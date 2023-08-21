You are here

North Korea abruptly cancels first post-coronavirus international commercial flight

North Korea abruptly cancels first post-coronavirus international commercial flight
Monday was expected to see Air Koryo conduct its first commercial flight in over three years, until it was abruptly canceled. (AFP)
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

North Korea abruptly cancels first post-coronavirus international commercial flight

North Korea abruptly cancels first post-coronavirus international commercial flight
  • North Korea has been largely closed off from the outside world since early 2020, when it shut its borders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

BEIJING: North Korea’s national airline was set to make its first commercial flight in over three years on Monday, only for it to be abruptly canceled at the last minute.
North Korea has been largely closed off from the outside world since early 2020, when it shut its borders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Journalists gathered on Monday at Beijing’s Capital Airport to await Air Koryo flight JS151 from Pyongyang, due to arrive at 09:50 a.m.
But almost two hours after its scheduled arrival, a signboard in the terminal unexpectedly signaled it had been canceled, prompting groans of disappointment from media waiting to see some of the isolated North’s first international travelers in years.
Beijing airport customer service said that Air Koryo had not given a reason for the cancelation.
AFP was unable to contact Air Koryo’s China offices on Monday, and a journalist who visited the state-owned airline’s Beijing outpost found the glass doors locked and bolted.
But the office seemed well-maintained, with a worker on the same floor saying they had not seen any of the airline’s staff come to the office that morning, though they did show up occasionally.
After three years of COVID-19-induced isolation, there are increasing signs Pyongyang may be becoming more flexible on border controls, experts say.
Chinese and Russian officials attended a military parade in the North Korean capital last month — the first foreign dignitaries to visit the country in years.
Last week Pyongyang allowed a delegation of athletes to attend a taekwondo competition in Kazakhstan.
The Yonhap and Kyodo news agencies reported that a group of people, believed to be North Korean athletes, had crossed the land border into China last Wednesday before traveling on to Beijing, then flying to Central Asia.
Monday was expected to see Air Koryo – Pyongyang’s beleaguered national air carrier – conduct its first commercial flight in over three years.
Seoul’s Unification Ministry, which manages relations with the North, said there was “absolutely nothing we are aware of” regarding the cancelation of the flight.
“There have been various signs regarding North Korea’s reopening of its borders,” an official said
“But it is difficult to determine yet whether it is a full-scale opening of the border or a fairly limited and controlled opening,” they added.
Specialist website NK News reported Monday that Air Koryo was set to carry out two flights from Russia’s Vladivostok to Pyongyang this week.

Topics: North Korea COVID-19 Coronavirus

India, Saudi Arabia to boost relations, growth with new digital cooperation

India, Saudi Arabia to boost relations, growth with new digital cooperation
Updated 24 min 57 sec ago

India, Saudi Arabia to boost relations, growth with new digital cooperation

India, Saudi Arabia to boost relations, growth with new digital cooperation
  • Latest Saudi-Indian cooperation covers digital infrastructure, research, innovation
  • Deal also marks importance of digital development for both countries’ growth
Updated 24 min 57 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s digital cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia will further strategic relations and boost each country’s growth, experts said on Monday after the two nations signed a technology deal last week. 

Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha and India’s Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw signed the agreement on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 digital economy meeting in Bengaluru. 

The agreement on digitization and electronic manufacturing seeks to boost Saudi-Indian cooperation in digital infrastructure, including e-health and e-learning, and strengthen partnership in digital research and innovation, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The deal signifies both India and Saudi Arabia’s growth ambitions and how they can achieve their goals together, said Dr. Lakshmi Priya, a researcher at the Indian Council of World Affairs. 

“The agreement is significant as India is a growing economy with the world’s largest population and is keen to strengthen its digital infrastructure for further growth,” Priya told Arab News. 

“On the other hand, Saudi Arabia is opening up under the leadership of the crown prince MBS and is working toward achieving a robust digital infrastructure, especially with the aim of attracting major foreign investments and promotion of the tourism sector.” 

Digital cooperation would also help to further strategic relations, especially in the digital transformation of the defense industry, she said. 

“Apart from facilitating further future economic cooperation it will boost our partnership in technological innovations,” Priya said. 

Digital cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia is also expected to open up new opportunities for the two countries, said Dr. Huda Al-Fardus, CEO of Riyadh-based HealthGena. 

