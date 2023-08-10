You are here

Abha Shopping Festival opens doors to 200,000 visitors 

Abha Shopping Festival opens doors to 200,000 visitors 
The 24th Abha Shopping Festival. (SPA)
  • Event will run until Aug. 14 
RIYADH: The 24th Abha Shopping Festival has attracted more than 200,000 visitors since its launch on July 1, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday. 

The festival includes six shopping halls displaying household items, clothes, perfumes and sweets.  It also offers many entertainment programs and events, including an amusement park, live performances and restaurants. 

The event will run until Aug. 14 at the Abha International Exhibition Center. 

  • Saudi authorities seized large quantities of narcotics including khat, hashish and amphetamines after preventing smuggling attempts across the Kingdom
  • Tips received by the authority related to smuggling crimes and breaches of common customs law are treated with strict confidentiality
RIYADH: Saudi authorities seized large quantities of narcotics including khat, hashish and amphetamines after preventing smuggling attempts across the Kingdom on Thursday.

In Jizan, border patrols foiled three separate attempts to sneak in about 485 kilograms of khat and a Yemeni national was arrested in one of the operations. Legal action has been taken against him.

Jizan border patrol also arrested a citizen for promoting 18.1 kilograms of hashish found hidden in a vehicle he was driving. 

The suspect was found with a loaded firearm, which was confiscated and handed over to authorities. 

Over at Al-Jouf region, police arrested three people for promoting narcotic amphetamines. Authorities seized their mobile phones and a sum of money found in their possession. 

The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected].

Tips received by the authority related to smuggling crimes and breaches of common customs law are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for valid tips.

Six patients get new lease of life thanks to donated organs

Six patients get new lease of life thanks to donated organs
  • The center has previously obtained consent from the families of the three-brain-dead people to have their organs donated
RIYADH: Six patients gained a new lease of life after receiving donated organs from three-brain-dead individuals through separate surgical procedures conducted by the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation on them, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday. 

The procedures were a heart transplant for a patient who suffered from acute heart failure, three liver transplant operations, two kidney transplants and procedures to treat acute renal insufficiency. 

The center has previously obtained consent from the families of the three brain-dead people to have their organs donated to the said patients.

Protocols approved by King Abdulaziz Medical City, Prince Miteb bin Abdulaziz Hospital and King Saud Medical City ensured the diagnosis of brain death and authorized the donation of the organs for patients with terminal organic insufficiency. 

Dr. Talal Al-Qoufi, Director General of the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation, explained the process of distributing organs was carried out in accordance with medical ethics, in a manner that guarantees fair distribution. 

Al-Qoufi expressed his gratitude to the families of the deceased who chose to donate their organs to these patients.

 

Mawhiba celebrates ‘Gifted Arabs’ initiative in Riyadh

Mawhiba celebrates ‘Gifted Arabs’ initiative in Riyadh
  • 387 students from 16 Middle East countries took part in a range of programs, which lasted three weeks
RIYADH: The King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, known as Mawhiba, celebrated the completion of the second season of its “Gifted Arabs” initiative in Riyadh on Wednesday.

About 387 students from 16 Middle East countries took part in a range of programs, which lasted three weeks, with the students living for the entire period with their fellow participants.

The initiative was organized in partnership between Mawhiba and the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization. 

The achievements of the students were highlighted during the closing ceremony, hosted by King Saud University and Princess Noura bint Abdulrahman University, including in engineering, physics, Earth and space sciences, medicine, biological and chemical sciences, computer science, and applied mathematics.

At the end of the closing ceremony, Amal Al-Hazzaa, the secretary-general of Mawhiba, honored the participating students and presented memorial gifts to the initiative’s partners.

Saudi student Norah Aldahash said: “I registered (for) the computer science program through Princess Noura bint Abdulrahman University, specifically the coding field, which was one of the best options because I learned a lot from it, and I plan to register next year with different fields.”

Shaima Ali Larbi, a 17-year-old participant from Algeria, told Arab News: “I am participating as part of the medical field. This is the best version of the program in my opinion because I watched the previous ones. The ceremony was well organized, too.”

Fateh Bshaina, the charge d’affaires at the Embassy of Libya in Riyadh, said: “My feelings are very positive, especially since I noticed during the first ceremony that Libyan participants were around 16 students, whereas now 20 students participated in person, and 30 others participated virtually, and I look forward to next year.”

