Closing bell: Saudi Arabia's main index dips for 3rd consecutive day 

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index dips for 3rd consecutive day 
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.38 billion ($1.70 billion). (Shutterstock)
Updated 08 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index dips for 3rd consecutive day 

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index dips for 3rd consecutive day 
Updated 08 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward trend for the third day in a row as it shed 27.67 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 11,244.27 on Tuesday.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.38 billion ($1.70 billion) as 115 of the listed 228 stocks advanced, while 102 declined.   

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu dipped by 0.44 percent to settle at 23,539.75 while the MSCI Tadawul Index went down by 0.74 percent to close at 1,460.53.  

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., which announced its financial results for the first half of 2023, was the top gainer of the day as its share price soared 9.99 percent to SR16.74.  

In a Tadawul statement, Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., also known as Cenomi Retail, reported a net profit of SR113.8 million in the first half of 2023, compared to a loss of SR1.7 million in the same period a year earlier.  

Other top gainers of the day were Electrical Industries Co. and Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance, whose share prices edged up by 9.87 percent and 9.67 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Mouwasat Medical Services Co., which saw its share price drop 8.94 percent to SR110.  

The value of Marble Design Co., which debuted in the parallel market on Tuesday, soared 30 percent to SR72.80 a share. 

On the announcements front, Dallah Healthcare Co. released its financial results for the first half of 2023. In a statement to Tadawul, the firm revealed that its net profit slipped by 2.94 percent in the first half of this year to SR147.67 million, compared to SR152.15 million in the same period of 2022.  

Dallah Healthcare Co.’s total revenue, however, increased by 16.25 percent in the first half of 2023 to SR1.38 billion, from SR1.19 billion in the first six months of the previous year.  

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co., which incurred losses in the first half of 2022, turned into profit in the same period of 2023.  

According to a Tadawul statement, the insurance firm swung into a net profit of SR30.3 million in the first half of 2023, compared to a net loss of SR77.41 million in the same period a year ago. The company attributed the rise to an increase in insurance revenues by 59 percent, primarily driven by a growth in total earned insurance premiums for the first half of the year by SR138.64 million.  

Wataniya Insurance Co., which also reported its financial results on Tuesday, said that its net profit before zakat for the first six months of this year hit SR24.1 million, compared to the net loss of SR25.78 million it incurred in the same period of 2022.  

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi industrial base continues to expand with 73 new licenses issued in June

Saudi industrial base continues to expand with 73 new licenses issued in June
Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi industrial base continues to expand with 73 new licenses issued in June

Saudi industrial base continues to expand with 73 new licenses issued in June
Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In an effort to expand its industrial base, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources awarded 73 new licenses to production units in different sectors in June.

According to the ministry’s monthly bulletin, June saw the issuance of 19 new licenses in the food production sector, seven in base metals, five in manufacturing industries, and six permits each were issued for chemical production and manufacturing of non-metallic mineral products.

The new licenses issued in June managed to garner SR1.8 billion ($479 million) in investment volume, a slight decline when compared to May’s SR20.1 billion figure.

Nonetheless, June’s figures bring the number of new licenses issued since the beginning of the current year to 557 with the total investments in the industry standing at over SR1.4 trillion.

The bulletin indicated that small enterprises received the biggest share of licenses with 86.3 percent while medium and micro companies accounted for 12.33 percent and 1.37 percent, respectively.

During the month, 93 factories started production with an investment volume of SR3.3 billion and added over 1,300 new jobs.

The month closed with 10,982 existing and under-establishment factories, a rise from 10,966 in May.   

The number of employees in the sector also grew by 1,679 in June compared to the previous month.

In June, 20 factories in the food sector began production in addition to 18 in the base metals sector, 13 in forged metals, nine in rubber production, and seven in machine production.

Saudi national factories recorded the largest share by acquiring 72.60 percent of the total licenses issued in terms of the type of investment. This was followed by foreign enterprises with 16.44 percent, while joint investment enterprises accounted for 10.96 percent.    

The number of factories in the Kingdom rose 50 percent since the launch of Vision 2030, Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Osama bin Abdulaziz Al-Zamil said in March.         

His comments came after figures released last year showed that the Kingdom had more than 10,000 industrial facilities, with 1,023 units starting operations in 2022 alone.     

Topics: SaudiVision2030 industry minerals licenses Industrialization

Bahrain’s $186m treasury bills issue oversubscribed by 121% 

Bahrain’s $186m treasury bills issue oversubscribed by 121% 
Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News

Bahrain's $186m treasury bills issue oversubscribed by 121% 

Bahrain’s $186m treasury bills issue oversubscribed by 121% 
Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain’s latest issue of weekly treasury bills, valued at 70 million Bahraini dinars ($185.7 million), has been oversubscribed by 121 percent.

