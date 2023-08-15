Riyadh to host Cityscape Global exhibition in September

RIYADH: Riyadh is to host the Cityscape Global exhibition — which boasts the theme “The Future of Living” — from Sept. 10-13.
The event will gather homebuyers, property experts, designers, and real estate developers from around the world at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.
Visitors from more than 170 countries are expected to attend, including 2,000 investors.
More than 350 exhibitors will showcase their offerings, while over 250 speakers will share insights and experiences through conferences and sessions.
Cityscape Global will focus on high-profile and giga-projects in the Kingdom to open up promising investment opportunities and highlight advanced residential and commercial properties and communities. Many other projects from 24 countries will present investment opportunities.
Visitors to the event will be able to attend free seminars at the NEOM Future of Living Summit, the Real Estate Institutional Investor Forum, the Property Portfolio Forum, the PropTech stage, and the Design and Architecture area.
In addition, the Cityscape Innovation Challenge will allow startups to pitch their ideas toward creating a more innovative future.
Highly-anticipated film starring Margot Robbie has evoked mixed reactions from movie goers
Several nations in region considering outright ban of the movie
Updated 48 min 53 sec ago
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: People have been rushing to cinemas here to watch “Barbie,” the movie that has garnered $1 billion at the US box office but also caused a storm of criticism, particularly from people and governments in the Middle East.
Last Thursday, on the opening day in Riyadh, movie goers descended on cinemas wearing various shades of pink and their funkiest accessories, demonstrating how the popularity of the film has affected local audiences.
Kuwait has banned “Barbie,” while there is heated debate underway in Lebanon on whether to do so. Concerns have been raised across the region about the movie’s supposed disruption of cultural norms.
Rumors had been circulating that Saudi Arabia would also prohibit the film when its screening was pushed to Aug. 31 — a month after its US release. But the film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively, was unexpectedly released on Aug. 10, with only a few days’ notice given for advanced ticket purchases.
Some also rushed to criticism.
The movie is essentially about the tribulations of a woman in the “real world,” but individuals across the Arab region have been bashing the film, claiming it is packed with extreme feminist ideologies that degrade men. Many also claimed it violated traditional family values.
On Aug. 10, one person shared a post on X that stated: “Honestly, whoever is booking, I assure you you’ll regret it and won’t finish the film. You’ll just be wasting your weekend.”
The film’s marketing campaign, reportedly costing a whopping $150 million, has left no commercial area free of the signature Barbie color — from clothing and makeup collaborations, to pink-coated desserts and tourist initiatives, which includes Airbnb listing Barbie’s Malibu Dream House for bookings.
For weeks “Barbie” has gone viral on social media platforms. Saudi movie goers have also weighed in with their views.
Mohammed F. told Arab News that the film’s strong point is that it tackles issues such as patriarchal attitudes and consumerism, in playful and fun ways, using Barbie dolls.
I enjoyed it for what it was and it was definitely funny but the movie did not bring anything new to the table when tackling feminism.
Nora Al-sadoon, Moviegoer
“It’s very educational especially for women who don’t realize or have a clear understanding on why unfortunately a lot of men with privilege abuse their rights and basically how the current reality — patriarchy — affects women’s growth and dreams and aspirations to accomplish greatness,” he added.
In the film, there are Barbies with careers traditionally taken up by men, like doctors, astronauts and construction workers, but central to the plot is a stereotypical Barbie still trying to find her place in the world.
Mohammed continued: “I think that also speaks to women who are currently objectified and put in a box, to then realize how important it is to find themselves.
“I believe men should definitely learn from this movie especially men who are toxic and objectify women because they are unfortunately the ones who find this movie controversial because they feel attacked by the truth they know is real.”
Many applauded the technical aspects and script of the film, which include lavish wardrobes, elaborate set designs, catchy soundtrack, and witty zingers in the all-so-pink world of Barbie Land.
For some women, it was the movie they have been waiting for because it appeared to represent their transition from innocent young girls to women facing the reality of contemporary society.
“It brought back so many precious childhood memories,” Mashael Abdulrahman told Arab News.
“What touched me the most was that it was about experiencing life, specifically through different human emotions. In several scenes I was left speechless, the way Barbie was trying to make sense of what she’s going through, how she was on a journey to self-discovery, understanding what does she truly want. And Ken too,” Abdulrahman explained.
