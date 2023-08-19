Saudi minister outlines Vision 2030’s role in empowering youth, women at G20 meeting in India

You are here

RIYADH: Speaking at the G20 Ministerial Meeting on the Digital Economy held in India, Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha highlighted the pivotal role of Saudi Vision 2030 in enhancing the Kingdom’s competitiveness through empowering youth and women, and building a sustainable future for the Kingdom based on technology and innovation.

Al-Swaha said that the digital economy is the biggest social equalizer and economic multiplier through the creation of future jobs and new business models.

On the achievements of the Kingdom in the digital field, Al- Swaha said that Saudi Arabia has provided the world with a pioneering model in bridging the digital divide and succeeded in bringing digital infrastructure to 99 percent of the population.

Moreover, the Kingdom has provided the first-ever experiment to connect the offline world to terrestrial networks.

Saudi Arabia has also launched the world’s largest virtual hospital that uses artificial intelligence to provide advanced medical services. Al-Swaha praised the efforts of Saudi Vision 2030 in empowering youth and women. The Kingdom recently recorded a jump in women’s employment in the technology sector, from 7 to 33 percent, exceeding the average of the G20 and EU countries.

Al-Swaha also highlighted important sustainability initiatives in the Kingdom, citing the battery storage facility in the Red Sea project and the use of technology to carry out major marine surveys to protect coral reefs.

The Saudi minister said that artificial intelligence is expected to generate about $1 trillion in wealth worldwide this year and almost $14 trillion by 2030.

Al-Swaha praised the efforts of the Indian presidency in the G20 Digital Economy Working Group and its initiatives related to public digital infrastructure, stressing Saudi Arabia’s determination to overcome the challenges facing the digital economy.

 

Topics: G20 Saudi Arabia India Saudi Vision 2030

Saudi commission rewards winners of Literary Creativity contest

Saudi commission rewards winners of Literary Creativity contest
RIYADH: The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission announced the winners of its Literary Creativity competition at the Kingdom International Schools theater in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Through the competition — part of the Human Capability Development Program — the commission aims to “highlight literary talent; honor, celebrate and encourage Saudi writers and poets; and stimulate literary production through financial support and empowerment.”

The competition covered four categories: short stories, novels, poetry and Nabati poetry. The winners in each were awarded SR150,000, with second place receiving SR100,000 and third place receiving SR50,000.

During his speech at the ceremony, the commission’s CEO, Mohammad Hassan Alwan, stressed the importance of discovering talented writers at an early age and praised the winners.

He said: “Writers and creators will face great challenges in the future, and many competitors, led by artificial intelligence. They only have to preserve the authenticity of their word and its honorable spirit.”

Haider Ali Al-Ammar claimed first place in the short story category, Elaf Ali Mohammed came second, and Jawaher Attia Al-Maliki third. 

For novels, Dalal Abdel Aziz Al-Juhani, Ameera Fawaz Al-Tamimi, and Nouf Fares Al-Maliki came first, second, and third respectively, while Khattab Maadi Makhafa, Abdullah Salem Al-Qaisi, and Malek Ghazi Hakami took home the poetry prizes.

Omar Fahd Al-Wadaani was awarded first place in the Nabati poetry category, with Jayz Hathloul Al-Dosari coming second, and Nayef Awad Al-Juhani third.

Topics: Saudi Arabia literature

Riyadh Bus service expands with launch of third phase

Once all five phases are completed by the end of 2024, the bus network will cover a total distance of 1,900 km. (Supplied)
Once all five phases are completed by the end of 2024, the bus network will cover a total distance of 1,900 km. (Supplied)
RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City launched the third phase of the Riyadh Bus service on Saturday. The service is part of the King Abdulaziz Project for Riyadh Public Transport.

The Saudi Press Agency described the service as “vital for the economic and urban transformation of Riyadh,” explaining that it “aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to advance the transportation sector.”

The latest phase of the project has expanded the number of routes to 33, covering a total distance of 1,284 km, with 565 buses and 1,611 bus stops.

