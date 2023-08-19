You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia arrests 15,245 individuals for residency violations in one week

Saudi Arabia arrests 15,245 individuals for residency violations in one week

Saudi Arabia arrests 15,245 individuals for residency violations in one week
Authorities transferred 33,579 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents. (AFP filephoto)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8vjg8

Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia arrests 15,245 individuals for residency violations in one week

Saudi Arabia arrests 15,245 individuals for residency violations in one week
  • 8,539 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,253 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 2,453 for labor-related issues
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 15,245 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.

From Aug. 10 to 16, a total of 8,539 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,253 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 2,453 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 829 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 53 percent were Yemeni, 44 percent Ethiopian, and 3 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 60 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and three were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

So far, the authorities transferred 33,579 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 1,924 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 9,104 were deported.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Smartphones used to play video games by over 70 percent of weekly gamers in Saudi Arabia, study shows
Media
Smartphones used to play video games by over 70 percent of weekly gamers in Saudi Arabia, study shows
Saudi Arabia, India sign cooperation agreement on digital economy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, India sign cooperation agreement on digital economy

Saudi-bred falcon fetches record $134,000 at Riyadh auction

Saudi-bred falcon fetches record $134,000 at Riyadh auction
Updated 4 min 47 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi-bred falcon fetches record $134,000 at Riyadh auction

Saudi-bred falcon fetches record $134,000 at Riyadh auction
  • Kingdom’s falconry tradition draws global interest with top bids for elite breeds
Updated 4 min 47 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: A falcon from a Saudi breeding facility has become the most expensive in the Middle East, fetching a record SR500,000 ($134,000) at auction and easily topping the previous SR270,000 mark.

The cherrug falcon, known locally as a Hur, was one of several to attract serious bidding at the third International Falcon Breeders Auction on Friday.

Total auction sales reached SR1.5 million, with two Saudi falcons sold on the same day for a combined price of SR570,000.

Bidding for the cherrug falcon from Al-Nader Falcons began at SR50,000 before climbing to a record selling price of SR500,000.

A second free-range falcon from Al-Dahas Falcon was put up for bidding and sold for SR70,000.

The auction at the headquarters of the Saudi Falcons Club in Malham, about 80 km north of Riyadh, has attracted participation from leading international falcon breeding farms. Selling will continue until Aug. 25.

The Bahrain Falcons Center recently inaugurated its pavilion by displaying seven special falcons.

Majed Al-Subaihi, the center’s representative, said that falcon breeders from around the world are keen to take part in the event.

Al-Subaihi said that the center has been participating in the event since its first edition, and he has seen a significant development in terms of organization and facilities provided by the Saudi Falcons Club, as well as an increase in turnout.

The auction offers the best breeds in one place, and also provides excellent services for participants, he said.

During the previous two editions, the event recorded sales of more than SR10 million through the auction of more than 800 falcons.

The auction has become a key marketplace for both local and international falcon breeding farms, and offers business opportunities to professional falconers by showcasing a selection of elite breeds.

It also contributes to preserving and enhancing the heritage and traditions of falconry in Saudi Arabia, and supports breeding farms and their efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s position as a global destination for falconers.

Walid Al-Taweel, spokesperson for the Saudi Falcons Club, said the event aims to provide a secure and thriving market for falconers and producers, as well as foster leadership in falconry development, innovation, breeding and care.

It also serves as a cultural and economic catalyst, promoting environmental awareness and acting as a platform for growth, he added.

Al-Taweel said that the club hosts the event “to establish a reliable and safe market for falconers and falcon producers.”

The club showcases top auctioned falcons, with participants competing live on TV and social media, while selected falcons are announced before each auction night.

Topics: Falconry

Related

International Falcon ‎Breeders Auction begins in Malham
Saudi Arabia
International Falcon ‎Breeders Auction begins in Malham
Dutch breeder flying high at international falcon auction in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Dutch breeder flying high at international falcon auction in Riyadh

Saudi health minister meets WHO chief in India

Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel meets with the Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom.
Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel meets with the Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom.
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi health minister meets WHO chief in India

Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel meets with the Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom.
  • The two officials met on the sidelines of a G20 health ministers meeting held in Gujarat, India
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel met with the Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday.

The two officials met on the sidelines of a G20 health ministers meeting held in Gujarat, India.

