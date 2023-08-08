You are here

US deploys new forces and warships to Red Sea

Updated 08 August 2023
The new US forces arrived on board USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall, providing "greater flexibility and maritime capability," the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain said on Monday.
(@US5thFleet)
The new US forces arrived on board USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall, providing “greater flexibility and maritime capability,” the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain said on Monday. (@US5thFleet)
Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News

The move comes in response to Iranian threat to commercial shipping

US deploys new forces and warships to Red Sea
  • The move comes in response to Iranian threat to commercial shipping
Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The US has deployed two warships and more than 3,000 sailors and Marines to the Red Sea in a ramped-up response from Washington to the threat to commercial shipping by Iran.

The Pentagon says Iran has either seized or attempted to take control of nearly 20 internationally flagged ships in the region over the past two years.

The new US forces arrived on board USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall, providing “greater flexibility and maritime capability,” the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain said on Monday. The deployment adds to efforts “to deter destabilizing activity and de-escalate regional tensions caused by Iran’s harassment and seizures of merchant vessels,” spokesman Cdr. Tim Hawkins said.

Bataan is an amphibious assault ship that can carry fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and landing craft. The Carter Hall, a dock landing ship, transports Marines and their equipment, and lands them ashore.

The latest deployment came after US forces blocked two attempts by Iran to seize commercial tankers in international waters off Oman on July 5. Tehran said one of the tankers, the Bahamian-flagged Richmond Voyager, had collided with an Iranian vessel and injured five crew.

In April and early May, Iran seized two oil tankers within a week in regional waters. Those incidents came after Israel and the US blamed Iran for a drone strike off the coast of Oman in November on a tanker operated by an Israeli-owned company.

The US said last month it would deploy a destroyer, F-35 and F-16 warplanes, and a marine expeditionary unit to the Middle East to deter Iran from seizing ships in the Gulf. Washington is also preparing to put Marines and navy personnel aboard commercial tankers in the Gulf.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said US deployments served only Washington’s interests.“The US government’s military presence in the region has never created security. Their interests in this region have always compelled them to fuel instability and insecurity,” he said. Countries in the Gulf were capable of ensuring their own security,” he said.

Torbjorn Soltvedt of the risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft said: “Security will remain a friction point in US-Gulf relations even if the threat posed by Iranian attacks against shipping eases in the short term.

“The perception that the US isn’t doing enough to deter Iranian attacks against international shipping will persist. The need for a new approach is evident.”
 

Topics: US Iran Red Sea

Updated 08 August 2023
AP

Multinational force fights stubborn wildfire in Cyprus, including Lebanon, Greece and Jordan

Multinational force fights stubborn wildfire in Cyprus, including Lebanon, Greece and Jordan
  • “Fires are here, climate change exists and unfortunately it won’t go away,” Xenophontos told reporters at a fire coordinating hub near the fire
Updated 08 August 2023
AP

NICOSIA, Cyprus: A multinational force is helping Cyprus fight stubborn wildfires in the summer heat, with Israel joining Lebanon, Greece and Jordan in sending aircraft to fight a blaze that has scorched miles of mountainous terrain, officials said Monday.
Israel said two “Air-Tractor” firefighting aircraft, ground crews and wildfire experts along with six tons of flame retardants were on their way to the island nation, adding to the 20 tons of material that Greece is sending.
Lebanon is pitching in with a pair of helicopters, while two Greek Canadair aircraft have been dispatched to help douse the fire in the mountains about 11 miles (17 kilometers) north of the coastal town of Limassol. Jordan has sent three aircraft of its own, including two Super Puma helicopters and a Russian-made Mi26 helicopter.
The multinational effort is battling a blaze that according to Agriculture and Environment Minister Petros Xenophontos scorched around 3.2 square miles (8.5 square kilometers) of land.
Xenophontos said the fire had been largely contained overnight but had rekindled along several areas Monday, forcing air and ground crews to again mobilize. He said crews would remain at the scene for as long as needed to counter any flare-ups.
“Fires are here, climate change exists and unfortunately it won’t go away,” Xenophontos told reporters at a fire coordinating hub near the fire.
Justice Minister Anna Koukkides-Procopiou told reporters late Monday that firefighting aircraft would again operate early Tuesday as a precautionary measure to snuff out any potential pockets of fire because of concerns over rekindling in some areas.
Fire Department spokesman Andreas Kettis had earlier posted on the platform known as X, formerly Twitter, that ground crews were working to hem in the blaze by building firebreaks.
Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou tweeted on X that he has given instructions for an initial estimate of the damage to private and state-owned property.
Officials said the residents of three villages have returned to their homes after being instructed to evacuate as a precaution.
Gregoriou, who surveyed the area by helicopter along with the country’s fire chief, told state broadcaster CyBC that “hundreds” of fire fighters, including volunteers, managed to contain the fire overnight because winds had died down considerably.
The fire started Friday, but authorities said a day later it had been contained.
Xenophontos said the fact that the fire reignited “is something that concerns us” and would be looked at by officials over the next few days. He downplayed suggestions that it may have been the work of arsonists, saying that strong winds were lashing the spot where the fire is believed to have reignited.
Some firefighters who have been on the front lines have been relieved to rest up for any possible fires elsewhere on the island, the minister said.

