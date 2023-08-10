Canal+ to broadcast Saudi Pro League to French and African fans

You are here

The news is a major coup for the league, which is looking to expand its global reach. (AFP/File)
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

  • Agreement adds to previous deals negotiated by IMG
  • New football season begins on Aug. 11
Arab News

LONDON: Canal+ has announced it has secured the rights to broadcast the Saudi Pro League to French and African football fans.

The French TV network has signed an agreement to show two matches per week for the next two seasons.

Thomas Senecal, the director of sports at Canal+ Group, said he was “delighted” to have the opportunity to broadcast Saudi soccer to millions of fans in French regions and African territories.

He said that the Saudi Pro League was “fast-developing” and had attracted a number of prestigious players.

The new season starts on Friday, Aug. 11, and matches run until May 2024.

Canal+ will air matches on its sports channels as the Saudi Pro League joins its football portfolio, which includes the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, D1 Arkema, and Ligue 1.

Arab News earlier this week reported that IMG — which holds an exclusive agreement with the SPL to manage distribution of its international broadcast rights for the next two seasons — had announced that it had signed deals with 26 broadcasters and streaming channels to air Saudi Pro League games in various territories around the world.

The news is a major coup for the league, which is looking to expand its global reach.

British sports media company DAZN has secured broadcasting rights in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, and the UK, while Sport TV (Portugal) and La7 (Italy) are among other companies also screening games.

Fans around the world are excited for the season to start following recent recruitment in the SPL, which includes stars such as Jordan Henderson, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino.

Topics: canal+ ROSHN Saudi Pro League  France Africa football

Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

  • MENA countries are exempt from the price rise, Disney said
  • CEO Bob Iger also announced crackdown on password sharing to begin in coming months
Arab News

LONDON: Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger acknowledged that the entertainment company faces a “challenging environment” in the near term on Wednesday, but he emphasized progress in cutting costs and focusing on creativity, even as quarterly results showed Disney’s soft spots.

Disney’s stock rose nearly 3 percent in after-hours trading, as Iger touted $1 billion in operating-income improvement at the company’s streaming business over the last three quarters, which is aiming for profitability in 2024.

But he also acknowledged the need to improve the quality of Disney’s films, to position the company’s flagship sports brand, ESPN, for streaming directly to consumers, and to resolve the writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood that have halted much film and television production.

“I returned to Disney in November, and I’ve agreed to stay on longer, because there was more to accomplish before our transformation is complete,” Iger said, describing a “challenging environment in the near term.”

The company beat Wall Street’s profit expectations for its fiscal third quarter and said it was on track to cut costs by more than the $5.5 billion it promised investors in February.

Disney also posted quarterly revenue below expectations and fell slightly behind analyst projections for US subscribers of Disney+.

The media conglomerate said it will raise by 27 percent the price of the ad-free tier of the Disney+ service to $13.99 and hike by 20 percent the no-ad version of Hulu.

According to the official announcement MENA countries will not be affected by the price rise, which will only impact the US, Canada, and some European countries.

Looking for ways to attract and retain subscribers in a competitive streaming market, Disney also announced it would launch ad-supported streaming in Europe and Canada and provide US subscribers with a new, ad-free package in coming months.

Iger said he would address the issue of password sharing next year, echoing Netflix.

He said Disney will reduce the number of titles it releases and also the cost per title.

REVENUE JUST MISSES

Disney said it cut losses at its streaming video services to $512 million in its fiscal third quarter from about $1.1 billion a year ago.

It added 800,000 Disney+ subscribers, 100,000 subscribers shy of analyst estimates, and shed 12.5 million subscribers to the Disney Hotstar service in India, or nearly a quarter of its subscribers, as it gave up rights to Indian Premiere League cricket matches.

“Disney will have to cut prices from current levels in an effort to stimulate demand and defend its market share in an increasingly competitive industry,” said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at investing.com.

Disney’s revenue for the quarter ended July 1 rose 4 percent to$22.33 billion from a year earlier, just short of Wall Street estimates, according to Refinitiv. It delivered per-share earnings of $1.03, when excluding certain items, beating Wall Street projections of 95 cents a share.

The company took $2.65 billion in impairment and restructuring charges in the quarter, reflecting the cost of removing some content from its streaming services, terminating licensing agreements and $210 million in severance payments to laid-off workers.

