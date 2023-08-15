You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s president and Jordan’s king hold talks ahead of summit with Palestinian leader

Egypt’s president and Jordan’s king hold talks ahead of summit with Palestinian leader

Egypt’s president and Jordan’s king hold talks ahead of summit with Palestinian leader
1 / 3
Jordan's King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas at a trilateral summit in El Alamein on Egypt's northern coast on August 14, 2023. (Jordanian Royal Palace handout via AFP)
Egypt’s president and Jordan’s king hold talks ahead of summit with Palestinian leader
2 / 3
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomes Jordan King Abdullah II at El Alamein International Airport on August 14, 2023. (Jordanian Royal Palace handout via AFP)
Egypt’s president and Jordan’s king hold talks ahead of summit with Palestinian leader
3 / 3
Jordan's King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas at a trilateral summit in El Alamein on Egypt's northern coast on August 14, 2023. (Jordanian Royal Palace handout via AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8zdct

Updated 15 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed 

Egypt’s president and Jordan’s king hold talks ahead of summit with Palestinian leader

Egypt’s president and Jordan’s king hold talks ahead of summit with Palestinian leader
  • Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and King Abdullah II discuss bilateral relations before attending a tripartite summit with President Mahmoud Abbas on developments in the Palestinian cause
  • In the final communique from the summit, El-Sisi and Abbas stress the importance of the historical Hashemite custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem
Updated 15 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed 

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday received a visit from Jordan’s King Abdullah II. Their meeting came ahead of a tripartite summit the same day between Egypt, Jordan and Palestine, in the northwestern city of New Alamein on the North Coast, to discuss the latest developments in the Palestinian cause.

Ahmed Fahmy, a spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency, said the president and the king discussed a number of issues and expressed their satisfaction with the distinguished relationship between their countries.

They also shared their aspirations for enhancing relations in ways that benefit the interests of their nations and their peoples, at a bilateral level and within the framework of a tripartite cooperation mechanism with Iraq, especially at the economic and commercial levels, and discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The two leaders also reviewed developments related to the Palestinian issue and agreed to strengthen the efforts by their nations to provide full support to “the brothers in Palestine, and work to revive the peace process” to help achieve a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with international legitimacy.

King Abdullah thanked Egypt and El-Sisi for hosting the tripartite summit, and then the two leaders joined Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for the meeting.

During a tripartite meeting, the leaders discussed “the development of the Palestinian cause” and expressed their support for a “two-state solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with east Jerusalem as the future Palestinian capital, Fahmy said in a later statement.

In the final communique from the summit, El-Sisi and Abbas stressed the importance of the historical Hashemite custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and its role in preserving their Arab identity.

Last week, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly co-chaired the 31st session of the Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee with his Jordanian counterpart, Bishr Al-Khasawneh, at the latter’s office in Amman.

During the meeting they witnessed the signing of 12 agreements for enhanced bilateral cooperation in a number of sectors. They included a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field economic and development policies, and others related to financial controls, an executive program in environmental protection, and the field of social affairs.

 

Topics: Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Jordan King Abdullah II Mahmoud Abbas

Related

Jordan’s King Abdullah receives Palestinian president 
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah receives Palestinian president 
Update Saudi Arabia names non-resident ambassador for Palestinian Territories
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia names non-resident ambassador for Palestinian Territories

Israel forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid

Israel forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid
Updated 4 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Israel forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid

Israel forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid
  • The raid lasted for less than an hour
  • West Bank violence has worsened over the past 15 months
Updated 4 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

WEST BANK: Israeli forces killed two Palestinians after a raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho early on Tuesday, medical sources told Reuters.
“Two young men were rushed to the hospital with bullets in their chests,” the Jericho Hospital’s director told Reuters.
Residents also told Reuters that there were armed clashes but it was not clear whether the two men were involved in these clashes or not.
The raid lasted for less than an hour, the residents added.
Violence in the West Bank, among territories where the Palestinians seek to establish a state, has worsened over the past 15 months with stepped up Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and assaults by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages.
Israel captured the West Bank, which Palestinians hope will form the core of a future independent state, in the 1967 Middle East war. It has since built large settlements there while US-sponsored statehood talks have stalled.