 

Topics: Lebanon Cyprus Palestine

Russia says coalition drones flew dangerously close to Russian warplanes over Syria

Russia says coalition drones flew dangerously close to Russian warplanes over Syria
Updated 08 August 2023
Reuters

Russia says coalition drones flew dangerously close to Russian warplanes over Syria

Russia says coalition drones flew dangerously close to Russian warplanes over Syria
  • “The Russian pilots demonstrated high professionalism by taking the necessary measures in a timely manner to prevent a collision with the coalition’s unmanned aerial vehicles,” Kulit was quoted by RIA as saying
Updated 08 August 2023
Reuters

DAMASCUS: Two drones of the US-led coalition in Syria dangerously approached Russian Su-35 military jets on Sunday, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit was quoted as telling RIA news agency.
According to Kulit, who serves as deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, both close interactions occurred in the morning — one over Raqqa and the other one over the Mediterranean Sea.
“The Russian pilots demonstrated high professionalism by taking the necessary measures in a timely manner to prevent a collision with the coalition’s unmanned aerial vehicles,” Kulit was quoted by RIA as saying.
Similar such close encounters have been regularly reported in recent days by both Russia and the United States in Syria.

 

Topics: Syria Russia US

Residents near Sudanese capital ordered to evacuate over fighting

Residents near Sudanese capital ordered to evacuate over fighting
Updated 07 August 2023
AFP

Residents near Sudanese capital ordered to evacuate over fighting

Residents near Sudanese capital ordered to evacuate over fighting
  • The war between the army chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has killed more than 3,900 people, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project
Updated 07 August 2023
AFP

WAD MADANI, Sudan: Residents of an area near Sudan’s capital on Monday were ordered to evacuate, locals said, as fighting between the army and paramilitary forces continues to shake the capital.
“Heavy artillery fire” fell on densely populated areas of the Sudanese capital and nearby areas, witnesses told AFP. In adjacent Omdurman, Khartoum’s battle-scarred twin city, shelling fell on residential homes.
The army and paramilitary forces ordered the evacuation of civilians from Abu Rouf, according to the neighborhood’s resistance committee, one of the many groups that used to organize pro-democracy demonstrations and now provides assistance to families in the line of fire.
The army conducted airstrikes and fired artillery at the Shambat Bridge to cut off access to the area from their foes, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The paramilitary group used the bridge to resupply from the other side of the Nile, according to a resident discussing the evacuations.
The war between the army chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has killed more than 3,900 people, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
It has displaced more than 3.3 million, according to the United Nations, and plunged millions more into hunger.
Much of the country’s already fragile infrastructure has been destroyed, with more than 80 percent of Sudan’s hospitals no longer in service, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.
The few health facilities that remain often come under fire or are looted, and struggle to provide care.
Consequently, for the victims of sexual violence that has run rampant during the war, “receiving the necessary health care” is an “immense challenge,” Souleima Ishaq Al-Khalifa, the head doctor in the government’s agency combating violence against women, told AFP.
Since April 15, Khalifa and her colleagues have documented 108 sexual assaults in Khartoum and Darfur — the restive western region on the border with Chad where a quarter of Sudan’s 48 million people live.
That toll is likely underestimated, like the human losses, as victims and caregivers are unable to travel due to the conflict.
Survivors of rape face a double burden, she adds, as “there are no more medicines in Khartoum,” and “in Nyala (South Darfur), they cannot reach the hospital because there is an RSF base in the way.”
Entire towns and villages have been destroyed in Darfur, an RSF stronghold, which was already ravaged in the 2000s by a bloody civil war and is now an epicenter of the ongoing fighting.
 

