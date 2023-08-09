You are here

  • Home
  • ADNOC Gas awards $3.6bn project to expand its processing infrastructure  

ADNOC Gas awards $3.6bn project to expand its processing infrastructure  

The company’s Maximizing Ethane Recovery and Monetization project will aim to unlock further value from existing feedstock and deliver it to Ruwais via a 120 km natural gas liquids pipeline. File  
The company’s Maximizing Ethane Recovery and Monetization project will aim to unlock further value from existing feedstock and deliver it to Ruwais via a 120 km natural gas liquids pipeline. File  
Short Url

https://arab.news/9bzbs

Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

ADNOC Gas awards $3.6bn project to expand its processing infrastructure  

ADNOC Gas awards $3.6bn project to expand its processing infrastructure  
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s gas sector is set to receive a boost as the state-owned ADNOC Gas awarded a $3.6 billion project to a joint venture firm to expand its gas processing infrastructure.    

The contract will see the joint venture between state-owned National Petroleum Construction Co. and Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas expand the infrastructure while optimizing supply to the Ruwais Industrial Complex which is 240 km west of Abu Dhabi.   

The company’s Maximizing Ethane Recovery and Monetization project will aim to unlock further value from existing feedstock and deliver it to Ruwais via a 120 km natural gas liquids pipeline.

Additionally, the project will aim to increase ethane extraction by 35 to 40 percent from ADNOC Gas’ existing onshore facilities in the Habshan complex by developing new gas processing facilities. 

“This capital project represents ADNOC Gas’ latest investment in its gas processing infrastructure and underscores our commitment to responsibly meeting our customers’ current and future energy demand for natural gas and its feedstock,” said ADNOC Gas CEO Ahmed Mohamed Al-Ebri.  

The company also stated that 70 percent of the contract’s value will flow back into the UAE’s economy under the mother company ADNOC’s In-Country Value program that aims to support local economic growth and diversification.  

“The expansion of our gas processing infrastructure will also provide additional energy to the country’s growing industrial section, while stimulating economic growth and diversification through the significant ICV generated by the contract,” he added.  

ADNOC Gas aims to leverage opportunities that arise from ADNOC’s integrated gas masterplan which links every part of the gas value chain in the UAE, ensuring a sustainable and economic supply of natural gas to meet local and international demands, according to the company’s press release.  

The plan also includes new approaches and technologies to enable increased gas recovery from existing fields and develop untapped resources.  

Founded in 1972, ADNOC is the world’s 12th largest oil company in terms of production. It holds several entities under its umbrella including ADNOC Gas which acts as its integrated gas processing unit.   

Topics: ADNOC gas UAE project processing Ruwais

Related

ADNOC secures 30% stake in Azerbaijan gas field
Business & Economy
ADNOC secures 30% stake in Azerbaijan gas field

Brazilian coffee exports to Arab states jump 56.2%

Farmers winnow coffee beans on their family farm in Forquilha do Rio, municipality of Dores do Rio Preto, Espirito Santo, Brazil
Farmers winnow coffee beans on their family farm in Forquilha do Rio, municipality of Dores do Rio Preto, Espirito Santo, Brazil
Updated 09 August 2023
Amir Richani

Brazilian coffee exports to Arab states jump 56.2%

Farmers winnow coffee beans on their family farm in Forquilha do Rio, municipality of Dores do Rio Preto, Espirito Santo, Brazil
  • Lebanon was largest importer in first half of this year, followed by Jordan
Updated 09 August 2023
Amir Richani

VALENCIA, Venezuela: Arab nations imported 56.2 percent more coffee from Brazil in the first half of this year than during the same period in 2022, according to the latest data by the Brazilian Council of Coffee Exporters, known as Cecafe.

Brazil — the world’s leading exporter despite coffee’s origins in what are known today as Ethiopia and Yemen — exported 592,887 60-kg bags of coffee to Arab countries between January and June this year.

Lebanon was the largest recipient with 144,344 bags — accounting for almost a quarter of the total exported to Arab countries — followed by Jordan with 94,609 bags.

Among the reasons for the increase in Arab demand are the drop in coffee prices and greater availability of Arabica beans from Brazil due to better climatic conditions.

