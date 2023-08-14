You are here

Saudi Reef aims to achieve annual honey production exceeding 7,500 tons 

Saudi Reef aims to achieve annual honey production exceeding 7,500 tons 
The move aims to diversify the landscape of local agricultural production within Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock)
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Reef aims to achieve annual honey production exceeding 7,500 tons 

Saudi Reef aims to achieve annual honey production exceeding 7,500 tons 
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In pursuit of food security and agricultural self-sufficiency, Saudi Arabia has unveiled an ambitious initiative to produce over 7,500 tons of honey annually as part of the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program.   

This strategic endeavor is poised to not only enhance the output of honey but also to diversify the landscape of local agricultural production within Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Ghassan Bakri, the secretary-general of the Reef program, highlighted that this initiative signifies a shift towards modern beekeeping and honey production technologies, while enhancing productivity and quality. 

He also underscored the beekeepers’ dedication to generating added value from honey, in addition to streamlining the honey collection process in a hygienic manner that avoids exposure to sunlight, according to SPA.

Reef, also known as the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program, plays a crucial role in advancing crop cultivation across Saudi Arabia. It particularly addresses potential shortages resulting from unforeseen emergencies.  

Bakri elaborated that the program aids small-scale farmers in obtaining food, elevating their living standards, and enriching nutritional diversity while ensuring the safety of food supplies. 

He added that Reef has contributed to notable increases in Saudi Arabia’s agricultural sector production rates in the current year compared to 2020. 

This development coincides with a significant upswing in the honey sector’s production, reaching 3,748 tons this year, showcasing a remarkable 49 percent growth. 

In a significant move, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. recently entered into an agreement to support 600 beekeepers in upgrading their harvesting skills, aligning with the Kingdom’s objective to boost honey production.

Through a memorandum of understanding with the Beekeepers Cooperative Association in Rijal Almaa province, the oil giant committed to providing comprehensive training and essential resources to honey farmers, particularly those with limited incomes, aiming to enhance their production capabilities. 

The association’s goal involves producing around 10,000 honeybee queens and 4,000 breeding colonies of local bees, independent of external sources, as outlined in an earlier statement. 

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture reports that Saudi Arabia produces nearly 5,000 tons of honey annually, with an additional 24,000 tons imported. The local market offers over 20 honey varieties from numerous apiaries spanning the nation. 

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise to acquire 64 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise to acquire 64 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise to acquire 64 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise to acquire 64 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Aviation services firm Dubai Aerospace Enterprise announced on Monday that an affiliate had signed an agreement to acquire a portfolio of 64 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from a wholly owned subsidiary of China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd.   

According to a press release, DAE said that the portfolio includes 737-8, 737-9 and 737-10 variants, and the delivery of the airplanes is scheduled between 2023 and 2026.   

The Dubai-headquartered company did not disclose the transaction terms.   

However, it said the 737 MAX airplane family delivers better efficiency, environmental performance and passenger comfort to the single-aisle market.   

DAE expects the transaction to be completed in the third quarter of 2023, with no impact on any of its capital adequacy, liquidity, and funding ratios. The company will directly place the rest of the acquired portfolio of assets in the coming quarters, it added.  

According to the press release, Boeing 737 MAX, having CFM International LEAP-1B-engine, reduces fuel use and emissions by 20 percent compared to the airplanes it will replaces. While the 737-10 is the largest model in its family and can seat up to 230 passengers in a single-class configuration, flying up to 3,300 miles.  

“The fuel-efficient jet can cover 99 percent of single-aisle routes,” it added.  

DAE’s CEO Firoz Tarapore said that they are delighted to be able to conclude this transaction with CALC to acquire a unique portfolio of 100 percent new technology, fuel-efficient, single-aisle aircraft.  

DAE, which serves over 170 airline customers in over 65 countries from its seven office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Amman, Singapore, Miami, New York, and Seattle, added that this transaction will further strengthen its relationship with Boeing and CFM International.  

The firm added that it’s committed to acquiring some 500 Boeing aircraft. “We look forward to growing this relationship even further in the coming years.”  

The transaction will help DAE increase the percentage of fuel-efficient aircraft in its owned fleet from 50 percent to nearly 66 percent, adding that this transaction would add to its growth trajectory.  