Once all five phases are completed by the end of 2024, the network will cover a total distance of 1,900 km, the SPA reported.

The project will also include an online portal for those intending to travel on Riyadh buses.

Since its launch in March, the Riyadh Bus service has reportedly served over 4 million passengers. The first phase of the service involved the operation of more than 340 buses on 15 different routes.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh public transport Riyadh Bus

GEA licenses 2,736 entertainment events in 2023

Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority licensed 2,736 events in the first half of 2023 — an increase of 35 percent
Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority licensed 2,736 events in the first half of 2023 — an increase of 35 percent
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority licensed 2,736 events in the first half of 2023 — an increase of 35 percent over the same period last year — it announced in a recent report.

In the same six-month period, the GEA issued 57 licenses to entertainment centers, 92 for crowd management, and 67 for talent management and development.

A further 93 licenses were granted for operating entertainment facilities, 29 for selling tickets, and two for amusement parks.

The GEA provided licenses for events covering the arts, sports, gaming, and shopping, among other fields, as part of its goal of making the Kingdom a global destination for entertainment and special events, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Among its other aims are to help diversify the country’s economy, increase GDP, support small and medium-sized enterprises, and attract foreign investment.

Topics: Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority (GEA)

Saudi-bred falcon fetches record $134,000 at Riyadh auction

Saudi-bred falcon fetches record $134,000 at Riyadh auction
RIYADH: A falcon from a Saudi breeding facility has become the most expensive in the Middle East, fetching a record SR500,000 ($134,000) at auction and easily topping the previous SR270,000 mark.

The cherrug falcon, known locally as a Hur, was one of several to attract serious bidding at the third International Falcon Breeders Auction on Friday.

Total auction sales reached SR1.5 million, with two Saudi falcons sold on the same day for a combined price of SR570,000.

Bidding for the cherrug falcon from Al-Nader Falcons began at SR50,000 before climbing to a record selling price of SR500,000.

A second free-range falcon from Al-Dahas Falcon was put up for bidding and sold for SR70,000.

The auction at the headquarters of the Saudi Falcons Club in Malham, about 80 km north of Riyadh, has attracted participation from leading international falcon breeding farms. Selling will continue until Aug. 25.

The Bahrain Falcons Center recently inaugurated its pavilion by displaying seven special falcons.

Majed Al-Subaihi, the center’s representative, said that falcon breeders from around the world are keen to take part in the event.

Al-Subaihi said that the center has been participating in the event since its first edition, and he has seen a significant development in terms of organization and facilities provided by the Saudi Falcons Club, as well as an increase in turnout.

The auction offers the best breeds in one place, and also provides excellent services for participants, he said.

During the previous two editions, the event recorded sales of more than SR10 million through the auction of more than 800 falcons.

The auction has become a key marketplace for both local and international falcon breeding farms, and offers business opportunities to professional falconers by showcasing a selection of elite breeds.

It also contributes to preserving and enhancing the heritage and traditions of falconry in Saudi Arabia, and supports breeding farms and their efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s position as a global destination for falconers.

Walid Al-Taweel, spokesperson for the Saudi Falcons Club, said the event aims to provide a secure and thriving market for falconers and producers, as well as foster leadership in falconry development, innovation, breeding and care.

It also serves as a cultural and economic catalyst, promoting environmental awareness and acting as a platform for growth, he added.

Al-Taweel said that the club hosts the event “to establish a reliable and safe market for falconers and falcon producers.”

The club showcases top auctioned falcons, with participants competing live on TV and social media, while selected falcons are announced before each auction night.

Topics: Falconry

Saudi Arabia arrests 15,245 individuals for residency violations in one week

Saudi Arabia arrests 15,245 individuals for residency violations in one week
Authorities transferred 33,579 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents
RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 15,245 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.

From Aug. 10 to 16, a total of 8,539 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 4,253 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 2,453 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 829 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 53 percent were Yemeni, 44 percent Ethiopian, and 3 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 60 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and three were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

So far, the authorities transferred 33,579 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 1,924 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 9,104 were deported.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