During 2021-2022, the South American nation experienced heavy droughts and a record frost that affected its coffee plantations, limiting its export capacity and making other coffees more attractive to Arab countries.

Arabica beans — the most produced and consumed worldwide, representing over half of global production — accounted for 87 percent of Brazilian coffee exports to Arab countries in the first half of this year.

“Brazilian coffee is an imperative component for any good espresso blend,” Osamah Alawwam, founder of the Roasting House in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.

The reason for Brazil’s prominence, he said, “is the consistency of its coffee selection — that classic, clean, chocolatey-nutty flavor.”

Cecafe President Marcio Candido told Arab News: “Brazil is the only country that produces all varieties of coffee beverages such as washed, semi-washed, hard and fine coffees.”

It is also known for the sustainability of its crops and the corporate responsibility surrounding its coffee market.

“We can say that any consumer of Brazilian coffee in the world, including Arab countries, are directly responsible for better life quality of producers’ families and their local development,” said Candido, adding that Brazil has the highest index payment to its coffee farmers.

“How can we encourage sustainability among producers if they aren’t granted most of the benefits for exporting their product?

“Cecafe guarantees that the producer receives maximum recognition for their product, and requires them to comply with labor, social and environmental laws.”

It is through these higher standards and sustainability that Brazil can promote and maintain coffee farming.

“The characteristic of coffee is friendship. It brings people together,” said Candido. “There’s always an opportunity to have coffee, regardless if you’re sad or happy. The feeling of togetherness is present in coffee.”

Topics: coffee BRAZILIAN COFFEE Brazil

Related

Yemen specialty coffee ‘wave’ sweeps war-hit capital photos
Middle-East
Yemen specialty coffee ‘wave’ sweeps war-hit capital
Special Ramadan visitors to historic Saudi site learn secrets to coffee making photos
Art & Culture
Ramadan visitors to historic Saudi site learn secrets to coffee making

GCC wealth funds’ assets grow by 20% to reach $4tn in two years

GCC wealth funds’ assets grow by 20% to reach $4tn in two years
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

GCC wealth funds’ assets grow by 20% to reach $4tn in two years

GCC wealth funds’ assets grow by 20% to reach $4tn in two years
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Highlighting the growth of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, a new report released by S&P Global has noted that sovereign wealth funds in the region will expand their global presence from enhanced liquidity buffers driven by energy-derived revenues.  

According to the report, GCC countries in 2022 witnessed heavy revenue generation from oil as Russia invaded Ukraine, and the EU imposed sanctions on Russian energy imports.  

Citing data from the Global SWF Data Platform, S&P Global revealed that assets of sovereign wealth funds in the region grew by 20 percent to hit $4 trillion in the last two years.  

The assets under management held by sovereign funds in the GCC region are equivalent to 37 percent of the total assets of global sovereign wealth funds, the report added.  

“We are also likely to see a recycling of GCC petrodollar inflows into MENA (Middle East and North Africa) countries and other emerging markets that present interesting investment opportunities and need external funding or are vulnerable to current geopolitical, economic, and monetary shocks,” said S&P Global, according to a press statement.  

The US-based agency further noted that GCC countries’ current account surplus is expected to hit 9 percent of the gross domestic product in 2023 and 6 percent of GDP in 2024. 

This current account surplus will allow funds to flow into the sovereign wealth funds of these countries, which will in turn provide additional investment opportunities for them, both locally and internationally.  

Backed by healthy economic and trade relations, wealth funds in the GCC region are currently striving to expand their global footprint by investing in various geographies and sectors, mainly in India, China and other Asian countries.  

The report further pointed out that five of the world’s 10 largest investments on behalf of state-owned investors in 2022 were from GCC sovereign investors — 62 percent from the UAE, 28 percent from Saudi Arabia, and 10 percent from Qatar.  

“GCC SWFs appear to have become go-to investors in difficult times. GCC state-owned investors have deployed around $83 billion of fresh capital during 2022,” said S&P Global.  

Global SWF Data Platform revealed that the size of AUM held by GCC countries is almost equivalent to the sum of all AUMs of Asia, Latin America, and Sub-Saharan Africa.  

