Saudi fund manager Hassana signs deal with state-owned WTTCO to develop water projects  

Saudi fund manager Hassana signs deal with state-owned WTTCO to develop water projects  
Both firms will pursue strategic investment prospects to further develop water transportation and storage projects across the Kingdom. (Shutterrstock)
Updated 36 sec ago
ARAB NEWS         

Saudi fund manager Hassana signs deal with state-owned WTTCO to develop water projects  

Saudi fund manager Hassana signs deal with state-owned WTTCO to develop water projects  
Updated 36 sec ago
ARAB NEWS         

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s water infrastructure is on track to benefit from a new deal signed between two of the Kingdom’s leading firms to jointly explore investments for advanced projects expected to be worth SR30 billion ($7.99 billion). 

The state-owned Water Transmission and Technologies Co. has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia’s social security and pension fund manager Hassana Investment Co., with the aim of enhancing cooperation opportunities in the transportation and storage of water within the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The coming together of WTTCO, which is responsible for water transmission, storage, and dispatch systems across the Kingdom, and Hassana, one of the world’s largest investment allocators with over SR1.2 trillion assets under management, is expected to pave the way for achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 for the water sector. 

Under the MoU, both firms will pursue strategic investment prospects to further develop water transportation and storage projects across the Kingdom. 

Technology expertise, resources and the shared vision of both companies are expected to play a pivotal role in transforming the water sector while ensuring a sustainable future. 

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Al-Qahtani, the regional chief investment officer of Hassana Investment Co., and Tariq Al-Naeem, CEO of WTTCO.  

In March, Deputy Minister for Water at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulaziz Al-Shaibani revealed during the UN 2023 Water Conference in New York that Saudi Arabia has allocated a budget of more than $80 billion to implement hundreds of water projects in the coming years.  

At the time, Al-Shaibani explained that the allocation is part of efforts to achieve universal access to safe and affordable drinking water for all. 

This is mainly attributed to the fact that the Kingdom’s water requirements, estimated at 24.8 billion cubic meters in 2015, are witnessing a steady annual increase of 7 percent, the minister stressed at the time. 

Also speaking at the conference, Saudi officials said that the Kingdom is working to provide safe and affordable drinking water for all by developing ways to recycle and manage resources in an integrated manner that reduces the environmental impact. 

Topics: Hassana Investment Co. Water Transmission and Technologies Co

Saudi Development Bank boosts business sector with $1.7bn financing  

Saudi Development Bank boosts business sector with $1.7bn financing  
Updated 8 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi Development Bank boosts business sector with $1.7bn financing  

Saudi Development Bank boosts business sector with $1.7bn financing  
Updated 8 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: In a significant catalyst to Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial sector, the Social Development Bank provided SR6.4 billion ($1.7 billion) in financing during the first half of 2023, largely targeting small and medium enterprises.   

In a board meeting chaired by Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi, SDB announced that over 150,000 beneficiaries availed the bank’s financial services with a total of SR2.6 billion dedicated to supporting 5,700 SMEs through the first half of the year.  

The bank reported it enhanced the saving behavior among its clients by 20 percent, with an addition of over 23,000 new savings accounts during the first half of the year.   

Highlighting the bank’s achievements, Al-Rajhi mentioned that the SDB’s support to enterprises exceeded its initial targets by 30 percent.  

During the meeting, Ibrahim Al-Rashid, CEO of SDB, unveiled plans for the upcoming years as the bank intends to allocate over SR35 billion from the current year to 2025, with SR24 billion earmarked specifically for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and freelancers.   

Al-Rashid also discussed the bank’s initiatives to launch specialized platforms, including the Dulani Business Center to further support the entrepreneurial sector.  

In an international collaboration effort, SDB, in partnership with the UN Conference on Trade and Development, is preparing to host the annual meeting of Empretec center managers in Riyadh in October 2023.   

The event will spotlight two initiatives focusing on Saudi Arabia’s growing technology and logistics sectors.  

These efforts by SDB align with the broader objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, emphasizing its role in providing financing, supporting new enterprises, and building a resilient economic framework for the nation.  