“Deepening digital collaboration between India and Saudi Arabia offers immense opportunities to leverage India’s robust technology ecosystem, skilled workforce and innovative startups, further accelerating technological advancements, economic growth and fostering knowledge exchange between the two nations,” Al-Fardus told Arab News. 

Al-Fardus, who took part in the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in New Delhi last month, said that the agreement would support the two countries’ digital economy sector. 

“This is a significant support to the digital economy ecosystem especially for the startup incubation and business acceleration sectors,” she said.

Topics: India Saudi Arabia Abdullah Al-Swaha Ashwini Vaishnaw

Killer UK nurse Lucy Letby jailed for the rest of her life

Killer UK nurse Lucy Letby jailed for the rest of her life
Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

Killer UK nurse Lucy Letby jailed for the rest of her life

Killer UK nurse Lucy Letby jailed for the rest of her life
  • Letby, 33, murdered five baby boys and two baby girls at the neonatal unit of Countess of Chester hospital in northern England
Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

LONDON: A British judge has sentenced Lucy Letby to spend the rest of her life in prison for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others while working as a neonatal nurse at a hospital in northern England.
Justice James Goss imposed the most severe sentence possible under British law on Letby Monday.
Following 22 days of deliberation, a jury at Manchester Crown Court convicted Letby, 33, of killing the babies during a yearlong spree that saw her prey on the vulnerabilities of sick newborns and their anxious parents.
The victims, including two triplet boys, were killed in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and June 2016.

Letby did not attend the hearing to listen to the anger and anguish from parents of the children whose lives she took or those she injured.
“I don’t think we will ever get over the fact that our daughter was tortured till she had no fight left in her and everything she went through over her short life was deliberately done by someone who was supposed to protect her and help her come home where she belonged,” the mother of a girl identified as Child I said in a statement read in court.
Prosecutor Nicholas Johnson said Letby deserved a “whole-life tariff” for “sadistic conduct” and premeditated crimes.
Defense lawyer Ben Myers said Letby has maintained her innocence and that there was nothing he could add that would be able to reduce her sentence.
Letby’s absence, which is allowed in British courts during sentencing, fueled anger from the families of the victims, who wanted her to listen to statements about the devastation caused by her crimes.
“You thought it was your right to play God with our children’s lives,” the mother of twins, one of whom was murdered and the other whom Letby tried to kill, said in a statement to the court.
Politicians and victim advocates have called for changes in the law to force criminals to appear for sentencing after several high-profile convicts chose not to face their victims in recent months.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who called the crimes “shocking and harrowing,” said his government would bring forward in “due course” its plan to require convicts to attend their sentencings.
“It’s cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims and hear first-hand the impact that their crimes have had on them and their families and loved ones,” Sunak said.
During Letby’s 10-month trial, prosecutors said that in 2015 the hospital started to see a significant rise in the number of babies who were dying or suffering sudden declines in their health for no apparent reason.
Some suffered “serious catastrophic collapses” but survived after help from medical staff.
Letby was on duty in all of the cases, with prosecutors describing her as a “constant malevolent presence” in the neonatal unit when the children collapsed or died. The nurse harmed babies in ways that were difficult to detect, and she persuaded colleagues that their collapses and deaths were normal, they said.
Senior doctors said over the weekend that they had raised concerns about Letby as early as October 2015 and that children might have been saved if managers had taken their concerns seriously.
Dr. Stephen Brearey, head consultant at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit, told the Guardian newspaper that deaths could arguably have been avoided as early as February 2016 if executives had “responded appropriately” to an urgent meeting request from concerned doctors.
Letby was finally removed from frontline duties in late June of 2016. She was arrested at her home in July 2018.
An independent inquiry will be conducted into what happened at the hospital and how staff and management responded to the spike in deaths.

