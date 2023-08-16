You are here

  • Home
  • Yemeni criminal investigator gunned down in Taiz

Yemeni criminal investigator gunned down in Taiz

Special Yemeni criminal investigator gunned down in Taiz
A Yemeni woman shops at a market in Yemen’s third city of Taiz, Dec. 15, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pn7ek

Updated 11 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni criminal investigator gunned down in Taiz

Yemeni criminal investigator gunned down in Taiz
  • Adnan Al-Muhya, an intelligence and criminal investigation officer, was walking through the Al-Jehmlah area of Taiz when assailants on a motorcycle opened fire
  • Al-Muhya is said to be a member of a security committee comprised of security, intelligence, and judicial officials entrusted with investigating the murder of WFP worker Moayad Hameidi
Updated 11 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Armed men on a motorbike shot and killed a Yemeni security officer investigating the murder of a UN employee in the southern city of Taiz on Tuesday, dealing a blow to the efforts of local security services to restore order and peace to the chaotic city.

Adnan Al-Muhya, an intelligence and criminal investigation officer, was walking through the Al-Jehmlah area of Taiz when assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on him and fled, leaving him bleeding to death, Lt. Col. Usama Al-Sharabi, a spokesperson for Taiz police, told Arab News.

The Security Committee in Taiz, which is composed of the governor and security services, stated in the obituary that the assassination of Al-Muhya is a significant loss for security services in Taiz and a setback to their efforts to maintain peace and stability in the city, pledging to track down the perpetrators.

Al-Muhya is said to be a member of a security committee comprised of security, intelligence, and judicial officials entrusted with investigating the murder of Moayad Hameidi, a World Food Programme worker who was assassinated in Taiz Al-Turbah last month.

No one has claimed responsibility for the drive-by shootings that resulted in the deaths of the Yemeni officer and the UN employee.

Al-Sharabi refused to provide any updates on the ongoing investigation into the death of the UN worker or to speculate on who may have been responsible for the murder of Al-Muhya.

A local officer told Arab News that security services do not rule out the possibility that security personnel disclosed Al-Muhya’s location and movements to his assailants.

“No one is aware that he is a member of the committee investigating the death of the UN worker because he is an intelligence officer who has never worn a security uniform,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

The officer, who is familiar with the inquiry into the assassination of the WFP worker, stated that Yemeni investigators in Taiz are confident that Al-Qaeda assassinated the UN worker, and that his guard, who was said to be from a security firm based in Houthi-controlled Sanaa, has been detained and questioned, noting that the UN worker made a mistake by not informing all governor, security, and military services in Taiz about his visit in order to protect him.

“He coordinated with a security officer pal. All security, military, and intelligence services were not told of the WFP worker’s visit to Taiz, and we only found out about it after he died,” the officer said.

Following the killing of the UN worker, authorities in Taiz launched an anti-arms campaign and deployed security personnel in the city’s countryside, which has long been plagued by lawlessness. During the operation, 20 suspects in the drive-by shootings were detained and dozens of firearms were seized.

Meanwhile, the ambassadors of the US, UK, and France on Tuesday voiced their support for Yemen’s internationally recognized government after armed men besieged the presidential palace in the southern Yemeni city of Aden.

In a joint statement, the ambassadors urged Yemeni political factions to support the efforts of the Yemeni government to restore state institutions and implement economic reforms.

“It is essential that all political components support the government’s efforts on behalf of the Yemeni people and that government institutions are respected. We also encourage the Yemeni government to continue implementing economic and other reforms,” the ambassadors said.

On Sunday, armed men said to be loyal to a local military commander briefly besieged the presidential palace in Aden, where Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed was living, for his refusal to sign papers from their leader. The Aden Al-Ghad newspaper reported on Wednesday that new security forces were deployed around the presidential palace to safeguard the prime minister and other officials.

Topics: Yemen Taiz Adnan Al-Muhya Moayad Hameidi World Food Programme (WFP)

Related

Update Yemeni police arrest two suspects in the killing of senior WFP official
Middle-East
Yemeni police arrest two suspects in the killing of senior WFP official
Yemen army officials warn of possible major Houthi offensive targeting Taiz
Middle-East
Yemen army officials warn of possible major Houthi offensive targeting Taiz

US sanctions Lebanese environmental group accused of being an arm of Hezbollah

The US designated Green Without Borders and its leader for allegedly providing support to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
The US designated Green Without Borders and its leader for allegedly providing support to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
Updated 16 August 2023
AP