Hajj season success with Saudi airports serving 3.2 million passengers

Hajj season success with Saudi airports serving 3.2 million passengers
Around 1.8 million worshippers performed pilgrimage at the 1444 Hajj. (@ReasahAlharmain)
  • The number of passengers during this year’s Hajj season increased over 86 percent compared with 2022
RIYADH: This year’s Hajj season was declared a success with the Kingdom’s airports serving over 1.5 million pilgrims and transporting 3.2 million passengers through 102 airlines during the pilgrimage period. 
The number of passengers during this year’s Hajj season increased over 86 percent compared with 2022, a statement from the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) noted.
Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, the GACA president, emphasized the success of the operational plan and its remarkable achievements. 
Al-Duailej expressed his appreciation to all sectors that played a pivotal role in efficiently managing the flow of pilgrims at the airports during this year’s Hajj season.
Flight statistics during the Hajj season showed Indonesia as the top country for incoming and outgoing pilgrims. India ranks second, followed by Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nigeria, GACA figures show.
The “Bag-Free Hajj” initiative aimed at improving services for departing pilgrims via airports also proved to be a success as over 680,000 pilgrims, encompassing 2,200 flights, handled more than 1.148 million bags.
Saudi Arabia aims to be a leading player in the Middle East’s aviation sector through its strategy to expand air connectivity to 250 destinations via the Kingdom’s airports by 2030, as encompassed by Saudi Vision 2030.

New areas for Saudi-Finnish business collaboration unlocked, says Business Finland adviser

New areas for Saudi-Finnish business collaboration unlocked, says Business Finland adviser
RIYADH: Business Finland says Saudi Vision 2030 has unlocked new areas for potential collaboration between Finland and the Kingdom, with the government agency aiming to expand Saudi-Finish business cooperations further. 

“With Vision 2030 now and this massive transformation which is happening in the country we believe this unlocked new areas of potential collaboration between the two countries and Finland can be an excellent partner to the Kingdom to achieve the Vision 2030 goals and objectives,” Nabil Mohamed, Business Finland senior adviser, said during an interview with Arab News. 

Mohamed and fellow senior adviser of Business Finland Mudar Al-Ani highlighted their mission to expand Finish businesses in Saudi Arabia across sectors such as digital transformation.  

“We are looking to see more Finish companies present here (Saudi Arabia) in the market and also more Saudi companies present in Finland as well,” Mohamed said. 

“We have strong ties from a long time ago with Saudi Arabia, we started maybe late (in the) 1960s. Our large companies have been present in the market from a long time ago, an obvious example is Nokia,” he added.

In the last two years, despite COVID-19 limitations, business collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Finland has witnessed new growth. 

“I think 2022 and 2023 were a very special time in strengthening the special ties that we have between the two countries, and the effort has been paved hand-in-hand with our embassy, of course, and with our counterparts from the Saudi side as well,” Mohamed explained. 

In November 2022, Saudi Arabia and Finland agreed to form a bilateral organization to boost the SR1.9 billion ($510 million) trading relationship between the two countries. 

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Helsinki to establish a joint Saudi-Finnish Business Council. 

At the same time, the Federation of Saudi Chambers signed an MoU with Business Finland around financing and promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

The MoU mainly focused on technology, digitalization, energy, circular economy, mining, transport and logistics services, healthcare, and water. 

“If we look to Business Finland’s main goals I would say is to help Finish companies grow globally that means really facilitating the right environment, giving them the right advice to enter the Saudi market also to connect them to the right market opportunities,’ Al-Ani said, adding that Business Finland works with companies to help them “find solutions for the future, working with them on R&D (research and development) phases and with their counterparts in Saudi Arabia.”

Al-Ani added that they aim to thrive in the “Public-Private Sector Partnership between Saudi Arabia and Finland.”

He explained that there are currently many large companies that have been strongly present in the Kingdom for years as well as smaller firms active in the market.

“Finland has also been the global leader in some other sectors like (the) mining industry, logistics — circular economy, of course, is a very important area to collaborate (in) and capacity building, which includes education, training,” Mohamed said. 

“In the Kingdom, there are many new areas of potential collaboration between the two countries of course digital transformation is the main pillar across all different sectors,” he added. 

Looking forward into the future, Al-Ani expressed that in the next five years, Business Finland hopes to see more knowledge transfer and capacity building between the two countries. 