Earlier this month, an annual report released by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund revealed that its AUM increased annually by 12.8 percent in 2022 to SR2.23 trillion ($595 billion).   

PIF’s AUM in 2019 was SR1.54 trillion, while it was SR1.98 trillion in 2021, the report added.  

Topics: GCC PIF Sovereign Wealth Funds investments global footprint

Related

Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches women’s lifestyle company Kayanee, Princess Reema named chair
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches women’s lifestyle company Kayanee, Princess Reema named chair
PIF-backed Halal Products Development Co. launches program to accelerate growth of sector in Saudi Arabia 
Business & Economy
PIF-backed Halal Products Development Co. launches program to accelerate growth of sector in Saudi Arabia 

Saudi fund manager Hassana signs deal with state-owned WTTCO to develop water projects  

Saudi fund manager Hassana signs deal with state-owned WTTCO to develop water projects  
Updated 09 August 2023
ARAB NEWS         

Saudi fund manager Hassana signs deal with state-owned WTTCO to develop water projects  

Saudi fund manager Hassana signs deal with state-owned WTTCO to develop water projects  
Updated 09 August 2023
ARAB NEWS         

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s water infrastructure is on track to benefit from a new deal signed between two of the Kingdom’s leading firms to jointly explore investments for advanced projects expected to be worth SR30 billion ($7.99 billion). 

The state-owned Water Transmission and Technologies Co. has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia’s social security and pension fund manager Hassana Investment Co., with the aim of enhancing cooperation opportunities in the transportation and storage of water within the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The coming together of WTTCO, which is responsible for water transmission, storage, and dispatch systems across the Kingdom, and Hassana, one of the world’s largest investment allocators with over SR1.2 trillion assets under management, is expected to pave the way for achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 for the water sector. 

Under the MoU, both firms will pursue strategic investment prospects to further develop water transportation and storage projects across the Kingdom. 

Technology expertise, resources and the shared vision of both companies are expected to play a pivotal role in transforming the water sector while ensuring a sustainable future. 

The agreement was signed by Abdullah Al-Qahtani, senior analyst on behalf of Hassana Investment Co. and Tariq Al-Naeem, CEO of WTTCO.  

In March, Deputy Minister for Water at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulaziz Al-Shaibani revealed during the UN 2023 Water Conference in New York that Saudi Arabia has allocated a budget of more than $80 billion to implement hundreds of water projects in the coming years.  

At the time, Al-Shaibani explained that the allocation is part of efforts to achieve universal access to safe and affordable drinking water for all. 

This is mainly attributed to the fact that the Kingdom’s water requirements, estimated at 24.8 billion cubic meters in 2015, are witnessing a steady annual increase of 7 percent, the minister stressed at the time. 

Also speaking at the conference, Saudi officials said that the Kingdom is working to provide safe and affordable drinking water for all by developing ways to recycle and manage resources in an integrated manner that reduces the environmental impact. 

Topics: Hassana Investment Co. Water Transmission and Technologies Co

Related

ACWA Power is the world’s largest water project developer outside of China: GWI 
Business & Economy
ACWA Power is the world’s largest water project developer outside of China: GWI 

ACWA Power installs first wind turbine in Uzbekistan

ACWA Power installs first wind turbine in Uzbekistan
Updated 55 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power installs first wind turbine in Uzbekistan

ACWA Power installs first wind turbine in Uzbekistan
Updated 55 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has established itself as a significant energy leader in Central Asia, with the Kingdom’s ACWA Power installing the first turbine for its 500-megawatt Bash wind farm project in Uzbekistan’s Bukhara region.

According to a company press release, the wind turbine generator with a capacity of 6.5 MW and manufactured by Envision is the largest of its kind in Central Asia.

The installation of the wind turbine and generator was carried out by engineering, procurement, and construction contractor China Energy Engineering Corp.

“The successful installation of the first turbine on the Bash wind farm is just one of the many milestones we are excited to mark on this project,” said Kashif Rana, chief portfolio management officer of ACWA Power, in the statement.

The Bash wind farm, expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025, will feature 79 wind turbine generators and produce more than 1,650 gigawatt-hours of power annually, lowering carbon dioxide emissions by 750 tons.

ACWA Power has a 25-year power purchase agreement with the JSC National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan for the project.