For some, the storyline fell flat. “It just wasn’t very good,” said one woman who preferred to remain anonymous. While it flipped the idea of patriarchy on its head, she believes it did not go much further than that.
“Mostly I felt like it was a beautiful movie that was poorly made. Some parts felt rushed or unnecessary … But generally I felt like (it was) a modern blockbuster in the sense that it was a movie about an IP (a company’s intellectual property), trying to revitalize its image, and a director trying to break into making large blockbuster films. There were plenty of parts that were fun and funny but I don’t think it’s a breakthrough film,” the woman added.
Nora Al-Sadoon, who also watched the film, told Arab News: “Personally, I walked into it expecting a slightly more serious movie. I did like how it talked about Barbie presenting the dream for girls and them being anything they want to be, but the script and the story felt a little weak. I enjoyed it for what it was and it was definitely funny but the movie did not bring anything new to the table when tackling feminism.”
Some said that they expected more from Greta Gerwig, the actress, director, and screenwriter behind the critically-acclaimed films “Little Women” and “Ladybird.”
Abdullah Faisal said that he “resonated with some moments of the movie, yet given who worked on this movie, it wasn’t as strong or impactful as I expected it to be. For major topics like patriarchy and gender discrimination, the movie didn’t give them justice.”
Aside from gender, Faisal said the film seems to have highlighted generational differences in his family on certain issues. While his 37-year-old sister felt connected to the themes as a Saudi woman facing various societal challenges, his mother expressed a dislike for the film. “She said it had great messages but nothing new or emotionally provocative,” he explained.
Summer in Jeddah is a season of vibrant entertainment
KAEC is undergoing a significant evolution in its tourism potential, emphasizing sustainable long-term expansion aligned with the Vision 2030 framework
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: As the scorching sun bears down on the city, Jeddah comes alive with a burst of energy and excitement, embracing the summer season with open arms.
A summer events calendar that promises a feast for the senses has been unveiled by the Jeddah Art Promenade, a popular location for both families and culture enthusiasts. Jeddah’s summer celebrations last until the end of October and include thrilling surfing experiences, interesting marine workshops, bustling shopping markets, and fun activities for kids.
Visitors can enter free every day from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. The location has a sizable food court and outdoor seating, making it the perfect place to enjoy a variety of regional and international culinary treats.
Along the seafront, the Jeddah Art Promenade offers a picturesque boulevard where carnivals, live performances, street performers, and creative exhibits come to life. The appeal of Jeddah’s entertainment is boosted by the presence of a variety of eateries, cafes, and shops.
Beyond the art promenade, King Abdullah Economic City has become a magnet for numerous tourists due to its wide array of entertainment hubs and facilities, solidifying its position as the foremost tourist destination in the Kingdom, particularly during the summer season. This growth has been propelled by substantial enhancements, transforming it into one of the most pivotal economic hubs.
Apart from its maritime allure, KAEC boasts the most pristine and captivating beaches along the Red Sea. Its strategic location along the Red Sea coastline offers breathtaking sea vistas, underscoring its significance in both tourism and the economy.
Its numerous green spaces, gardens, modern recreation areas, and charming chalets, which collectively make up some of the most alluring sites to enjoy leisure time by a natural lake nestled among a cluster of mangroves, serve to further emphasize this significance.
The city offers a special chance to discover a variety of superb dining options that cater to the interests of tourists looking to discover new culinary experiences. It offers adequate locations for business events and is a top choice for culinary connoisseurs.
Additionally, KAEC offers a selection of options for participating in water sports and games along the Red Sea coast. These choices include a shooting-games-focused area with a number of swimming pools.
The Bay La Sun Club has facilities for football, tennis, a spectrum of water-based games, bowling, billiards, and golf, along with accessible shooting simulators.
KAEC’s Juman Park serves as a gathering place for a variety of recreational activities. In addition to walkways for strolling and cycling, this park offers amenities like miniature golf, tennis courts, and table tennis, as well as the chance for families to have picnics while taking in Yam Beach’s stunning coral reefs.
All of these services are lavishly infused with high levels of luxury, guaranteeing a wide range of recreational pursuits. Together, these activities capture the essence of the area, providing tourists with a unique and unmatched experience that satisfies their desire for variety in their travel plans.
KAEC is undergoing a significant evolution in its tourism potential, emphasizing sustainable long-term expansion aligned with the Vision 2030 framework. This strategic approach aims to establish tourism as a vital contributor to the national economy.