The bills, issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain, hold a weighted average interest rate of 6.3 percent compared to 6.14 percent of the previous issue on Aug. 2, according to Bahrain News Agency.  

The issuance date of the new bills is Aug. 9 with a maturity of 91 days.  

The average price for the issue stands at 98.43 percent with the lowest accepted price being 98.38 percent.   

Currently, the total outstanding value of Bahrain’s government treasury bills is 2.11 billion dinars.  

The country’s government treasury bills have maintained a subscription rate of over 100 percent for the past two months with some weeks reaching above 200 percent.  

The treasury bills issued on July 26 received an oversubscription of 180 percent despite having an interest rate of 6.05 percent, lower than the 6.07 percent of the issue before.  

Treasury bills are guaranteed short-term financial instruments that offer licensed commercial banks the opportunity to invest their surplus funds. 

Furthermore, treasury bills are also known to promote and further propel the domestic money market by creating a benchmark yield curve for short-term interest rates.  

Bahrain has recorded strong economic growth with a rise in investor trust in its non-oil sector.  

The country posted a real gross domestic product growth rate of 2 percent in the first quarter of 2023, fueled by a rise of 3.5 percent in the non-oil sector.  

According to the Bahraini Ministry of Finance and National Economy, the average quarterly increase of the annual non-oil GDP has reached about 5.7 percent since implementing its Economic Recovery Plan in October 2021.  

The initiative aims to stimulate growth, attract investments and create job opportunities through five priorities and 27 programs.  

In its annual economic report released in March, the ministry reported a growth rate of 4.9 percent in 2022, the highest development pace since 2013.   

The document also highlighted that Bahrain was steadily progressing in its economic diversification journey as its non-oil real GDP witnessed 6.2 percent growth in 2022, the highest since 2012.      

The country’s non-oil GDP growth in 2022 also surpassed the 5 percent annual target set by its economic recovery plan.  

Topics: Bahrain Central Bank of Bahrain treasury bills

Saudi Arabia drives MENA IPO activity with $900m proceeds in Q2: EY report 

Saudi Arabia drives MENA IPO activity with $900m proceeds in Q2: EY report 
Updated 08 August 2023
ARAB NEWS   

Saudi Arabia drives MENA IPO activity with $900m proceeds in Q2: EY report 

Saudi Arabia drives MENA IPO activity with $900m proceeds in Q2: EY report 
Updated 08 August 2023
ARAB NEWS   

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia continues to drive the initial public offering activity in the Middle East and North Africa, with 11 of the total 13 listings in the region coming from the Kingdom in the second quarter, according to global consultancy firm Ernst & Young.    

The firm’s MENA IPO Eye report showed the region maintained its listing momentum with a total of $1.8 billion in proceeds from 13 IPOs in the second quarter, a 44 percent growth in number of offerings over the second quarter of 2022.   

This includes one listing each in the Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets during the period.   

The Kingdom’s domination of the region’s IPO activity saw four listings on Tadawul’s main market in the second quarter, raising $800 million, while seven on the parallel market Nomu fetched proceeds of $100 million.  

“The second quarter of 2023 confirmed that MENA IPOs are not experiencing the downward trend witnessed globally. The UAE and Saudi Arabia continue to be the most active markets in the MENA region in terms of both the number and size of IPOs,” Brad Watson, EY MENA IPO and Transaction Leader, said.

The biggest IPO on the Tadawul was made by Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. which raised $336 million, followed by First Milling Co. raising $266.4 million in the second quarter.    

Both were oversubscribed and given a free float of 30 percent of the company’s share capital.  

The largest IPO in the UAE was completed by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, also known as ADX, with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., which raised $769.5 million.  

The IPO received the most demand internationally for a transaction in 2023, with the issuance oversubscribed by 163 times — the biggest oversubscription for a UAE book-build IPO.  

 Al Ansari Financial Services was the first family-owned business in the UAE to list on the Dubai Financial Market, generating $210.4 million in proceeds.  

“The MENA IPO pipeline for H2 2023 and 2024 remains very healthy with several IPOs already announced in KSA and multiple processes ongoing across the broader region, with further transactions planned in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait,” said EY MENA IPO and Transaction Diligence Leader Gregory Hughes.  

He added, “We see planned IPO activity across different sectors and from a combination of family business, state-backed enterprise and private equity stakeholders.” 

