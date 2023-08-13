You are here

Saudi Toyota Championship 2023 hill climb highlights Kingdom’s thriving motorsport talent

AL-BAHA: The much-anticipated second round of the Hill Climb Championship, part of the Saudi Toyota Championship 2023, concluded Saturday amid high spirits at the heights of Prince Mishari bin Saud Park, in Bani Hassan governorate, Al-Baha region.

The championship saw driver Fadi Hammadeh secure first place, followed by runners-up Jean Lahoud and Saeed Zaki Almouri, who finished second and third respectively.

The event was organized and overseen by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and the Emirate of Al-Baha region.

In the ranking of categories, the G1 category was dominated by Abdulaziz Majed Al-Fudhaili, with Sultan Saeed Abu Nab and Alwaleed Zaki Mahmoud trailing behind him.

The G2 category witnessed Ali Mohammed Alkhudhayr bagging first place ahead of Sultan Jalal Al-Deen Hamdi and Hisham Badiea Al-Badiea.

In contrast, the G3 category saw Mubarak Ali Al-Zbidi taking the top spot, followed by Abdulaziz Abdul Rahman Al-Ramih and Mostafa Ahmed Elberjawi.

The G4 category was won by Rabih Moayad Al-Awar, with Sultan Thamer Kayello and Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al-Sheryan securing second and third positions. 

Jean Lahoud topped the G5 category in front of Faisal Soufyan Alkabbani and Ahmed Jamal Abdelhady, and Fadi Yousef Hammadeh topped the G6 category, followed by Saeed Zaki Almouri and Zakaria Silwan.

Finally, Reem Thamer Al-Aboud clinched first place in the Women’s Cup, ahead of Jalah Faisal Al-Ghalib and Hadeel Malik Khan.

Topics: Saudi Toyota Championship 2023 Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation

  Isak netted one goal in each half after new signing Sandro Tonali had opened the scoring, with Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes adding late goals
  At the age of 76, Crystal Palace coach Roy Hodgson began his 47th year in management with a win thanks to Odsonne Edouard's goal early in the second half
Updated 13 August 2023
AP

LONDON: After Arsenal left fans standing in line for an extra 30 minutes to get into the stadium, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka proved they were worth the wait.

Arsenal’s two star wingers lit up the opening Saturday of the Premier League season with an audacious assist and a curling long-range strike that helped the team start the campaign with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle then sent the biggest statement of the day, with Alexander Isak scoring twice in a 5-1 dismantling of Aston Villa in the late game that showed Eddie Howe’s team could be a top-four contender again this season.

Jarrod Bowen provided another highlight with a strike similar to Saka’s to open the scoring for Bournemouth in a 1-1 draw with West Ham, while Brighton’s record signing Joao Pedro scored on his debut in a 4-1 win over newcomers Luton.

Everton, on the other hand, couldn’t produce any kind of breakthrough despite a slew of chances and paid the price when they conceded a second-half goal to lose 1-0 against visiting Fulham.

Crystal Palace beat Sheffield United 1-0 after also scoring in the second half of a game they largely dominated.

A day after defending champion Manchester City opened the season with a 3-0 win at promoted Burnley, Arsenal also needed to make a bright start to show they can once again be the main challengers to Pep Guardiola’s team.

The day got off to an embarrassing start, though, as Arsenal’s new digital ticketing system caused a 30-minute delay to the game when it collapsed and tens of thousands of angry fans were unable to get into the stadium in time for the scheduled kickoff.

Martinelli made most of them forget all about that mishap with his assist for the opening goal.

Taking on two defenders outside the area, the Brazilian produced a quick spin move followed by a backheel flick to Eddie Nketiah in the box, and the Arsenal striker carved out enough space for a shot that took a slight deflection before going past goalkeeper Matt Turner.

“It was a great bit of skill by Martinelli to get through,” Nketiah said.

Saka then produced an even better one just six minutes later.

Cutting in from the right, Saka launched a left-footed strike from outside the area that flew into the far corner past the outstretched Turner, the US international who was making his Forest debut just days after joining the club from Arsenal.

