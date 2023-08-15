You are here

Closing bell: TASI dips for 2nd day in a row, closes at 11,413 

Closing bell: TASI dips for 2nd day in a row, closes at 11,413 
Some 49 stocks advanced, while 168 declined. (Shutterstock)  
Updated 33 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Closing bell: TASI dips for 2nd day in a row, closes at 11,413 

Closing bell: TASI dips for 2nd day in a row, closes at 11,413 
Updated 33 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dropped for the second consecutive session as it shed 80.94 points, or 0.70 percent, to close at 11,412.88 on Tuesday. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.11 billion ($1.36 billion) as 49 of the stocks advanced, while 168 declined.   

While the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 93.60 points to 23,394.77, MSCI Tadawul Index also fell 0.68 percent to close at 1,477.75. 

The best-performing stock on Tuesday was Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co., as its share price advanced 6.06 percent to SR199.40. 

Other top gainers were Riyadh Cables Group Co. and Nahdi Medical Co., whose share prices soared by 5.02 percent and 3.70 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Musharaka REIT Fund, whose share price dipped by 7.76 percent to SR6.89. 

On the announcements front, Nomu-listed Arabian Food and Dairy Factories Co., also known as FADECO, reported a net profit of SR2.08 million in the first half of this year, compared to a loss of SR199 million for the same period in the previous year. 

In a statement to Tadawul, FADECO revealed that lower raw material costs and higher product prices drove the company’s positive performance in the first half of 2023. 

Gas Arabian Services Co. was another company that announced its financial results.

The firm, listed on Nomu, reported a net profit of SR35.48 million in the first half of 2023, up 98.79 percent compared to SR17.84 million in the same period of the previous year. 

Gas Arabian Services Co. attributed the rise in net profit to a surge in total sales and increased profit share from joint ventures and associates during the current period. 

Meanwhile, Tadawul suspended the trading of a number of companies, including Saudi Arabia Refineries Co., Red Sea International Co., Tabuk Agricultural Development Co., Alkhaleej Training and Education Co., and Saudi Fisheries Co., as they did not comply with the announcement of financial results for the first half of this year. 

The trading of these companies will begin on Aug. 16. However, the companies must disclose their financials before the end of Sept. 12 or face suspension from Sept. 13 until they announce their earnings.

Oil Updates — crude dips as China data sours sentiment

Oil Updates — crude dips as China data sours sentiment
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude dips as China data sours sentiment

Oil Updates — crude dips as China data sours sentiment
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

 

LONDON: Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as sluggish Chinese economic figures were countered by Beijing unexpectedly cutting key policy rates for the second time in three months, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures dipped 53 cents to $85.68 per barrel by 1:08 p.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 66 cents to $81.85 a barrel.

Supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, part of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies known as OPEC+, had helped galvanize a rally in prices over the past seven weeks.

China’s industrial output and retail sales data on Tuesday showed the economy slowed further last month, intensifying pressure on already faltering growth and prompting authorities to cut key policy rates to shore up activity.

“When the oil market appears to be comfortable in rally of late, it is often the case that China is the number one fire douser, throwing a wet blanket over those dreaming for heady ($)90-handle crude and beyond,” said John Evans of oil broker PVM.

In an effort to shore up support, the People’s Bank of China lowered the rate on 401 billion yuan ($55.3 billion) in one-year medium-term lending facility loans to some financial institutions by 15 basis points to 2.5 percent

“The market was expecting the PBOC to wait until September before easing again, and today’s cuts suggest that the authorities’ concern about the state of the macroeconomy is mounting,” said Robert Carnell, Asia Pacific head of research for ING Bank.

On a brighter note, refinery throughput in July at the world’s biggest oil importer rose 17.4 percent from a year earlier, as refiners kept output elevated to meet demand for domestic summer travel and to cash in on high regional profit margins by exporting fuel.

Still, sentiment on China is souring, added PVM’s Evans.

“Markets are ... becoming bored of the tepid stimulus shown so far from officials who think if they keep talking big and delivering small repeatedly, investors will believe them,” he said.

Energy Capital Group announces first close of $150m fund  

Energy Capital Group announces first close of $150m fund  
Updated 28 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Energy Capital Group announces first close of $150m fund  

Energy Capital Group announces first close of $150m fund  
Updated 28 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia-based investment firm Energy Capital Group has announced the first close of its $150 million fund that aims to create leading companies in the energy space. Jada Fund of Funds anchored the corpus. 

According to a company press release, the fundraising results from the company’s strategy to create industrial services and technology-oriented entities across the energy sector in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s IKTVA program.   

The statement said that the company aims to strengthen its existing supply market controls on the industrial value, energy and asset base to promote industrial growth in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council. 

The fund was formed following a merger between ECG and Cayan Holdings. Riyadh-based Watar Partners served as a strategic adviser to the fund.

 

PIF records $39bn in US equities holdings in Q2   

PIF records $39bn in US equities holdings in Q2   
Updated 13 min 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

PIF records $39bn in US equities holdings in Q2   

PIF records $39bn in US equities holdings in Q2   
Updated 13 min 19 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia continues to raise its stakes in global companies with the Public Investment Fund recording $38.93 billion in US equity holdings in the second quarter of 2023, up from $35.52 billion in the first quarter.  

The holdings were driven by PIF’s expanded investment in prominent US firms, including Lucid Group, Air Products, and Alibaba, as confirmed by a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.   

The most notable contributor to this quarterly surge is a $1.8 billion investment facilitated through PIF’s Ayar Third Investment Co.  

In June, this initiative led to the acquisition of 265.7 million shares in the electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Group.  

The fund also increased its shares by 455,500 in US-based chemicals and gases company Air Products bringing its total investment value to $823 million.  

