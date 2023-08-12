You are here

Saudi Arabia, UAE urge citizens to leave, take precautions amid Hawaii wildfires

This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows burnt areas in Lahaina on the Maui island, Hawaii, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, following a wildfire. (Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)
This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows burnt areas in Lahaina on the Maui island, Hawaii, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, following a wildfire. (Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Forest fires have destroyed several towns on the island
Thousands injured and death toll at least 80

Saudi Arabia, UAE urge citizens to leave, take precautions amid Hawaii wildfires
  • Forest fires have destroyed several towns on the island
  • Thousands injured and death toll at least 80
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday urged citizens currently in Hawaii to leave and contact the Kingdom’s US embassy following devastating wildfires on the island of Maui.

Forest fires have destroyed several towns on the island, with thousands injured and the death toll climbing to at least 80.

The Kingdom’s embassy in the US called on Saudi nationals in Hawaii to “quickly leave the islands and adhere to safety regulations issued by local authorities,” a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency said.

The UAE has also issued warnings on social media to Emiratis in Hawaii to “exercise caution” due to the fires.

“It is important to stay away from fire-affected areas and follow the guidance issued by local authorities,” it added.

The wildfires are the state’s deadliest natural disaster for more than 60 years. A 1960 tsunami killed 61 people, while more than 150 were killed in a tsunami in 1946.

Territory-wide emergency systems are in place for natural disasters, which are sounded monthly to test their readiness.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE US Hawaii Hawaii wildfires

Saudi orphans eligible for compulsory health insurance

Saudi orphans eligible for compulsory health insurance
Updated 23 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi orphans eligible for compulsory health insurance

Saudi orphans eligible for compulsory health insurance
  • The orphans’ insurance coverage is effective as of the date of issuance of their ID certificate by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development
  • The foundation is the first Saudi organization to specialize in caring for orphans aged under two.
Updated 23 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Makkah: Orphans born in the Kingdom to unknown parents or known mothers, will now qualify for compulsory health insurance through their foster families, the Council of Health Insurance has said.

The orphans’ insurance coverage is effective as of the date of issuance of their ID certificate by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and its delivery to the foster parent who benefits from compulsory health insurance.

The insurance coverage is terminated when male dependents turn 25 or with the marriage of female dependents, and at the end of custody.

It is also terminated in case the ministry cancels the foster family’s custody of the foster orphan, with the death of the orphan, or expiry of the foster parent’s coverage.

Hussein bin Saeed Bahri, chairman of the board of directors of Al-Wedad Charity Foundation, which organizes orphan care, told Arab News: “The cabinet’s approval to qualify foster orphans living with families benefiting from compulsory health insurance for that same insurance, just like any other member of the family, is a humanitarian gesture and extension of the noble and sublime stance to which this precious segment has become accustomed, thanks to our leaders, where orphans received attention and care since the era of the Kingdom’s founder, King Abdulaziz.”

The foundation is the first Saudi organization to specialize in caring for orphans aged under two. Operating under the supervision of the ministry, it connects qualified families to orphans, according to approved standards and conditions.

Iman Al-Farshouti, a social consultant, told Arab News that orphans “had their greatest share in the transformation within the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, where they were integrated into society and all obstacles getting in their way were eliminated.

“The ministry took it upon itself to care for orphans, integrate them into the society, enact regulations and laws that guarantee them their right to care, equality and justice, with the rest of the segments of the society, and to work on improving their conditions and future to become productive citizens as any other citizen.”

Al-Farshouti added that compulsory health insurance is designed to help orphans lead normal lives and become effective members of society.

Lawyer Saad Shaya said that the compulsory insurance for foster orphans is an extension of the Kingdom’s care for them.

He added that health insurance and other initiatives “widens the scope of multiplicity, diversity and ease of access to health facilities, with an option to choose the most appropriate among them. This provides foster orphans with an intensive and fast care, resulting in an integrated care for them, and reaching the highest level of required sufficiency and desired results.”

Another lawyer, Mosaad Al-Enezi, told Arab News: “This decision aims to provide orphans living with beneficiary families with additional care in implementation of the state’s policies on protecting children’s rights, namely children of unknown parents, and their right to comprehensive health care.”

He added: “The Kingdom has been committed, since its founding, to protecting children’s rights. This was established by its accession to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia health insurance Charitable Foundation for Orphans Care

OIC chief lauds members’ efforts to empower youth

OIC chief lauds members' efforts to empower youth
Updated 31 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

OIC chief lauds members’ efforts to empower youth

OIC chief lauds members’ efforts to empower youth
Updated 31 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, conveyed his congratulations to young people across the world on Saturday to mark International Youth Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 12.

International Youth Day was conceived in order to mobilize and promote political support for youth-related issues, and to recognize the resilience and potential of young people. It also highlights the importance of involving youth in decision-making processes, as well as the implementation and evaluation of policies and programs that enhance their abilities and opportunities.