They discussed health conditions and the outputs of the Kingdom’s G20 presidency regarding digital health, patient safety, preparedness, and response to health emergencies.

Tedros said he had a “great discussion about digital health, antimicrobial resistance, pandemic preparedness and response” with Al-Jalajel.

He also thanked Al-Jalajel for his leadership, partnership, and support.

Topics: G20 India Saudi Arabia World Health Organization (WHO)

Related

Saudi Arabia, India sign cooperation agreement on digital economy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, India sign cooperation agreement on digital economy
Iran’s foreign minister meets with Saudi crown prince video
Saudi Arabia
Iran’s foreign minister meets with Saudi crown prince

Saudi Arabia, India sign cooperation agreement on digital economy

Saudi Arabia, India sign cooperation agreement on digital economy
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, India sign cooperation agreement on digital economy

Saudi Arabia, India sign cooperation agreement on digital economy
  • Saudi Arabia will look to bolster its role as a regional hub for technology and innovation and an attractive destination for investment.
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on Friday signed a cooperation agreement on digitization and electronic manufacturing with India, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agreement was signed by minister Abdullah Al-Swaha and India’s Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The agreement seeks to enhance Saudi-Indian cooperation in the fields of digital infrastructure, e-health, and e-learning and to strengthen the two countries’ partnership in digital research and innovation and the use of emerging technologies.

Through the agreement, Saudi Arabia will look to bolster its role as a regional hub for technology and innovation and an attractive destination for investment.

The agreement will also aim to build strategic partnerships that promote innovation and the growth of the digital economy and support the Kingdom's aspirations in this regard.

These efforts contribute to achieving Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, SPA added.

During his visit to India, Al-Swaha also met with his Japanese counterpart Kono Taro and discussed cooperation in the digital economy, innovation and investment opportunities.

Digital Government Authority Governor Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Suwayan also held separate meeting with officials from the European Commission to discuss ways to bolster Saudi-European Union (EU) cooperation in the digital economy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia India digital economy

Related

Saudi minister meets Huawei CEO to expand partnership and boost digital economy
Business & Economy
Saudi minister meets Huawei CEO to expand partnership and boost digital economy
KSA, Oman to support digital economy growth
Saudi Arabia
KSA, Oman to support digital economy growth

Meet Lamya Al-Nahdi, the first Saudi international referee in basketball history

Meet Lamya Al-Nahdi, the first Saudi international referee in basketball history
Updated 18 August 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Meet Lamya Al-Nahdi, the first Saudi international referee in basketball history

Meet Lamya Al-Nahdi, the first Saudi international referee in basketball history
  • Al-Nahdi has been accredited as the first Saudi international referee in the history of basketball in the Kingdom
  • FIBA also accredited three other Saudi international basketball referees
Updated 18 August 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: For most teens, picking a sport to play in school relies on passion and love for a particular game; for others, choosing is a tough decision. For Lamya Al-Nahdi, opting to play basketball was not something she knew she wanted, as she had played a few different sports, but basketball resonated with her the most.

“I have been playing basketball since I was 13 years old; it is one of the unique sports that relies on speed, intelligence and teamwork. Those three elements combined really got my attention in this beautiful sport,” Al-Nahdi said.

“Basketball is not only about being healthy and sporty and all of that, it gives you so many values when it comes to teamwork, when it comes to the decision-making phase in the court, it is so much more than just a sport,” she said.

After more than ten years of devotion to the sport, Al-Nahdi has been accredited as the first Saudi international referee in the history of basketball in the Kingdom, having passed the test for becoming an international basketball referee set by the international basketball federation FIBA.

FIBA also accredited three other Saudi international basketball referees: Ahmed Hassan Al-Khamis, Abdullah Marzouq Al-Hujaili and Razen Ahmed Al-Awfi. The accreditation of the three Saudi referees follows them successfully passing the FIBA theoretical and practical exams.

“I had to go through a lot of preparation and training in basketball in the field, and also with the legislation and laws,” Al-Nahdi said.

Al-Nahdi said that becoming the first Saudi international basketball referee was both an honor and a huge responsibility.

“I am not only representing myself but also representing a beautiful sport that I grew up playing for more than ten years, so it represents the love and passion for that sport,” she said.

“And it also represents my country, religion and lots of values that I took along with me.”

