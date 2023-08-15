You are here

Tripoli clashes widen overnight in worst fighting this year

Tripoli clashes widen overnight in worst fighting this year
Smoke billows amid clashes between armed groups affiliated with Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Tripoli clashes widen overnight in worst fighting this year

Tripoli clashes widen overnight in worst fighting this year
  • Dark smoke hung over parts of the city early on Tuesday and the sound of heavy weapons rattled through the streets
  • The clashes between the 444 Brigade and the Special Deterrence Force shatter months of relative calm in Tripoli
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

TRIPOLI: The Libyan capital’s most powerful armed factions battled in several districts overnight and into Tuesday morning in the city’s worst violence this year, raising fears of a wider escalation.
Dark smoke hung over parts of the city early on Tuesday and the sound of heavy weapons rattled through the streets, a Reuters journalist in Tripoli said. Residents and local media reported fighting in different parts of the capital.
The clashes between the 444 Brigade and the Special Deterrence Force, which both backed the interim Government of National Unity (GNU) during brief battles last year, shatter months of relative calm in Tripoli.
Libya has had little peace or security since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising and it split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions.
An assault by eastern forces on Tripoli, in the west, collapsed in 2020 leading to a cease-fire that has halted most major warfare. Turkiye, which backed the Tripoli government, maintained a military presence in Libya.
However, there has been little progress toward a lasting political solution to the conflict and on the ground armed factions that have gained official status and financing continue to wield power.
Last year factions backing a rival government declared by the eastern-based parliament launched a doomed attempt to oust Dbeibah, leading to a day of heavy clashes in Tripoli. Sporadic fighting has also this year rocked the city of Zawiya, west of the capital.
On Monday the Special Deterrence Force, which controls the capital’s Mitiga airport, seized 444 Brigade commander Mahmoud Hamza as he attempted to travel, a source in the brigade said.
Flights to and from Mitiga have been diverted to Misrata, a city about 180 km (110 miles) east of Tripoli, airlines and airport sources said. Clashes erupted near Mitiga late on Monday and early Tuesday, a Reuters journalist said.
A resident of the Tarik Shok area of southern Tripoli said he could hear fighting when he went to bed at 1:30 am and more strongly when he woke up at 7:30 am.
“We can hear heavy gunfire since early morning. My family lives in the Khalat Furjan area about 7km (4 miles) away and they also hear clashes,” he said.
Footage circulating on social media, which Reuters was unable immediately to authenticate, showed Tripoli residents blocking roads with burning tires.

Updated 57 min 4 sec ago
AFP

Blast hits munitions depot northeast of Damascus

Blast hits munitions depot northeast of Damascus
  • Cause of the explosion was not immediately clear
Updated 57 min 4 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: A blast hit a munitions depot northeast of the Syrian capital Tuesday causing casualties, a war monitor said, two days after a similar explosion hit warehouses belonging to pro-Iran groups.
The morning blast struck a depot containing “missiles and ammunition” in an area northeast of Damascus that is “dominated by Lebanon’s Hezbollah” group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The Britain-based monitor, which has a wide network of sources inside Syria, reported an unspecified number of casualties in the blast near the town of Al-Ruhaiba.
The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.
Syrian state media did not immediately report the blast, which came just two days after the Observatory reported explosions at missile warehouses held by pro-Iran groups in a mountainous area west of the capital.
“We don’t know if it was from an air strike or ground operation,” Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman had told AFP on Sunday.
During more than a decade of war in Syria, neighboring Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters, as well as Syrian army positions.
Israel rarely comments on strikes it carries out on targets in Syria, but it has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch foe Iran to expand its presence.
With Iranian as well as Russian support, the government of President Bashar Assad has clawed back much of the territory it lost to rebels early in the conflict, which broke out in 2011 and has pulled in foreign powers and global jihadists.
The war has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country’s infrastructure and industry.

Daesh group still has thousands in Syria and Iraq and poses Afghan threat, UN experts say

Daesh group still has thousands in Syria and Iraq and poses Afghan threat, UN experts say
Updated 59 min 31 sec ago
AP

Daesh group still has thousands in Syria and Iraq and poses Afghan threat, UN experts say

