OIC chief meets Indonesian president in Jakarta

RIYADH: The inaugural Saudi Water Expo, to be held with the second Saudi Infrastructure Expo next month from Sept. 11 to 13 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, will convene 200 exhibitors, local and international suppliers and manufacturers to transform the Kingdom’s infrastructure landscape.
Organized by dmg events and the Saudi Contractors Authority, the three-day expo will serve as a crucial meeting point for government bodies, major projects, developers, consultants, architects, utilities service providers, tech giants and procurement professionals.
“As the sole exhibition dedicated to the water industry, (the) Saudi Water Expo will drive water projects forward and feature the latest in desalination plants, water management, water supply solutions, water technology, drainage systems, sewage water technology, water treatment, soil protection, recycling, and drilling technology,” dmg events told Arab News.
Water scarcity is a stark reality in the Gulf region. As freshwater makes up a very small fraction of the available water, sustainable availability of potable water is a high priority.
The organizer said Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is propelling a momentous transition towards a sustainable future, prioritizing infrastructure and urban planning as key components of its transformative goals.
The expo will be an exclusive high-level gathering of thought leaders, industry experts and practitioners focused on delivering the ambitious Vision 2030 and catalyzing a transformational shift in Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure and water landscape.
“Building upon the resounding achievements of the previous year, Saudi Infra Expo is bigger, better and more impactful this year, representing a score of infrastructure sectors and building on the success of its first event in 2022,” said Muhammed Kazi, vice president of construction at dmg events.
In support of the Kingdom’s plans for $80 billion worth of water projects in line with Vision 2030’s national water strategy, Saudi Water Expo will host leading companies in the sector and showcase their products and services.
Among those present will be the Saudi-based National Water Works Co., a company specializing in designing, supplying, installation and providing after-sales services for complete water pumping systems, and Al-Watania for Industries Co., a leader in packaging products and building materials.
Over 200 companies will be exhibiting from 22 countries including Saudi Arabia, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Jordan, the US, the UK and Malaysia under product sectors, including urban connectivity, utilities, smart technology, desalination, water technology and waste management, among others.
This year’s expo will host eight national pavilions, from Egypt, China, the UAE, Qatar, Italy, Turkiye, Germany and India respectively.
Local companies such as Abdullah Al-Jared Trading Co., a company specializing in the manufacturing of water pumps; Samnan Holding Group, active in the field of water sector products; and Al-Rawaf Contracting Co., specializing in general contracting, construction and infrastructure development, will be showcasing innovative products and services.
Prominent names from Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure and water landscape will also debut at this year’s event, including Al-Bawani, ENGIE, TASNEE, Saudi Pan Kingdom Co., WhiteHelmet and Enowa by NEOM.