Taha expressed his appreciation for the endeavors of member states and the initiatives undertaken by OIC organs and institutions to strengthen the adaptability and resilience of youth in the Muslim world.

He emphasized that, when provided with the necessary information and opportunities, young people can become “a driving force for development.”

Taha said that the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers — hosted by Saudi Arabia in September 2022, along with the Council of Foreign Ministers in Nouakchott, had decided to transform the Youth Unit of the General Secretariat into the Department of Youth and Sports. This change, he said “aims to enhance the representation of youth and sports issues within the OIC.”

Taha urged OIC member states and relevant entities to support the Department of Youth and Sports and emphasized the need for collective action to implement OIC resolutions on youth empowerment and to activate the OIC’s Youth Strategy.

Topics: OIC Organisation of Islamic Cooperation

Over 14,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia

Over 14,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia
Updated 48 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Over 14,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia

Over 14,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia
Updated 48 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 14,244 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.

From Aug. 3 to 9, a total of 8,398 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 3,703 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 2,143 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 895 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 54 percent were Yemeni, 45 percent Ethiopian, and 1 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 38 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and seven were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

So far, the authorities transferred 32,286 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 1,732 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 9,983 were deported.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Prayers pour in for Makkah imam who fell ill during Friday prayers

Prayers pour in for Makkah imam who fell ill during Friday prayers
Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News

Prayers pour in for Makkah imam who fell ill during Friday prayers

Prayers pour in for Makkah imam who fell ill during Friday prayers
Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Social media platforms were filled with prayers for Saudi imam Maher Al-Muaqily who fell ill while leading the Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
Sheikh Maher Al-Muaqily had been replaced mid-prayer when he faltered during the Qur’an recitation of the Surah Fatiha.
This has prompted Sheikh Abdel Rahman Al-Sudais, who was praying behind him, to step in to complete the prayers.  

The Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, headed by Sheikh Sudais, issued a statement to reassure the public of Al-Muaiqly’s health, saying his condition is now stable and that the fatigue had forced him to step aside.
Al-Muaqily is the imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, known in Arabic as Al-Masjid Al-Haram.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Makkah FRIDAY PRAYERS

Red Sea film foundation announces accreditation open for 2023 festival

Red Sea film foundation announces accreditation open for 2023 festival
Updated 12 August 2023
Afshan Aziz

Red Sea film foundation announces accreditation open for 2023 festival

Red Sea film foundation announces accreditation open for 2023 festival
  • Accredited filmmakers will have the privilege of attending up to four film screenings a day, with 48-hour priority access for ticket bookings
  • Organizers say that filmmakers will enjoy unrestricted access to Red Sea 360 panels, talks, workshops, the exhibitor hall, and talent days
Updated 12 August 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Filmmakers and professionals can take advantage of the early bird offer and get accreditation for the third Red Sea International Film Festival at half price, until Sept. 18, 2023, while students and the media can register for free.

Accredited filmmakers will have the privilege of attending up to four film screenings per day, with the added advantage of 48-hour priority access for ticket bookings, said the organizers. 

Moreover, they will enjoy unrestricted access to Red Sea 360 panels, talks, workshops, the exhibitor hall, and talent days, providing a comprehensive festival experience.

Film professionals seeking Red Sea Souk accreditation will receive an extensive package that includes all the benefits of festival accreditation. 

Additionally, they will gain exclusive access to Cinando membership, market screenings, the project market, and the Red Sea First work-in-progress screenings. 

This comprehensive accreditation equips professionals with a wealth of resources.

Press and media professionals will receive the same benefits as filmmakers, with the added advantage of exclusive access to certain market screenings. 

For students, the Red Sea International Film Festival offers exclusive privileges, such as 24-hour priority access to two film screenings daily. 

Additionally, they will have full access to Red Sea 360, Exhibitor Hall, and Talent Days, providing valuable opportunities for engagement and learning.

Accreditation grants industry individuals varying levels of access to festival events and facilities, with the opportunity to be featured in the online guide for enhanced exposure and networking possibilities. 

After completing the registration process, attendees will receive a physical badge upon their arrival at the festival.

The Red Sea International Film Festival is dedicated to ensuring inclusivity and equal opportunities for all participants. 

Recognizing that the cost of accreditation can pose a challenge, particularly for emerging filmmakers and students, the festival has made a conscious effort to keep accreditation fees affordable. 

By doing so, the festival aims to remove financial barriers and encourage greater participation from filmmakers at all stages of their careers.

The Red Sea Film Festival not only celebrates the diverse voices in film, but also serves as a significant event in the international film calendar, contributing to the growth of the global film community. 

For registration visit: https://redseafilmfest.com/en/accreditation/

Topics: Red Sea Film Foundation filmmakers FilmMaking