US sanctions Lebanese environmental group accused of being an arm of Hezbollah

The US designated Green Without Borders and its leader for allegedly providing support to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
  • Treasury says Green Without Border’s outposts are manned by Hezbollah operatives, serving as cover for the militant group’s warehouses and munitions tunnels
Updated 16 August 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The United States imposed sanctions Wednesday on a Lebanese environmental organization accused of being an arm of the militant group Hezbollah.
The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated Green Without Borders and its leader, Zouher Nahli, for allegedly providing support and cover to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon along the “Blue Line” between Lebanon and Israel “while operating under the guise of environmental activism.”
The Treasury says Green Without Border’s outposts are manned by Hezbollah operatives, serving as cover for the militant group’s warehouses and munitions tunnels. Workers at the outposts have allegedly prevent UN peacekeepers in Lebanon from accessing areas which the United Nations has authority to access.
Green Without Border is a nongovernmental organization established in 2013. It says it aims to protect Lebanon’s green areas and plant trees.
“We are not an arm for anyone,” Nahli told The Associated Press in January. “We as an environmental association work for all the people and we are not politicized.”
Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the State Department, said the US took action “as part of our efforts to prevent and disrupt financial and other support for terrorist attacks in Lebanon, Israel, and around the world.”
Brian E. Nelson, the Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said the US rejects Hezbollah’s “cynical efforts to cloak its destabilizing terrorist activities with false environmentalism.”

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah US sanctions

Related

Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Syria
Middle-East
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Syria
Lebanon freezes bank accounts of former central bank governor and associates
Middle-East
Lebanon freezes bank accounts of former central bank governor and associates

Egyptians smoke 100bn cigarettes annually, says Eastern Company’s CEO

The managing director and CEO of Egypt’s biggest cigarette manufacturer has estimated that 18% of the population are smokers.
The managing director and CEO of Egypt’s biggest cigarette manufacturer has estimated that 18% of the population are smokers.
Updated 16 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egyptians smoke 100bn cigarettes annually, says Eastern Company’s CEO

The managing director and CEO of Egypt’s biggest cigarette manufacturer has estimated that 18% of the population are smokers.
  • Aman said that demand for cigarettes increases each June as there is a widespread belief that there will be a tax increase in the new fiscal year
Updated 16 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The managing director and CEO of Egypt’s biggest cigarette manufacturer has estimated that 18 percent of the country’s population are smokers.

Hany Aman, of Eastern Company, said that Egypt’s population smokes 100 billion cigarettes each year, pointing out that his company produces 70 billion per year, with its share of the Egyptian market ranging from 70 to 75 percent. The company also sells other tobacco products.

Aman said that demand for cigarettes increases each June as there is a widespread belief that there will be a tax increase in the new fiscal year.

The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics has revealed that the population of Egypt is now 105,293,708 people. The organization estimated in May 2021 that 18 million of them smoked.

The Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly on Monday chaired a meeting in the presence of the Public Enterprise Minister Mahmoud Esmat to focus on the work of the Eastern Company.

The meeting looked at the activities of the company, the available production volume of its various products, and the work plans and development programs being implemented.

Aman said that the coming weeks will witness the distribution of large quantities of cigarettes to merchants.

The market in Egypt has seen many increases in the prices of both domestic and foreign cigarettes. This situation has been exacerbated by consumers being charged different prices for the same product, depending on the store and the region in which it is bought.

This has given rise to a black market, and the Ministry of Interior last week raided a warehouse in Gharbia Governorate, in northern Egypt, and found 385,000 packs of cigarettes being illegally stored there.

Topics: Cigarettes Egypt

Related

Another vape brand enters Kingdom as Saudis turn to e-cigarettes
Business & Economy
Another vape brand enters Kingdom as Saudis turn to e-cigarettes
Britain to encourage smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes
World
Britain to encourage smokers to swap cigarettes for vapes

Drilling rig’s arrival raises Lebanese hopes of oil, gas find

Drilling rig’s arrival raises Lebanese hopes of oil, gas find
Updated 7 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Drilling rig’s arrival raises Lebanese hopes of oil, gas find

Drilling rig’s arrival raises Lebanese hopes of oil, gas find
  • The company is leading a consortium on the project that includes Italian oil giant ENI and state-owned QatarEnergy
Updated 7 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Offshore oil and gas exploration in Lebanese waters is expected to begin within weeks following the arrival of a drilling rig at the project site on Wednesday.

The rig, the Transocean Barents, will begin work at the offshore site, known as Block 9, later this month, French energy group TotalEnergies announced.

The company is leading a consortium on the project that includes Italian oil giant ENI and state-owned QatarEnergy.

