Saudi Arabia partners with Egypt and Turkiye on digital economy

RIYADH: In a bid to promote collaborative ties in the digital economy, Saudi Arabia’s minister of communications and information technology held talks with counterparts from Egypt and Turkiye on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in India.

These discussions reflected the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering international partnerships in the realm of digital transformation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Abdullah Al-Swaha’s discussions with the Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat revolved around strategic projects promoting youth, women and entrepreneurship.

Additionally, as stated by the Egyptian Ministry, there was a shared emphasis on the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in critical areas such as communication infrastructure and submarine cables.

Moreover, Al-Swaha’s meeting with Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir centered on opportunities to enhance collaboration in emerging technologies, support entrepreneurs and boost the digital economy, as outlined by SPA.

Al-Swaha reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plays a pivotal role in bolstering the leadership and competitiveness of the nation by empowering youth and women and establishing a sustainable future based on technology and innovation.

The Saudi minister underscored that the digital economy has the potential to create future jobs and new business models yet highlighted the global challenge of approximately 2.7 billion individuals lacking internet connectivity and a demand for 4 million data scientists and 4 million cybersecurity specialists.

He referenced initiatives that narrowed the digital divide in Saudi Arabia and three other G20 nations to just 1 percent.

Discussing Saudi Arabia’s digital achievements, Al-Swaha noted that the country succeeded in connecting 99 percent of its population to digital infrastructure.

During the visit, the minister also signed a cooperation agreement on digitization and electronic manufacturing with India’s minister for railways, communication, electronics and information technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The agreement aims to enhance Saudi-Indian cooperation in digital infrastructure, e-health and e-learning while strengthening both countries’ partnerships in digital research and innovation. Additionally, it reinforces Saudi Arabia’s role as a regional hub for technology and innovation.

The Kingdom is an active member of the G20, shaping digital policies and leading several initiatives to drive global efforts in bridging the digital divide.

According to the International Telecommunication Union, it holds advanced positions within the G20, ranking second in the amount of radio spectrum and digital infrastructure readiness.