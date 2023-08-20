Closing bell: TASI edges up over 50 points with $1bn trading turnover 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index saw a modest rise of 50.11 points, equivalent to 0.44 percent, closing at 11,501.42 on Sunday.

The parallel market, Nomu, experienced a significant uptick of 411.75 points, or 1.77 percent, finishing at 23,613.52. In tandem, the MSCI Index climbed by 12.68 points, or 0.86 percent, reaching 1,494.33.

Trade on the benchmark index tallied SR3.7 billion ($0.99 billion) with 105 stocks showing gains, and 111 experiencing declines.

Nomu registered a traded value of SR32.6 million by the end of the day.

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. emerged as the standout performer, with its share price surging by 7.08 percent to reach SR34.8. Notable gainers also included the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, known as Bahri, and Takween Advanced Industries Co., witnessing a rise of 5.58 percent and 4.98 percent, ending at SR23.8 and SR16.88, respectively.

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. and Dallah Healthcare Co. also displayed positive performance.

On the flip side, Development Works Food Co. faced a drop of 9.89 percent in its share price, closing at SR113, emerging as the weakest performer for the day.

Other laggards included Thimar Development Holding Co. and Al Mawarid Manpower Co., with their share prices falling by 6.89 percent and 6.25 percent to SR25 and SR126, respectively.

Arab Sea Information System Co. and Tanmiah Food Co. also performed poorly.

On Nomu, Sumou Real Estate Co. achieved the most substantial gain, with its share price rising by 10.73 percent to SR55.2.

Other gainers on Nomu included Naseej for Technology Co. and National Building and Marketing Co., experiencing increases of 9.38 percent and 6.73 percent, respectively, reaching SR70 and SR260.

Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. and Aqaseem Factory for Chemicals and Plastics Co. were also among the top gainers.

Bena Steel Industries Co. faced the most substantial loss on Nomu, with its share price declining by 7.95 percent to SR41.7.

Advance International Co. for Communication and Information Technology, known as AICTEC, and Molan Steel Co. also recorded declines, witnessing their share prices falling by 4.59 percent and 4.26 percent to SR64.4 and SR4.27, respectively.

The day’s trading also witnessed losses for Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. and Raoom Trading Co.