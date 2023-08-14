Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 44 kilograms of khat

RIYADH: Saudi border guards have thwarted the smuggling of 44 kilograms of the narcotic khat plant in Jazan region, southwest of Saudi Arabia.
The seized items were handed over to the competent authority, the Saudi Press Agency said.
Khat is a flowering shrub native to the Arabian Peninsula. Individuals chew khat leaves for its stimulant effects.
Elsewhere, the General directorate for Narcotics Control arrested a Saudi citizen in Al-Baha region for promoting the amphetamine drug, and referred him to the Public Prosecution.
Police have also arrested another citizen in the Qassim Region for promoting hashish and amphetamine.
A Bangladesh resident was also arrested in Hail for promoting methamphetamine.
Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle 93kgs of khat
In Najran, police arrested two citizens for distributing hashish
RIYADH: Saudi border guards in Jazan region foiled an attempt to smuggle 93kgs of khat, state news agency SPA reported.
The drugs were confiscated and transferred to the relevant authorities.
In Najran, police arrested two citizens for distributing hashish. The detained were referred to public prosecution, according to SPA.
Saudi authorities have urged the public to report suspected drug smuggling operations or sales by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of Kingdom. Tip-offs will be treated with strict confidentiality, the Saudi government said.
Palestine welcomes appointment of non-resident Saudi envoy
The Palestinian ministry also offered its full cooperation with Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi to strengthen bilateral relations between the two states
JERUSALEM: Palestine has welcomed the appointment of Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, the Saudi envoy to Jordan, as concurrent non-resident ambassador for the Palestinian Territories and who will also serve as consul general for Jerusalem.
The decision reflects the Kingdom’s interest in the Palestinian cause as one of the foundations of the Kingdom’s foreign policy and a continuation of its historical stances in support of the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people, the Palestinian foreign ministry said
The ministry also offered its full cooperation with Al-Sudairi to strengthen bilateral relations between the two states.
Al-Sudairi earlier presented his credentials to Majdi Al-Khalidi, diplomatic affairs advisor to the Palestinian president, at the Palestinian Embassy in Amman.
AlUla archaeological discoveries reveal influence of starry canopy on ancient civilizations
Astronomy enthusiast Majed Al-Zahoufi points out a consistent pattern that the various civilizations that thrived in AlUla all strategically controlled significant global trade routes
ALULA: The barren expanse of AlUla, known for its historical monuments and enchanting desert landscapes, has long captured the imaginations of those who traverse its ancient grounds.
An exploratory study is unveiling a fascinating link between the historical sites of AlUla and the cosmos, demonstrating an old connection between civilizations and the stars that continues to influence the region today.
HIGHLIGHTS
• A team of archaeoastronomy specialists aim to piece together a comprehensive picture of how AlUla’s sky influenced ancient societies’ worldview.
• In Gharameel, around 6,000 twinkling stars adorn the sky, an awe-inspiring sight only possible when light pollution decreases.
Situated in the northwest of the Kingdom, AlUla’s archaeological sites offer a unique window into the significance of astronomy in the region’s history. Stories shared by guides, as well as evidence from ancient civilizations, reveal how the vast desert’s starry canopy played a pivotal role in guiding travelers and commercial caravans, helping them navigate the vast expanses over the centuries.
Majed Al-Zahoufi, a passionate guide and astronomy enthusiast, has cultivated a deep connection with the desert. His journey into the realm of stars began almost a decade ago through avid reading and personal observations.
Al-Zahoufi told Arab News that his exploration of these subjects is firmly rooted in reality and not at all uncommon. Drawing from his extensive knowledge of Arab history, civilizations, and astronomy, he pointed out a consistent pattern: “The various civilizations that thrived in AlUla, such as the Dadans, Lihyans, Nabataeans, and Minaeans, all strategically controlled significant global trade routes.
“Among these routes were the renowned incense routes utilized by traders from the southern Omani region to traverse towards the northern parts of the Arabian Peninsula. This crossroads of trade facilitated interactions between diverse cultures, including the Greeks, Babylonians, and Assyrians.”
