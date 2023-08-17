King Salman academy for Arabic language, ALECSO launch promotion plan

RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language and the Arab League of Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation are launching a joint plan to promote the Arabic language, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The plan includes the rolling out of a “Unified Arabic Terms Dictionary” platform and building a “Language Policy System in Arab Countries.”
This comes after the Kingdom’s Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Culture and ALECSO which included aspects of cooperation in promoting the Arabic language.
The first edition of the digital dictionary platform is due to start operating at the end of 2023 to ensure easy access and so that it can be updated with new terms.
More than 60 dictionaries consisting of more than a million terms are being unified into a single digital computer platform for the purpose. The platform will have unique functions that are not available on current dictionary sites.
Meanwhile, the “Linguistic Policy System in Arab Countries,” will assist specialists and researchers with regional and international linguistic work by providing a huge amount of important material.