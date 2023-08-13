You are here

DEWA selects Masdar for 1,800MW sixth phase of solar park

At an estimated cost of up to 5.51 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion), the project will be executed under the independent power producer model. File
At an estimated cost of up to 5.51 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion), the project will be executed under the independent power producer model. File
Updated 1 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

DEWA selects Masdar for 1,800MW sixth phase of solar park

DEWA selects Masdar for 1,800MW sixth phase of solar park
Updated 1 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: To promote clean energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has selected the state-owned renewable energy firm Masdar to build and manage the 1,800-megawatt sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

At an estimated cost of up to 5.51 billion dirhams ($1.5 billion), the project will be executed under the independent power producer model.

The announcement was made by Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, the Emirates News Agency said on Sunday.

“DEWA is committed to completing the phases of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park according to the highest international standards using the latest solar power technologies to enhance the shift toward a green sustainable economy by increasing the share of clean and renewable energy. When completed, the solar park will reduce over 6.5 million tons of carbon emissions annually,” said Al-Tayer.

He said the sixth phase of the solar park using PV solar panels based on the IPP model will become operational in stages starting from the fourth quarter of 2024.

“The project documents, Power Purchase Agreement, and financial close agreements will be signed in due course. The total capacity of the solar energy projects commissioned at the solar park has reached 2,427MW,” added Al-Tayer.

The solar park is said to produce 5,000MW by 2030 with investments amounting to 50 billion dirhams, Al-Tayer noted.

Created to transform Dubai into a global hub for clean energy and a green economy, the project also supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 percent of the emirate’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050, he added.

The percentage of renewable energy in Dubai's energy mix is around 16.3 percent of the total installed capacity. With the completion of the sixth phase and the other stages under development, it will increase to 24 percent in 2026.  

 

Closing bell: TASI gains momentum on 1st day of the week, rises 122 points

Closing bell: TASI gains momentum on 1st day of the week, rises 122 points
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI gains momentum on 1st day of the week, rises 122 points

Closing bell: TASI gains momentum on 1st day of the week, rises 122 points
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 122.03 points, or 1.07 percent, to close at 11,546.15 on Sunday.    

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.59 billion ($1.22 billion) as 139 stocks advanced, while 74 retreated.     

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu rose 17.93 points, or 0.08 percent, to close at 23,598.63, while MSCI Tadawul Index soared 16.47 points, or 1.11 percent, to close at 1,500.34.    

The best-performing stock of the day was Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. The company’s share price rose 10 percent to SR18.7.    

Other top performers included Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. and Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co., whose share prices soared by 7.6 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.     

The worst performer was Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share price dropped 9.94 percent to SR22.56. 

On Nomu, Alwaha REIT Fund was the top gainer as its share price rose 9.05 percent to SR13.5.

Among the other major gainers on Nomu was Sure Global Tech Co., whose share price soared 5.79 percent to SR74.9.     

Gas Arabian Services Co. was among the top losers; its share price dropped 9.4 percent to SR7.06. 

The share price of Obeikan Glass Co. also slipped 3.97 percent to SR75. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Arabian Mining Co. reported a plunge of 91.3 percent in its net profit for the second quarter of 2023 on lower sales value and higher expenses.

The multi-commodity mining and metals company, Ma’aden, posted SR350.9 million in net profit in the second quarter, down from just over SR4 billion a year prior.  

“We are beginning to see an improvement in raw material pricing and, despite the challenging market environment, remain well placed to meet the growing long-term demand for our products,” Ma’aden CEO Robert Wilt said in a statement. 

Furthermore, Saudi Reinsurance Co., also known as Saudi Re, posted 134 percent higher net profits before zakat at SR81.93 million in the first half of 2023 versus SR34.9 million in the first half of 2022.  

On another note, Saudi-based Al Jouf Cement Co. achieved SR43.6 million in net profits after tax in the first six months of 2023, up from SR1.8 million during the same period last year.  

The surge was due to the increase in sales and average selling price and the decline in the cost of sales.

