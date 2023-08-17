KSU is first in Saudi Arabia and Arab world in new university rankings

Hail falcon farm bids to enhance Saudi Arabia’s reputation at auction

RIYADH: The Saudi Al-Raqabi farm in Hail has displayed the gyrfalcon and the saker among its birds at the International Falcon Breeders Auction, which is now in its third edition.

The event is taking place at the Saudi Falcons Club’s headquarters at Malham, north of Riyadh, and continues until Aug. 25.

Mohammed Al-Raqabi said that his farm began breeding birds two years ago, and this increased his enthusiasm for participating at the auction.

Al-Raqabi had two falcons at the event’s second edition, and has eight this time. He said they were in greater demand this time around.

He added that he wanted to take part to help document the cultural heritage of the people of the Hail region, and reveal his own interest in falconry which now stretches back more than two decades.

He praised the facilities provided by the Saudi Falcons Club and the organizational services for those interested in the subject.

Al-Raqabi added that he is keen to buy the breeds of falcons that previously participated in the “Al-Melwah,” meaning “falcon calling,” competitions and at other auctions.

The International Falcon Breeders Auction provides a reliable marketplace for falconers and those interested in owning elite breeds.

The auction helps to contribute to preserving and enhancing the heritage and traditions of falconry in the Kingdom.

It also supports breeding farms and their efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s position as a global destination for falconers.