain,” she wrote in the caption.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

She added a carousel of images showing medical records, as well as photos of getting treated and periods of recovery. “To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever.”

Hadid also confirmed that she has returned to good health after extensive treatment throughout the year. “If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again,” she added. “It made me who I am today. The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling — it will get better. I promise.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

The update comes on the heels of her sister, Gigi Hadid, sharing posts to her Instagram stories in July, featuring a throwback picture of the pair backstage at a fashion show with the caption: “Can’t wait 4 the comebaccckkkkkk.”

Last week, Gigi posted again to clarify that this was not a confirmation of Bella returning to the runway. “Just wanna touch on this post from last week,” Gigi wrote. “Bella just finished a long and intense treatment for Lyme disease. Didn’t want some to take my post as a promise she’ll be back for shows this next season. I’m so proud of her and excited for her comeback whenever she feels ready.”

Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through infected ticks, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, joint aches and a “bull’s-eye” rash that occurs in 70 to 80 percent of infections.

Bella has always been vocal about her illness on her social media and in speeches. She was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 with brother Anwar, 24, and their mother, Yolanda, 59.

