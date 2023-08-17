Saudi minister of Islamic affairs meets with Albanian mufti 

JEDDAH: The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, has announced the start of registration for the Future Intelligence Programmer Program, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
The initiative aims to train a cohort of 5,000 students in the Kingdom in its first phase.
The program’s main goal is to provide participants with essential skills and knowledge in data science and AI, empowering them to become proficient programmers while shaping the future in these fields.
The program aims to educate 30,000 middle and high-school students about the fundamentals of AI methods.
The program’s first stage will begin on Sept. 3 and last for 10 days. Registration is open until Aug. 21.
The program covers various subjects, including an introduction to AI, programming for smart cars, machine learning, computer vision, and additional enrichment courses to enhance students’ understanding of AI technologies.
Participants will receive certificates endorsed by both the SDAIA and the Ministry of Education upon successfully completing the program.
The SDAIA and the Ministry of Education are revolutionizing intelligence programming in Saudi Arabia and beyond. The program is a prominent endeavor within SDAIA’s knowledge initiatives, aiming to enhance understanding of AI technologies and their applications.
Meanwhile, 1,000 women from 29 countries are currently receiving training in data and AI skills through the Elevate Program. It was launched in May by SDAIA in collaboration with Google Cloud.
The program aims to train more than 25,000 women worldwide in advanced technical fields within five years. The program offers free training sessions in areas including cloud engineering, data engineering, machine learning engineering, and cloud operations.