Topics: Palestine Israel-Palestine Palestine-Israel Conflict Palestine-Israel Israel-Palestine Conflict West Bank

Related

Egypt’s president and Jordan’s king hold talks ahead of summit with Palestinian leader
Middle-East
Egypt’s president and Jordan’s king hold talks ahead of summit with Palestinian leader
Hezbollah chief lashes back at Israel ‘stone age’ war threats
Middle-East
Hezbollah chief lashes back at Israel ‘stone age’ war threats

Baghdad zoo animals suffer as mercury hits 50 degrees

Baghdad zoo animals suffer as mercury hits 50 degrees
Updated 14 August 2023
AFP

Baghdad zoo animals suffer as mercury hits 50 degrees

Baghdad zoo animals suffer as mercury hits 50 degrees
  • Iraq is unable to provide sufficient electricity to meet domestic needs and is consequently plagued by power cuts that can last up to 10 hours a day
Updated 14 August 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: A pair of Siberian tigers pant incessantly beside a pond at their zoo enclosure in the scorching summer heat of the Iraqi capital.
Temperatures on Monday breached 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in Baghdad for the second day in a row — making life outdoors unbearable for both humans and animals.
The orange, striped felines from far-eastern Russia are more suited to living “where temperatures drop to as low as minus 20 degrees” than in one of the hottest cities in the world, said Wassim Sarih, the veterinarian at Baghdad’s only zoo.
Underfunded and run down by years of unrest and mismanagement, the zoo’s dilapidated facilities make matters worse for its roughly 900 animals, including lions, exotic birds, bears and monkeys.
Most of the enclosures are open air and “suit animals that live in hot climates,” said Sarih. “We don’t have ones for animals accustomed to the cold.”
In an attempt to lower the temperature, air coolers have been installed in front of the lion cages, and pools are provided for the bears and tigers.
Iraq is unable to provide sufficient electricity to meet domestic needs and is consequently plagued by power cuts that can last up to 10 hours a day.
Baghdad Zoo hasn’t seen major renovations since the 1970s, said its director Haider Al-Zamili, who is forced to make do with the meagre funds the authorities allocate.
Under such conditions, Sarih said “the lifespan of our animals is shorter compared to other zoos.”
The zoo’s Siberian tigers live for 17 or 18 years while their counterparts in other zoos have a life expectancy of 20 to 25 years, with the heat making the difference, he said.
The veterinarian said the zoo has lost bears, lions and birds in recent years, some of them because of the soaring temperatures caused by climate change.

The United Nations says Iraq is one of the five countries in the world most touched by the effects of climate change.
Currently the country is facing its fourth consecutive year of drought.
Not a single visitor was seen at the zoo as it’s far too hot to venture outside. Only the cries of monkeys and singing of birds can be heard.
Karrar Jassem, a zoo employee, is one of the few people seen wandering around the garden under the punishing sun as he feeds the animals.
Like the many outdoor workers in Iraq exposed to the heat, the 32-year-old said he must provide for his family.
He earns only 250,000 Iraqi dinars a month (about $165 or 150 euros).
Employees’ wages are “very low and don’t correspond to the hazards they face, such as potential injuries or joint pains,” said Sarih.
The veterinarian said he had contacted the authorities, including the municipality of Baghdad, which is responsible for the zoo, but had yet to come across “any receptive ears.”
Sarih predicted the zoo will soon have to close its doors in the absence of an ambitious renovation plan.
“Then the whole community will be a loser,” he said.
 