Daesh group still has thousands in Syria and Iraq and poses Afghan threat, UN experts say
  • The experts said the Daesh has adapted its strategy, embedding itself with local populations
Updated 59 min 31 sec ago
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Daesh still commands between 5,000 and 7,000 members across its former stronghold in Syria and Iraq and its fighters pose the most serious terrorist threat in Afghanistan today, UN experts said in a report circulated Monday.
The experts monitoring sanctions against the militant group, also known by its Arab acronym Daesh, said that during the first half of 2023 the threat posed by IS remained “mostly high in conflict zones and low in non-conflict areas.”
But the panel said in a report to the UN Security Council that “the overall situation is dynamic,” and despite significant losses in the group’s leadership and reduced activity in Syria and Iraq, the risk of its resurgence remains.
“The group has adapted its strategy, embedding itself with local populations, and has exercised caution in choosing battles that are likely to result in limited losses, while rebuilding and recruiting from camps in the northeast of the Syrian Arab Republic and from vulnerable communities, including in neighboring countries,” the experts said.
Daesh declared a self-styled caliphate in a large swath of territory in Syria and Iraq that it seized in 2014. It was declared defeated in Iraq in 2017 following a three-year battle that left tens of thousands of people dead and cities in ruins, but its sleeper cells remain in both countries.
Despite sustained counter-terrorism operations, Daesh continues to command between 5,000 and 7,000 members across Iraq and Syria, “most of whom are fighters,” though it has reduced its attacks deliberately “to facilitate recruiting and reorganization,” the experts said.
In northeast Syria, approximately 11,000 suspected Daesh fighters are being held in facilities of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which have played a prominent role in the fight against IS, the panel said. The fighters include more than 3,500 Iraqis and approximately 2,000 from almost 70 nationalities, it said.
Northeast Syria is also the site of two closed camps – Al-Hol and Roj – where the experts said some 55,000 people with alleged links or family ties to IS are living in “dire” conditions and “significant humanitarian hardship.”
Approximately two-thirds of the population are children including over 11,800 Iraqis, nearly 16,000 Syrians and over 6,700 youngsters from more than 60 other countries, the experts said.
The panel quoted one unnamed country as saying Daesh has maintained its “Cubs of the Caliphate” program, recruiting children in the overcrowded Al-Hol camp. In addition, more than 850 boys, some as young as 10, were in detention and rehabilitation centers in the northeast, the experts said.
In Afghanistan, the panel said UN members assess the Daesh group poses the most serious terrorist threat to the country and the wider region. IS has reportedly increased its operational capabilities and now has an estimated 4,000 to 6,000 fighters and family members in Afghanistan, it said.
In Africa, on a positive note, the experts said the deployment of regional forces in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province disrupted the IS affiliate, and regional countries estimate it now has 180-220 male fighters with battlefield experience, down from 280 previously.
In the east, the experts said several countries expressed concern that terrorist groups like Daesh could exploit political violence and instability in conflict-wracked Sudan.
And some countries assess that the Daesh affiliate in Africa’s Sahel “has become increasingly autonomous and had played a significant role in the escalation of violence in the region, alongside other terrorist groups,” they said, pointing to increased IS attacks on several fronts in Mali and to a lesser extent in Burkina Faso and Niger.

Israel forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid

Israel forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid
Updated 15 August 2023
AFP

Israel forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid

Israel forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid
  • It was the first deadly raid since May 1 on Jericho
  • West Bank violence has worsened over the past 15 months
Updated 15 August 2023
AFP

WEST BANK: Israeli troops killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, in the first deadly raid in the Jericho area for months.
The health ministry said 16-year-old Qusay Omar Suleiman Al-Walaji and Mohammed Ribhi Njoom, 25, were shot in the chest by Israeli forces “during an attack on Jericho at dawn today.”
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment on the raid.
It was the first deadly raid since May 1 on Jericho, an ancient city in the Jordan Valley which lies near the Dead Sea.
There has been a surge in violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in recent months, marked by raids by the Israeli military as well as deadly attacks by Palestinians and Israelis.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.
Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the territory is home to around three million Palestinians and around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.
The Jericho raid brings to 216 the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so far this year.
Some 28 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have also been killed, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on both sides.
They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

Egypt’s president and Jordan’s king hold talks ahead of summit with Palestinian leader

Egypt’s president and Jordan’s king hold talks ahead of summit with Palestinian leader
Updated 15 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed 

Egypt's president and Jordan's king hold talks ahead of summit with Palestinian leader

Egypt’s president and Jordan’s king hold talks ahead of summit with Palestinian leader
  • Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and King Abdullah II discuss bilateral relations before attending a tripartite summit with President Mahmoud Abbas on developments in the Palestinian cause
  • In the final communique from the summit, El-Sisi and Abbas stress the importance of the historical Hashemite custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem
Updated 15 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed 

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday received a visit from Jordan’s King Abdullah II. Their meeting came ahead of a tripartite summit the same day between Egypt, Jordan and Palestine, in the northwestern city of New Alamein on the North Coast, to discuss the latest developments in the Palestinian cause.

