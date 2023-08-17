French fast-food chain launches in Kingdom backed by Saudi prince

You are here

Prince Khaled Alwaleed bin Talal is the founder and chief executive officer of KBW Investments and KBW Ventures. (Supplied)
  • Furahaa champions an inclusive job market by employing deaf individuals and offers a fully vegan menu, including loaded fries, chicken nuggets and fish filet sandwiches
  • Initiative, backed by KBW Ventures, aims to expand plant-based offerings and provide alternative vegan choices in the Kingdom
RIYADH: French fast-food start-up, Furahaa, has brought its plant-based business to Saudi Arabia, available exclusively on the food delivery app Hunger Station. 

The company champions an inclusive job market by employing deaf individuals and offers a fully vegan menu, including loaded fries, chicken nuggets and fish filet sandwiches. The new Saudi menu features other classics, including french fries and cheeseburgers made with meat-free substitutes. 

This initiative, backed by KBW Ventures, aims to expand plant-based offerings and provide alternative vegan choices in the Kingdom. Furahaa was created in 2015 by entrepreneur Arthur Devillers, and received the Favorite Establishment award at the December 2021 French Snack & Sandwich Show.

Founded by Prince Khaled Alwaleed bin Talal, KBW Ventures first invested in Furahaa in May 2021. 

KBW Ventures expressed its excitement to expand its portfolio to include the company, according to media reports, and looks forward to seeing Furahaa make its mark in Saudi Arabia. KBW said it isproud to support Devillers’ first moves into the region and applauded the success of the restaurant and its many positive reviews in only a few days since its opening. 

Furahaa France has three subsidiaries, including the fast-food dining restaurant Furahaa, as well as ViVeg, a vegan cheese producer, and PlantB2B, which distributes 100 percent plant-based and gourmet products for professionals. The Furahaa launch in Saudi Arabia marks its first official venture into the Middle East and North Africa region. 

KBW Venture’s portfolio includes investments in various companies in the food innovation and sustainability sector, including Veggie Grill, one of the largest and influential US plant-based restaurants, and Beyond Meat, the world’s leading vegan meat alternative producer. 

Earlier this year, it invested in Rebellyous Foods’ initial Series A commitment, raising a $9.5 million equity round to build on its groundbreaking manufacturing technology for plant-based meats.

