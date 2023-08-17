King Salman academy for Arabic language, ALECSO launch promotion plan

Hajar cup from Borooa: inspired by the landscapes of Al-Ahsa

Ever wanted to sip from a handmade cup which feels like it fits the essence of Al-Ahsa into the palm of your hand? Then look no further than the Hajar cup, from the new Saudi Arabia brand Borooa.

With its elegant and minimalistic design, the Hajar cup looks almost like a functional sculpture for your table. Inspired by the landscapes of Al-Ahsa, it is meant to bring an authentic warmth to your kitchen or desk.

The coloring of the cup is inspired by the Hajar area which encompasses Al-Ahsa, Al-Qatif and Bahrain.

Today, Al-Ahsa has the largest cluster of palm trees in the world, with dates and roses aplenty in its fertile land. This Hajar cup seems like a love letter to the city.

Al-Ahsa is the largest governorate in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province. In Classical Arabic, the name “Ahsa” refers to the sound of water underground. It is certainly a land abundant with gracious hospitality and generosity — especially with its ability to keep its guests well-hydrated.

Suitable for hot or iced beverages, the Hajar cup is the perfect size to enjoy a cool or warm drink, without being overly indulgent. The cup is durable but also delicate, so it needs to be hand-washed.

Each cup comes in a recyclable box made in the Kingdom. The packaging has a short story, printed by Al-Ahsa press, on the manufacture of the product, in Arabic and English. It reads that the hunter green of the Hajar cup “is inspired by the greenery and nature of the palm-tree oases in Al-Ahsa.” The light-colored part is representative of the sand.

The company, Borooa, which was founded recently, prides itself on being 100 percent Saudi-made. The cups are produced in Makkah and can be shipped anywhere in the Kingdom. There is a plan to open a physical shop in the coming months, but the online store is ready to take orders.

Each cup sells for SR99 ($26) and can be purchased via their website. To find out more, visit them on Instagram: https://instagram.com/borooa.sa (@borooa.sa)