The Saudi power company’s portfolio includes 10 projects in Uzbekistan totaling $7.5 billion in investment value. ACWA Power said its ongoing investments and collaborations demonstrate its commitment to boosting economic development, renewable energy development, and sustainable development of Uzbekistan’s energy sector.

ACWA Power’s expanding portfolio saw it being named the largest water project developer outside of China by the UK-based Global Water Intelligence.  

In a press statement released on Tuesday, GWI noted that the Saudi company has significantly increased its lead among the top global developers with a gross capacity of 6.8 million cubic meters per day and a net capacity of 3.2 million m3 per day.  

In July, ACWA Power signed a land-related agreement to construct a massive wind farm that will supply electricity to 11 million Egyptian homes.  

According to the memorandum of understanding, which was signed by the firm and Egypt's New and Renewable Energy Authority, 3,000 sq. km of land will be set aside for the development of the project.  

Topics: ACWA Power Uzbekistan Saudi Arabia clean energy emissions

Related

ACWA Power is the world’s largest water project developer outside of China: GWI 
Business & Economy
ACWA Power is the world’s largest water project developer outside of China: GWI 

Oman Development Bank approves loans worth $36.3m to boost economy 

Oman Development Bank approves loans worth $36.3m to boost economy 
Updated 09 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Oman Development Bank approves loans worth $36.3m to boost economy 

Oman Development Bank approves loans worth $36.3m to boost economy 
Updated 09 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Oman Development Bank revved up the economy by approving loans that will lift various sectors, including food, minerals, healthcare, tourism and logistics, according to an official release.    

The board of directors of the financial institution on Tuesday cleared loans worth over 14 million Omani rials ($36.3 million) for various economic projects in Al-Buraimi, Dhofar, Al-Batinah and Muscat.    

According to ODB, these loans will provide job opportunities for the youth, reduce imports and maximize exports.    

Reviewing the performance data for the first half of 2023, the board of directors urged the bank’s executive management to continue achieving the operational plan for 2023 and maintaining the required growth levels.    

During its meeting, the board discussed the latest developments in the bank's digital transformation project, which, it said, will change its business model and automate its entire operations. This, in turn, will contribute to improving the bank's financing services for investors.    

The board also acknowledged the private sector’s key role in stimulating economic growth through adopting high-added-value projects to the national economy, exploiting the comparative advantage of the governorates in accordance with the country’s urban strategy.    

The board also applauded the results achieved by the development and business forums and the investment opportunities worth 100 million rials they presented through more than 1000 opportunities.   

In addition, the directors discussed the business opportunities the bank is creating in the governorates, in partnership and cooperation with the offices of governors within the framework of contributing to the area’s development plans to achieve the Omani Vision 2040.   

Following up on projects funded by his bank, Mohammed bin Abu Bakr Al-Ghassani, the board chairman, made a visit last month to a number of development projects in Dhofar to monitor their growth opportunities and inspect the challenges the projects are facing.    

The chairman also visited Nahr Alhayah Water Factory in Dhofar and the Salalah-based Sumhuram Incubator. The visits were made to review the youth projects and discuss ways to encourage and support them.   

According to the ODB website, the bank provides 4000 loans annually, with a value exceeding 70 million rials. 

Topics: Oman Development Bank

Related

Oman Air OKs restructuring plan to reduce mounting debt 
Business & Economy
Oman Air OKs restructuring plan to reduce mounting debt 

Latest updates

Poland to double troops number at border with Belarus, accuses it of organizing illegal migration
Poland to double troops number at border with Belarus, accuses it of organizing illegal migration
Taliban reject Pakistan’s ‘repeated allegations’ blaming Afghans for cross-border attack
Taliban reject Pakistan’s ‘repeated allegations’ blaming Afghans for cross-border attack
Arab Youth Hackathon invites Saudi innovators to find solutions for pressing climate challenge                
Arab Youth Hackathon invites Saudi innovators to find solutions for pressing climate challenge                
US seeks to prevent new Russian gain in coup-hit Niger
US seeks to prevent new Russian gain in coup-hit Niger
Journalist among three dead in Syria bombing: state media
Journalist among three dead in Syria bombing: state media

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.