Disney’s traditional television business continued its decline. Higher sports programming production costs and lower affiliate revenue dragged down the performance of its cable channels. TV revenue fell 7 percent to $6.7 billion, while operating income fell 23 percent to $1.9 billion.

Disney’s direct-to-consumer business reported a 9 percent increase in revenue to $5.5 billion, as the average revenue per subscriber rose at Disney+ and Hulu.

Content sales and licensing, the unit that includes film and television sales, reported a deeper operating loss of $243 million in the quarter, compared with a loss of $27 million a year ago, as some movies disappointed, including the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products group reported a 13 percent increase in revenue in the quarter, to $8.3 billion, and an 11 percent bump in operating ncome to $2.4 billion. The results were buoyed by the rebound of the Shanghai Disney Resort, which was open for the full quarter compared with the same time a year ago, when COVID-19 forced the park to be closed for all but three days. The unit had lower operating income at its domestic parks, due to decreases at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

With Reuters

Topics: disney

Hares Studios and ATL to launch first joint Arabic production ‘Transit’

Hares Studios and ATL to launch first joint Arabic production ‘Transit’
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

  • New show marks Zee Network’s seventh Arabic original
  • Inspired by Zee’s hit series ‘Chupke Chupke,’ with Pan-Arab cast
Arab News

DUBAI: Hares Studios and ATL, part of Zee Network, have partnered to launch their first Arabic production “Transit.”

The pan-Arab series, the first to be produced by Hares Studios, was shot and produced entirely in the UAE.

Inspired by Zee’s hit series “Chupke Chupke,” the production of “Transit” is an adaptation by Syrian writer Lujain Khalaf and directed by Bassem Salka

The show boasts a pan-Arab cast starring Nadine Tahseen Beik, Haval Hamdi, Jihad Saad, and Nadine Khoury, among other actors hailing from Egypt, Sudan, Jordan and the UAE.

“The series dives into the bustling city of Dubai, where love and relationships break free from social norms, shaped by circumstances and emotions of individuals, as they interact with their surroundings,” said Salka.

This is Zee Network’s seventh Arabic original, said Manoj Abraham Mathew, executive vice president and territory head of Zee Entertainment.

“We have a slate of five productions on the floor with another one with Hares Studios signed,” he added.

As executive producer of this series, Mathew said he was proud that the show was filmed entirely in the UAE. “This country and region have exceptional creative talent, and at Zee we would love to continue to nurture and invest in this,” he added.

Topics: hare studios atl

Lebanese Army soldiers ‘assault’ Al-Hadath reporter during live broadcast in Kahala

Lebanese Army soldiers ‘assault’ Al-Hadath reporter during live broadcast in Kahala
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

  • Mahmoud Shukr was covering accident on Beirut-Damascus Road
  • Overturned truck belongs to Hezbollah, according to media reports
Arab News

DUBAI: Several Lebanese Army soldiers attacked Al-Hadath reporter Mahmoud Shukr during a live broadcast Wednesday while he was covering an accident involving a truck in the Kahala area on the Beirut-Damascus Road, the news outlet has alleged in a tweet.

In a video of the incident posted on Twitter on Wednesday, what appears to be members of the Lebanese Army are seen pushing Shukr and covering the camera with their hands as some of the equipment falls to the ground.

The accident involved an overturned truck, which reportedly belongs to Hezbollah. Several local militants armed with guns had gathered at the accident site, according to media reports. There was reportedly gunfire exchanged between the militants and people traveling in the truck, resulting in the intervention of the Lebanese Army.

Journalists have regularly been targeted by factions as tensions rise in Lebanon.

Just last month, MTV journalist Dima Sadek was sentenced to a year in prison as the result of a lawsuit filed by the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, who accused her of defamation and slander three years ago.

Radwan Mortada, a journalist at Al-Akhbar newspaper, was sentenced to a 13-month prison sentence, in absentia, on charges of defaming the Lebanese Army, in November 2021.

Nada Homsi, a US-based journalist, was also detained in 2021, allegedly arbitrarily, leading to appeals from Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

Journalists and activists in Lebanon are increasingly under attack by state and non-state actors, the HRW said.