Ahmed Fahmy, a spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency, said the president and the king discussed a number of issues and expressed their satisfaction with the distinguished relationship between their countries.

They also shared their aspirations for enhancing relations in ways that benefit the interests of their nations and their peoples, at a bilateral level and within the framework of a tripartite cooperation mechanism with Iraq, especially at the economic and commercial levels, and discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The two leaders also reviewed developments related to the Palestinian issue and agreed to strengthen the efforts by their nations to provide full support to “the brothers in Palestine, and work to revive the peace process” to help achieve a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with international legitimacy.

King Abdullah thanked Egypt and El-Sisi for hosting the tripartite summit, and then the two leaders joined Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for the meeting.

During a tripartite meeting, the leaders discussed “the development of the Palestinian cause” and expressed their support for a “two-state solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with east Jerusalem as the future Palestinian capital, Fahmy said in a later statement.

In the final communique from the summit, El-Sisi and Abbas stressed the importance of the historical Hashemite custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and its role in preserving their Arab identity.

Last week, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly co-chaired the 31st session of the Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee with his Jordanian counterpart, Bishr Al-Khasawneh, at the latter’s office in Amman.

During the meeting they witnessed the signing of 12 agreements for enhanced bilateral cooperation in a number of sectors. They included a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field economic and development policies, and others related to financial controls, an executive program in environmental protection, and the field of social affairs.

 

Baghdad zoo animals suffer as mercury hits 50 degrees

Baghdad zoo animals suffer as mercury hits 50 degrees
Updated 14 August 2023
AFP

Baghdad zoo animals suffer as mercury hits 50 degrees

Baghdad zoo animals suffer as mercury hits 50 degrees
  • Iraq is unable to provide sufficient electricity to meet domestic needs and is consequently plagued by power cuts that can last up to 10 hours a day
Updated 14 August 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: A pair of Siberian tigers pant incessantly beside a pond at their zoo enclosure in the scorching summer heat of the Iraqi capital.
Temperatures on Monday breached 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in Baghdad for the second day in a row — making life outdoors unbearable for both humans and animals.
The orange, striped felines from far-eastern Russia are more suited to living “where temperatures drop to as low as minus 20 degrees” than in one of the hottest cities in the world, said Wassim Sarih, the veterinarian at Baghdad’s only zoo.
Underfunded and run down by years of unrest and mismanagement, the zoo’s dilapidated facilities make matters worse for its roughly 900 animals, including lions, exotic birds, bears and monkeys.
Most of the enclosures are open air and “suit animals that live in hot climates,” said Sarih. “We don’t have ones for animals accustomed to the cold.”
In an attempt to lower the temperature, air coolers have been installed in front of the lion cages, and pools are provided for the bears and tigers.
Iraq is unable to provide sufficient electricity to meet domestic needs and is consequently plagued by power cuts that can last up to 10 hours a day.
Baghdad Zoo hasn’t seen major renovations since the 1970s, said its director Haider Al-Zamili, who is forced to make do with the meagre funds the authorities allocate.
Under such conditions, Sarih said “the lifespan of our animals is shorter compared to other zoos.”
The zoo’s Siberian tigers live for 17 or 18 years while their counterparts in other zoos have a life expectancy of 20 to 25 years, with the heat making the difference, he said.
The veterinarian said the zoo has lost bears, lions and birds in recent years, some of them because of the soaring temperatures caused by climate change.

The United Nations says Iraq is one of the five countries in the world most touched by the effects of climate change.
Currently the country is facing its fourth consecutive year of drought.
Not a single visitor was seen at the zoo as it’s far too hot to venture outside. Only the cries of monkeys and singing of birds can be heard.
Karrar Jassem, a zoo employee, is one of the few people seen wandering around the garden under the punishing sun as he feeds the animals.
Like the many outdoor workers in Iraq exposed to the heat, the 32-year-old said he must provide for his family.
He earns only 250,000 Iraqi dinars a month (about $165 or 150 euros).
Employees’ wages are “very low and don’t correspond to the hazards they face, such as potential injuries or joint pains,” said Sarih.
The veterinarian said he had contacted the authorities, including the municipality of Baghdad, which is responsible for the zoo, but had yet to come across “any receptive ears.”
Sarih predicted the zoo will soon have to close its doors in the absence of an ambitious renovation plan.
“Then the whole community will be a loser,” he said.
 

 