“Definitely one of my better goals,” said Saka, who scored 14 in the Premier League last season. “It’s one of those where, when it leaves your foot, you sort have a good feeling.”

It looked set to be a routine win for Arsenal, until the visitors suddenly found themselves right back in the game. Anthony Elanga launched a quick counter after an Arsenal corner in the 83rd minute and ran the length of the field before squaring to fellow substitute Taiwo Awoniyi, who slotted in from close range.

That created a nervy finish, although Forest couldn’t test Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale again.

NEWCASTLE IMPRESS

Newcastle are entering a season with Champions League soccer for the first time since 2002-03, and judging by Saturday’s performance they could well be back in the Premier League’s top four this time around.

Isak netted one goal in each half after new signing Sandro Tonali had opened the scoring, with Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes adding late goals. The scoreline could have been even bigger if not for a number of saves by Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Villa’s day was made even worse by a serious injury to defender Tyrone Mings, who had to be carried off on a stretcher in the 31st. It’s yet another blow for Unai Emery’s team after midfielder Emiliano Buendia suffered a serious knee injury this week.

Villa’s marquee summer signing Moussa Diaby had equalized for the visitors in the 11th.

NEW FACES, SAME BRIGHTON

Brighton were one of the big surprises last season when it finished sixth to qualify for Europe for the first time. Despite losing more key players this offseason, it picked up where it left off against Luton — thanks in part to two newcomers.

Pedro became the club’s record signing when he joined from Watford and netted his first goal for the club with a penalty in the 71st, after Solly March had given the hosts the lead in the first half.

Carlton Morris then converted a penalty for Luton’s first Premier League goal, but Simon Adingra — another new signing — capitalized on a big error from Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu to make it 3-1 before fellow substitute Evan Ferguson added the fourth in injury time.

EVERTON STRUGGLE UP FRONT

Judging by its opening game, Everton still have not found a solution to their scoring problems.

Sean Dyche’s team produced 19 shots but couldn’t find a way past Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal, and instead conceded a 73rd-minute goal by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

At Bournemouth, Dominic Solanke scored a late goal to help the hosts salvage a 1-1 draw when he collected a loose ball in the box, rounded goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, and slotted it into the net in the 82nd minute at Vitality Stadium. Bowen had put the Hammers ahead with a left-footed curler from outside the area in the 51st.

At the age of 76, Crystal Palace coach Roy Hodgson began his 47th year in management with a win thanks to Odsonne Edouard’s goal early in the second half.

Topics: football Newcastle

  Considering the difficulty of the course and Smith's current form, catching the Ripper GC captain will be a huge challenge for the rest of the field
  Although Smith has a healthy advantage on the individual leaderboard, the team competition at Bedminster is tight
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey: Cameron Smith will take a four-shot lead into Sunday’s final round at LIV Golf Bedminster. Considering the difficulty of the course and Smith’s current form, catching the Ripper GC captain will be a huge challenge for the rest of the field.

 But Smith, who won LIV Golf London last month and is seeking his third LIV Golf victory, is taking nothing for granted.
 
“It’s nice to have it,” he said after shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to finish at 9 under through the first two rounds.

“I wouldn’t say it’s close to in the bag yet. There was a couple of tee shots out there where it gets pretty narrow, and if the driver is getting whirly, you’re hitting 3 off the tee. About as comfortable as I can be at a course like this.”

One of his closest pursuers is HyFlyers GC captain Phil Mickelson, who also shot 67 and is tied for second with Stinger GC’s Dean Burmester at 9 under. Those three will be in the leaders group — and for Mickelson, it’s the first time in his 18 regular-season LIV Golf starts that he’ll play in the final group on a Sunday. The T2 position is his best after any LIV Golf round.

“It would mean a lot to me to win one of these events,” said the 53-year-old Mickelson, seeking his first professional win since the 2021 PGA Championship.

“I am really trying hard. That’s a strong goal of mine. I’m working really hard to do it.