More than 100 media workers have been attacked by non-state actors between the start of the social protests in October 2019  and November 2021, according to the Samir Kassir Eyes Center for Media and Cultural Freedom, a press-freedom watchdog in Beirut.

SKeyes said that they documented 80 assaults by government agents on media workers doing their jobs, primarily covering protests, between October 2019 and March 2021.

Topics: Lebanon journalist Al-Hadath

Arab News scoops 4 awards in 58th Society of Publication Designers competition

Arab News scoops 4 awards in 58th Society of Publication Designers competition
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

  • The newspaper has won over 100 international awards since its relaunch in 2018
Arab News

RIYADH: Arab News, the Middle East’s leading English daily, has won four awards at the prestigious 58th Annual Society of Publication Designers competition.

Owing to an exceptionally talented Design Department, the region’s newspaper of record was a Print Medal Finalist for the design of the “Saudi Animal Kingdom” Deep Dive report.

Additionally, the visuals of three deep dive reports were recognized by SPD as Merit Award winners. These include “A Cup of Gahwa” for Web Custom Feature Design: Single Page, the “Saudi Animal Kingdom” report for Infographic (Data Visualization), and “Rewilding Arabia” for Web Custom Feature Design: Single Page.

Omar Nashashibi, head of design at Arab News, said: “To win four SPD Awards is a proud moment for the design and editorial teams at Arab News.

“I am elated that the design team’s passion for bringing stories to life for our readers in both print and digital media has been recognized,” he added. “We are always striving to improve and innovate for our audience and hope to have an even stronger showing at next year’s SPD Awards.”

Simon Khalil, consultant creative director at Arab News and jurist at SDP58, said: “To win four awards in this year’s competition, whilst competing against the biggest and best publications in the world, is a brilliant achievement for Arab News.

“The standard of entries in every SPD competition is always incredibly high, and after seeing the quality of the work firsthand, we are all very proud of this result.

“We want to inform, excite and thrill our readers with design at Arab News and these awards reinforce our creative vision. These particular awards showcase the broad range of design, graphics and illustration styles we utilize, to create world-class design for our readers, across multiple platforms.”

The prestigious, highly competitive SPD awards are held every year to honor and celebrate the best design and visual storytelling works. This year, 92 categories were awarded gold medals, while 82 won silver medals for print and digital excellence.

Since the start of 2023, Arab News has won multiple visual storytelling accolades in competitions including the Society for News Design Awards, the International Newspaper Design Competition, Indigo Awards and European Newspaper Awards.

For more information about Arab News and its award-winning design, visit https://www.arabnews.com/greatesthits

Topics: Society of Publication Designers awards

Google, Universal Music in talks for deal on AI ‘deepfakes’

Google, Universal Music in talks for deal on AI ‘deepfakes’
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

  • AI to generate voices and melodies from licensed artists
Arab News

LONDON: Alphabet’s Google and Universal Music are in talks to license artists’ voices and melodies for artificial intelligence-generated songs, Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing four people familiar with the matter.
The news follow a recent trend of music produced by AI that has faced backlash—and support—from music labels and artists.
The music industry is grappling with “deepfake” songs, made using generative AI, that mimic artists’ voices, often without their consent.
The goal behind the talks is to develop a tool for fans to create tracks legitimately and pay the owners of the copyrights for them, the report said, adding the artists would have a choice to opt in the process.
“With the right framework in place” AI would be able to “enable fans to pay their heroes the ultimate compliment through a new level of user-driven content,” Warner Music CEO Robert Kyncl reported saying during a company’s meeting on Tuesday.
Discussions between Google and Universal Music are at an early stage and no product launch is imminent, while Warner Music is also in talks with Google about a product, the report added. The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.
Conversation around the development of AI-generated music has stirred up the music industry in recent months. In June, Canadian artist Grimes said that fans and other artists were free to use her voice to create music professionally, as long as she received a 50 percent split on royalties. Similarly, Paul McCartney said AI technology was used to “extricate” John Lennon’s voice from an old demo, which was used to complete the song.
While in April, Dutch-American record label Universal Music asked streaming services to prevent AI programs from accessing its platforms to train on copyrighted lyrics and melodies, citing risk of potential misappropriation of creative content.

With Reuters

Topics: Google Universal Music