Moreover, during the first half of the year, SDB introduced several targeted empowerment programs and capacity-building solutions to strengthen SMEs and ensure their sustainability.  

One of these programs was the innovative training project launched in May to empower Saudi families and microenterprises.  

The project brought together regional and global experts to deliver 13 specialized training programs.  

Additionally, SDB was one of the leading partners for this year’s Biban, the Kingdom’s flagship startup and SME conference.  

During the event, the bank showcased its efforts to empower entrepreneurs and enhance entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia by creating greater access to an extensive suite of financial and non-financial services offerings. 

Topics: SAUDI DEVELOPMENT BANK Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi

Russia’s current account surplus shrinks to $25.2bn

Russia’s current account surplus shrinks to $25.2bn
Updated 1 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

Russia's current account surplus shrinks to $25.2bn

Russia’s current account surplus shrinks to $25.2bn
Updated 1 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s current account surplus shrank to $25.2 billion in January-July, an 85 percent decrease compared with the same period last year, the central bank said on Wednesday, but up slightly from the figure for the first six months of the year.

Russia’s current account surplus hit a record high in 2022, helped by a fall in imports and robust oil and gas exports that kept foreign money flowing in despite Western efforts to isolate the Russian economy over the conflict in Ukraine.

But oil and gas revenues, the lifeblood of Russia’s economy, have slumped 41.4 percent year-on-year in the first seven months, which the Finance Ministry has put down to lower prices for Urals crude and lower natural gas export volumes.

The current account, a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers and what flows back out, had recorded a $165.4 billion surplus in January-July 2022.

The central bank has blamed this year’s rouble weakening on a drop in exports and a sharp recovery in imports, with the Russian currency down around 28 percent in the year to date, adding to already intense inflationary pressure.

The bank said a 68.4 percent drop in the trade surplus year-on-year had played a decisive role in the overall slump.

The central bank forecasts the 2023 current account surplus at $26 billion, sharply down from last year’s $227 billion.

Russia’s budget deficit for January-July widened to 2.82 trillion rubles ($29.3 billion), preliminary Finance Ministry data showed on Tuesday, or 1.8 percent of gross domestic product.

Topics: Russia economy Ukraine crisis Current account

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edges up to close at 11,286 

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edges up to close at 11,286 
Updated 6 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edges up to close at 11,286 

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edges up to close at 11,286 
Updated 6 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 41.94 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 11,286.21. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.65 billion ($1.5 billion) as 145 of the 228 stocks advanced, while 68 retreated.  

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also surged 162.71 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 23,702.46 while MSCI Tadawul Index soared 6.24 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 1,466.77. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. The company’s share price rose 9.95 percent to SR13.48. 

Other top performers included National Agricultural Development Co. and Arabian Pipes Co., whose share prices soared by 7.28 percent and 7.15 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer was Savola Group, whose share price dropped 7.45 percent to SR36.65.  

In Nomu, Gas Arabian Services Co. was the top gainer as its share price rose 15.35 percent to SR8.19.  

Another best performer in Nomu was Abdulaziz and Mansour Ibrahim Albabtin Co. The company’s share price soared 5.47 percent to SR55.90.  

National Building and Marketing Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as its share price dropped 6.12 percent to SR261.  

The share price of Shatirah House Restaurant Co. also dropped 5.31 percent to SR9.09.  

On the announcements front, industrial building construction company Emaar The Economic City turned profitable in the second quarter of 2023 by SR95 million, supported by an increase in sales of real estate assets and a decrease in expenses. 

According to a Tadawul statement, this compares to a net loss of SR251 million in the corresponding quarter a year ago. 

On another note, Saudi Industrial Development Co. also announced its financial results for the first half of 2023. 

According to a bourse filing, an increase in non-operational income led the company’s net loss to drop by 9.23 percent to reach SR10.3 million in the first half of 2023, from the SR11.38 million loss it incurred in the corresponding period a year earlier. 