A helicopter also arrived at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport on Wednesday to transport crews to and from the drill site, about 120 km offshore from Beirut. 

The start of drilling follows a landmark agreement last year that set a maritime border between Lebanon and Israel for the first time.

Lebanon is hoping the discovery of oil and gas will help reverse an economic crisis that has sent its currency plummeting, caused rolling blackouts across towns and cities, and resulted in a shortage of essential goods and medicines.

The arrival of the drilling rig coincided with the government’s approval of an environmental impact report on Wednesday.

Nasser Yassin, the caretaker environment minister, said that he had asked the Ministry of Energy to ensure that “the operating companies adhere to the Ministry of Environment’s observations.”

In February, the survey vessel Janus II conducted a week-long survey of the project site, monitoring marine life in the area.

Walid Fayad, the caretaker energy minister, confirmed on Wednesday that “drilling licenses have been issued and the necessary infrastructure has been prepared.”

Fayad said: “We are on schedule to determine the outcome after two or three months, contingent on the drilling duration. Our outlook is positive, as TotalEnergies officials are optimistic about a potential field, specifically in Block 9.”

However, at least one independent expert has warned that without effective management and regulatory oversight, Lebanon risks squandering the benefits of any oil and gas discovery.

Diana Qaisi, an energy governance specialist and a member of the advisory board of the Lebanese Oil and Gas Initiative, told Arab News that “we need to make it clear that without effective management, our wealth will be wasted.”

Legislative arrangements regarding the exploration process depend on parliament convening to discuss a draft law for a sovereign wealth fund for the management and investment of petroleum resources.

Qaisi said: “From this point onward, until the existence of reservoirs is verified and the presence of commercial quantities is confirmed, Lebanon needs to regulate its internal affairs.”

She added: “The regulatory body for the petroleum sector remains incomplete, with vacant positions yet to be filled, and it was not included in the draft budget. If this body, tasked with overseeing company operations, remains in its current state, we will certainly face obstacles, because oil extraction companies are no angels.”

Qaisi added: “There must be seamless interaction between ministries and relevant institutions, including the ministries of energy, finance, public works, and foreign affairs, as well as the army and parliament.

“However, the current situation seems to indicate the opposite. Two MPs requested reports related to Block 9 from the Ministry of Energy, but the ministry responded that the issue was a matter of national security. This hampers smooth interactions. What message are we conveying to the companies? We need to make it clear that without effective management, our wealth will be wasted.”

Topics: Lebanon gas

Related

Update Israel PM visits France with Lebanon gas row topping agenda
Middle-East
Israel PM visits France with Lebanon gas row topping agenda
New proposals may help resolve Israel-Lebanon oil and gas dispute
Business & Economy
New proposals may help resolve Israel-Lebanon oil and gas dispute

Syria doubles pay for civil servants, military personnel

A shopkeeper waits for customers in Damascus, Syria. (File/AP)
A shopkeeper waits for customers in Damascus, Syria. (File/AP)
Updated 16 August 2023
AFP

Syria doubles pay for civil servants, military personnel

A shopkeeper waits for customers in Damascus, Syria. (File/AP)
  • The Syrian economy has been battered by the conflict that has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions since it began in 2011
Updated 16 August 2023
AFP

DAMASCUS: Syrian President Bashar Assad has decreed a 100-percent pay rise for civil servants and pensioners while fuel subsidies were lifted in a country ravaged by 12 years of war.
The Syrian economy has been battered by the conflict that has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions since it began in 2011.
In two decrees issued late Tuesday, Assad doubled the salaries and pensions of those currently and formerly employed in the civil service and military, as well as contract workers.
Prior to the decision, the monthly salary of civil servants had been between around $10 and $25, depending on the Syrian pound’s street value.
The presidential decrees also set the minimum monthly wage in the private sector at 185,940 Syrian pounds, or about $13 on the black market.
In a separate statement late Tuesday, the commerce ministry announced the total lifting of subsidies on petrol and a partial lifting of subsidies on fuel oil.
As a result the price of petrol has risen to 8,000 pounds from 3,000 previously, and fuel oil to 2,000 pounds from 700 previously, according to the ministry.
The Syrian pound was trading at around 14,300 to the US dollar on Wednesday, according to unofficial monitoring websites, compared with the official rate of 8,542.
The currency has lost most of its value since the start of the war, when it was worth 47 against the greenback.
Most of the population has been pushed into poverty, according to the United Nations.