Topics: UK Lucy Letby

Australia defense minister to travel to Philippines to observe drills

Australia defense minister to travel to Philippines to observe drills
Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

Australia defense minister to travel to Philippines to observe drills

Australia defense minister to travel to Philippines to observe drills
  • HMAS Canberra and HMAS ANZAC earlier arrived to conduct the bilateral exercises with the Philippine Navy
  • Australia holds annual defense exercises in South East Asia, although it is the first amphibious exercise with the Philippines
Updated 21 August 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s defense minister Richard Marles will travel to the Philippines to observe joint training drills focussed on regional security, his office said on Monday, amid tensions between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea.
More than 2,000 Australian and Philippine defense personnel will participate in amphibious landing and air assault drills, with two Australian navy vessels, HMAS Canberra and HMAS ANZAC, having arrived to conduct the bilateral exercises with the Philippines Navy.
Australia holds annual defense exercises in South East Asia, although it is the first amphibious exercise — the movement of ground and air forces from ship to shore — with the Philippines.
Philippines military chief Romeo Brawner told reporters the exercise in Palawan, held on Monday by Australia, the Philippines and a US aircraft, was “not directed against China.”
Palawan is a southwest island province near the South China Sea.
China and the Philippines have been embroiled for years in on-off confrontations at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.
At the bilateral drills in the Philippines, Exercise Alon will involve 1,500 Australian defense personnel, 1,200 Philippine personnel and 150 US Marines who are part of the US rotational force in Darwin in Australia’s north.
An Australian defense statement last week said Exercise Alon will involve a “simulated, combined air assault using [US Marines Corp] Osprey tiltrotor aircraft in Palawan, a combined amphibious demonstration at Zambales and artillery and aviation live-fire serials at Crow Valley” in the Philippines.
Zambales is also near the South China Sea.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he will make the first visit by an Australian leader to the Philippines in 20 years next month, to discuss defense and security cooperation.
Albanese on Monday played down the Australian navy deployment to the Philippines for training exercises, against the backdrop of the China tensions.
“This is business as usual, Australia conducts activities in our region,” he said.
Marles will also stop in Malaysia to meet his counterpart, his office said.

Topics: Australia Philippines

Moon landing anticipation builds for India after Russia’s crash 

Moon landing anticipation builds for India after Russia’s crash 
Updated 21 August 2023
REUTERS 

Moon landing anticipation builds for India after Russia's crash 

Moon landing anticipation builds for India after Russia’s crash 
  • India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft had been in race with Russia to be first to land on lunar south pole 
  • The Indian Space Research Organization says Chandrayaan-3 is on course to land on moon on Aug 23 
Updated 21 August 2023
REUTERS 

BENGALURU: India’s space agency on Monday released images its spacecraft took of the far side of the moon as it headed for an attempted landing on the lunar south pole, just days after the failure of a Russian lander. 

The Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft had been in a race with Russia to be the first to land on the lunar south pole, a region whose shadowed craters are thought to contain water ice that could support a future moon settlement. 

As news of the failure of Russia’s Luna-25 mission broke on Sunday, ISRO said that Chandrayaan-3 was on course to land on Aug. 23. 

The mission — Chandrayaan means “moon vehicle” in Hindi and Sanskrit — is India’s second attempt to land on the south pole of the moon. In 2019, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission successfully deployed an orbiter but its lander crashed. 

Rough terrain makes a south pole landing difficult, but making a first landing would be historic. The region’s water ice could supply fuel, oxygen and drinking water for future missions. 

Images released on Monday showed craters on the moon’s surface captured by the ISRO craft’s Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera, which is designed to help find a safe landing location for the spacecraft. 

India’s moon mission blasted off on 14 July, and the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 separated from the propulsion module last week. 

For India, a successful moon landing would mark its emergence as a space power as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government looks to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses. 

“If Chandrayaan-3 succeeds, it will boost India’s space agency’s reputation worldwide. It will show that India is becoming a key player in space exploration,” said Manish Purohit, a former ISRO scientist. 

It would also boost India’s reputation for cost-competitive space engineering. The Chandrayaan-3 was launched with a budget of about 6.15 billion rupees ($74 million), less than the cost to produce the 2013 Hollywood space thriller “Gravity.” 

A successful mission would make India only the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, after the former USSR, the United States and China. 

“India is going to acquire a new technology with a successful landing, which is a big thing,” K. Sivan, former chief of the country’s space agency, said after the Chandrayaan-3 launched. 

Scientists at ISRO have said they learned from the earlier moon mission’s failure and made changes to Chandrayaan-3 that would make a successful landing more likely, including making it possible to touch down safely anywhere within an expanded landing zone in adverse conditions. It has also been equipped with more fuel, more solar panels and sturdier legs. 

Executives in India’s nascent space industry also expect a boost. The number of space startups in India has more than doubled since 2020, when India opened to private launches. 