“On a pro forma basis, this transaction will increase our owned, managed, committed, and mandated-to-manage aircraft fleet to approximately 550 aircraft, valued at approximately US$20 billion. Approximately 20 percent of the acquired portfolio is on lease to our existing clients,” DAE said in the statement. 

Oil Updates — crude down 1% on strong dollar, China economy worries

Oil Updates — crude down 1% on strong dollar, China economy worries
Updated 14 August 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude down 1% on strong dollar, China economy worries

Oil Updates — crude down 1% on strong dollar, China economy worries
Updated 14 August 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: Oil prices declined more than 1 percent on Monday as concerns about China’s faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar weighed against seven weeks of gains on tightening supply from output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

Brent crude futures fell $1.07, or 1.2 percent, to $85.74 a barrel at 9:31 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.12 a barrel, down 1.3 percent.

Prices retreated as the US dollar index extended gains after a slightly bigger increase in US producer prices in July lifted Treasury yields despite expectations the Federal Reserve is at the end of hiking interest rates.

A stronger dollar pressures oil demand by making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

“Crude has been in overbought territory for some time now, defying expectations of a correction. It has been singularly focused on US economic optimism, to the exclusion of the increasingly stronger headwinds blowing in the eurozone and China,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

“A rebalancing is overdue but it may need a reality check in the markets stateside,” Hari said.

Oil may be range-bound this week as China’s sluggish economic recovery and a stronger US dollar could depress prices, but OPEC+ has indicated it would do whatever it takes to tighten supply and stabilize markets, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

Supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to erode oil inventories over the rest of this year, potentially driving prices even higher, the International Energy Agency said in its monthly report on Friday.

Reflecting tightening supply, the price spread between first- and second-month Brent held steady on Monday after settling at 67 cents on Friday, the widest since March.

Meanwhile, a Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the Black Sea on Sunday, ratcheting up tensions in a key area for commodities exports from Ukraine and Russia.

In the US, the number of operating oil rigs held steady at 525 last week, after falling for eight weeks in a row, according to Baker Hughes weekly report.

Saudi real estate firm ROSHN aiming for 20% market share, official says

Saudi real estate firm ROSHN aiming for 20% market share, official says
Updated 14 August 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi real estate firm ROSHN aiming for 20% market share, official says

Saudi real estate firm ROSHN aiming for 20% market share, official says
Updated 14 August 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Public Investment Fund-owned community developer ROSHN Group aims to gain 20 percent of the real estate market share in the coming years amid a boom in the Kingdom’s property industry, the company’s top official said.    

According to a statement by the Chief Development Officer Oussama Kabbani, the rise will be in the mid-market segment, hence the company’s focus on the middle class.  

“Real estate bookings are huge this year and we expect our market share in the mid-market to reach 20 percent over the coming years,” Kabbani said in an interview with CNBC Arabia.

“The biggest demand is in Riyadh right now,” he added. 

In July, ROSHN and the Expenditure and Project Efficiency Authority, also known as Expro, signed a memorandum of understanding to build residential communities. 

The partnership aims to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of ROSHN, in addition to boosting its activities and enable long-term development and planning. 

The PIF-backed company also signed eight giga contracts in March during the Private Sector Forum in Riyadh, worth SR8 billion ($2.1 billion) to develop modern infrastructure and facilties across the several projects it is developing in the Kingdom. 

“The pace of work at ROSHN’s project encourages us to partner with the private sector to achieve our goals, these types of partnerships are core to what we do at ROSHN, as we are mandated to uplift the industry and raise the bar in the real estate sector by providing new modes of living that contribute to raising the quality of life in Saudi Arabia and Vision 2030 goal,” Kabbani said. 

According to a report by Knight Frank, Saudi Arabia’s housing sector recorded an 8 percent increase in apartment-linked mortgages in the 12 months to the end of May. 

The firm claimed that although having a villa continues to be the top aspiration of Saudi’s, apartments are quickly becoming a more practical alternative from an affordability viewpoint, although the cost of these homes are rising in cities like Riyadh.    

The Ministry of Housing is expanding choices to accommodate the rising demand for affordable homes and meet the government's aim of 70 percent homeownership by 2030 despite the market’s continued lack of supply. 

