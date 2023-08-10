Makkah conference sends a message of peace: grand mufti 

RIYADH: Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Asheikh, the grand mufti of Saudi Arabia and head of the Senior Scholars Council, praised the approval of the upcoming Islamic conference, to be held in Makkah from Aug. 13-14, by the Kingdom’s leadership.
Titled “Communication with the Departments of Religious Affairs, Ifta and Sheikhdoms in the World,” and organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, the event will be attended by 150 scholars, including muftis and heads of Islamic associations and sheikhdoms.
The grand mufti said the approval of the Saudi leadership to hold this conference is proof of the Kingdom’s care for Muslims worldwide and its keenness to spread the peaceful message of Islam.
He said that holding this conference in Makkah at a time of conflicts and hatred is evidence of Saudi Arabia’s message of tolerance, moderation, coexistence and its rejection of hatred and violence, stressing the importance of scholars’ roles in clarifying the message of Islam according to the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah.
Al-Asheikh said he appreciated the objectives and topics of the conference would contribute to strengthening unity among Muslims, rejecting extremism and exchanging visions and experiences between scholars and muftis.
He also praised the efforts made by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance to strengthen the bonds of communication between religious affairs departments in various countries, which will be reflected in the advancement of Islamic societies.