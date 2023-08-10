You are here

Makkah conference sends a message of peace: grand mufti 

Grand mufti said approval of the Saudi leadership to hold this conference is proof of Kingdom’s care for Muslims worldwide. (@ReasahAlharmain)
Grand mufti said approval of the Saudi leadership to hold this conference is proof of Kingdom's care for Muslims worldwide. (@ReasahAlharmain)
Makkah conference sends a message of peace: grand mufti 

Grand mufti said approval of the Saudi leadership to hold this conference is proof of Kingdom’s care for Muslims worldwide.
  • The grand mufti said the approval of the Saudi leadership to hold this conference is proof of the Kingdom’s care for Muslims worldwide
RIYADH: Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Asheikh, the grand mufti of Saudi Arabia and head of the Senior Scholars Council, praised the approval of the upcoming Islamic conference, to be held in Makkah from Aug. 13-14, by the Kingdom’s leadership.

Titled “Communication with the Departments of Religious Affairs, Ifta and Sheikhdoms in the World,” and organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, the event will be attended by 150 scholars, including muftis and heads of Islamic associations and sheikhdoms. 

The grand mufti said the approval of the Saudi leadership to hold this conference is proof of the Kingdom’s care for Muslims worldwide and its keenness to spread the peaceful message of Islam.

He said that holding this conference in Makkah at a time of conflicts and hatred is evidence of Saudi Arabia’s message of tolerance, moderation, coexistence and its rejection of hatred and violence, stressing the importance of scholars’ roles in clarifying the message of Islam according to the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah.

Al-Asheikh said he appreciated the objectives and topics of the conference would contribute to strengthening unity among Muslims, rejecting extremism and exchanging visions and experiences between scholars and muftis.

He also praised the efforts made by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance to strengthen the bonds of communication between religious affairs departments in various countries, which will be reflected in the advancement of Islamic societies.

Topics: Makkah conference Saudi Arabia Islam

Saudi deputy FM meets Pakistan's army chief of staff

Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji meets with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff.
Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji meets with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff.
Saudi deputy FM meets Pakistan's army chief of staff

Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji meets with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff.
ISLAMABAD: Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji on Thursday met Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir during his official visit to the capital Islamabad.

Munir held a dinner banquet in honor of Al-Khuraiji and his delegation.

During talks, Al-Khuraiji and Munir discussed international issues of mutual concern and ways to further strengthen links between their two countries. Also present at the meeting was the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan

NEOM becoming major attraction for filmmakers

NEOM becoming major attraction for filmmakers
NEOM becoming major attraction for filmmakers

NEOM becoming major attraction for filmmakers
  • Nine films in pipeline, says Telfaz11’s Ibraheem Al-Khairallah
  • NEOM’s landscape has desert, sea, mountains and snow
RIYADH: The diverse landscape and high-tech facilities of Saudi Arabia’s NEOM development are set to attract an increasing number of filmmakers over the next few years.

This is according to Ibraheem Al-Khairallah, the creative director and partner of Telfaz11, the media production company, who appeared recently on The Mayman Show.

Al-Khairallah said an agreement has recently been signed with NEOM to produce nine films over the next three years.

“We’re happy to announce that NEOM has all the facilities to make the greatest projects happen in Saudi; and also in terms of locations, in terms of equipment there, in terms of sound studios, as we know that (a) couple of international films have been shot there. And now they want to put the light on some locals there on the ground and we’re happy,” he said.

“The ground there is rich. They’ve got the sea, they’ve got the mountains and they got the desert … (and) in the winter they got the snow,” he added.

Al-Khairallah said NEOM’s world-class facilities that will facilitate the production practices similar to the film “300.” The “entire film was shot in a studio. So you can shoot whatever you want,” he added.

Al-Khairallah said that it would also be possible for Saudi Arabia to produce “spaghetti” Westerns in NEOM, like Italian producers had done in Europe.

On Telfaz11, Al-Khairallah said the company has been focusing on various local and international productions.