Islamic financial services industry to discuss capacity-building initiatives at annual meet

Islamic financial services industry to discuss capacity-building initiatives at annual meet
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

Islamic financial services industry to discuss capacity-building initiatives at annual meet

Islamic financial services industry to discuss capacity-building initiatives at annual meet
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Representatives from the Islamic financial services industry are expected to deliberate on competency development and risk management practices at the 42nd council meeting of its apex body held in Riyadh on Monday and Tuesday.  

The event, organized by the Islamic Financial Services Board, will debate recent events in the industry aimed at improving its stability, according to a statement released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.  

SAMA Gov. Ayman Al-Sayari, who is also the chairman of IFSB, will steer the annual council and general assembly meetings.  

Governors, council members and experts in Islamic finance will also gather at the event.  

This year’s annual meetings will host a capacity-building workshop for banks besides commemorating the 20th anniversary of the founding of the IFSB.  

According to a report from S&P Global Ratings in May, the Islamic finance industry is forecast to grow in 2023-2024 thanks to Saudi Arabia’s strong banking system. 

The US-based agency expected around 10 percent growth across the industry in 2023-2024 after seeing a similar expansion in 2022, with the Kingdom and Kuwait largely fueling last year’s rise.  

S&P Global Ratings also believe that despite a predicted economic slowdown and a decline in sukuk issuance this year, new supplies of the product will exceed those set to mature.  

The report echoed findings from US-based Fitch Ratings released in April, which claimed the global sukuk issuance for the second quarter of 2023 is building up even as it faces short-term uncertainties amid continued macro-volatilities. 

In its report, S&P Global Ratings said: “We expect a material slowdown in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) economies’ real GDP (gross domestic product) growth in 2023-2024, compared with 2022, largely based on lower oil production. However, we think that Saudi Arabia’s banking system performance will continue to underpin a large portion of the expanding Islamic finance industry.  

“In other GCC countries, growth of about 5 percent appears plausible in the absence of new major government investment cycles.” 

The report argued that Islamic finance is still more of a collection of local industries than a truly globalized sector, and that it is looking at ways to “enhance its competitiveness” in order to secure a broader appeal. 

Updated 14 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC restructures $9.5bn sukuk into new tranches with longer maturities 

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC restructures $9.5bn sukuk into new tranches with longer maturities 
Updated 14 August 2023
ARAB NEWS  Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center restructured SR35.7 billion ($9.5 billion) worth of debt instruments into four new tranches of sukuk issuance with longer-term maturities, said a press release issued on Monday.   

It has arranged the early purchase of outstanding debt instruments maturing in 2024, 2025, and 2026 with a total buyback of SR35.7 billion, described as the largest early transaction by the center.   

Following the transaction, the NDMC issued four tranches of new sukuk offerings with a total value of SR35.9 billion.   

The first tranche has a size of SR7.5 billion maturing in 2031, the second is SR14.5 billion with its maturity set in 2032, the third is SR10.8 billion maturing in 2033, and the final tranche is SR3.2 billion with its maturity set in 2038.   

Through this initiative, the NDMC aims to strengthen the domestic money market and keep up with its developments, as per the press release.

The new offering comes under the Local Saudi Sukuk Issuance Program which aims to issue Shariah-complaint bonds to investors in the country.

The program is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify its sources of financing, manage its fiscal needs, and develop the domestic debt market.

The NDMC stated that other initiatives will follow as the center aims to enhance the public finance market in the medium and long terms.

Appointed as joint lead managers, HSBC Saudi Arabia, Al-Rajhi Capital, SNB Capital, and Al-Jazira Capital will execute the new transaction.

In July 2023, the center issued its riyal-denominated sukuk offering with a value of SR2.63 billion divided into two tranches with long-term maturities.

The first tranche was at SR2.41 billion, which will mature in 2033, while the second is SR225 million with its maturity set in 2037.

Moreover, the center rolled out SR4.33 billion in riyal-denominated sukuk in May, also divided into two tranches.

The first tranche was SR1.3 billion maturing in 2033, while the second was SR3.03 billion maturing in 2037.

Saudi Arabia expects its financing needs to be around SR45 billion this year, the NDMC said in January 2023.