These ancient civilizations, positioned at the crossroads of trade, communicated with diverse cultures, many of which were heavily influenced by astronomy. Some even worshipped the stars.
Throughout history, cultures worldwide have recognized the profound interplay between the Earth and the sky. Celestial bodies, like luminaries, held the key to navigation, determining seasons and guiding various cultural practices. This connection between civilizations and the cosmos remains evident in the rich tapestry of AlUla’s past.
The various civilizations that thrived in AlUla, such as the Dadans, Lihyans, Nabataeans, and Minaeans, all strategically controlled significant global trade routes.
Majed Al-Zahoufi, AlUla guide
Al-Zahoufi said: “In my personal observations and readings, I see a close relationship between the Nabataeans, their artifacts, and the sky. Numerous scientific studies validate this bond, showing how the Nabataeans believed in the influence of constellations.”
This ancient connection between civilizations and the cosmos has attracted the attention of modern experts. In May, a team of archaeoastronomy specialists embarked on a field study within the AlUla Oasis.
Their objective is to unveil the reasons behind ancient civilizations' selection of specific sites, decode the symbolism of tomb inscriptions, and decipher the cultures’ perception of the sky. By analyzing architectural details, decorative patterns, and calendar indications, researchers aim to piece together a comprehensive picture of how the sky influenced these societies’ worldview.
Juan Antonio Belmonte, an astrophysicist from Spain’s Institute of Astrophysics, found an intimate correlation between the Earth and the sky through preliminary data collected from a hundred Nabataean tombs. In the months ahead, analytical and statistical studies will further elucidate the connection between the ancient Arab kingdoms and the universe.
Among AlUla’s treasures is the Gharameel area, a haven for stargazing — the further away one goes from city lights, the more stars become visible in the night sky, Al-Zahoufi explained. In Gharameel, around 6,000 twinkling stars adorn the sky, an awe-inspiring sight only possible when light pollution decreases.
To safeguard this remarkable stargazing destination, the Royal Commission for AlUla is actively working to minimize light emissions from the city. Visitors can also take midnight excursions to the secluded Gharameel area to immerse themselves in constellations under the untouched AlUla night sky.
The enchantment of AlUla extends to its geological marvels as well. Abdullah Al-Shammari, a Saudi geologist, explained that the unique Gharameel rock formations are composed of sedimentary layers shaped by ancient marine and riverine environments.
“The sedimentation began in this formation at the end of the Cambrian era and the beginning of the Ordovician era (the Paleozoic era) that falls between 470 to 500 million years ago,” Al-Shammari said.
He also highlighted that these geological wonders mirror similar formations across the world, from the Ennedi Plateau in Chad to the Saudi Arabian desert.
The stars, woven into the fabric of Arab culture, serve as poetic inspiration and cultural markers, encapsulating the enduring relationship between man and the cosmos. In the enchanting tapestry of AlUla’s history, archaeology and astronomy dance together, revealing a story that transcends time.
Al-Zahoufi said: “Astronomy isn’t merely a scientific endeavor; it holds a wondrous privilege of unraveling the sky’s mysteries, guiding agricultural practices, and even influencing the arts.
“Arabs also embodied astronomy in Arabic poetry as they praise their kings, flirt with their beloved through the stars because the stars are an authentic culture for the Arabs and a means of entertainment.”
Saudis participate in the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea
Scouts from the Kingdom, between the ages of 14 and 17, took part in the camp’s diverse activities
Saudi rangers and leaders also made their mark as part of the international service team as they worked at the development village
JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Scouts Association participated in the 25th World Scout Jamboree, a 12-day event held in South Korea.
More than 43,000 youths, both male and female, represented 158 nations at the event which was held under the theme “Draw Your Dream.”
Scouts from the Kingdom, between the ages of 14 and 17, took part in the camp’s diverse activities, including adventure programs, educational initiatives, and the exploration of South Korea’s cultural heritage.
Saudi rangers and leaders also made their mark as part of the international service team as they worked at the development village.
Their tasks included extending hospitality in a traditional Saudi tent; showcasing the Kingdom’s offerings through multiple programs; participating in the international peace messengers board; curating the Saudi scout exhibition; and delivering traditional arts and dances.