“This is a great stepping-stone for me to build on and to have that opportunity tomorrow, and we’ll see how it goes tomorrow.”
Although Smith has a healthy advantage on the individual leaderboard, the team competition at Bedminster is tight. Ripper GC and Stinger GC are tied at 11 under, with RangeGoats GC at 7 under and HyFlyers at 6 under.
LIV Golf has never had a team playoff in its history, but Sunday’s battle promises to be close. Smith’s Rippers are looking for their first team victory, having come in second in London.

Last week at Greenbrier, Ripper failed to finish inside the top 8 that receive points for the season-long competition.

“I think collectively as a team we’ve all been trying to just work a little bit harder the last couple of months,” Smith said. “Not really do anything different, just put our heads down, and you can see it kind of flourishing there a little bit.

“Last week wasn’t our greatest week, but it’s good to see us at the top of the that leaderboard again, and it gives me motivation to go out there and shoot another low one tomorrow.”

The Stingers finished third at Greenbrier and will be looking for their sixth podium finish of the season. The South African team could move into second place in the season-long standings behind 4Aces GC, depending on how Torque GC fares on Sunday.

“Tomorrow if we can get a team win, then everyone is going to shave their head,” Burmester said, “so I’m excited for that.”

Meanwhile, the excitement level for the final group will definitely be high, given that Mickelson has always drawn huge support from fans in the Northeast. Seeing him in contention in the final round will only increase their enthusiasm.

“I love playing in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area,” Mickelson said.

“The people have been great to me here, and I feel good hitting some good shots and shooting some good scores.”

Smith expects a vocal crowd to follow the leaders.

“I don’t mind a rowdy crowd,” he said. “I actually quite enjoy it.”

Topics: Cameron Smith Ripper GC LIV Golf Bedminster LIV Golf League

  Glover got enough out of his round to stay in front at steamy TPC Southwind
  Tommy Fleetwood ran off three late birdies for a 66 that left him two shots behind as he goes for his first win on American soil
Updated 13 August 2023
AP

MEMPHIS: Lucas Glover shot 4-under 66. He has the 54-hole lead in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He has made only two bogeys going into the final round. Such is the state of his game that he said he needed time to think about all the good things that went right Saturday.

“Scrappy would be how I would describe that day — parts of it you could remove the ‘s.’ I got a lot out of what I had,” Glover said after building a one-shot lead over Taylor Moore.

Glover is steeped in common sense, however, and it wasn’t long before he could laugh at his state of mind.

“Three months ago if I’d have been mad at 66 — or if you told me I’d be mad at 66 — I’d say you were crazy,” he said.

Glover got enough out of his round to stay in front at steamy TPC Southwind. The irritation came from two short birdie chances he missed over the last three holes, a 4-footer at the par-5 16th and a sharp-breaking 6-footer on the final hole.

Even so, it was his sixth score of 66 or lower in his last seven rounds — 11 of his last 19 — and it put him at 14-under 196 and the man to catch on Sunday.

And there are plenty lined up for that chance.

Moore, who won his first PGA Tour title this year at the Valspar Championship, bogeyed his last hole for a 65 and was one shot behind and will play in the final group.

Tommy Fleetwood ran off three late birdies for a 66 that left him two shots behind as he goes for his first win on American soil. Max Homa (65) and Jordan Spieth (68) were three back.

“I like how I’m playing. I can’t do a whole lot more than what I’ve been doing,” Homa said. “I played three really solid rounds. Obviously, left some out there, like everybody has. I’m just going to keep doing it and see what comes of tomorrow.”

Glover was No. 112 in the FedEx Cup a week ago when he won the Wyndham Championship for his first title in two years. That moved him to No. 49 — easily among the top 70 who qualified for the PGA Tour’s postseason — and now he has a chance to wrap up a spot in the top 30 for the FedEx Cup finale depending on Sunday.

“I’m in a good spot,” Glover said. “Just iron a few things out and wake up tomorrow a little more confident than I am right now and see where we are.”

While Glover had a slim lead, he at least created a little separation. There were 16 players within four shots of the lead at the start of another steamy day in Memphis. Now, only four players are within three shots.

