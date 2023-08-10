You are here

  • Home
  • ACWA Power’s H1 net profit soars over 26% to $182m   

ACWA Power’s H1 net profit soars over 26% to $182m   

ACWA Power’s H1 net profit soars over 26% to $182m   
Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gxv2v

Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

ACWA Power’s H1 net profit soars over 26% to $182m   

ACWA Power’s H1 net profit soars over 26% to $182m   
Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, one of the world’s largest water project developers, reported a net profit of SR684.13 million ($182.30 million) for the first half of 2023, up 26.29 percent compared with SR514.72 million in the same period a year ago. 

According to a bourse filing, the company attributed the rise to higher operating income and an increase in revenue contribution from existing projects that experienced outages last year in Morocco and Saudi Arabia. 

The statement added that the company’s net profit for the second quarter of this year also witnessed a surge of 6.29 percent to SR414.40 million from SR389.86 million in the same period of the previous year. 

The total revenue of ACWA Power stood at SR2.41 billion in the second quarter of this year and SR5.4 billion in the first half, the bourse filing noted. 

“The results of the first half of the year are a reflection of our privileged position of having a solid business model, excellent talent and a passion for making a difference,” said ACWA Power CEO Marco Arcelli in a press release. 

He added: “Rather than rest on our laurels, this success has driven us to even greater ambitions — to be the world’s best in the three core segments of renewable energy, water and green fuels — by the end of the decade. Now, our effort, people and finances will focus on making this dream a reality.” 

Abdulhameed Al-Muhaidib, the chief financial officer of ACWA Power, said the company’s diversified business model continues to present solid future growth, with more projects coming online in the coming months. 

“Our parent cash flow and balance sheet continue to remain healthy to support our immediate and visible growth pipeline,” added Al-Muhaidib. 

Earlier this month, UK-based Global Water Intelligence, which publishes market reports about the water industry, revealed that ACWA Power is the world’s largest water project developer outside China. 

According to GWI, ACWA Power took a significant lead on its list of top global developers in the water sector, with 6.8 million cubic meters per day and 3.2 million m3/d of gross and net capacity, respectively. 

Topics: ACWA Power Tadawul

Related

ACWA Power installs first wind turbine in Uzbekistan
Business & Economy
ACWA Power installs first wind turbine in Uzbekistan
ACWA Power is the world’s largest water project developer outside of China: GWI 
Business & Economy
ACWA Power is the world’s largest water project developer outside of China: GWI 

Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing activity rises over 10% in June  

Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing activity rises over 10% in June  
Updated 29 min 45 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing activity rises over 10% in June  

Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing activity rises over 10% in June  
Updated 29 min 45 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The manufacturing activity in Saudi Arabia climbed 10.1 percent in June, compared to the same month last year, the official data showed. 

According to the latest report by the General Authority for Statistics, the Kingdom's overall industrial production index increased by 0.5 percent in June from the previous month in 2023, despite a slight fall of 1.6 percent when compared to the same month last year. 

“The decline in the mining and quarrying activity during June 2023 led to the decrease in the general index, given its high weight in the index,” GASTAT stated. 

Meanwhile, electricity and gas supplies surged 25 percent in June 2023. 

Topics: manufacturing General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT)

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing activity rises by 10% in May despite fall in IPI
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing activity rises by 10% in May despite fall in IPI

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to record 36.5% in July 

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to record 36.5% in July 
Updated 10 August 2023
REUTERS 

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to record 36.5% in July 

Egypt’s headline inflation rises to record 36.5% in July 
Updated 10 August 2023
REUTERS 

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual headline inflation in July rose to an all-time high of 36.5 percent, in line with analysts’ expectations, as food prices soared, data from the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Thursday. 

Headline inflation was 35.7 percent in June, also a record high. Month on month, prices rose 1.9 percent in July, down from 2.08 percent in June. 

The median forecast of 15 analysts polled showed annual urban consumer inflation rising to 36.5 percent in July. The previous high of 32.95 percent was recorded in July 2017. 

Food and beverage prices rose by an annual 68.4 percent in July, CAPMAS said.