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. also disclosed its financial results for the first half of 2023. The firm turned profitable in the first six months of 2023 by SR20.1 million, supported by a decrease in insurance service expenses as well as an increase in investment income. 

According to a bourse filing, this compares to a net loss of SR60.9 million in the first half of 2022. 

Another firm that announced its financial results was Savola Group. Its net profit hit SR524.8 million in the first six months of 2023, reflecting an 8.29 percent surge when compared to SR484.6 million recorded in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks

Saudi Arabia issues 32 new mining licenses in June  

Saudi Arabia issues 32 new mining licenses in June  
Updated 19 min 31 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia issues 32 new mining licenses in June  

Saudi Arabia issues 32 new mining licenses in June  
Updated 19 min 31 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: As the mining industry continues to expand in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic diversification plan, the Kingdom issued 32 licenses in June. 

According to the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the new permits included 17 for exploration and 11 for quarrying building materials. 

The ministry also issued two licenses for mining and small mine exploitation, followed by one each for exploration and surplus mineral ores. 

This allocation follows the ministry’s issuance of 34 permits in May, 55 in April and 27 in March.   

Topics: Mining Saudi mining Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Brazilian coffee exports to Arab states jump 56.2%

Farmers winnow coffee beans on their family farm in Forquilha do Rio, municipality of Dores do Rio Preto, Espirito Santo, Brazil
Farmers winnow coffee beans on their family farm in Forquilha do Rio, municipality of Dores do Rio Preto, Espirito Santo, Brazil
Updated 09 August 2023
Amir Richani

Brazilian coffee exports to Arab states jump 56.2%

Farmers winnow coffee beans on their family farm in Forquilha do Rio, municipality of Dores do Rio Preto, Espirito Santo, Brazil
  Lebanon was largest importer in first half of this year, followed by Jordan
Updated 09 August 2023
Amir Richani

VALENCIA, Venezuela: Arab nations imported 56.2 percent more coffee from Brazil in the first half of this year than during the same period in 2022, according to the latest data by the Brazilian Council of Coffee Exporters, known as Cecafe.

Brazil — the world’s leading exporter despite coffee’s origins in what are known today as Ethiopia and Yemen — exported 592,887 60-kg bags of coffee to Arab countries between January and June this year.

Lebanon was the largest recipient with 144,344 bags — accounting for almost a quarter of the total exported to Arab countries — followed by Jordan with 94,609 bags.

Among the reasons for the increase in Arab demand are the drop in coffee prices and greater availability of Arabica beans from Brazil due to better climatic conditions.

During 2021-2022, the South American nation experienced heavy droughts and a record frost that affected its coffee plantations, limiting its export capacity and making other coffees more attractive to Arab countries.

Arabica beans — the most produced and consumed worldwide, representing over half of global production — accounted for 87 percent of Brazilian coffee exports to Arab countries in the first half of this year.

“Brazilian coffee is an imperative component for any good espresso blend,” Osamah Alawwam, founder of the Roasting House in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.

The reason for Brazil’s prominence, he said, “is the consistency of its coffee selection — that classic, clean, chocolatey-nutty flavor.”

Cecafe President Marcio Candido told Arab News: “Brazil is the only country that produces all varieties of coffee beverages such as washed, semi-washed, hard and fine coffees.”

It is also known for the sustainability of its crops and the corporate responsibility surrounding its coffee market.

“We can say that any consumer of Brazilian coffee in the world, including Arab countries, are directly responsible for better life quality of producers’ families and their local development,” said Candido, adding that Brazil has the highest index payment to its coffee farmers.

“How can we encourage sustainability among producers if they aren’t granted most of the benefits for exporting their product?

“Cecafe guarantees that the producer receives maximum recognition for their product, and requires them to comply with labor, social and environmental laws.”

It is through these higher standards and sustainability that Brazil can promote and maintain coffee farming.

“The characteristic of coffee is friendship. It brings people together,” said Candido. “There’s always an opportunity to have coffee, regardless if you’re sad or happy. The feeling of togetherness is present in coffee.”

Topics: coffee BRAZILIAN COFFEE Brazil

