Israeli finance minister suspends funds to Arab towns, East Jerusalem

Israeli finance minister suspends funds to Arab towns, East Jerusalem
Arab citizens, most of whom are descendants of Palestinians who stayed in the new Israeli state after the 1948 war surrounding its creation, make up about a fifth of Israel’s population (AFP)
Updated 08 August 2023
Reuters

Israeli finance minister suspends funds to Arab towns, East Jerusalem

Israeli finance minister suspends funds to Arab towns, East Jerusalem
  • Funds were meant to narrow socio-economic gaps
  • Lawmakers, colleges criticize decision as racist
Updated 08 August 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM, Aug 8 : Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has frozen funds for Arab towns and Palestinian education programs in East Jerusalem, citing crime and safety fears and prompting accusations of racism.
Smotrich, a key member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nationalist-religious government, said on Monday some of the budget funds meant for Arab local councils were a political pay-off by the previous cabinet that could end up in the hands of “criminals and terrorists.”
“The priorities of our national government... are different from those of the previous leftist government and we should not apologize for that,” said Smotrich, head of the pro-settler Religious Zionism party whose past comments about the Palestinians have drawn international condemnation.
Israel’s public broadcaster Kan first reported the freeze on Sunday when it published a letter from Interior Minister Moshe Arbel to Smotrich, urging him to release 200 million shekels ($54 million) of the funds at stake that are intended for administration and another 100 million for economic development.
Lawmaker Mansour Abbas who heads the United Arab List accused Smotrich of racism.
“Arab citizens are entitled to those funds, which were meant to close the gaps between Arab and Jewish communities,” he told Reuters.
Arab citizens, most of whom are descendants of Palestinians who stayed in the new Israeli state after the 1948 war surrounding its creation, make up about a fifth of Israel’s population.
Netanyahu’s office did not respond to a request for comment, while opposition leader and former prime minister Yair Lapid also accused Smotrich of racism, “abusing Arab citizens simply because they are Arab.”
Israel’s Arab minority has for decades faced social and economic disparities compared with Jewish citizens, including high poverty rates, overcrowded towns lacking in infrastructure and poorly-funded schools.
The extra funds, designated in 2022 for 67 Arab councils, were the state’s acknowledgement of years of insufficient resource allocation to Arab localities, said Ameer Bisharat, head of the National Committee of Arab Local Councils in Israel.
The freeze could mean that councils are unable to provide basic services such as garbage collection or reopening schools after the summer holiday, he said.
’HATRED AND RACISM’
Smotrich said a separate 200 million shekels for encouraging academic studies among Palestinians from East Jerusalem would also be frozen until what he described as “extremist Islamic activity” on campus was eradicated.
In May, the government extended a 2018 2.1 billion shekel five-year plan meant to improve education, employment, health and infrastructure in East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in a 1967 war and annexed in a move unrecognized internationally.
It includes programs to help Palestinians — who make up almost 40 percent of Jerusalem’s population, with almost two thirds below the poverty line — integrate into Israeli academic institutions.
Smotrich said the new East Jerusalem plan would have a total increased budget but that although encouraging academic studies among the city’s Palestinians was a worthy cause, this also had unwelcome consequences.
“In recent years, radical Islamic cells have developed in Israeli universities and colleges, over and over again they express solidarity with Israel’s enemies,” he said on Facebook, responding to Kan’s report.
It was unclear on what data or research Smotrich had based his radicalization claim, though he cited pro-Palestinian student protests during the 2021 Israel-Gaza war. The academic institutions involved rejected his claim.
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, along with three other institutions, expressed shock at Smotrich’s funding decision, which will affect hundreds of Palestinian students, and urged Netanyahu not to let “voices that promote hatred and racism” prevail.
Security chiefs have made clear that Smotrich’s decision will be counterproductive, the university added.

Topics: Israel Palestine Jerusalem

Humanitarian aid for Syria can continue as US’s earthquake aid license expires -Treasury

Updated 11 sec ago

Humanitarian aid for Syria can continue as US’s earthquake aid license expires -Treasury

Humanitarian aid for Syria can continue as US’s earthquake aid license expires -Treasury
Updated 11 sec ago
WASHINGTON: A US Treasury Department license authorizing certain earthquake-related aid to Syria “was a time-limited authorization intended to reinforce existing humanitarian authorizations for disaster relief,” according to a Treasury spokesperson on Tuesday.
Treasury’s existing United Nations and non-governmental organization licenses and Syria humanitarian authorizations can allow the aid, including disaster relief, to reach Syrians after the earthquake-specific license expired, the Treasury spokesperson told Reuters.