 

Topics: Sudan Unrest

WHO flags contaminated India-made syrup in Iraq

The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. (REUTERS)
The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 07 August 2023
Reuters

WHO flags contaminated India-made syrup in Iraq

The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • At least five of the syrups under scrutiny involve Indian manufacturers
Updated 07 August 2023
Reuters

GENEVA: The World Health Organization on Monday flagged a batch of contaminated common cold syrup, manufactured by an Indian company, the latest in a series of warnings by the agency about substandard medicines from the country.
The United Nations agency said the batch of the syrup, branded Cold Out, found in Iraq was manufactured by Fourrts (India) Laboratories for Dabilife Pharma, and had higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene and ethylene glycol.
The batch had 0.25 percent of diethylene glycol and 2.1 percent of ethylene glycol, when the acceptable safety limit for both is up to 0.10 percent, WHO said in its medical product alert.
The agency added the manufacturer and the marketer have not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of the product.
The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comments outside of business hours.
The alert about Cold Out is the latest warning issued in recent months about contaminated cough syrups sold worldwide. At least five of the syrups under scrutiny involve Indian manufacturers.
Cough syrups made in India were linked to deaths of at least 89 children in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year. Indian authorities also found violations at Riemann Labs, whose cough syrup were linked to deaths of children in Cameroon.
The Indian regulator had canceled the manufacturing license of Marion Biotech, which had exported the syrups to Uzbekistan, and arrested some of their employees.
The company involved in Gambia, Maiden Pharmaceuticals, has denied that its drugs were responsible for the deaths in the country, and tests by an Indian government laboratory found no toxins in them.

 

 

Topics: cold syrup India Iraq WHO

Torrential rain destroys hundreds of homes in Sudan

Torrential rain destroys hundreds of homes in Sudan
Updated 07 August 2023
AFP

Torrential rain destroys hundreds of homes in Sudan

Torrential rain destroys hundreds of homes in Sudan
  • Tragedy comes nearly four months into brutal war between army and paramilitary RSF forces
Updated 07 August 2023
AFP

WAD MADANI, Sudan: Torrential rain has destroyed more than 450 homes in Sudan’s north, state media reported Monday, validating concerns voiced by aid groups that the wet season would compound the war-torn country’s woes.

Changing weather patterns saw Sudan’s Northern State buffeted with heavy rain, causing damage to at least 464 houses, state-run SUNA news agency said. It described the vast region bordering Egypt and Libya as “a desert area that rarely received rain in the past, but has been witnessing devastating rains for the past five years.”

The tragedy comes nearly four months into a brutal war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that has decimated infrastructure and plunged millions into hunger.

Medics and aid groups have for months warned that Sudan’s rainy season, which began in June, could spell disaster for millions more — increasing the risk of malnutrition, vector-borne diseases and displacement across the country.

According to the World Health Organization, outbreaks of cholera and measles have already been reported in parts of the country that have been nearly impossible for relief missions to access.

More than 80 percent of Sudan’s hospitals are no longer in service, the WHO said, while the few health facilities that remain often come under fire and struggle to provide care.

The conflict, which erupted in the capital Khartoum on April 15, has displaced more than three million people internally with many in urgent need of aid, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Nearly a million others have fled across borders seeking safety, it said.

Aid groups repeatedly complain of security challenges, bureaucratic hurdles and targeted attacks that prevent them from delivering much-needed assistance.

Again on Monday, Khartoum’s densely populated neighborhoods were pummeled by rockets and heavy artillery fire, witnesses said.

The fighting between army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has killed more than 3,900 people, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

Topics: Sudan