Mubarak Al-Dosari, a trailblazing scout and the overseer of the SASA’s media committee, told Arab News that a primary objective of participation was to shed light on Saudi Arabia’s involvement in such events down the years, beginning with the camp in Greece in 1963.
He added: “The camp has the additional goal of showcasing the noteworthy initiatives undertaken by Saudi scouts in the realm of community service, as well as their significant contributions toward the attainment of sustainable development.”
Saudis took part in the mishlah scout initiative. This involved adorning the bisht — a masculine cloak worn over an ankle-length tunic, known as a thobe, in the Arab region — with an array of scout badges from local, regional, and international events.
The bisht, which is available in colors such as black, brown, gray, beige, and white, holds significant cultural importance as the most traditional Saudi attire. It also carries an air of prestige and is closely associated with royalty, opulence, and formal ceremonies. While it finds particular popularity in Saudi Arabia, it is also worn in other Gulf nations.
The bisht was adorned with 250 commemorative badges representing various scouting events. These feature intricate embroidery with an array of colors, images, and slogans.
Al-Dosari said: “This initiative holds significant importance as it chronicles scouting events and serves as a platform for friendly competition among scouts worldwide who avidly collect these keepsakes.
“This practice contributes to the preservation of scouting history and facilitates a deeper understanding of different cultures by exploring the elements encapsulated in these commemorative insignias — whether in writing, artwork, or photography.”
Visitors to the Saudi pavilion took the opportunity to wear the bisht and take photographs.
Those visiting the pavilion included Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf; Ahmad Alhendawi, the secretary-general and CEO of the World Organization of the Scout Movement; and Amr Hamdy, the regional director of the Arab Scout Region.
The bisht initiative has extended its influence across various countries worldwide. Saudi scout delegations participating in international events take the bisht with them, and this has occurred in countries such as Japan, the Netherlands, Armenia, and Morocco.
The camp also included a photo exhibition that told the story of the association’s participation at scout events over the years.
The Saudi pavilion in the Global Development Village boasted an exhibit that enabled visitors to identify the regions of the Kingdom and learn about present and future projects in each of them.
A closing ceremony was held at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Saturday with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in attendance.
The closing event, which was witnessed by more than 40,000 participants, guests, and organizers, featured a video showcase of the camp’s highlights.
Poland is set to host the 26th World Scout Jamboree in 2027.
Germany’s Scholz welcomes Saudi-led Ukraine summit, calls for more diplomatic efforts
Scholz called the talks in the Kingdom, held at the level of foreign policy advisers, “very special”
FRANKFURT: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday welcomed a recent Saudi-led summit on a peace settlement to end the fighting in Ukraine, and called for further diplomatic efforts.
Representatives from more than 40 countries including China, Germany, India and the US took part in last weekend’s gathering in Jeddah.
“It makes sense for us to continue these talks, because they increase the pressure on Russia to realize that it has taken the wrong path and that it must withdraw its troops and make peace possible,” Scholz said in his annual summer interview with German broadcaster ZDF.
Similar international talks to discuss a path toward peace also took place in Copenhagen in June.
Scholz called the talks in Denmark and Saudi Arabia, held at the level of foreign policy advisers, “very special.”
He continued: “They are very important and they are really only the beginning.”
Ukraine on Monday said it had been “satisfied” with the Saudi summit during which Kyiv sought to drum up support for its 10-point peace plan, including the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.
Moscow meanwhile said a peace settlement was only possible if Kyiv put down its arms.
More than a year after Russia’s invasion, Ukraine launched a highly anticipated counteroffensive in June after stockpiling Western weapons. But it has struggled to make headway in the face of stiff Russian resistance.
Kyiv has repeatedly asked Berlin for long-range Taurus cruise missiles to boost its efforts, but Germany has so far resisted amid concerns the weapons could reach Russian territory and widen the conflict.
Scholz reiterated in the interview that Germany was now the second-biggest supplier of military assistance to Ukraine after the United States.
But on the issue of sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, the chancellor remained vague.
“As in the past, we will always review every single decision very carefully, what is possible, what makes sense, what can be our contribution,” Scholz said.