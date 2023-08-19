You are here

Riyadh Bus service expands with launch of third phase

Once all five phases are completed by the end of 2024, the bus network will cover a total distance of 1,900 km. (Supplied)
Once all five phases are completed by the end of 2024, the bus network will cover a total distance of 1,900 km. (Supplied)
  • Since its launch in March, the Riyadh Bus service has reportedly served over 4 million passengers
RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City launched the third phase of the Riyadh Bus service on Saturday. The service is part of the King Abdulaziz Project for Riyadh Public Transport.

The Saudi Press Agency described the service as “vital for the economic and urban transformation of Riyadh,” explaining that it “aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to advance the transportation sector.”

The latest phase of the project has expanded the number of routes to 33, covering a total distance of 1,284 km, with 565 buses and 1,611 bus stops.

Once all five phases are completed by the end of 2024, the network will cover a total distance of 1,900 km, the SPA reported.

The project will also include an online portal for those intending to travel on Riyadh buses.

Since its launch in March, the Riyadh Bus service has reportedly served over 4 million passengers. The first phase of the service involved the operation of more than 340 buses on 15 different routes.

GEA licenses 2,736 entertainment events in 2023

Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority licensed 2,736 events in the first half of 2023 — an increase of 35 percent
Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority licensed 2,736 events in the first half of 2023 — an increase of 35 percent
  • The GEA provided licenses for events covering the arts, sports, gaming, and shopping, among other fields
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority licensed 2,736 events in the first half of 2023 — an increase of 35 percent over the same period last year — it announced in a recent report.

In the same six-month period, the GEA issued 57 licenses to entertainment centers, 92 for crowd management, and 67 for talent management and development.

A further 93 licenses were granted for operating entertainment facilities, 29 for selling tickets, and two for amusement parks.

The GEA provided licenses for events covering the arts, sports, gaming, and shopping, among other fields, as part of its goal of making the Kingdom a global destination for entertainment and special events, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Among its other aims are to help diversify the country’s economy, increase GDP, support small and medium-sized enterprises, and attract foreign investment.

Saudi-bred falcon fetches record $134,000 at Riyadh auction

Saudi-bred falcon fetches record $134,000 at Riyadh auction
  • Kingdom’s falconry tradition draws global interest with top bids for elite breeds
RIYADH: A falcon from a Saudi breeding facility has become the most expensive in the Middle East, fetching a record SR500,000 ($134,000) at auction and easily topping the previous SR270,000 mark.

The cherrug falcon, known locally as a Hur, was one of several to attract serious bidding at the third International Falcon Breeders Auction on Friday.

Total auction sales reached SR1.5 million, with two Saudi falcons sold on the same day for a combined price of SR570,000.

Bidding for the cherrug falcon from Al-Nader Falcons began at SR50,000 before climbing to a record selling price of SR500,000.

A second free-range falcon from Al-Dahas Falcon was put up for bidding and sold for SR70,000.

The auction at the headquarters of the Saudi Falcons Club in Malham, about 80 km north of Riyadh, has attracted participation from leading international falcon breeding farms. Selling will continue until Aug. 25.

The Bahrain Falcons Center recently inaugurated its pavilion by displaying seven special falcons.

Majed Al-Subaihi, the center’s representative, said that falcon breeders from around the world are keen to take part in the event.

Al-Subaihi said that the center has been participating in the event since its first edition, and he has seen a significant development in terms of organization and facilities provided by the Saudi Falcons Club, as well as an increase in turnout.

The auction offers the best breeds in one place, and also provides excellent services for participants, he said.

During the previous two editions, the event recorded sales of more than SR10 million through the auction of more than 800 falcons.

The auction has become a key marketplace for both local and international falcon breeding farms, and offers business opportunities to professional falconers by showcasing a selection of elite breeds.

It also contributes to preserving and enhancing the heritage and traditions of falconry in Saudi Arabia, and supports breeding farms and their efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s position as a global destination for falconers.

Walid Al-Taweel, spokesperson for the Saudi Falcons Club, said the event aims to provide a secure and thriving market for falconers and producers, as well as foster leadership in falconry development, innovation, breeding and care.

It also serves as a cultural and economic catalyst, promoting environmental awareness and acting as a platform for growth, he added.

Al-Taweel said that the club hosts the event “to establish a reliable and safe market for falconers and falcon producers.”

The club showcases top auctioned falcons, with participants competing live on TV and social media, while selected falcons are announced before each auction night.

Saudi Arabia arrests 15,245 individuals for residency violations in one week

Saudi Arabia arrests 15,245 individuals for residency violations in one week
Authorities transferred 33,579 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents
  • 8,539 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,253 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 2,453 for labor-related issues
RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 15,245 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.

From Aug. 10 to 16, a total of 8,539 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,253 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 2,453 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 829 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 53 percent were Yemeni, 44 percent Ethiopian, and 3 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 60 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and three were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

So far, the authorities transferred 33,579 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 1,924 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 9,104 were deported.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Saudi health minister meets WHO chief in India

Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel meets with the Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom.
Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel meets with the Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom.
  • The two officials met on the sidelines of a G20 health ministers meeting held in Gujarat, India
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel met with the Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday.

The two officials met on the sidelines of a G20 health ministers meeting held in Gujarat, India.

They discussed health conditions and the outputs of the Kingdom’s G20 presidency regarding digital health, patient safety, preparedness, and response to health emergencies.

Tedros said he had a “great discussion about digital health, antimicrobial resistance, pandemic preparedness and response” with Al-Jalajel.

He also thanked Al-Jalajel for his leadership, partnership, and support.

Saudi Arabia, India sign cooperation agreement on digital economy

Saudi Arabia, India sign cooperation agreement on digital economy
  • Saudi Arabia will look to bolster its role as a regional hub for technology and innovation and an attractive destination for investment.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on Friday signed a cooperation agreement on digitization and electronic manufacturing with India, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agreement was signed by minister Abdullah Al-Swaha and India’s Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The agreement seeks to enhance Saudi-Indian cooperation in the fields of digital infrastructure, e-health, and e-learning and to strengthen the two countries’ partnership in digital research and innovation and the use of emerging technologies.

Through the agreement, Saudi Arabia will look to bolster its role as a regional hub for technology and innovation and an attractive destination for investment.

The agreement will also aim to build strategic partnerships that promote innovation and the growth of the digital economy and support the Kingdom's aspirations in this regard.

These efforts contribute to achieving Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, SPA added.

During his visit to India, Al-Swaha also met with his Japanese counterpart Kono Taro and discussed cooperation in the digital economy, innovation and investment opportunities.

Digital Government Authority Governor Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Suwayan also held separate meeting with officials from the European Commission to discuss ways to bolster Saudi-European Union (EU) cooperation in the digital economy.