Topics: Syria civil servants military personnel

Related

Syria to Libya to the EU: how people-smugglers operate
Middle-East
Syria to Libya to the EU: how people-smugglers operate
Daesh group still has thousands in Syria and Iraq and poses Afghan threat, UN experts say
Middle-East
Daesh group still has thousands in Syria and Iraq and poses Afghan threat, UN experts say

Houthis tax Yemen government-controlled port imports

Houthis tax Yemen government-controlled port imports
Updated 16 August 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis tax Yemen government-controlled port imports

Houthis tax Yemen government-controlled port imports
  • Latest Houthi move means Yemeni businesses importing goods through Aden or Al-Mukalla ports in southern Yemen will be required to pay levies twice
  • Yemeni government has reiterated its threats to close Sanaa airport, and restrict the movement of fuel and goods ships through Hodeidah ports
Updated 16 August 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis have slapped a 100 percent levy on items imported through government-controlled ports, the latest in a series of moves aimed at straining Yemen government finances.

The Houthi Ministry of Finance said that any products imported through Aden port and other government-controlled ports or land crossings will be subject to the same tax and customs fees as those imported through the port of Hodeidah when they pass through their checkpoints.

Traders will be required to pay the taxes in cash at Houthi checkpoints in Sanaa, Taiz and Al-Bayda in order to enter markets controlled by the militia.

In an effort to deplete Yemeni government finances, the Houthis launched drone strikes on oil facilities in the southern provinces of Shabwa and Hadramout, halting oil exports. The militia also banned gas imports from the government-controlled city of Marib and forced local traders to redirect their goods from Aden port to Hodeidah port.

The latest Houthi move means Yemeni businesses importing goods through Aden or Al-Mukalla ports in southern Yemen will be required to pay levies twice, once for the government and once for the Houthis.

Yemen’s Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, described the levy as a “new escalation” by the militia in order to strain the Yemeni government’s finances, forcing it to miss payments for public employees and abandon other responsibilities.

Al-Eryani warned that the Houthi economic war will worsen the humanitarian crisis in the country and bring about an economic catastrophe.

“We renew the warning against the continuation of the Houthi militia in its escalatory course, which exacerbates the deteriorating human suffering, and threatens the collapse of the economic conditions,” he said.

As with previous Houthi economic measures, the Yemeni government has reiterated its threats to close Sanaa airport, and restrict the movement of fuel and goods ships through Hodeidah ports, the two primary facilities that the government granted to the Houthis under the UN-brokered ceasefire.

“We affirm that the government will not stand idly by in the face of this dangerous escalation, and will be forced to reconsider the facilities related to the re-operation of the port of Hodeidah, and take the necessary measures that preserve the interests and capabilities of the Yemeni people.”

Yemeni economists and government officials argue that the Houthis imposed high taxes to make it difficult for traders to import products through Aden, taking advantage of the fact that more than 70 percent of the Yemeni population lives in Houthi-controlled areas.

“This is part of complicating matters for businesses who import through the government ports and attempting to force them to use shipping lines that go straight to the port of Hodeidah,” Mustafa Nasr, director of the Studies and Economic Media Center, told Arab News on Tuesday.

Houthi economic measures against government-controlled ports have resulted in a significant decline in customs and tax revenues for the government, as traders bowed to pressure and imported products through Hodeidah, experts said.

“The decrease in the volume of products passing through the port of Aden and other (government) ports has resulted in a decline of up to 70 percent in government revenues from taxes and customs fees,” Nasr said.

International organizations released reports indicating a significant decline in imports through government-controlled ports and an increase in the flow of products through Houthi-controlled ports.

Food imports through the Houthi-controlled Hodeidah and Salif ports reached 2,038 metric tons compared with 693 tons imported through the government’s Aden and Al-Mukalla ports in the first half of this year, according to a report released by the World Food Program on Aug. 10.

Topics: Yemen Aden Houthis

Related

Aden authorities seize hidden drone components intended for Houthis
Middle-East
Aden authorities seize hidden drone components intended for Houthis
A security officer checks a car for weapons. (Supplied)
Middle-East
Aden’s security forces in clampdown on unlicensed guns

Latest updates

Yemeni criminal investigator gunned down in Taiz
Yemeni criminal investigator gunned down in Taiz
PIF company to unlock camel industry potential
PIF company to unlock camel industry potential
AlUla World Archaeology Summit will be ‘a global platform promoting cultural heritage’
AlUla World Archaeology Summit will be ‘a global platform promoting cultural heritage’
India’s biggest airline adds new flights to Middle East as demand grows
India’s biggest airline adds new flights to Middle East as demand grows
YouTube introduces ‘Samples’ feed for music video clips
YouTube introduces ‘Samples’ feed for music video clips

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.