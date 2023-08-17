You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas signs 5-year LNG supply deal with Japex 

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas signs 5-year LNG supply deal with Japex 

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas signs 5-year LNG supply deal with Japex 
The agreement is valued between $450 million and $550 million (ADNOC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pendm

Updated 17 August 2023
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas signs 5-year LNG supply deal with Japex 

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas signs 5-year LNG supply deal with Japex 
Updated 17 August 2023
Arab News

TOKYO: Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Gas has signed a five-year deal to supply liquefied natural gas to Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. 

The agreement is valued between $450 million and $550 million, ADNOC Gas said, without providing LNG volumes or timing for when the shipments will start. 

It follows Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to the UAE and other Gulf states in July, which focused on securing energy supplies for Japan, which remains highly dependent on oil and gas imports. 

Commenting on the agreement, Ahmed Al-Ebri, CEO of ADNOC Gas, said: “Japan is one of the UAE’s largest and most important energy partners, and we are very pleased to strengthen this relationship through this LNG supply agreement with JAPEX. 

“The agreement reinforces ADNOC Gas’ position as a global LNG export partner of choice and highlights the Company’s growing global presence, particularly in the Asian LNG market.” 

Natural gas plays a crucial role as a transitional fuel with lower carbon emissions than other fossil fuels. It also serves as an important raw material in industrial value chains. 

ADNOC has previously said that Japan imports approximately 25 percent of its crude oil from the UAE, making it the company’s largest international importer of oil and gas products. 

In April, ADNOC signed two agreements with Japanese companies Kawasaki and Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security to boost low-carbon hydrogen value to reduce carbon emissions in Japan and the UAE. Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura witnessed the deal. 

On LNG supply agreements, the latest agreement comes less than a month after ADNOC Gas announced a 14-year deal with  Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. 

That contract, worth up to $9 billion, will provide 1.2 million tons of gas to India every year. 

ADNOC Gas has already achieved a significant milestone this year, as in February, it delivered the first shipment of LNG from the Middle East to Germany. 

It delivered about 137,000 cubic meters of the gas to the Elbehafen floating LNG terminal in Brunsbuttel, Germany. 

Topics: ADNOC gas ADNOC Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. 

Related

ADNOC Gas awards $3.6bn project to expand its processing infrastructure  
Business & Economy
ADNOC Gas awards $3.6bn project to expand its processing infrastructure  

Agricultural Development Fund and GASTAT forge data-sharing collaboration 

Agricultural Development Fund and GASTAT forge data-sharing collaboration 
Updated 9 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Agricultural Development Fund and GASTAT forge data-sharing collaboration 

Agricultural Development Fund and GASTAT forge data-sharing collaboration 
Updated 9 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In a significant step toward leveraging data for shared objectives, a memorandum of cooperation was formalized between the Agricultural Development Fund and the General Authority for Statistics in Riyadh on Thursday. 

This agreement centers on the exchange of data, information, and statistical indicators relevant to the economic activities overseen by ADF, according to the Saudi Press Agency

The data sharing adheres to the guidelines and privacy regulations stipulated by the National Data Management Office, which is responsible for establishing data policies and standards. 

Furthermore, the collaboration aims to facilitate mutual consultations, support, and knowledge exchange across various fields of common interest. This encompasses areas like periodic research and ongoing studies. 

Topics: Agricultural Development Fund (ADF) General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT)

Related

Saudi environment ministry inks deals with Agricultural Development Fund to boost rural farming 
Business & Economy
Saudi environment ministry inks deals with Agricultural Development Fund to boost rural farming 

Kuwait’s consumer price index increases 3.74%

Kuwait’s consumer price index increases 3.74%
Updated 8 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait’s consumer price index increases 3.74%

Kuwait’s consumer price index increases 3.74%
Updated 8 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait’s consumer price index increased by 3.74 percent in July 2023 compared to the same period last year, driven by high prices across multiple sectors. 

This rise was despite the monthly stabilization of prices. The general CPI remained stable at 130.1 in July, according to a report from the country’s Central Statistical Bureau. 

The annual increase was led by a 7.07 percent price hike in the clothing and footwear sector and a 5.79 percent gain in the food and beverage sector. 

Topics: Kuwait consumer price index (CPI) Inflation

Related

Kuwait’s CPI increases by 3.69% in May
Business & Economy
Kuwait’s CPI increases by 3.69% in May

China’s financial city authority opens office in Saudi capital

China’s financial city authority opens office in Saudi capital
Updated 11 min 32 sec ago
Nadin Hassan

China’s financial city authority opens office in Saudi capital

China’s financial city authority opens office in Saudi capital
Updated 11 min 32 sec ago
Nadin Hassan

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economic ties with China have strengthened further, with Shanghai Lujiazui Financial City Authority setting up its office in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District.

The announcement was made at an event organized on Thursday by eWTP Arabia Capital, a venture capital investment firm based in the capital city with a branch office in Beijing.

The firm is the investment arm of the Electronic World Trade Platform, founded by Alibaba Group’s Jack Ma in 2016.

During the event, eWTP Arabia Capital, SLFCA, and KAFD Development and Management Co. signed a memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation between the financial hubs of Shanghai and Riyadh.

Jerry Li, founder and managing partner of eWTPA, KAFD DMC CEO Gautam Sashittal, and SLFCA Director General Yefeng Yuan signed the MoU.

Speaking at the event, Sashittal said: “Saudi Arabia and China share many commonalities in their current journeys. They are two giant economies with vast regional and international influence, pursuing ambitious socioeconomic transformations, attracting unprecedented interest and wide-ranging investment.”

