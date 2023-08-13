You are here

Review: ‘Painkiller’ tough, necessary viewing on drug epidemic
Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick in ‘Painkiller.’ (Netflix)
LONDON: Prepared to be floored from the first shot of Netflix’s “Painkiller” – a six-part limited series depicting the story behind the rise of Purdue Pharma and its role in the US’ OxyContin epidemic.

The opening of each episode explains that, while certain events, dialog, and characters have been fictionalized for the show, this was (and remains) a very real crisis that affects very real people.




‘Painkiller’ is a six-part limited series depicting the story behind the rise of Purdue Pharma and its role in the US’ OxyContin epidemic. (Netflix)

To that end, each instalment is introduced by the families of victims of the opioid crisis, explaining how the loss of their loved ones has impacted their lives since.

It is heavy stuff – but then this is a heavy subject.

Much like Disney/Hulu’s “Dopesick” in 2021, “Painkiller” picks apart the horrific true story behind the creation, aggressive marketing, criminal misinformation, and tragic impact of OxyContin on the US.

That the story is true – the opening caveats aside – only makes this show all the harder to watch.




Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”) stars as Edie Flowers, a driven investigator working for the US Attorney. (Netflix)

Indeed, Netflix has wisely opted to base “Painkiller” on the shocking book of the same name by Barry Meier, and the New Yorker article “The Family That Built an Empire of Pain” by Patrick Radden Keefe.

Matthew Broderick is Richard Sackler, the man at the top of Purdue, and Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”) stars as Edie Flowers, a driven investigator working for the US Attorney.

An excellent supporting cast includes Clark Gregg as Richard’s dead uncle (appearing as a figment of his troubled imagination), Taylor Kitsch as an injured mechanic and early recipient of OxyContin, Saudi actress Dina Shihabi as glamorous drug rep Britt, and West Duchovny as an idealistic new sales rep who witnesses the horrific effects of the drug first hand.

While Broderick’s evil megalomaniac feels a little lacking in nuance, and Peter Berg’s direction relies a little too often on explanatory flashbacks, Aduba is simply mesmerizing as the investigative heart of the case against Purdue.

She flits from eloquent righteousness to dazzlingly passionate fury with staggering dexterity. It is impossible not to get swept up in her outrage, or to share in her appalled realizations.

“Painkiller” is a tough watch – but thanks to Aduba, and the horrifying fact that this really happened, it is an essential one.

  • Clothes, jewelry, accessories designed in Kingdom will be displayed Sept. 22-25
  • Participation organized in cooperation with Saudi Fashion Commission as part of Saudi 100 Brands project
ROME: More than 40 Saudi designers will exhibit their creations during Milan Fashion Week at White Milano, an international showcase of the global fashion scene dedicated to all-around, ready-to-wear collections.

Clothes, jewelry and accessories designed in the Kingdom will be displayed at the Visconti Pavilion between Sept. 22 and 25 at an event seen as a meeting point between emerging Arab designers and the most influential representatives in the fashion scene.

“The White Milano event is one of the most important on the fashion calendar for emerging brands wishing to establish themselves,” said Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission.

“With the growing interest of consumers and investors in Saudi fashion globally, our designers are excited to interact with buyers and see where the most interesting business opportunities are.”

Saudi participation at the event will be organized in cooperation with the commission as part of the Saudi 100 Brands project.

Launched in 2021, this scheme allows selected Saudi fashion designers to take part in a year-long series of masterclasses, one-on-one mentorships and workshops on design and innovation, sales strategies and exhibitions, providing them with the best tools to grow brands both locally and internationally.

Courses are held by an international team of experts from leading fashion houses including LVMH, Kering, Valentino, Chanel, Calvin Klein, Tom Ford, Bulgari, Camper and Swarovski.

Lectures are also held by representatives of the London Royal College of Art, Bocconi University in Milan, the London School of Economics and Yale University.

In its first year, Saudi 100 Brands provided more than 5,000 hours of specialized mentoring. The designers taking part in the project are aged 20-70, and 85 percent of them are women. Most attended the best design schools in the world, although some are self-taught.

DUBAI: Lebanese filmmaker and actress Nadine Labaki has been announced as a jury member for the 80th Venice International Film Festival, to take place from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9.

She will be joined by French Cesar-winning actor and producer Elsa Zylberstein, Mexican actor and Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparicio, British-Nigerian screenwriter Misan Sagay and renowned Italian director Stefano Savona.

According to Variety, Labaki and the team will assess the films’ artistic creativity, their relevance in the global political climate, their potential to challenge audience perspectives on the issues presented and their potential to inspire audiences to take action.