According to EY analysis, the global economic picture in the first half of 2023 was influenced by crude price volatility, which climbed in January and February 2023 before falling abruptly around mid-March 2023.

Topics: initial public offerings (IPOs) Tadawul Stock Market

ACWA Power is the world’s largest water project developer outside of China: GWI 

ACWA Power is the world’s largest water project developer outside of China: GWI 
Updated 08 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

ACWA Power is the world's largest water project developer outside of China: GWI 

ACWA Power is the world’s largest water project developer outside of China: GWI 
Updated 08 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s progress in the desalination industry has received worldwide recognition, with the UK-based Global Water Intelligence recognizing the Kingdom’s ACWA Power as the world’s largest water project developer outside of China. 

GWI, which publishes market reports about the water industry, noted that the Saudi firm took a significant lead on its list of top global developers with 6.8 million cubic meters per day of gross capacity and 3.2 million m3/d of net capacity, a press statement said. 

It stated that in 2022 ACWA Power added 2.4 million m3/day of water desalination capacity via four plants in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE. 

“We are honored to have been recognized by an esteemed organization such as Global Water Intelligence as the world’s largest water project developer outside of China,” said ACWA Power CEO Marco Arcelli in the statement. 

He added: “Our impact extends beyond Saudi Arabia. We are already present in 12 countries and counting, with our water portfolio represented in four of them, and we plan to more than double our capacity by 2030. We plan to invest in new markets in Central Asia, China, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.” 

The list compiled by GWI covers companies that have delivered water and wastewater treatment projects using private finance by taking equity stakes in project companies. The rankings were decided after analyzing the gross and aggregated capacity based on the percentage size of stakes they hold in the plants. 

According to the GWI report, the global water market is almost entirely dominated by China, with Beijing Enterprises Water Group the world’s largest owner of private treatment infrastructure. 

In May, ACWA Power revealed that it posted a net profit of SR269.7 million ($71.89 million) for the first quarter of this year, up 78 percent from SR151.9 million in the same period a year ago. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the company attributed the rise in profit to higher operating income due to higher contributions from existing projects, including plants that experienced outages in the same quarter of last year. 

Topics: ACWA Power desalination Global Water Intelligence

Dubai’s tourism back on track as visitors exceed pre-COVID level

Dubai’s tourism back on track as visitors exceed pre-COVID level
Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News

Dubai's tourism back on track as visitors exceed pre-COVID level

Dubai’s tourism back on track as visitors exceed pre-COVID level
Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s tourism sector achieved a significant milestone in the first half of 2023 by welcoming 8.55 million international overnight visitors, surpassing pre-pandemic levels of 8.36 million recorded in the first half of 2019.   

This represents the city’s strongest first-half performance in its history, the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, reported citing data from Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

The city achieved a 20 percent year-on-year growth in terms of visitors in the first half of 2023. This further consolidates the emirate’s aspiration, under the Dubai Economic Agenda 2033, to rank among the world’s top three cities.   

The agenda has outlined a new trajectory for the city to further consolidate its status as one of the world’s top urban economies and tourism destinations. In addition, it reaffirms the emirate’s position as the fastest-recovering destination globally.

The record performance in the first half of the year also surpasses the UN World Trade Organization’s global projection of 80 to 95 percent recovery to pre-pandemic levels for international tourist arrivals in 2023.

“The remarkable surge in international visitors witnessed by Dubai in the first half of 2023 further demonstrates its emergence as one of the brightest spots not only in the worldwide tourism sector but also the broader global economic landscape,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai and chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

He added: “While the growth of international visitation reinforces Dubai’s rise as a major global tourism destination, it also signifies its status as a pivotal hub for trade, investment, and enterprise.”

During the first half of 2023, Western Europe emerged as a significant contributor to Dubai’s tourism sector, accounting for 20 percent of total international tourists.

Meanwhile, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Middle East and North Africa regions jointly represented 28 percent of the regional tourism influx.

South Asia made up 17 percent of the overall visitors to Dubai, followed by Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and Eastern Europe with a collective 14 percent.

Additionally, North Asia and Southeast Asia together added 8 percent, while contributions from the Americas stood at 7 percent. Africa and Australasia chipped in with 4 percent and 2 percent, respectively.


GDP growth
Dubai’s gross domestic product also grew 2.8 percent year on year to reach 111.3 billion dirhams ($30 billion). 
The wholesale and retail trade sectors were the largest contributors to the growth accounting for 22.9 percent of the GDP. 

Topics: Dubai tourism statistics COVID-19