Topics: Egypt CPI Inflation

Related

Egypt eyes joint industrial ties with Turkiye
Middle-East
Egypt eyes joint industrial ties with Turkiye

China says US investment policy ‘severely disrupts’ global supply chains

China says US investment policy ‘severely disrupts’ global supply chains
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

China says US investment policy ‘severely disrupts’ global supply chains

China says US investment policy ‘severely disrupts’ global supply chains
  • Statement comes after US announces new policy to restrict investment in Chinese technology
  • China’s foreign ministry blasted the move as an attempt to “engage in anti-globalization and de-sinicization”
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

BEIJING: China on Thursday vowed to “safeguard” its interests against a new US policy to restrict investment in Chinese technology, accusing Washington of disrupting global supply chains.

US President Joe Biden hours earlier announced an executive order directing the Treasury Department to restrict certain US investments in China in sensitive high-tech sectors including semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence.
China’s foreign ministry blasted the move as an attempt to “engage in anti-globalization and de-sinicization,” warning that China would “resolutely safeguard its own rights and interests.”
“Beijing is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes the United States’ insistence on introducing restrictions on investment in China, and has lodged solemn representations with the United States,” an unnamed foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement published online.
Biden’s executive order “seriously deviates from the market economy and fair competition principles the US has always promoted, and affects companies’ normal operation decisions, damages the international trade order, and severely disrupts the security of global industrial and supply chains,” the Chinese commerce ministry said in a separate statement.
“China expresses serious concern about this and reserves the right to take measures,” the spokesperson said in a statement published by the ministry, without mentioning specific countermeasures.
The restrictions, which are expected to take effect next year, come as Biden’s administration looks to bolster its position vis-a-vis China on a multitude of fronts: military, economic and technological.
China hopes the US will “avoid artificially obstructing global economic and trade exchanges and cooperation, and avoid setting up obstacles for the recovery of the world economy,” the Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson.
 

Topics: China-US trade war

Related

Biden orders ban on certain US technology investments in China
Business & Economy
Biden orders ban on certain US technology investments in China
US-China divide may be defining issue of our time, CEO says
Business & Economy
US-China divide may be defining issue of our time, CEO says

Biden orders ban on certain US technology investments in China

Biden orders ban on certain US technology investments in China
Updated 10 August 2023
Reuters

Biden orders ban on certain US technology investments in China

Biden orders ban on certain US technology investments in China
Updated 10 August 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order that will prohibit some new US investment in China in sensitive technologies like computer chips and require government notification in other tech sectors.
The long-awaited order authorizes the US Treasury secretary to prohibit or restrict US investments in Chinese entities in three sectors: semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies and certain artificial intelligence systems.
The administration said the restrictions would apply to “narrow subsets” of the three areas but did not give specifics. The proposal is open for public input.
The order is aimed at preventing American capital and expertise from helping China develop technologies that could support its military modernization and undermine US national security. The measure targets private equity, venture capital, joint ventures and greenfield investments.
Biden, a Democrat, said in a letter to Congress he was declaring a national emergency to deal with the threat of advancement by countries like China “in sensitive technologies and products critical to the military, intelligence, surveillance or cyber-enabled capabilities.”
China said on Thursday it is “gravely concerned” about the order and that it reserves the right to take measures.
The order affects normal operation and decision-making of enterprises, and undermines the international economic and trade order, a statement from the Chinese Commerce Ministry read.
The minisry also said it hopes the US will respect laws of the market economy and the principle of fair competition, and refrain from “artificially hindering global economic and trade exchanges and cooperation, or set up obstacles for the recovery of the world economy.”
The Chinese foreign ministry said the country was “strongly dissatisfied” with and “resolutely opposes the US’s insistence on introducing investment restrictions on China,” having also lodged solemn representations with the US
China urged the US to fulfil Biden’s promise of no intention to decouple from China or obstruct China’s economic development, the ministry said in a statement.

Semiconductors a priority
The proposal focuses on investments in Chinese companies developing software to design computer chips and tools to manufacture them. The US, Japan and the Netherlands dominate those fields, and the Chinese government has been working to build homegrown alternatives.
The White House said Biden consulted allies on the plan and incorporated feedback from Group of Seven nations.
“For too long, American money has helped fuel the Chinese military’s rise,” said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. “Today the United States is taking a strategic first step to ensure American investment does not go to fund Chinese military advancement.”
The regulations will only affect future investments, not existing ones, Treasury said, but it may ask for disclosure of prior transactions.
The move could fuel tensions between the world’s two largest economies. The Chinese embassy in Washington said it was “very disappointed” by the measure.
US officials insisted the prohibitions were intended to address “the most acute” national security risks and not to separate the two countries’ highly interdependent economies.
Republicans said the order was rife with loopholes, such as only applying to future investment, and was not aggressive enough.

