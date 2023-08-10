You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh Air signs first sports sponsorship deal with Atlético de Madrid 

Riyadh Air signs first sports sponsorship deal with Atlético de Madrid 

Riyadh Air signs first sports sponsorship deal with Atlético de Madrid 
The airline is scheduled to begin operations in 2025, connecting the Kingdom’s capital to more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030. (File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4s6pe

Updated 25 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Riyadh Air signs first sports sponsorship deal with Atlético de Madrid 

Riyadh Air signs first sports sponsorship deal with Atlético de Madrid 
Updated 25 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In a bid to affirm its presence in the minds of football fans across the world, Saudi Arabia’s newly launched airline Riyadh Air has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Spanish club Atlético de Madrid.  

As a part of the agreement, Riyadh Air will be the main sponsor and official airline partner of the club while the logo of the airline will be present on the team kits of the players. 

“We are delighted to welcome Riyadh Air as our new main sponsor of the club. This partnership signifies a great opportunity to offer better experiences to our fans around the world and I am confident that this alliance with Riyadh Air will elevate our club to new height,” said Miguel Ángel Gil, CEO of Atlético de Madrid. 

This is Riyadh Air’s first sports sponsorship contract since its launch on March 12, 2023, according to a press statement.  

The airline is scheduled to begin operations in 2025, connecting the Kingdom’s capital to more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030. 

“It is an incredibly exciting day for Riyadh Air as we enter into a long-term partnership with Atlético de Madrid, one of Europe’s greatest clubs, to become their main and official airline partner,” said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air.  

He added: “We believe that this partnership is a perfect match, as both Riyadh Air and Atletico share a commitment to excellence and a passion for connecting people and cultures around the world. We look forward to working closely with our friends at Atlético de Madrid to deliver innovative and exciting experiences for football fans and travelers.”  

The launch of the new airline is a part of the Kingdom’s ambitious plans to become a global tourist destination by the end of this decade, aligned with its Vision 2030 goals.  

“We look forward to fostering strong strategic relationships within the wider aviation ecosystem as we continue to shape our new digitally native airline to become one of the world’s most sustainable and guest-centric carriers,” said Doughlas after the launch of the airline during the Paris Air Show.  

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030, along with increasing the contribution of the tourism sector to the gross domestic product in the Kingdom to more than 10 percent.

Topics: Riyadh Air Atletico Madrid

Related

Riyadh Air partners with Prince Sultan University to build flight simulation center 
Business & Economy
Riyadh Air partners with Prince Sultan University to build flight simulation center 

Government program allocates $986m to 11.2m beneficiaries in August  

Government program allocates $986m to 11.2m beneficiaries in August  
Updated 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Government program allocates $986m to 11.2m beneficiaries in August  

Government program allocates $986m to 11.2m beneficiaries in August  
Updated 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi families affected by various economic reforms have received SR3.7 billion ($986 million) in August from the government via the Citizen Account Program. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the 69th installment of the program has been disbursed among 11.2 million beneficiaries who have completed their application procedures and met the eligibility criteria. 

The program protects affected Saudi families through monthly cash transfers deposited directly into their accounts. 

Topics: Citizen Account Program Saudi Arabia Citizen Account Program

Related

The extension comes upon the recommendation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and at the order of King Salman. (File/SPA
Saudi Arabia
Additional support to beneficiaries of Saudi Citizen Account Program extended

GASTAT launches Economic Data Platform to enhance digital services 

GASTAT launches Economic Data Platform to enhance digital services 
Updated 15 min 10 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

GASTAT launches Economic Data Platform to enhance digital services 

GASTAT launches Economic Data Platform to enhance digital services 
Updated 15 min 10 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In a bid to enhance its digital services in Saudi Arabia, the General Authority for Statistics has launched the Economic Data Platform to allow researchers to follow up on the developments in the Kingdom.  

The platform, which aligns with Vision 2030 objectives of enhancing digital services, provides national and global organizations with economic data and statistics.  

Moreover, it also offers the most significant data and indicators related to pricing, energy and gross domestic product as well as international commerce, labor market and business statistics.  

Topics: General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) Economic Data Platform

Related

Saudi women’s market participation surges 20%: GASTAT  
Business & Economy
Saudi women’s market participation surges 20%: GASTAT  

Turkey’s inflation will fall permanently after transition period, says finance minister  

Turkey’s inflation will fall permanently after transition period, says finance minister  
Updated 56 min 27 sec ago
REUTERS 

Turkey’s inflation will fall permanently after transition period, says finance minister  

Turkey’s inflation will fall permanently after transition period, says finance minister  
Updated 56 min 27 sec ago
REUTERS 

ISTANBUL: Turkey aims to lower soaring inflation permanently after a transitional period where prices remain high, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday in an interview with the Yeni Safak newspaper. 

“Our goal is to bring down inflation permanently after a transitional period,” Simsek said. 

The sustained price pressure, driven by a drop in the lira currency and tax hikes, comes as President Tayyip Erdogan’s new finance minister Simsek and central bank chief orchestrate a policy U-turn, including interest rate hikes, that are expected to slow domestic demand. 

The monetary tightening — after years of aggressive rate cuts — is meant to cool inflation by mid-2024. But in the meantime, the U-turn has hammered the currency and left authorities asking already stretched households for patience.  