“This strategic agreement will pave the way for meaningful engagement in the days ahead and ensure smooth working relationships for individuals and businesses alike,” he added.

Additionally, eWTPA signed a strategic agreement with SLFCA to establish an investment platform, as the two parties aim to synergize in finance, commerce, innovation, and technology. It plans to encourage more substantial business, capital, and talent exchanges between China and Saudi Arabia.

“We are talking about the second largest economy in the world, China, collaborating with the largest economy in the region, in the Arab world. Saudi Arabia is growing fast, so if you look at the FDI coming into the country, it trebled between 2020 and 2021,” Sashittal told Arab News.

He added: “This collaboration with China, with the financial district, will ensure to wake commerce to exchange between the two countries, in various sectors, telecom, technology and financial sector collaboration, so this will bring a lot of benefits to us in KAFD.”

From a macroeconomic perspective, establishing the new financial district in Riyadh highlights the significance of the public and private sector’s support to the economy’s growth.

“For an economy to be successful, you need active participation in both the public and the private sectors. A lot of the initiatives here are supported by the public, but this is what brings the private sector in, especially the international businesses. This brings confidence to the country to the economy, which grows the country’s economy with very positive about that,” Sashittal told Arab News.

The SLFCA’s Riyadh office, supported by eWTPA, will act as Shanghai’s main entry point into the Kingdom.

It will serve as a platform, bringing together all market participants from both regions, and will promote international collaboration in business, technology, finance, and other sectors.

Furthermore, eWTPA’s Jerry Li told Arab News: “China is the biggest importer for Saudi Arabia, and we come here for more than five years, we learn and research about the local industry, and we found that there is not a lot of Chinese entrepreneurs and Chinese businessmen.

So we support our local partner to know more about their request and the gap between the two countries.”

“The partnership holds immense importance for Riyadh and Shanghai, offering the potential to generate significant value. Shanghai aims to utilize its expertise to support Saudi Arabia in achieving its Vision 2030,” Li said during the press conference.

The event concluded when the three signees exchanged gifts after signing the agreements.

On Wednesday, on the sidelines of the Saudi-Chinese Business Forum, Riyadh and Beijing signed several cooperation agreements worth over $1.33 billion, fostering cooperation in vital fields like housing, financing, and infrastructure.

Majid Al-Hogail, the Saudi minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing, said in a tweet that the developments at the event, which is taking place in Beijing, signify the strengthening of connections between the two nations and pave the path for more growth and shared progress.

Topics: KAFD China Shanghai Lujiazui Financial City Authority

Related

Saudi Arabia, China ink $1.33bn worth of cooperation deals 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, China ink $1.33bn worth of cooperation deals 

Visit Saudi partners with Spanish LaLiga as global sponsor  

Visit Saudi partners with Spanish LaLiga as global sponsor  
Updated 27 min 18 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Visit Saudi partners with Spanish LaLiga as global sponsor  

Visit Saudi partners with Spanish LaLiga as global sponsor  
Updated 27 min 18 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: The Saudi tourism ministry’s promotional brand, Visit Saudi, has partnered with Spanish football league LaLiga to showcase the Kingdom’s attractiveness as the world’s fastest-growing destination.  

The partnership aims to promote Saudi Arabia as the most exciting year-round destination, where football passion merges with fostering ties among diverse cultures and bringing communities together, according to the Saudi Press Agency.  

Additionally, the collaboration will boost Visit Saudi’s efforts to highlight the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and role as a major hub for unprecedented sporting and cultural interactions in today’s football landscape.

Topics: Visit Saudi LaLiga

Related

Saudi officials predict 28 million tourists will visit Saudi Arabia in 2023
Saudi Arabia
Saudi officials predict 28 million tourists will visit Saudi Arabia in 2023

Oman’s total outstanding credit extended by ODCs rises by 6.5%

Oman’s total outstanding credit extended by ODCs rises by 6.5%
Updated 17 August 2023
Arab News

Oman’s total outstanding credit extended by ODCs rises by 6.5%

Oman’s total outstanding credit extended by ODCs rises by 6.5%
Updated 17 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s total outstanding credit extended by Other Depository Corporations, which consist of conventional and Islamic banks, grew by 6.5 percent to 30.3 billion Omani rials ($78.7 billion) at the end of June, according to a monthly statistical bulletin by the country’s apex bank. 

The Central Bank of Oman noted that the nominal gross domestic product showed an increase of 7.4 percent at the end of the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2022, adding that the rise was driven by an increase in the output of hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon sectors by 6.1 and 6.7 percent, respectively. 

In its review, the bank noted that credit to the private sector demonstrated a 7 percent year-on-year increase, reaching 25.4 billion rials.  

Furthermore, it pointed out that non-financial corporations received the highest share of the total private sector credit at nearly 45.9 percent at the end of June, followed by the household sector at 44.4 percent. 

Topics: Oman Central Bank of Oman

Related

Oman on course to beat employment target after 18,000-job boom in first half of 2023
Business & Economy
Oman on course to beat employment target after 18,000-job boom in first half of 2023

Latest updates

Saudi FM receives Iranian counterpart in Riyadh
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan receives his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Riyadh on Thursday.
Denmark taking Al-Qaeda threat ‘seriously’ amid anger over Qur’an burnings
Denmark taking Al-Qaeda threat ‘seriously’ amid anger over Qur’an burnings
Agricultural Development Fund and GASTAT forge data-sharing collaboration 
Agricultural Development Fund and GASTAT forge data-sharing collaboration 
Kuwait’s consumer price index increases 3.74%
Kuwait’s consumer price index increases 3.74%
China’s financial city authority opens office in Saudi capital
China’s financial city authority opens office in Saudi capital

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.