The PIF also bought 421,420 shares in Alibaba Group US making its total investment worth $121.4 million by the end of the second quarter of the year.  

According to data from Argaam, the wealth fund also sold 193,600 shares in Avery Dennison Corp., a manufacturer and distributor of pressure-sensitive adhesive materials, in the second quarter of this year.  

Furthermore, the PIF sold all its 3 million shares in digital healthcare company Babylon in the same period.  

The ongoing investment activity by the wealth fund is a continuation of its effort to lead an impactful investment strategy in line with Vision 2030.  

On its establishment, the fund dedicated six pools of investment, four targeting the Saudi market, and two focusing international affairs.  

The PIF created the International Strategic Investments pool which comprises a combination of long-term investments to establish deliberate partnerships through direct and indirect financing.  

Moreover, the fund established the International Diversified Pool which aims to provide a mixed asset base and source of wealth accumulation by focusing on commercial investment returns over the long-term, through fixed-income backing, public and private equities, real estate, infrastructure, and alternative financing.  

To date, the sovereign fund has established 85 companies in 13 strategic sectors, created over 500,000 jobs, and accumulated around $700 billion in assets under management.  

Saudi minister explores green industrial complex plans during China visit 

Saudi minister explores green industrial complex plans during China visit 
Updated 51 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi minister explores green industrial complex plans during China visit 

Saudi minister explores green industrial complex plans during China visit 
Updated 51 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: During an official visit to China, Saudi Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail engaged in discussions with top executives from Chinese conglomerate CITIC Group regarding the creation of a cutting-edge industrial complex.   

The talks, which included subsidiary firm CITIC Construction, also took in cooperation opportunities in the realm of green and sustainable housing technology.   

The industrial complex is envisioned to encompass finishing materials and a streamlined operating model for industrial zones.  

The design seeks to bolster production capacity and facilitate the annual delivery of 5,000 housing units, according to the Saudi Press Agency.  

The discussions took place in Beijing, marking a significant step in the Saudi-Chinese partnership. The minister’s official visit to China underscores the intention to explore and promote cooperation across various sectors, including financing, housing, urban development and real estate.   

During the visit, Al-Hogail is also set to patronize the Saudi-Chinese Business Forum to take place on Aug. 16. The event aims at attracting top Chinese companies to invest in Saudi Arabia while cementing the two countries’ partnerships.   

The forum will review the investment opportunities and advantages Saudi Arabia offers in infrastructure and housing. It will be attended by Saudi officials and investors, along with representatives of Chinese companies.  

As scheduled, the Saudi minister will also meet with several senior officials of Chinese banks such as Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank, Bank of China and Export-Import Bank of China.  

Al-Hogail will discuss ways to increase collaboration with Chinese firms for infrastructure development and housing projects. 

Moreover, he will also visit the Beijing development exhibition to learn about Chinese experiences in urban development.    

It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia and China sealed 35 investment agreements worth around $30 billion during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Kingdom last December. Among these was an action plan to activate the housing memorandum of cooperation provisions, signed by Al-Hogail and Wang Wentao, China’s commerce minister.  

Last month, Al-Hogail visited Turkiye, where he attended the launch of the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum in Istanbul. He also met with several Turkish officials, businesspeople, and investors.  

The visit to Turkiye also sought to enhance cooperation opportunities with Turkish companies in urban and real estate development, construction, contracting and smart cities.    

UAE In-Focus — AD Ports Group reports 66% growth in revenue in Q2 

UAE In-Focus — AD Ports Group reports 66% growth in revenue in Q2 
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

UAE In-Focus — AD Ports Group reports 66% growth in revenue in Q2 

UAE In-Focus — AD Ports Group reports 66% growth in revenue in Q2 
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: AD Ports Group recorded a 66 percent year-on-year revenue growth in the second quarter of 2023 to hit 2.1 billion dirhams ($571 million), driven by business diversification as well as local, regional and international expansion.  

AD Ports Group saw an increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by 29 percent to reach 686 million dirhams led by growth in the company’s digital, maritime, and port clusters, the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, reported.  

“I am delighted with our strong financial performance for the second quarter of 2023. With a remarkable 66 percent year-on-year revenue growth to 2.1 billion dirhams, we are successfully executing our diversification strategy and leveraging synergies from our recent acquisitions,” Group CEO Mohamed Al-Shamisi said.  

The company’s net profit reached 310 million dirhams in the second quarter of the year, a growth of 3 percent compared to the same period last year.  

Going forward, AD Ports Group aims to balance its revenue mix across four of its five clusters after its recent acquisition of Noatum, a global integrated logistics services provider.  

UAE to supply Egypt with $500m worth of wheat

Egypt, one of the largest wheat importers in the world, is set to receive a fresh supply of grain from the UAE-based agribusiness Al-Dahra and the Abu Dhabi Exports Office after it signed a $500 million deal.  

The agreement will span across five years with $100 million worth of supply per year to provide Egypt with imported wheat at competitive prices.  

“The low-cost financing package from ADEX helps us procure high quality wheat at the lowest cost financing available, with comfortable payment terms,” Egypt’s Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said in a statement.  

National banks increase credit facilities to business, industrial sectors  

The UAE’s national banks increased their credit facilities for the business and industrial sectors by 28.4 billion dirhams in the first five months of this year.  

According to data from the Central Bank of the UAE, over a span of five months, the credit balance from national banks to the two sectors saw a 4 percent increase. The balance escalated from approximately 717.1 billion dirhams in December 2022 to 745.5 billion dirhams by May 2023.  

In May, national banks increased their credit balance for the said sectors by 8.2 billion dirhams, reflecting a 1.1 percent month-on-month rise and a 3.3 percent year-on-year growth.  