Rory McIlroy (68) and Patrick Cantlay (66) were in the large group at 9-under 201, just five shots back. McIlroy decided to cut an inch off a new putter he is using this week and it helped a little, but not enough to offset four bogeys that held him back.

“Overall I feel like I’ve sort of been stuck in neutral a little bit this week, and I’m still in a decent position,” McIlroy said. “Five back going into tomorrow, I feel like I could catch fire and hopefully make a run.”

Glover’s big run didn’t come out of the blue. Once he went to the long putter at the Memorial, he has been trending. He had three straight finishes in the top six, took a week off and missed a cut in his return, and then won the Wyndham Championship and is playing with confidence.

And he remains at his self-deprecating best, such as describing how he chipped in for birdie on the opening hole.

“That was a brutal shot. I had 98 yards in the fairway, downwind, with a front pin with a backstop,” he said. “In your guys’ world, I misspelled ‘the.’ ... I chunked a wedge, but I made up for it in pretty flashy fashion.”

And then he rolled in an 18-foot birdie putt on No. 2 that he made look easy and after his lone bogey of the ground, holed an 8-foot birdie on the sixth.

But his expectations are such all he could think about when he finished were the two birdie chances he let get away from him. This is a product of remarkable form, sparked by his change to a long putter that has revived the career for a 43-year-old former US Open champion.

For now, the goal for so many is simply getting to Chicago next week. Hideki Matsuyama at No. 57 wasted a good start. He shot 30 on the front nine, only to follow with a 40. All that work turned into a round of even par and no ground made up.

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada was in good shape until a 75 on Saturday, which projects him just outside the top 50 going into the final round. The top 50 is key because those players are assured spots in all the $20 million signature events next year.

Closer to the top, Glover figures to have his hands full.

“I think the first nine holes is just pedal to the metal because they’re coming,” he said. “Best players in the world are right behind me.”

Topics: FedEx St. Jude Championship TPC Southwind Lucas Glover PGA Tour

  Bellingham: It's really special, the most important thing is the win
  Carlo Ancelotti's side earned a convincing victory at the San Mames to kick off their title bid, with Rodrygo Goes opening the scoring
Updated 13 August 2023
AP

BARCELONA: Jude Bellingham said “it was really special” to score on his Real Madrid debut in a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in their opening La Liga match.

Despite concerns at both ends of the pitch, Carlo Ancelotti’s side earned a convincing victory at the San Mames to kick off their title bid, with Rodrygo Goes opening the scoring.

Madrid, who lost Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema to Saudi football in the summer, are still heavily linked to Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe as a replacement, as the transfer saga drags on.

Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo worked well as a strike duo, with Bellingham in the No. 10 role at the tip of a diamond midfield offering ample support.

“It’s really special, the most important thing is the win,” Bellingham told Real Madrid TV.

Los Blancos goalkeeper Andriy Lunin started in place of regular stopper Thibaut Courtois, who is set to miss the majority of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

The Ukrainian was solid, although he may soon be behind Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the pecking order, with the Spaniard set to join on loan according to various reports.

Ancelotti, who will take over the Brazilian national team at the end of this campaign, handed defender Fran Garcia his second Madrid debut after his return from Rayo Vallecano.

However, it was Bellingham’s name that stood out and the 20-year-old demonstrated why Madrid paid over 100 million euros ($110 million) for him.

“I’m very happy to play with (Bellingham), he’s a great player, and I’m sure he’ll help us a lot this season,” said Rodrygo.

Ancelotti also hailed the England international on his fine debut.

“(He was) very good, he’s got personality, being here motivates him a lot,” said Madrid’s coach.

“He’s a fantastic player, a very important signing — he’s out of the ordinary.”

Madrid took the lead before the half-hour mark when Dani Carvajal hooked the ball back to Rodrygo, who slotted past Unai Simon at his near post.

The goalkeeper managed to force David Alaba’s header onto the post and thwarted Vinicius after he burst into the box, but Bellingham soon added Madrid’s second.