 

Topics: Iraq zoo

Related

‘No more water’: Iraq drought claims lakeside resort
Middle-East
‘No more water’: Iraq drought claims lakeside resort
Iraq to unblock Telegram app as platform responded to security requirements -statement
Media
Iraq to unblock Telegram app as platform responded to security requirements -statement

Hezbollah chief lashes back at Israel ‘stone age’ war threats

Hezbollah chief lashes back at Israel ‘stone age’ war threats
Updated 14 August 2023
AFP

Hezbollah chief lashes back at Israel ‘stone age’ war threats

Hezbollah chief lashes back at Israel ‘stone age’ war threats
  • In a televised speech on Monday to mark the anniversary of the latest war in 2006 between Israel and the Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said: “You too will be returned back to the stone age... if you go to war with Lebanon”
Updated 14 August 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: The leader of Lebanon’s powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said Monday his group could send Israel “back to the stone age,” in tit-for-tat threats following similar Israeli remarks as border tensions brew.
During a tour of the Lebanese-Israeli border last week, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had threatened to send Lebanon “back to the stone age” should Hezbollah escalate tensions at the border.
In a televised speech on Monday to mark the anniversary of the latest war in 2006 between Israel and the Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said: “You too will be returned back to the stone age... if you go to war with Lebanon.”
The comments come amid increased tensions along the border area between Israel and Lebanon, which remain technically at war.
South Lebanon, near the Israeli border, is a Hezbollah stronghold and the site of sporadic incidents and skirmishes.
Hezbollah is the only Lebanese faction that kept its weapons after the end of the 1975-1990 civil war. It is considered a “terrorist” organization by many Western governments.
Nasrallah said it would take “a few high-precision missiles” for his group to destroy targets including “civilian and military airports, air bases, power stations... and the Dimona (nuclear) power station.”
If a future conflict “draws in the resistance axis... there will be no such thing called Israel anymore,” he said, referring to Hezbollah’s regional allies including some Palestinian factions and other Iran-backed groups.
Nasrallah also urged calm days after a Hezbollah ammunition truck overturned in a town near Beirut, triggering deadly clashes between Christian residents and members of the Shiite Muslim group.
One resident of Kahale and one Hezbollah member were killed by gunfire.
Nasrallah blamed unnamed politicians for stoking intercommunal tensions and “driving the country toward civil war.”
“Today my call is a call for reason,” he said addressing Lebanon’s Christian community.
“The interest of Lebanon, the Lebanese people and the resistance is for calm to prevail in Lebanon.”
The Lebanese army said it had seized the munitions from the truck after the incident in Kahale, a town in the mountains east of the Lebanese capital, on the road linking it to the Bekaa Valley bordering Syria.
 

 

Topics: Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Related

Israel threatens to ‘return Lebanon to stone age’ in any war with Hezbollah
Middle-East
Israel threatens to ‘return Lebanon to stone age’ in any war with Hezbollah
Update (L2R) King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmud Abbas.
Middle-East
Three leaders blast Israel over chaos and violence in West Bank

Sudan army chief accuses paramilitary forces of committing war crimes

Sudan army chief accuses paramilitary forces of committing war crimes
Updated 14 August 2023
AP

Sudan army chief accuses paramilitary forces of committing war crimes

Sudan army chief accuses paramilitary forces of committing war crimes
  • Amnesty International has blamed both warring parties for committing deliberate killings of civilians as violence intensifies
Updated 14 August 2023
AP

WAD MADANI, Sudan: In a rare televised speech on Monday, the head of Sudan’s military accused the rival paramilitary force of committing war crimes as all-out civil war threatens to engulf the northeast African country.

Sudan was plunged into chaos in April when months of simmering tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open fighting in Khartoum and elsewhere.

In a speech broadcast on Sudan TV, Gen. Al-Burhan accused the RSF and Dagalo of committing violations under the falsehood of promising to restore democracy.

“How can you bring about democracy by committing war crimes?” he said, in a speech celebrating Sudan’s annual armed forces day.

The rights organization Amnesty International has accused both warring parties of committing extensive war crimes, including deliberate killings of civilians and mass sexual assault. 

In its 56-page report, the group said almost all rape cases were blamed on the RSF and its allied Arab militias.

In Darfur, the scene of genocidal war in the early 2000s, the conflict has morphed into ethnic violence, with the RSF and allied Arab militias targeting African communities in the western region, UN officials say.