Another firm recording an increase in net profits in the first six months was Arabian Pipes Co., which reached SR46.4 million compared to only SR17.5 million in 2022. The surge was primarily attributed to a 272 percent increase in sales during that period.  

Moreover, Saudi Ground Services Co.’s net profits rebounded to SR89.9 million in the first half of 2023 from a net loss of SR85.9 million in the year-ago period.  

Saudi pharmaceutical sector to boom as local manufacturing gains ground

Saudi pharmaceutical sector to boom as local manufacturing gains ground
Updated 2 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi pharmaceutical sector to boom as local manufacturing gains ground

Saudi pharmaceutical sector to boom as local manufacturing gains ground
Updated 2 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s pharmaceutical sector is set to receive a significant boost after the Kingdom’s National Industrial Development Center signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding with Jubail Pharma and RR Holding Co.  

The agreement is set to boost local manufacturing of chemical compounds used to produce pharmaceutical products.  

The partnerships will also help localize the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediate materials and chemicals for the industry and conduct studies on the investment landscape in the pharma sector.  

Jubail Pharma is one of the leading Saudi pharmaceutical production companies while RR Holding Co. is a UAE-based company that has operations in several manufacturing industries such as oil, gas, energy and textiles.  

NIDC stated that the MoU comes as part of the center’s strategy to boost local manufacturing, especially in the petrochemicals and pharma components sector, according to a release by the center’s official page on X.  

NIDC also stated that the partnership will enhance the Kingdom’s local medicine manufacturing and ensure national security in terms of pharmaceutical products.  

The center aims to empower the Kingdom’s capabilities by creating an independent pharmaceutical sector to secure the country’s health needs.  

According to NIDC’s release, the Kingdom’s pharmaceutical sector is the largest in the Middle East in terms of investment size, encompassing around 30 percent of the region’s total value.  

The Kingdom currently has 40 local factories in the pharma sector which cover 29 percent of Saudi Arabia’s needs with revenue exceeding SR1.5 billion ($399 million).   

According to Fitch Solutions, the research arm of US-based Fitch Ratings, Saudi Arabia’s pharmaceutical market was valued at SR44 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach SR56.6 billion in 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.2 percent.   

The Saudi government has also implemented regulatory reforms to encourage investment and support the development of the local pharmaceutical industry.   

Besides the domestic market, Saudi Arabia’s strategic location and strong logistics infrastructure make it an attractive base for pharmaceutical companies looking to expand their presence in the wider region.   

“Many companies have established regional headquarters or distribution centers in the country, using it as a hub to serve other markets in the Middle East and North Africa region,” added Fitch Solutions.  

China State Council issues guidelines in bid to increase foreign investment 

China State Council issues guidelines in bid to increase foreign investment 
Updated 13 August 2023
REUTERS 

China State Council issues guidelines in bid to increase foreign investment 

China State Council issues guidelines in bid to increase foreign investment 
Updated 13 August 2023
REUTERS 

BEIJING: China’s State Council issued guidelines on Sunday that it said would further optimize the country’s foreign investment environment and attract more foreign investment. 

The State Council said in a document containing 24 guidelines that authorities should increase protection of the rights and interests of foreign investors, including strengthening enforcement of intellectual property rights. 

The document also announced guidelines to increase fiscal support and tax incentives for foreign-invested enterprises, such as temporarily exempting withholding income tax for foreign investors’ reinvestment of their profits into China. 

The State Council said it would explore a “convenient and secure management mechanism” for cross-border data flows. The proposal comes amid tensions between authorities and international enterprises, including global accounting firms, over data security. 

China has sought to court foreign capital as its economic recovery from the COVID pandemic slows in the face of weak export demand from key trade partners and ongoing tumult in the country’s property market. 

However, Beijing has so far struggled to attract foreign enterprises and investors, which are wary of political risk in an environment that increasingly prioritises national security measures, and concerned about the impact of deteriorating relations between China and many Western countries on their operations.

Saudi Ports Authority adds 20 new shipping services in H1

Saudi Ports Authority adds 20 new shipping services in H1
Updated 14 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Ports Authority adds 20 new shipping services in H1

Saudi Ports Authority adds 20 new shipping services in H1
Updated 14 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to boost supply chains and consolidate its position as a global logistics center, Saudi Ports Authority added 20 new shipping services in the first half of 2023.  

Also referred to as Mawani, the authority added these new shipping services across Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and Jubail Commercial Port to link the Kingdom with other global ports while facilitating trade and export, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The introduction of these news services aligns with the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services, which aims to further cement Saudi Arabia’s position as an international logistics center and a hub connecting three continents. 

In terms of operational performance, the first half of 2023 witnessed an increase in the number of standard containers handled at the authority’s ports by 15.12 percent to reach 4.08 million, compared to 3.55 million in the same period last year. 

The number of transshipment containers also rose by 12.19 percent to reach 1.56 million compared to 1.39 million in the corresponding period of the previous year. 

As for ship traffic, it surged by 10.6 percent to reach 5,918 vessels, compared to 5,347 in the same period in 2022. 

The ports also recorded 10.8 million tons of foodstuff, reflecting an increase of 9.82 percent compared to the 9.86 million tons in the same period a year ago. 

Moreover, the number of cars reached 496,949, an increase of 26 percent, compared to 394,151 recorded in the first half of 2022. 

Over the first six months of this year, the Saudi ports received as much as 568,933 passengers, an increase of 60.8 percent, compared to the 353,758 recorded in the same period last year. 

In June, the ports authority entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Saudi Post to manage its postal requirements, the Saudi Press Agency reported.   

According to SPA, this new collaboration between these public sector entities would leverage the latest technologies and advanced capabilities to create a high-performing and cost-efficient logistics sector in Saudi Arabia.
In March, the authority announced that crane movements in Saudi ports will be reduced in order to cut carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 1,046 tons by the end of the year. 

It said that it was working on reducing the average movement of yard cranes per incoming container required for manual inspection by 33 percent. In addition, it was also working on reducing the turnover rate of trucks within the Jeddah Islamic Port by 17 percent. 

 

stc Group takes IoT to next level with acquisition of Machinestalk

stc Group takes IoT to next level with acquisition of Machinestalk
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

stc Group takes IoT to next level with acquisition of Machinestalk

stc Group takes IoT to next level with acquisition of Machinestalk
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to further accelerate its regional growth, Saudi telecom giant stc Group has announced that iot squared, a joint venture between stc and Public Investment Fund, has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100 percent of the internet of things solutions provider Machinestalk. 

According to a press release, the acquisition will accelerate iot squared’s growth and solidify its position as a leading regional IoT solutions provider.

Established in 2022, iot squared has played a significant role in adopting sensor-based technologies in various sectors and has collaborated with industry leaders to advance the ecosystem in the Middle East. 

The digital service provider called the acquisition “a significant milestone,” describing the purchase as “a major investment strategy” in the information and communications technology industry, including investments in clouds, cybersecurity, financial technology and digital entertainment. 

It added that these investments drive digital transformation and contribute to Saudi Vision 2023 in leading digitization in the region.

The statement added that iot squared supports businesses operating across critical verticals such as smart cities, Industry 4.0, and intelligent mobility and logistics.

It achieves this by supplying IoT technologies such as sensors, platforms and applications while improving industrial performance with real-time insights.  

Commenting on the acquisition, Othman Al-Dahash, CEO of iot squared, said: “As we continue to strengthen our position as the national IoT champion, in line with our bold strategy, we are eager to play a pivotal role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to lead the region’s digital transformation and adoption of emerging technologies.” 

Furthermore, he added that by fully realizing the potential of IoT and unlocking the value of connected things, “we are committed to enabling a ‘connected Kingdom’ and turning the knowledge-based economy from a concept into reality.”

stc Group noted that the acquisition would unlock value through Machinestalk’s strong field services capabilities.

It added that with these capabilities and comprehensive solutions, iot squared would be Saudi Arabia’s local IoT leader, covering a wide range of use cases aligned with its commitment to accelerate the adoption of IoT in the region. It will also enable the public and private sectors to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the sensor technology space. 