“The next 3 days will be nothing less than ‘terrific’! Eagerly looking forward to the landing!,” Pawan Chandana, co-founder of Skyroot, which launched India’s first privately built rocket last year, posted on X, formerly called Twitter. 

Topics: India lunar south pole

Return of ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra looms over Thai premiership vote

Return of ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra looms over Thai premiership vote
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

Return of ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra looms over Thai premiership vote

Return of ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra looms over Thai premiership vote
  • Thaksin Shinawatra is the most influential and controversial politician in recent Thai history
  • He is loathed by the pro-military and royalist elites but adored by many in rural areas
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

BANGKOK: Thailand’s divisive former premier Thaksin Shinawatra is expected to return to the kingdom from exile on Tuesday, threatening fresh instability on the day parliament votes for a new prime minister after three months of political deadlock.
Thaksin, 74, is the most influential and controversial politician in recent Thai history, loathed by the pro-military and royalist elites but adored by many in rural areas whose lives were changed by his policies in the early 2000s.
His return from 15 years of self-imposed exile – which his daughter announced would be at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday – comes at a politically charged moment in the kingdom.
Thailand has been without a prime minister for three months after the youthful Move Forward Party (MFP) stormed to a shock success in May elections, only to be stymied by the conservative establishment opposed to its promise of change.
The Pheu Thai party, the election runners-up headed by Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, then broke with MFP to create a new coalition with army-backed candidates despite a campaign pledge never to do so.
On Saturday, days after announcing a deal with the ex-party of outgoing Prime Minster Prayut Chan-o-cha – who came to power in a coup in 2014 – Paetongtarn said her father would return home just hours before parliament votes for a premier.
Thaksin, who confirmed his daughter’s announcement, went into self-exile in 2008 over decades-old criminal charges he claims are politically motivated – and still faces the possibility of jail time.
“He will have to gain some security from his people being the government,” political analyst Jade Donavanik said.
While hatred of Thaksin runs deep in establishment circles, the unexpected success of MFP and its charismatic young leader Pita Limjaroenrat may have provoked a rethink.
“If they have to choose between these two evils, they will be choosing the lesser of the two,” Jade said.
Outside elite circles, Pheu Thai’s deal with the army-backed United Thai Nation Party has dismayed many supporters and progressives who voted overwhelmingly against military-backed parties in May.
An ex-policeman, Thaksin made billions after founding the telecoms firm Shin Corp. and then turned to politics.
A populist movement, then unprecedented, catapulted him to power and he served as prime minister between 2001 and 2006.
Thaksin commands loyalty in many rural areas, where Pheu Thai is seen as inextricably linked with him and his family, and remains a household name.
But in May’s elections, his party did not win the popular vote for the first time since 2001.
“It is a fight of the old and the new,” political activist Thida Thavornseth said.
“Thai people change. They love Thaksin but they love democracy more,” she said before the deal was announced.
It is unclear how long Thaksin might serve in jail, should he return. His associates hope he may be moved to house arrest after a brief incarceration, although there are no guarantees.
“Thaksin controls Pheu Thai party but the other power can control Thaksin,” Thida said.
Many in the pro-democracy “Red Shirt” movement have reacted furiously to Pheu Thai’s deal with army-backed groups. Scores of Red Shirt protesters were killed by the military in 2010 demonstrations under Thaksin’s name.
“Most Red Shirts loved Thaksin, because under him everything was better, but now they have changed: they want to change the country,” Thida said.
Young progressives were emboldened by unprecedented calls in 2020 to amend Thailand’s lese-majeste laws, backing MFP as a result, and the royal issue remains central to the Thaksin question.
“As he returns to his country, Thaksin may require the support of both the military and the monarchy,” Korakot Sangyenpan, a Democracy Restoration Group campaigner, said.
Pheu Thai’s decision to work with once-reviled conservative blocs has made Thaksin far more palatable to establishment figures, he said.
“Thaksin for the new generation is quite an old story, but for the conservatives it’s quite a new hope for them,” he said.
But the question of Thaksin’s return was no more than a distraction, said a member of protest group Thaluwang, who gave only her nickname Bung.
“People will not focus on the real problem, which is the Thai monarchy, and they will think that Thaksin will help and everything will get better,” she said.
“It would probably be a step back for Thai democracy protests.”

Topics: Thaksin Shinawatra Thailand