Egyptian FM meets Tunisian counterpart for cooperation talks in Tunis

Egyptian FM meets Tunisian counterpart for cooperation talks in Tunis
Updated 08 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egyptian FM meets Tunisian counterpart for cooperation talks in Tunis

Egyptian FM meets Tunisian counterpart for cooperation talks in Tunis
  • Sameh Shoukry, Nabil Ammar discuss ways to boost relations
  • Shoukry also expected to meet Tunisian President Kais Saied
Updated 08 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The foreign ministers of Egypt and Tunisia met in Tunis on Tuesday for the 15th session of the Political Consultation Committee between the two countries.
Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry and Tunisia’s Nabil Ammar headed their respective delegations at the event.
The pair expressed their mutual praise for the progress made in developing relations between the two countries. They also stressed the need for ongoing consultation, coordination and cooperation on all issues of common concern, with the aim of upgrading those relations to the strategic level.
Shoukry also expressed his support for the efforts of Tunisian President Kais Saied in achieving stability in the country, consolidating the foundations of the new republic and seeking to create a better future for its people.
Ahmed Abu Zeid, a spokesperson for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, said the talks touched on the high-level meetings that are set to take place between the two sides.
These include the Egyptian-Tunisian joint higher committee, headed by their respective prime ministers, and the Egyptian-Tunisian trade committee.
Shoukry and Ammar discussed various matters of regional and international concern, foremost of which were the situation in Libya, the Palestinian issue, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and the Arab world’s efforts to help resolve the crises in Syria and Sudan.
The talks also covered the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the region, illegal immigration and international financing institutions.
Shoukry arrived in Tunisia on Monday evening. During his visit he is expected to meet Saied, to whom he will convey a message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi regarding ways to support and strengthen relations between the two countries.

Topics: Tunisia Egypt Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry Nabil Ammar

Sudanese woman tells of ‘horrible’ desert journey after expulsion from Tunisia

Sudanese woman tells of ‘horrible’ desert journey after expulsion from Tunisia
Updated 08 August 2023
Reuters

Sudanese woman tells of ‘horrible’ desert journey after expulsion from Tunisia

Sudanese woman tells of ‘horrible’ desert journey after expulsion from Tunisia
  • “It was just a horrible feeling to walk in the middle of nowhere,” she said with sand caking her clothes
  • Libya has reported finding bodies of migrants who died in the desert
Updated 08 August 2023
Reuters

ALASAA, Libya: Exhausted, pregnant and weeping, Sudanese nurse Tafaul Omar sat under the scorching desert sun along with 14 other migrants who said they had been arrested by Tunisian authorities and dumped in the border area with Libya — a practice Tunisia denies.
The group of men and women from Sudan, Senegal, Ghana and Mali had walked for four hours before a Libyan border patrol that Reuters accompanied found them at the weekend and gave them water and food, Omar and the others said.
“It was just a horrible feeling to walk in the middle of nowhere,” she said with sand caking her clothes, adding that she feared for her unborn baby after her ordeal in the desert.
Migrants, Libyan border guards and rights groups accuse Tunisia of expelling migrants across the frontier into a featureless wilderness far from towns or villages in the height of summer as part of a months-long crackdown.
Libya has reported finding bodies of migrants who died in the desert.
Tunisia’s Interior Ministry denies dumping migrants in the desert and President Kais Saied has described the reports as misinformation aimed at discrediting the country.
“Tunisia rejects all accusations of expelling African immigrants,” said Interior Ministry spokesperson Faker Bouzgaya, when asked by Reuters about the migrants’ accounts.
Asked how those stranded in the desert had arrived there, he said “People who meet the conditions for legal entry into Tunisia will be allowed in,” adding “Tunisia is not responsible for what happens outside its borders” without elaborating.
Bouzgaya pointed to work by Tunisia’s Red Crescent to assist migrants at the border.

REMOTE AND DESOLATE
Omar, 26, said she and her husband Yaseen Adam had been living in Zarziz, a southern Tunisian town near the border with Libya, saving up to pay smugglers to take them to Italy. She said police arrested them last week and drove them to the border.
The couple fled their Khartoum home because of the warfare that suddenly broke out there in April with shellfire in their neighborhood killing Omar’s father, and traveled through Chad and Algeria before arriving in Tunisia, they said.
After the police arrested them along with other migrants, they beat the men, took the phones of everybody in their group and abandoned them in the desert, Omar, Adam and the others found by the Libyan patrol and the Reuters reporters said.
Reuters could not independently verify their accounts of what took place before they were found in the desert.
The UN migration agency IOM said about 300 individuals had been provided with food and medical assistance by it and other UN agencies at a Libyan government facility in Alasaa in Libya, near where Omar’s group were found.
“The situation at the border is very complicated: it seems there are around 350 migrants still stranded in Ras Ijder,” a coastal area about 35km (20 miles) from Alasaa, said Giacomo Terenzi of the IOM in Libya.
Last month the IOM and the UN refugee agency UNHCR said they were deeply concerned for the safety of hundreds of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers in Tunisia who had been removed to “remote and desolate” border areas or pushed across the frontier.