“As you can see from the central bank’s projections, inflation will continue to rise temporarily due to certain factors in the coming months,” Simsek said. 

“We have implemented some tax regulations to improve budget balances and address the aftermath of the earthquake. These tax adjustments are indeed inflationary, but they will not be repeated. These are one-time adjustments we have made.” 

The central bank under new governor, Hafize Gaye Erkan, has raised its key rate by 900 basis points to 17.5 percent since June, though the pace of tightening missed market expectations. Last week it more than doubled its year-end inflation forecast to 58 percent, meeting expectations. 

Inflation touched a 24-year peak of 85.5 percent last October. It subsequently eased due to a relatively stable currency and the so-called base effect but then rose sharply again in July to nearly 48 percent. 

Simsek said increasing the predictability of economic policies was one of the main goals in order to attract foreign investment into the country. 

“As uncertainty decreases and current account deficit narrows in the coming period, there will be an increase in capital inflows to Turkey. I believe we will move towards relative stability in the exchange rate, and this will also have a positive impact on the inflation outlook.”  

Simsek also said he expected the “productive discussions” Turkey had last month with Gulf countries regarding investments to bear fruit starting this ye

Topics: Turkey Inflation GDP

Related

Turkey lira at new low after rollback of bank rules 
Business & Economy
Turkey lira at new low after rollback of bank rules 

PIF launches Saudi Facility Management Co. to support Vision 2030 

PIF launches Saudi Facility Management Co. to support Vision 2030 
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

PIF launches Saudi Facility Management Co. to support Vision 2030 

PIF launches Saudi Facility Management Co. to support Vision 2030 
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a major push to drive the sustainable growth of real estate projects in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund has announced the launch of a new facilities management company. 

According to a press statement, the Saudi Facility Management Co., also known as FMTECH, will offer a wide array of services including utilities management, waste management, and housekeeping, as well as security and landscaping services.  

The company will aim to improve operational efficiency in the country’s real estate projects which will in turn increase the lifespan of these properties.  

“It will also provide advisory services leveraging advanced, industry-leading innovation, including a unified digital platform that collects and utilizes facilities-related data,” said PIF in a statement.  

The company is also expected to offer its services to enhance the growth of the local economy by contributing to key sectors, which include health institutions, industrial facilities and entertainment destinations. It will also offer its services to aviation facilities, educational institutions, residential and shopping complexes, and business centers.  

“The establishment of FMTECH is in line with PIF’s strategy to unlock the capabilities of promising sectors to support economic diversification, improve sustainability, and localize technology and sector-specific knowledge, in Saudi Arabia,” it added.  

PIF is one of the richest sovereign wealth funds in the world, and it is spearheading the Kingdom’s economic diversification efforts, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.  

Earlier this month, the fund launched SRJ Sports Investments Co. to accelerate the growth of the sports sector in Saudi Arabia and in the wider Middle East and North Africa region.  

In July, it also launched another firm named Sawani Co. to unlock the full potential of Saudi Arabia’s camel dairy industry. Sawani Co. is expected to enable the growth of the Saudi camel farming industry and contribute to its sustainable development. 

This came after PIF in June launched a commercial-scale contract development and manufacturing organization, Lifera, to help boost the local biopharmaceutical industry. 

Earlier this month, the annual report released by PIF noted that its assets under management increased annually by 12.8 percent in 2022 to SR2.23 trillion ($595 billion). The fund’s AUM in 2019 was SR1.54 trillion, while it was SR1.98 trillion in 2021. 

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

PIF-backed Halal Products Development Co. launches program to accelerate growth of sector in Saudi Arabia 
Business & Economy
PIF-backed Halal Products Development Co. launches program to accelerate growth of sector in Saudi Arabia 

Dubai’s property transactions surge 44% in H1  

Dubai’s property transactions surge 44% in H1  
Updated 10 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Dubai’s property transactions surge 44% in H1  

Dubai’s property transactions surge 44% in H1  
Updated 10 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Dubai’s residential sector is on track to record its busiest year yet as the number of property transactions hit its highest half-yearly transactions ever, according to a new report. 

Released by global real estate service provider Savills, the report revealed that transactions surged 44 percent in the first half of 2023 compared to a year earlier to reach 57,700.

The split was 46,100 apartments and 11,600 villas sold during the period, the report indicated. 

Topics: Dubai Savills Dubai property real estate

Related

Dubai’s non-oil private sector maintains steady growth as PMI hits 55.7  
Business & Economy
Dubai’s non-oil private sector maintains steady growth as PMI hits 55.7  

Latest updates

Riyadh Air signs first sports sponsorship deal with Atlético de Madrid 
Riyadh Air signs first sports sponsorship deal with Atlético de Madrid 
Government program allocates $986m to 11.2m beneficiaries in August  
Government program allocates $986m to 11.2m beneficiaries in August  
Ukraine announces ‘humanitarian corridor’ for ships stuck in Black Sea ports
Ukraine announces ‘humanitarian corridor’ for ships stuck in Black Sea ports
Sweden embassy in Lebanon attacked amid Qur’an row, no casualties
Sweden embassy in Lebanon attacked amid Qur’an row, no casualties
GASTAT launches Economic Data Platform to enhance digital services 
GASTAT launches Economic Data Platform to enhance digital services 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.