The England international netted in unorthodox fashion, volleying Alaba’s corner into the ground and over Simon.

Bellingham stood still, facing the home fans with arms wide in celebration, as if announcing his arrival to La Liga — drawing a rebuke from Athletic captain Iker Muniain.

“I’ve always been taught if you try and hit the target you can score,” said Bellingham.

“I didn’t make the best contact with it, I was a little bit lucky, but it worked.”

The midfielder nearly carved out another for Rodrygo with an inviting cross, but the Brazilian narrowly failed to make contact with an attempted bicycle kick.

Former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde made a triple change at half-time to try and pull Athletic back into the game.

Madrid were forced into a change themselves early in the second half when Eder Militao hurt his knee and was replaced by Antonio Rudiger.

Bellingham continued to impress in the second half, bursting forward from deep into dangerous territory, but the move eventually broke down.

Wearing former Madrid midfielder Zinedine Zidane’s No. 5, the former Birmingham City man started as he means to go on.

Vinicius, making his first away appearance in La Liga since being racially abused by Valencia fans in May, was occasionally whistled by Athletic supporters.

The forward made way in the final stages for another debutant, Joselu, whom Madrid loaned from relegated Espanyol, as Los Blancos saw out their opening weekend win with ease.

“(Valverde) could have taken 11 players off,” Athletic defender Oscar de Marcos told Movistar.

“In the second half we were better but we couldn’t lay a glove on them.”

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Girona.

The Basque side, who finished fourth last season to qualify for the Champions League, went ahead when Takefusa Kubo struck but were pegged back by Artem Dovbyk’s header.

Antonio Raillo earned Mallorca a 1-1 draw at promoted Las Palmas, who took the lead through Jonathan Viera’s penalty.

Champions Barcelona start their title defense at Getafe on Sunday.

Topics: real madrid Athletic Bilbao La Liga Jude Bellingham

  Joshua was able to provide the crowd with a spectacular finish, unleashing a huge right hand to knock Helenius off his feet after 1 minute, 27 seconds of round seven
  While Joshua was coy over what next, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed plans to fight Wilder next and current world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury later in 2024
Updated 13 August 2023
AP

LONDON: Former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua won for the second time on his comeback trail after blocking out jeers from the O2 Arena crowd to produce a thunderous seventh-round stoppage against Robert Helenius on Saturday night and stay on track for a future bout with Deontay Wilder.

Joshua had been set to face fellow British heavyweight Dillian Whyte until his rival had to be pulled from the show last weekend when “adverse analytical findings” were detected in his doping test.

Helenius stepped in as a last-minute opponent, but the pre-match focus was on what next for Joshua with talks taking place with Wilder’s camp over a fight in the new year.

It would only happen if Joshua could navigate the Finnish veteran and a slow start to proceedings in London saw whistles followed by boos in round three and further jeers at the end of round six.

Joshua was able to provide the crowd with a spectacular finish, unleashing a huge right hand to knock Helenius off his feet after 1 minute, 27 seconds of round seven.

Joshua had returned to his winning ways in April but only after an unconvincing display in a unanimous points victory over Jermaine Franklin.

There was initial concern over Helenius, who remained motionless, but his opponent was able to get back up to his feet before the two fighters touched gloves.

While Joshua was coy over what next, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed plans to fight Wilder next and current world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury later in 2024.

“It is the fight we want. We have a three-fight plan,” Hearn said. “It was Helenius, first Dillian Whyte and then Helenius, and now Wilder and then Tyson Fury. That is the ambition.”

Meanwhile, Joshua responded to his critics during a short interview in the ring.

“I just want to give a big round of applause for Robert Helenius for taking this fight,” Joshua said. “People need to leave me alone. This is my time in the ring. Let me breathe. The guy has got talent, I had to figure him out because he was a late replacement and I want to thank him for saving the show.

“I don’t want to say too much. But my back hurts from carrying the heavyweight division.”

Topics: Anthony Joshua boxing Robert Helenius heavyweight boxing