Tonight will also mark an unforgettable atmosphere reminiscent of the 1990s, brought back to life during a legendary event featuring iconic Arab singers in Jeddah. Among the esteemed artists gracing the stage are Moustafa Qamar, Ehab Tawfik, Hisham Abbas, Simone Kamel, Hamid Al-Shaeri, Khaled Ajaj, Hossam Hosni, and Mohamad Mohi.
This musical extravaganza, titled “The Nineties’ Cassette,” will take place at the Benchmark Theatre. The event aims to transport the audience in Jeddah back to the cherished memories of the glorious past by presenting a collection of the most enchanting Egyptian songs from the 1990s, all compiled into a single memory of the beautiful golden age.
Elevate Program empowers women in data, Artificial Intelligence
The Elevate Program gives women the skills needed to pursue jobs in emerging markets, catering to both technical specialists and those wishing to enter the fields of data, artificial intelligence and machine learning
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: A total of 1,000 women from 29 countries are receiving training in data and AI skills through the Elevate Program, launched by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority in collaboration with Google Cloud.
Elevate aims to train over 25,000 women worldwide in advanced technical fields within five years, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
In the initial phase of the program, launched in May, trainees will undergo four levels of remote training. This will include integrated learning, recorded lessons, self-training modules, group-based and synchronous learning, open seminars, virtual courses, and practical projects.
Seven male and nine female Saudi trainers are supervising the training, providing 340 intensive training hours in two tracks: one for technical specialists and one for nonspecialists.
The program will offer free training sessions in areas including cloud engineering, data engineering, machine learning engineering, and cloud operations.
In the first phase, 300 female technical specialists and 700 female nonspecialists from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Mauritania, the US, Nigeria, Tanzania, Syria, Turkiye, Algeria, Kenya, India, Jordan, Brazil, Gambia, Vietnam, Uganda, Swaziland, Lebanon, Lesotho, Iraq, the UK, Sudan, Tunisia, Moldova, Uzbekistan and Liberia are taking part.
The Elevate Program gives women the skills needed to pursue jobs in emerging markets, catering to both technical specialists and those wishing to enter the fields of data, artificial intelligence and machine learning.
The program is also aimed at closing the gender gap in science in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
“Tharaa,” an Arabic term meaning prosperity, will also focus on the historic significance of dances and performances, as well as folktales, songs, riddles, poems, sculptures and chants
The event celebrates traditional arts, displays authentic costumes and serves popular cuisine
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture is preparing to stage its second Traditional Performing Arts Festival, titled “Tharaa,” in Baha from Sept. 28-30.
The festival aims to revive traditional performing arts across communities, showcase authentic costumes and instruments used in various dances, and offer a taste of popular regional cuisines.
Performing arts that have been preserved across generations in different regions of the Kingdom will be featured, including the Alhujainy song performance on camels, and the Al-Shihri dance, or Bedouin Samra, which became popular in the south.
HIGHLIGHT
‘Tharaa,’ an Arabic term meaning prosperity, will focus on the historic significance of dances and performances, as well as folktales, songs, riddles, poems, sculptures and chants.
“Tharaa,” an Arabic term meaning prosperity, will also focus on the historic significance of dances and performances, as well as folktales, songs, riddles, poems, sculptures and chants.
Visitors will be able to familiarize themselves with local traditions, such as Al-Dufuf, a performance using tambourines accompanied by oud scents and ritual presentation of Saudi coffee.
A “Stories of Art” section will highlight the history of the performing arts, traditional costumes and tools used in performance.
In the “Depths of the Arts” activity, visitors will be faced with five doors, each representing a specific region. On entering, they will explore the area’s culture, clothing, artifacts and food in contemporary art form.
A “Field of Creativity” section will include interactive screens and photography stations, as well as live performances from the five regions of the Kingdom showcasing more than 20 styles of performing arts.
The 10-minute shows will run throughout the festival, with four consecutive shows each day featuring the five regional dances and performances.
Visitors will enjoy contemporary and traditional dishes from different regions served in the courtyard and restaurant area with tree and rock-inspired furniture.
The ministry’s first Performing Arts Festival was held last year in Riyadh as part of efforts to help Saudi creators showcase their talents.
The festival aims to boost the cultural heritage of traditional performing arts, and preserve heritage skills for future generations.