CRACKDOWN
Expulsions over the desert border were first reported in early July after confrontations between local people and migrants in the port city of Sfax, a main departure point for illicit voyages to Italy on small, flimsy boats.
Thousands of migrants who had been living in Tunisia have tried to leave for Europe this year after President Saied announced a crackdown on them in February, saying their presence was part of a plot to change Tunisia’s demographic makeup.
That campaign, denounced by the African Union for what it called “racialized language,” prompted a wave of reported attacks on migrants from sub-Saharan African countries.
Migration across North Africa and the Mediterranean to Europe has surged this year and shows little sign of slowing, with more departures — and deadly shipwrecks — reported on routes through and from Libya, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco.
Despite the criticism directed at Tunisia’s approach, the European Union last month said it would give the country more than 100 million euros to help combat people smuggling and improve border management.
Rights groups have also criticized the EU for its support of migration measures in Libya, where armed factions control migrant detention centers in which Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have documented torture. Libya’s government has denied there is torture at the centers.
Omar and her group said they had been given water and food by Libyan border guards, which come under Brigade 19 of the Tripoli government’s Defense Ministry.
When the patrol found them, they were lying on the ground resting, their lips chapped and ashen, their heads covered with scarves against the sun and a strong sand-filled wind.
The border guards said they would be transferred to the government facility in Alassa. Terenzi said migrants it was working with there would not be sent to detention centers.
Kufi Mousa, 23, and his wife Blessing David, 20, were also in Omar’s group. They reached Tunisia three months ago via Algeria, they said. Like Omar, David said she was pregnant. They had hoped to travel on to Europe but could not make enough money to do so.
“I’m frustrated. I’ve lost hope. I just want to return to Ghana. They expelled me and my wife and let us walk in the desert facing terrible conditions,” Mousa said.

Topics: Sudan Tunisia Libya migrants sub-Saharan migrants

Israel threatens to 'return Lebanon to stone age' in any war with Hezbollah

Israel threatens to 'return Lebanon to stone age' in any war with Hezbollah
Updated 08 August 2023
Reuters

Israel threatens to 'return Lebanon to stone age' in any war with Hezbollah

Israel threatens to 'return Lebanon to stone age' in any war with Hezbollah
  • Such rhetoric has been heard from both sides since the last Israel-Hezbollah war, in 2006
Updated 08 August 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel threatened on Tuesday to "return Lebanon to the stone age" in any war against Hezbollah, following weeks of friction with the armed Iranian-backed group along the countries' border.
"Do not make a mistake. We do not want a war. But we are prepared to protect our civilians, our soldiers and our sovereignty," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement, his remarks intended for Hezbollah.
Such rhetoric has been heard from both sides since the last Israel-Hezbollah war, in 2006. But it has become more pointed since a roadside bombing in Israel in March, which it blamed on an Hezbollah infiltrator.
The group did not claim responsibility for the bombing.
Recent weeks have seen face-offs between Lebanese civilians, at least one group of Hezbollah operatives and Israeli troops across the fortified frontier.

Topics: Lebanon Israel Hezbollah

President El-Sisi inaugurates Sayyida Nafisa Mosque in Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurates Al-Sayyida Nafisa Mosque, following the completion of a restoration project.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurates Al-Sayyida Nafisa Mosque, following the completion of a restoration project.
Updated 08 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed

President El-Sisi inaugurates Sayyida Nafisa Mosque in Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurates Al-Sayyida Nafisa Mosque, following the completion of a restoration project.
  • Holy site was restored as part of redevelopment plan for city’s historical sites
  • Egyptian leader joined by head of Bohra community in India
Updated 08 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday inaugurated Al-Sayyida Nafisa Mosque, following the completion of a major restoration project.

The president said the renovations were carried out as part of the country’s ongoing work to restore the historic shrines of Al-Bayt (the Prophet Muhammad’s family).

“Work is underway to inaugurate development works at Al-Sayyida Zainab Mosque, within the framework of the state’s plan to develop Historic Cairo,” he said.

El-Sisi was joined at the inauguration by the head of the Bohra community in India, Mufaddal Saifuddin, whom he thanked for his contribution to and participation in the development of the Al-Bayt shrines.

Saifuddin returned the gratitude and said he was happy to have been able to take part in the inauguration of the mosque.

Al-Sayyida Nafisa Mosque is located in El-Khalifa district and is one of the oldest in the Cairo governorate.

It contains the shrine of Sayyida Nafisa, the great-granddaughter of the Prophet Muhammad. Born in 762 in Makkah and raised in Madinah, she was known for her spiritual and religious knowledge.

In her 40s she traveled with her family to Egypt, where she was warmly welcomed.

El-Sisi met Saifuddin ahead of the inauguration, on Monday, during which the two men lauded the historical relations between Egypt and the Bohra community.

The president also awarded Saifuddin the Nile Sash, in recognition of his cultural, charitable and community work across Egypt.

Saifuddin was accompanied by his sons, Prince Ja’far El-Sadiq Imadduddin, Prince Taha Najmuddin and Prince Husain Burhanuddin.

Topics: Egypt Sayyida Nafisa Mosque Cairo

