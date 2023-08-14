Saudi Reef aims to achieve annual honey production exceeding 7,500 tons 

RIYADH: In pursuit of food security and agricultural self-sufficiency, Saudi Arabia has unveiled an ambitious initiative to produce over 7,500 tons of honey annually as part of the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program.

This strategic endeavor is poised to not only enhance the output of honey but also to diversify the landscape of local agricultural production within Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Ghassan Bakri, the secretary-general of the Reef program, highlighted that this initiative signifies a shift towards modern beekeeping and honey production technologies, while enhancing productivity and quality.

He also underscored the beekeepers’ dedication to generating added value from honey, in addition to streamlining the honey collection process in a hygienic manner that avoids exposure to sunlight, according to SPA.

Reef, also known as the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program, plays a crucial role in advancing crop cultivation across Saudi Arabia. It particularly addresses potential shortages resulting from unforeseen emergencies.

Bakri elaborated that the program aids small-scale farmers in obtaining food, elevating their living standards, and enriching nutritional diversity while ensuring the safety of food supplies.

He added that Reef has contributed to notable increases in Saudi Arabia’s agricultural sector production rates in the current year compared to 2020.

This development coincides with a significant upswing in the honey sector’s production, reaching 3,748 tons this year, showcasing a remarkable 49 percent growth.

In a significant move, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. recently entered into an agreement to support 600 beekeepers in upgrading their harvesting skills, aligning with the Kingdom’s objective to boost honey production.

Through a memorandum of understanding with the Beekeepers Cooperative Association in Rijal Almaa province, the oil giant committed to providing comprehensive training and essential resources to honey farmers, particularly those with limited incomes, aiming to enhance their production capabilities.

The association’s goal involves producing around 10,000 honeybee queens and 4,000 breeding colonies of local bees, independent of external sources, as outlined in an earlier statement.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture reports that Saudi Arabia produces nearly 5,000 tons of honey annually, with an additional 24,000 tons imported. The local market offers over 20 honey varieties from numerous apiaries spanning the nation.