Last week the violence intensified in South Darfur province, killing dozens. 

The Darfur Bar Association, a Sudanese legal group focusing on human rights in the western Darfur region, said at least five civilians died in crossfire during intense clashes between the military and the RSF in Nyala, South Darfur’s capital, on Friday.

Some 50 km west of Nyala, Arab tribesmen riding RSF vehicles raided the Kubum area of South Darfur last week, burning down the local market and sacking a police station, the legal group said in a separate statement. At least 24 people were killed during the attack, it said.

Last Month, Karim Khan, a prosecutor from the International Criminal Court, told the UN that he would be investigating alleged new war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Darfur.

The near four-month conflict has also reduced the capital, Khartoum, to an urban battlefield. 

Across the city, RSF forces have commandeered homes and turned them into operational bases, residents and doctors groups say. 

The army, in turn, has struck residential areas from the air and with artillery fire.  Over 2.15 million people have since fled Khartoum state, according to UN data.

Meanwhile, Meta confirmed that it had suspended the RSF’s account and the account belonging to Dagalo. 

Meta told the AP in an email that the group had violated its Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy but did not provide any further details.

On its website, Meta says the policy aims to clamp down on “organizations or individuals that proclaim a violent mission or are engaged in violence.”

The RSF did not respond to AP’s request for comment. 

The paramilitary and Dagalo still have active accounts on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Special Why Sudan’s conflict defies diplomacy and de-escalation
Middle-East
Why Sudan’s conflict defies diplomacy and de-escalation
Civilians recruited by the Sudanese army take part in military training in the Kassinger area of Sudan’s Northern State.
Middle-East
UAE rejects claim that it is supplying warring parties in Sudan with arms

Clashes hit Libyan capital, residents say

Clashes broke out in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Monday, residents said. (File/AFP)
Clashes broke out in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Monday, residents said. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 August 2023
Reuters

Clashes hit Libyan capital, residents say

Clashes broke out in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Monday, residents said. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 August 2023
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Clashes broke out in the Libyan capital Tripoli late on Monday, residents said, after the reported seizure of a powerful armed faction commander by a rival force.
“We have heard gunfire for almost two hours now and we do not know what will happen. We fear for our safety,” said one of the residents in Furnaj district.
Mahmoud Hamza, head of the 444 brigade that controls much of Tripoli, was detained at Mitiga airport by the Special Deterrence Force, local media and a source in the 444 brigade said.
Any sustained fighting between the two factions, the most powerful in the capital after a period of military consolidation, could pose significant risks.
Monday’s clashes are already the worst to hit Tripoli for months, though there has been sporadic violence between armed factions in some other parts of northwest Libya in recent weeks.
Libya has had little peace or security since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising and it split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions. Major warfare has been paused since a 2020 cease-fire, but there is no sign of a lasting political solution.
A video shared online, that a witness to the clashes said was authentic, showed tracer fire streaming past an apartment building as the sound of gunshots rattled out.
A Reuters journalist in the Ain Zara district, near where the clashes were taking place, said armed men had closed a major road in the area. 

 

Topics: Libya Tripoli

Related

Tunisia, Libya announce deal on migrants stranded on border
Middle-East
Tunisia, Libya announce deal on migrants stranded on border
Nearly 400 Pakistani migrants freed in raid on Libyan trafficking warehouse — rights group 
Pakistan
Nearly 400 Pakistani migrants freed in raid on Libyan trafficking warehouse — rights group 

Latest updates

Israel forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid
Israel forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid
Trump indicted for racketeering over 2020 election interference
Trump indicted for racketeering over 2020 election interference
South Africa’s unemployment is a ‘ticking time bomb.’ Anger rises with millions jobless
South Africa’s unemployment is a ‘ticking time bomb.’ Anger rises with millions jobless
Afghanistan’s Taliban government marks two years since return to power
Afghanistan’s Taliban government marks two years since return to power
US, Japan, South Korea to announce deeper defense cooperation at Camp David summit
US, Japan, South Korea to announce deeper defense cooperation at Camp David summit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.