He explained that a part of Telfaz11’s expansion strategy involves showcasing content through their theater project called Asphalt. In addition, international projects would be released under Telfaz11 Studios at various festivals, which would hopefully see networking and collaboration with globally-recognized musicians, directors and actors.

Al-Khairallah produced and acted in the movie “Sattar” which is considered Saudi Arabia’s most successful film. He said the film’s production was “an amazing journey.” He was “very proud” of his first role as a producer, and now has a great deal more respect for those individuals who are involved on the production side of filmmaking.

He praised Egypt’s movie industry because of its ability to reach audiences, including in the Kingdom. There was a gap in the market to produce films in the mould of Egypt, including comedies and musicals, which Saudis would “love.”

He said it would be “a win” even if such Saudi Arabia-produced films break even.

Topics: The Mayman Show NEOM

Abha Shopping Festival opens doors to 200,000 visitors 

Abha Shopping Festival opens doors to 200,000 visitors 
Abha Shopping Festival opens doors to 200,000 visitors 

Abha Shopping Festival opens doors to 200,000 visitors 
  • Event will run until Aug. 14 
RIYADH: The 24th Abha Shopping Festival has attracted more than 200,000 visitors since its launch on July 1, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday. 

The festival includes six shopping halls displaying household items, clothes, perfumes and sweets.  It also offers many entertainment programs and events, including an amusement park, live performances and restaurants. 

The event will run until Aug. 14 at the Abha International Exhibition Center. 

Topics: Abha

Saudi authorities seize large quantity of narcotics across the Kingdom

Saudi authorities seize large quantity of narcotics across the Kingdom
Saudi authorities seize large quantity of narcotics across the Kingdom

Saudi authorities seize large quantity of narcotics across the Kingdom
  • Saudi authorities seized large quantities of narcotics including khat, hashish and amphetamines after preventing smuggling attempts across the Kingdom
  • Tips received by the authority related to smuggling crimes and breaches of common customs law are treated with strict confidentiality
RIYADH: Saudi authorities seized large quantities of narcotics including khat, hashish and amphetamines after preventing smuggling attempts across the Kingdom on Thursday.

In Jizan, border patrols foiled three separate attempts to sneak in about 485 kilograms of khat and a Yemeni national was arrested in one of the operations. Legal action has been taken against him.

Jizan border patrol also arrested a citizen for promoting 18.1 kilograms of hashish found hidden in a vehicle he was driving. 

The suspect was found with a loaded firearm, which was confiscated and handed over to authorities. 

Over at Al-Jouf region, police arrested three people for promoting narcotic amphetamines. Authorities seized their mobile phones and a sum of money found in their possession. 

The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected].

Tips received by the authority related to smuggling crimes and breaches of common customs law are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for valid tips.

Topics: Anti-Narcotics Force ZATCA

Six patients get new lease of life thanks to donated organs

Six patients get new lease of life thanks to donated organs
Six patients get new lease of life thanks to donated organs

Six patients get new lease of life thanks to donated organs
  • The center has previously obtained consent from the families of the three-brain-dead people to have their organs donated
RIYADH: Six patients gained a new lease of life after receiving donated organs from three-brain-dead individuals through separate surgical procedures conducted by the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation on them, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday. 

The procedures were a heart transplant for a patient who suffered from acute heart failure, three liver transplant operations, two kidney transplants and procedures to treat acute renal insufficiency. 

The center has previously obtained consent from the families of the three brain-dead people to have their organs donated to the said patients.

Protocols approved by King Abdulaziz Medical City, Prince Miteb bin Abdulaziz Hospital and King Saud Medical City ensured the diagnosis of brain death and authorized the donation of the organs for patients with terminal organic insufficiency. 

Dr. Talal Al-Qoufi, Director General of the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation, explained the process of distributing organs was carried out in accordance with medical ethics, in a manner that guarantees fair distribution. 

Al-Qoufi expressed his gratitude to the families of the deceased who chose to donate their organs to these patients.

 

Topics: Riyadh Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation

