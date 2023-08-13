Saudi consultant invents device to relieve potentially life-threatening health condition

RIYADH: A Saudi consultant specializing in the digestive system has invented a device that could provide relief for millions of people suffering with acid reflux, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Thiabi claims to have developed a way of controlling the condition, known as gastroesophageal reflux disease.

GERD is a temporary disorder that occurs when stomach acid repeatedly flows back into the tube (esophagus) connecting the mouth and stomach. This backwash, often referred to as acid reflux, can irritate the lining of the esophagus. If left untreated it can develop into a chronic condition with severe and life-threatening implications.

Also an expert in liver conditions and endoscopy, Al-Thiabi’s procedure involves placing a specialized device underneath the esophagus — using upper gastrointestinal endoscopy — which acts as a valve, preventing the backflow of stomach fluids and acids.

The device regulates medication levels and prevents side effects, while also monitoring esophageal tissue to lower the risk of cancer of the esophagus. In addition, it allows for easy sample collection and initial evaluation before laboratory analysis.

Installation time can be as quick as 15 minutes, and the technology reduces reliance on acidity drugs, surgical procedures, and healthcare costs for both institutions and patients.

After four years of rigorous scientific work following approved standards and methodology, the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center at the Ministry of National Guard has officially registered the device with the relevant authorities.

The next step will be to obtain rights and a local patent certificate from the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, and globally from the US Office of Innovation and Intellectual Property.

To then bring the product to market, funding from the public and private sectors will be required to support largescale commercial production, manufacturing, storage, shipping, sales, promotion, and marketing.