Labaki will also be a jury member for the 48th Toronto International Film Festival, to take place from Sept. 7-17. She will serve on the TIFF Platform jury.

DUBAI: Part Middle-Eastern actress Yara Shahidi this week attended TIME’s “Impact Family Dinner,” an event that honors the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

The star and activist wore a beige set from Italian luxury label Ferragamo’s pre-fall 2023 collection. The figure-hugging co-ord featured a long-sleeve top and a floor-length skirt.

The “Grown-ish” actress, who is Iranian-American, accessorized her look with a chunky black-and-gold statement belt clinched at the waist.

The actress wore a beige set from Italian luxury label Ferragamo. (Getty Images)

Shahidi took to Instagram to share pictures from the event and wrote: “Sitting in gratitude for the opportunity to host the @time 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.”

The dinner, held at Atlanta’s National Center for Civil and Human Rights, was hosted by TIME in partnership with American Family Insurance.

The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom was held in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 28, 1963.

The purpose of the march was to advocate for the civil and economic rights of African-Americans.

The dinner was held at Atlanta’s National Center for Civil and Human Rights. (Instagram)

At the march, King Jr. — standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial — delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech in which he called for an end to racism.

In her speech, Shahidi said: “I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the momentous anniversary than sharing space with three generations of awe-inspiring Black women whose commitments to equality have allowed us to all join in the dream.”

According to TIME, guests at the dinner were greeted with toasts by various notable speakers — from Dr. Bernice A. King, King’s youngest child and the CEO of nonprofit The King Center, to voting rights activist and author Stacey Abrams, the former minority leader of the Georgia house.

Shahidi (L) was joined by actress Odessa A’zion (R) at the strike. (Instagram)

This is not Shahidi’s only humanitarian act this month.

Last week, she was spotted on the picket lines of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists’ strike.

The SAG-AFTRA labor action, which started in mid-July, is being taken by Hollywood actors and screenwriters who are protesting about pay and working conditions.

“I stand alongside my peers in SAG who hold a deep belief that more equitable solutions must be created to continue on,” she previously wrote on Instagram.

LONDON: It has been over 40 years since “Alien” was released in cinemas — terrifying audiences with its simple-yet-eerie warning: “In space, nobody can hear you scream.”  

Since then, the franchise has seen sequel after sequel and a host of games that have attempted to recreate the bleak futuristic world of humanity and its encounter with the deadly Xenomorph alien. 

The latest iteration, “Aliens: Dark Descent,” follows in the footsteps of the 2014 critically acclaimed “Alien: Isolation” in staying true to the ethos and atmosphere of the films that fans will recognize. The story is the classic one of unsuspecting humans coming across the Alien and steadily understanding its lethality. 

Those familiar with the franchise will recognize the distinct bleep of motion trackers warning of incoming threats, the metallic chatter of Pulse Rifle fire and the high-pitched squeals of the Aliens themselves as they attack. Right from the start the squad-based tactical-action setup comes with a warning that it is a “difficult game with unique gameplay.” 

The 12-mission campaign is a blend of genres with squads being set up and improved at the base of the crashed USCM vessel USS Otago. Here you will manage research, medical facilities, training, equipment, and even a therapy clinic for treating long-term psychological harms. Choosing your team of four is important, with each specialism bringing added value if used strategically. 

The missions themselves are atmospheric with the layout and sounds of the colony buildings excellently recreated.  

Most important of all is how you choose to tackle the Aliens themselves. The game rewards stealth considering how dangerous the Aliens are. 

Marines are not fast enough to outrun the Aliens and often sealing yourself in rooms is the only way to have time to reload and dish out med kits.  

Factoring this in creates a very complicated central screen with numerous elements to micromanage, with the added pressure of intense combat. During these phases you can slow down time to choose to spend “command points” on grenades or flamethrowers. When combined with map manipulation and trying to figure out the intelligence of the Aliens you can understand why the game has difficulty warnings, but if you persevere, you are rewarded with a satisfying arc of progress. 

DUBAI: The US-Dutch-Palestinian model this week took to TikTok to document her return to modeling after taking time off to treat Lyme disease.

The model posted two videos from a shoot she had this week. The first was of her lip-syncing to Central Cee and Dave’s song “Sprinter.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

“First day back on set in five months,” she captioned the video.

The second clip was a fun video singing with the team she was working with.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

Earlier this month, Hadid gave fans on Instagram an update on her health, confirming that she has returned to good form after extensive treatment throughout the year.

“If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again,” she said.