Some exemptions expected
The order will prohibit some deals and require investors to notify the government of their plans on others.
The Treasury said it anticipates exempting “certain transactions, including potentially those in publicly traded instruments and intracompany transfers from US parents to subsidiaries.”
The Chinese tech industry, once a magnet for US venture capital, has already seen a drastic decline in US investment amid intensifying geopolitical tension.
Last year, total US-based venture-capital investment in China plummeted to $9.7 billion from $32.9 billion in 2021, according to PitchBook data. This year so far, US V.C. investors only put $1.2 billion into Chinese tech startups.
The measure is expected to be implemented next year, a person briefed on the order said, after multiple rounds of public comment, including an initial 45-day comment period.

Republican sees many loopholes
Republican Senator Marco Rubio said the Biden administration’ plan was “almost laughable.”
“It is riddled with loopholes, explicitly ignores the dual-use nature of important technologies, and fails to include industries China’s government deems critical,” he said.
A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington said the White House had not heeded “China’s repeated expression of deep concerns” about the plan.
The spokesman said more than 70,000 US companies do business in China. The restrictions will hurt both Chinese and American businesses, interfere with normal cooperation and reduce investor confidence in the US, he said.
The Semiconductor Industry Association said it hopes the order will enable “US chip firms to compete on a level-playing field and access key global markets, including China.”
Emily Benson of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a bipartisan policy research organization, said key questions are how the plan affects US allies and how China responds.

Topics: US-China trade war

Related

Biden to visit Vietnam ‘shortly’ amid China tensions
World
Biden to visit Vietnam ‘shortly’ amid China tensions
China’s July exports tumble by double digits, adding to pressure to shore up flagging economy 
Business & Economy
China’s July exports tumble by double digits, adding to pressure to shore up flagging economy 

SAMA licenses fintech company Loan to provide consumer microfinance solutions

SAMA licenses fintech company Loan to provide consumer microfinance solutions
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

SAMA licenses fintech company Loan to provide consumer microfinance solutions

SAMA licenses fintech company Loan to provide consumer microfinance solutions
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In an effort to promote innovative financial services, Saudi Central Bank, which is also known as SAMA, has issued a new license to Loan, a fintech company, to provide consumer microfinance solutions in the Kingdom.

With the new licensee, there are now six authorized companies offering consumer microfinance solutions in the Kingdom.

According to SAMA, this decision reflects its endeavor to support the finance sector, increase the efficiency of financial transactions, and promote innovative solutions for financial inclusion in Saudi Arabia.

The bank added in its statement that it emphasizes the importance of dealing exclusively with authorized financial institutions. 

Licensing will also contribute to attracting a new segment of investors and companies that can bring added value to the finance sector.

The bank added that the step complies with its role in promoting financial stability and supporting economic growth in order to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. 

In July, SAMA licensed Fas Finance Co. to provide consumer microfinance solutions.   

The Shariah-complaint digital consumer finance company, which trades under the umbrella of Fas Labs, is a jointly owned venture by Arabian Centres Co. and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co.  

Fas Labs currently owns 65 percent of Fas Finance while Egypt’s buy now, pay later platform valU owns the remaining 35 percent after a deal that was signed in June 2022.  

Fas Labs first received preliminary approval to establish the digital consumer company in January 2022.  

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) fintech

Related

SAMA licenses Fas Finance to operate in consumer spending space 
Business & Economy
SAMA licenses Fas Finance to operate in consumer spending space 

Latest updates

Oil Updates — crude firms to multi-month highs, eyes on US inflation data
Oil Updates — crude firms to multi-month highs, eyes on US inflation data
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ all set to take the big screen by storm
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ all set to take the big screen by storm
Six patients get new lease of life thanks to donated organs
Six patients get new lease of life thanks to donated organs
Iraqi American artist taps into ‘personal anguish’ with latest work
Iraqi American artist taps into ‘personal anguish’ with latest work
Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing activity rises over 10% in June  
Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing activity rises over 10% in June  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.