While playing basketball, Al-Nahdi graduated from Dar Al-Hekma University with a human resources management degree. After graduating, Al-Nahdi worked in human resources for five years before joining her family business as a business development manager of Blooming, a female clothing brand founded by Saudi women.

Al-Nahdi being accredited as the first Saudi International referee in basketball follows the efforts made by the Saudi Sport Federation to empower Saudi women in the sport sector, particularly Saudi female referees, and to support Saudi women locally and internationally.

“Now is the time for anything, particularly in the Saudi sports industry, with the support system we have,” Al-Nahdi said.

“I am loving the focus on females playing sports, specifically basketball,” she said. “I do believe it is the number one sport when it comes to female sport, gaining much attention among Saudi females compared to other sports.”

Encouraging women to take up sport and providing job opportunities in several sports fields, including football and basketball, has allowed Saudi women to excel in professional and recreational sports.

“In my early years of playing basketball, we actually used to do it not secretly, but no one knew about us back then, compared to the attention, support and the number of basketball coaches available to train Saudi women,” Al-Nahdi said.

“Now is the time. The support structure is there, all you need to do is to believe in yourself and work hard toward your goal.”

Al-Nahdi said that believing in yourself was the first and most important step in achieving anything, the second was surrounding yourself with supportive people to help you along the way.

Her elevation as the first Saudi international referee for basketball has been welcomed enthusiastically.

The Saudi Embassy in the US tweeted: “The @FIBA has approved Lamia Fawzi Al-Nahdi as the first Saudi international referee in the history of Saudi basketball. This is the result of the efforts of the @sbfksa to empower Saudi female referees and support them locally and internationally.”

Saudi Arabia’s first female international referee for football was appointed by the FIFA in January this year, when Anoud Al-Asmari was awarded the international badge, less than a year after the Kingdom’s national women’s team made their debut.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi women basketball Saudi sport

Related

Inspirational Saudi women offer sage advice to recent graduates entering the workforce photos
Saudi Arabia
Inspirational Saudi women offer sage advice to recent graduates entering the workforce
Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award crowns best Arab athletes at Abu Dhabi ceremony
Sport
Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award crowns best Arab athletes at Abu Dhabi ceremony

Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in environment, water and agriculture

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture in Astana. (SPA
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture in Astana. (SPA
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in environment, water and agriculture

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture in Astana. (SPA
  • Both parties discussed ways of strengthening joint cooperation
  • Al-Fadhli is currently visiting Kazakhstan with a delegation from the Saudi environment, water and agriculture sector
Updated 18 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has stressed the depth of ties between Saudi Arabia and his country, and the importance of strengthening cooperation in the fields of environment, water and agriculture.

Tokayev made the remarks during the meeting he held recently in the capital Astana with the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture, Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli. Al-Fadhli is currently visiting Kazakhstan, heading a high-level delegation from the environment, water and agriculture sector in the Kingdom.

During the meeting, both parties discussed ways of strengthening joint cooperation, and reviewed the most important opportunities available in the fields of environment, water and agriculture between the two countries.

Al-Fadhli conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed to the president and people of Kazakhstan. The Kazakhstani leader expressed his greetings and appreciation to King Salman, the crown prince, and the government and people of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan water environment Agriculture

Related

Kazakhstan announces it will no longer host talks on Syria’s conflict
Middle-East
Kazakhstan announces it will no longer host talks on Syria’s conflict
UAE, Kazakhstan sign deal to boost trade ties 
Business & Economy
UAE, Kazakhstan sign deal to boost trade ties 

Latest updates

Saudi-bred falcon fetches record $134,000 at Riyadh auction
Saudi-bred falcon fetches record $134,000 at Riyadh auction
Saudi Arabia arrests 15,245 individuals for residency violations in one week
Saudi Arabia arrests 15,245 individuals for residency violations in one week
USA’s men’s basketball team beat Greece on UAE debut
USA’s men’s basketball team beat Greece on UAE debut
Suspected Palestinian shooting attack kills 2 Israelis in West Bank, Israeli military says
Balata Refugee Camp in the West Bank, Palestine. (Wikimedia Commons/Meronim)
Egypt’s El-Sisi pardons jailed activist Ahmed Douma
Egypt’s El-Sisi pardons jailed activist Ahmed Douma

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.